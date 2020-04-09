Spring & Easter Quiz

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Spring Sprung
This ppt is totally free. But please reward the work that went into it and send a few €€€ or similar to a suitable charity...
Round One
Rites of Spring
On March 1st, people exchange “Martenitsi” (singular: Martenitsa), red-and-white twine bracelets. People wear them in anti...
On March 1st, people exchange “Martenitsi” (singular: Martenitsa), red-and-white twine bracelets. People wear them in anti...
At the beginning of spring the town of Zenica celebrates Cimburijada, which literally means “the festival of scrambled egg...
At the beginning of spring the town of Zenica celebrates Cimburijada, which literally means “the festival of scrambled egg...
On March 21 or the fourth Sunday of Lent, people burn and drown an effigy of the goddess Marzanna, a representation of win...
On March 21 or the fourth Sunday of Lent, people burn and drown an effigy of the goddess Marzanna, a representation of win...
People in this country celebrate the onset of Spring with burning an effigy of a snowman, a tradition dating back to the 1...
People in this country celebrate the onset of Spring with burning an effigy of a snowman, a tradition dating back to the 1...
Nowruz (pronounced NO-rooz) means “New Day” and marks the beginning of spring. Families celebrate by cleaning their homes ...
Nowruz (pronounced NO-rooz) means “New Day” and marks the beginning of spring. Families celebrate by cleaning their homes ...
Round Two
Connectivities What’s the connection?
3rd: Jesus falls the first time 14th: Jesus is laid in the tomb 11th: Jesus is nailed to the cross 6th: Veronica wipes the...
3rd: Jesus falls the first time 14th: Jesus is laid in the tomb 11th: Jesus is nailed to the cross 6th: Veronica wipes the...
2/10
2/10
Jingle Bells 3
Jingle Bells 3
4/10 Hayden Christiansen Maria Sharapova Muddy Waters Emma Watson
4/10 Hayden Christiansen Maria Sharapova Muddy Waters Emma Watson
Stare SteerRates Tears 5
Stare SteerRates Tears 5
6/10
6/10
7/10
7/10
Pringle RingletAsprin Inglorious 8
Pringle RingletAsprin Inglorious 8
USA 8/3/20 – 1/11/20 Australia 4/10/20 – 5/4/21 Iran 21/3/20 – 21/9/20 EU 29/3/20 – 25/10/20 9/10
USA 8/3/20 – 1/11/20 Australia 4/10/20 – 5/4/21 Iran 21/3/20 – 21/9/20 EU 29/3/20 – 25/10/20 9/10
Pringle Asprin 10 ia ia
Pringle Asprin 10 ia ia
Round Three
Trivialities
True or False? The largest Easter Egg museum in the world is run by Cadbury and is at Bournewille in the UK. As the Eggs a...
True or False? The largest Easter Egg museum in the world is run by Cadbury and is at Bournewille in the UK. As the Eggs a...
True or False? The world’ most expensive Easter Egg, sold by Faberge, Was priced at USD 9.5 million 2/10
True or False? The world’ most expensive Easter Egg, sold by Faberge, Was priced at USD 9.5 million TRUE 2/10
True or False? In Australia, the unpopularty or rabbits means they chose to use the Easter Wombat instead. 3/10
True or False? In Australia, the unpopularty or rabbits means they chose to use the Easter Wombat instead. FALSE It’s the ...
True or False? The word “Easter” appears in the Old Testament in the Bible. 4/10
True or False? The word “Easter” appears in the Old Testament in the Bible. FALSE 4/10
True or False? Kinder Surprise Eggs are Illegal in the USA. 5/10
True or False? Kinder Surprise Eggs are Illegal in the USA. TRUE 5/10
True or False? Easter falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon on or after March 21st. 6/10
True or False? Easter falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon on or after March 21st. TRUE 6/10
True or False? Although derived from ancient traditions, the modern Easter Bunny tradition began after an American Departm...
