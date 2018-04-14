Computers are easy; people are hard (Minnebar 2018)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar Computers are easy; people are hard
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar lives: Minneapolis, Minnesota works: Microsoft podcasts: Arrested DevOps organizes: devopsdays ...
@bridgetkromhout #minnebarImage credit: 00abstrahiert99 on Flickr …but #opslife
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar Massively scalable fault-tolerant distributed systems require a significant engineering effort ...
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar complex ecosystems
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar Image credit: visual_dichotomy on Flickr “In the last week there were 67 deploys of 496 changes...
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar quoted in “10+ Deploys Per Day: Dev and Ops Cooperation at Flickr” at Velocity 2009 John Allspa...
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar Not the goal: resumé-driven development
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar The goal: shorter time from idea to value Image credit: leadliasionImage credit: thebigword
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar How do we get to the goal?
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar Legacy: your customers & money live here
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar “It’s not necessary to change. Survival is not mandatory.” W. Edwards Deming
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar just say no to “awesome mode” vs “sad mode” Image credit: stock bimodal IT?!?
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar tools: necessary but not sufficient
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar 91F: yolo into production! samizdat.cc/cyoa yolo!
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar containers : a means, not an end
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar architectural considerations
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar complexity isn’t the goal Image credit: wikimedia
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar Attack Kitten growls about Day 2
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar Attack Kitten Cat Reality Check
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar empathy
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar two-pizza silo
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar The Wall of Confusion
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar The Wall of Confusion yolo nope
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar “Understanding is a three-edged sword” Babylon 5 Ambassador Kosh
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar lower-bandwidth communication: more handshaking
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar for ops, don’t tell devs: gl;hf! do: automate document share
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar for devs, build for operability: observability, debuggability, reality
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar Image credit: James Ernest
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar hard problems & human factors
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar hard problems & human factors
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar communication & disconnects
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar Image credit: Vasa Museet probably fine
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar observability: answering questions we didn’t know to ask
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar understand your environment
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar alerting the right people
@bridgetkromhout #minnebarImage credit: Wikipedia “Any organization that designs a system… will produce a design whose str...
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar inaction is still a choice
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar eight fallacies of distributed computing 1.The network is reliable. 2.Latency is zero. 3.Bandwi...
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar eight fallacies of distributed humans 1.Your personal network is a reliable hiring source. 2.Co...
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar plot twist: ice
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar snow is a feature, not a bug
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar silos are for grain not actually devops still computers
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar devopsdays MSP July 12-13 (devopsdays.org)
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar Kubernetes 101 container.training at NDC Minnesota, May 10
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar
@bridgetkromhout #minnebar thanks!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Computers are easy; people are hard (Minnebar 2018)

41 views

Published on

Computers are easy; people are hard (Minnebar 2018)

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Computers are easy; people are hard (Minnebar 2018)

  1. 1. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar Computers are easy; people are hard
  2. 2. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar lives: Minneapolis, Minnesota works: Microsoft podcasts: Arrested DevOps organizes: devopsdays Bridget Kromhout
  3. 3. @bridgetkromhout #minnebarImage credit: 00abstrahiert99 on Flickr …but #opslife
  4. 4. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar
  5. 5. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar Massively scalable fault-tolerant distributed systems require a significant engineering effort to build and operate; complex socio-technical systems are even more challenging. Computers are easy; people are hard
  6. 6. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar complex ecosystems
  7. 7. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar Image credit: visual_dichotomy on Flickr “In the last week there were 67 deploys of 496 changes by 18 people”
  8. 8. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar quoted in “10+ Deploys Per Day: Dev and Ops Cooperation at Flickr” at Velocity 2009 John Allspaw & Paul Hammond Flickr Dev Blog, December 17th 2008 Image credit: visual_dichotomy on Flickr “In the last week there were 67 deploys of 496 changes by 18 people”
  9. 9. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar Not the goal: resumé-driven development
  10. 10. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar The goal: shorter time from idea to value Image credit: leadliasionImage credit: thebigword
  11. 11. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar How do we get to the goal?
  12. 12. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar Legacy: your customers & money live here
  13. 13. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar “It’s not necessary to change. Survival is not mandatory.” W. Edwards Deming
  14. 14. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar just say no to “awesome mode” vs “sad mode” Image credit: stock bimodal IT?!?
  15. 15. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar tools: necessary but not sufficient
  16. 16. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar 91F: yolo into production! samizdat.cc/cyoa yolo!
  17. 17. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar containers : a means, not an end
  18. 18. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar architectural considerations
  19. 19. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar complexity isn’t the goal Image credit: wikimedia
  20. 20. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar Attack Kitten growls about Day 2
  21. 21. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar Attack Kitten Cat Reality Check
  22. 22. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar empathy
  23. 23. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar two-pizza silo
  24. 24. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar The Wall of Confusion
  25. 25. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar The Wall of Confusion yolo nope
  26. 26. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar “Understanding is a three-edged sword” Babylon 5 Ambassador Kosh
  27. 27. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar lower-bandwidth communication: more handshaking
  28. 28. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar for ops, don’t tell devs: gl;hf! do: automate document share
  29. 29. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar for devs, build for operability: observability, debuggability, reality
  30. 30. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar Image credit: James Ernest
  31. 31. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar hard problems & human factors
  32. 32. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar hard problems & human factors
  33. 33. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar
  34. 34. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar communication & disconnects
  35. 35. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar Image credit: Vasa Museet probably fine
  36. 36. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar observability: answering questions we didn’t know to ask
  37. 37. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar understand your environment
  38. 38. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar alerting the right people
  39. 39. @bridgetkromhout #minnebarImage credit: Wikipedia “Any organization that designs a system… will produce a design whose structure is a copy of the organization's communication structure.” Mel Conway
  40. 40. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar inaction is still a choice
  41. 41. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar eight fallacies of distributed computing 1.The network is reliable. 2.Latency is zero. 3.Bandwidth is inﬁnite. 4.The network is secure. 5.Topology doesn’t change. 6.There is one administrator. 7.Transport cost is zero. 8.The network is homogenous.
  42. 42. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar eight fallacies of distributed humans 1.Your personal network is a reliable hiring source. 2.Communication is easy. 3.You can have it all! 4.Safety looks the same for everyone. 5.Your challenges are universal. 6.You’re good at computers; manage people! 7.If you can do it, why can’t they? 8.Tech is a meritocracy.
  43. 43. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar plot twist: ice
  44. 44. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar snow is a feature, not a bug
  45. 45. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar silos are for grain not actually devops still computers
  46. 46. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar devopsdays MSP July 12-13 (devopsdays.org)
  47. 47. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar Kubernetes 101 container.training at NDC Minnesota, May 10
  48. 48. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar
  49. 49. @bridgetkromhout #minnebar thanks!

×