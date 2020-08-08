4 Ways to Tell If Your Brand Sucks (and How to Fix It) by David Brier

I’ve seen some amazing companies struggle needlessly, being outsold by (and overshadowed by) inferior companies.



This can even lead to some owners and companies thinking it’s the fault of the sales department or the sales manager.



Be that as it may, there’s something that can undermine the best companies and the best offerings: a brand that doesn’t effectively differentiate you from your competition.



What I recommend is this: STOP selling features and start delivering transformations.



I've seen first-hand how this can dramatically impact how a company not only sees itself but how the world perceives the company, its value, and its relevance.



If this sounds like you, I know what you're capable of and how to help you.