True or False? Although derived from ancient traditions, the modern Easter Bunny tradition began after an American Departm...
True or False? President John F Kennedy started the White House Lawn Easter Egg roll tradition in 1964, using real eggs. (...
True or False? President John F Kennedy started the White House Lawn Easter Egg roll tradition in 1964, using real eggs. (...
True or False? Cadbury make half a billion crème eggs each year. TRUE 9/10
True or False? Cadbury make half a billion crème eggs each year. 9/10
True or False? The Stations of the Cross consists of 14 Steps. 10/10
True or False? The Stations of the Cross consists of 14 Steps. TRUE 10/10
Half time
This ppt is totally free. But please reward the work that went into it and send a few €€€ or similar to a suitable charity...
Round Four
Picture this
Look at the pictures. Combine elements of the two pictures to make somethign with A Spring or Easter connection.
1/5
1/5
2 30 Days hath September, June and November All the rest have 31 Save February alone Which has 28 clear But 29 in each lea...
2 30 Days hath September, June and November All the rest have 31 Save February alone Which has 28 clear But 29 in each lea...
3/5 s neneh
3/5 s neneh
4
4
5
5
Round Five
nSprng Cnsnnts
Phrases related To Easter or Spring. Vowels are removed. Consonants are in order, but with random gaps
FR SSNS BY V VLD 1/10
FR SSNS BY V VLD FOUR SEASONS BY VIVALDI 1/10
PTL LY RGG SNN BSKT 2/10
PTL LY RGG SNN BSKT PUT ALL YOUR EGGS IN ONE BASKET 2/10
SP RNG TMF RHT LR 3/10
SP RNG TMF RHT LR SPRINGTIME FOR HITLER 3/10
MD SMR CHHR 4/10
MD SMR CHHR MAD AS A MARCH HARE 4/10
LK TCHNG YRG RND MT HR TSC KGGS 5/10
LK TCHNG YRG RND MT HR TSC KGGS LIKE TEACHING YOUR GRANDMOTHER TO SUCK EGGS 5/10
PRLS HWRS BRNG MYF LWRS 6/10
PRLS HWRS BRNG MYF LWRS APRIL SHOWERS BRING MAY FLOWERS 6/10
SP RN GCLN NG 7/10
SP RN GCLN NG SPRING CLEANING 7/10
GG NY RFC 8/10
GG NY RFC EGG ON YOUR FACE 8/10
WT HSP RNGN THRS TP 9/10
WT HSP RNGN THRS TP WITH A SPRING IN THEIR STEP 9/10
NSP RN GCH CKN 10/10
NSP RN GCH CKN NO SPRING CHICKEN 10/10
Round Six
Musicalities
Someone’s hacked the karaoke machine! One word from each line survives intact, but the others have been cut back to just t...
Life I A M E M Stand A I H Y Call M N A I F L Home1/10 March 1989
Life I A M E M Stand A I H Y Call M N A I F L Home1/10 March 1989
I Guess N I T F M T Give U I F I Time G A Picture O Y B M G Y Lipstick M S O Y C C 2 March 1995
I Guess N I T F M T Give U I F I Time G A Picture O Y B M G Y Lipstick M S O Y C C 2 March 1995
N M Carefree L S Ever A W T A Empty H T I M Eyes T I W T Story E T I Goodbye3 April 1977
N M Carefree L S Ever A W T A Empty H T I M Eyes T I W T Story E T I Goodbye3 April 1977
W Y W Feeling S W T A I Y Eyes I D T A I O Y Side W T G R A F J C B Found Like A B O T W I W L M Down4/10 March 1970
W Y W Feeling S W T A I Y Eyes I D T A I O Y Side W T G R A F J C B Found Like A B O T W I W L M Down4/10 March 1970
O O T W W Moors W Roll A F I G Y H A Temper L M J T H T Greedy 5 March 1978
O O T W W Moors W Roll A F I G Y H A Temper L M J T H T Greedy 5 March 1978
C And C 6/10 April 1968 W I Tell E T Y I Love W M E C And J I W T World T K I H A C Be
C And C W I Tell E T Y I Love W M C And J I W T World T K W H A C Be6/10 April 1968
I Bet Y W H I K A Y Plans T M M B W S O Guy Y K B B T Two O U G Y K I L Y more 7/10 April 1969
I Bet Y W H I K A Y Plans T M M B W S O Guy Y K B B T Two O U G Y K I L Y more 7/10 April 1969
D D ‘B T Curves Y G D Hot H F T C Y Got D D ‘B T Fun W H D Mad M F T F W Had8 April 1992
D D ‘B T Curves Y G D Hot H F T C Y Got D D ‘B T Fun W H D Mad M F T F W Had8 April 1992
Mmm M M M M Mmm M M M Mmm M M M M Mmm M M M M maa 9/10 April 2009
Mmm M M M M Mmm M M M Mmm M M M M Mmm M M M M maa 9/10 April 2009
W I Wake U W I K I G Be I Gonna B T H M W W U N T Y W I Go O Y I Know I G B I G B T M W G A W You10/10 April 2007
W I Wake U W I K I G Be I Gonna B T H M W W U N T Y W I Go O Y I Know I G B I G B T M W G A W You10/10 April 2007
Tie Break
C Buy M L L C B Me L I B Y A Diamond R M F I I M You F A I G Y Anything M F I I M Y F A rightTB March 1964
C Buy M L L C B Me L I B Y A Diamond R M F I I M You F A I G Y Anything M F I I M Y F A rightTB March 1964
Time’s Up
This ppt is totally free. But please reward the work that went into it and send a few €€€ or similar to a suitable charity...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Spring & Easter Quiz

30 views

Published on

50 questions in 6 rounds, answers included.

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Spring & Easter Quiz

  1. 1. Spring Sprung
  2. 2. This ppt is totally free. But please reward the work that went into it and send a few €€€ or similar to a suitable charity. Some clickable links below. Thank you. Red Cross Trussel Trust UK Food Banks Age UK
  3. 3. Round One
  4. 4. Rites of Spring
  5. 5. On March 1st, people exchange “Martenitsi” (singular: Martenitsa), red-and-white twine bracelets. People wear them in anticipation of the change of season. Whenever they see the first stork or blossom on a fruit tree they take off the Martenitsi and tie them to a branch. As Spring begins, you can see red and white strings tied up in gardens and parks all across the country. 1 A Sweden B Slovenia C Bulgaria
  6. 6. On March 1st, people exchange “Martenitsi” (singular: Martenitsa), red-and-white twine bracelets. People wear them in anticipation of the change of season. Whenever they see the first stork or blossom on a fruit tree they take off the Martenitsi and tie them to a branch. As Spring begins, you can see red and white strings tied up in gardens and parks all across the country. 1 A Sweden B Slovenia C Bulgaria
  7. 7. At the beginning of spring the town of Zenica celebrates Cimburijada, which literally means “the festival of scrambled eggs.” Residents of the city gather together around giant pots of breakfast food. They break bread—and eggs—together in the park and in picnic spots by the river. 2 A Bosnia B Slovenia C Croatia
  8. 8. At the beginning of spring the town of Zenica celebrates Cimburijada, which literally means “the festival of scrambled eggs.” Residents of the city gather together around giant pots of breakfast food. They break bread—and eggs—together in the park and in picnic spots by the river. 2 A Bosnia B Slovenia C Croatia
  9. 9. On March 21 or the fourth Sunday of Lent, people burn and drown an effigy of the goddess Marzanna, a representation of winter. The custom, rooted in pagan rites from before Christianity’s spread, signals the end of the miserable winter. The Marzanna dolls are typically made from sticks, straw, old clothes and rags. 3 A Poland B Ireland C Norway
  10. 10. On March 21 or the fourth Sunday of Lent, people burn and drown an effigy of the goddess Marzanna, a representation of winter. The custom, rooted in pagan rites from before Christianity’s spread, signals the end of the miserable winter. The Marzanna dolls are typically made from sticks, straw, old clothes and rags. 3 A Poland B Ireland C Norway
  11. 11. People in this country celebrate the onset of Spring with burning an effigy of a snowman, a tradition dating back to the 16th century. “Böögg” represents the end of winter and is made with old clothes and fireworks. The faster it burns, the sunnier and warmer will be the summer in this country. 4 A Sweden B Switzerland C Norway
  12. 12. People in this country celebrate the onset of Spring with burning an effigy of a snowman, a tradition dating back to the 16th century. “Böögg” represents the end of winter and is made with old clothes and fireworks. The faster it burns, the sunnier and warmer will be the summer in this country. 4 A Sweden B Switzerland C Norway
  13. 13. Nowruz (pronounced NO-rooz) means “New Day” and marks the beginning of spring. Families celebrate by cleaning their homes and having a big feast. A table is arranged with seven items starting with s in the local language—such as sprouts (sabzeh) and dried fruit (senjed). Each symbolizes a principle, such as love or rebirth. Some people also exchange gifts or attend street festivals. 5 A Kazakhstan B Armenia C Iran
  14. 14. Nowruz (pronounced NO-rooz) means “New Day” and marks the beginning of spring. Families celebrate by cleaning their homes and having a big feast. A table is arranged with seven items starting with s in the local language—such as sprouts (sabzeh) and dried fruit (senjed). Each symbolizes a principle, such as love or rebirth. Some people also exchange gifts or attend street festivals. 5 A Kazakhstan B Armenia C Iran
  15. 15. Round Two
  16. 16. Connectivities What’s the connection?
  17. 17. 3rd: Jesus falls the first time 14th: Jesus is laid in the tomb 11th: Jesus is nailed to the cross 6th: Veronica wipes the face of Jesus 1/10
  18. 18. 3rd: Jesus falls the first time 14th: Jesus is laid in the tomb 11th: Jesus is nailed to the cross 6th: Veronica wipes the face of Jesus 1/10
  19. 19. 2/10
  20. 20. 2/10
  21. 21. Jingle Bells 3
  22. 22. Jingle Bells 3
  23. 23. 4/10 Hayden Christiansen Maria Sharapova Muddy Waters Emma Watson
  24. 24. 4/10 Hayden Christiansen Maria Sharapova Muddy Waters Emma Watson
  25. 25. Stare SteerRates Tears 5
  26. 26. Stare SteerRates Tears 5
  27. 27. 6/10
  28. 28. 6/10
  29. 29. 7/10
  30. 30. 7/10
  31. 31. Pringle RingletAsprin Inglorious 8
  32. 32. Pringle RingletAsprin Inglorious 8
  33. 33. USA 8/3/20 – 1/11/20 Australia 4/10/20 – 5/4/21 Iran 21/3/20 – 21/9/20 EU 29/3/20 – 25/10/20 9/10
  34. 34. USA 8/3/20 – 1/11/20 Australia 4/10/20 – 5/4/21 Iran 21/3/20 – 21/9/20 EU 29/3/20 – 25/10/20 9/10
  35. 35. Pringle Asprin 10 ia ia
  36. 36. Pringle Asprin 10 ia ia
  37. 37. Round Three
  38. 38. Trivialities
  39. 39. True or False? The largest Easter Egg museum in the world is run by Cadbury and is at Bournewille in the UK. As the Eggs are so delicate it’s only open to employees and their families to visit. 1/10
  40. 40. True or False? The largest Easter Egg museum in the world is run by Cadbury and is at Bournewille in the UK. As the Eggs are so delicate it’s only open to employees and their families to visit. FALSE It’s in Poland, the Easter Egg Museum has more than 1500 eggs from all over the world 1/10
  41. 41. True or False? The world’ most expensive Easter Egg, sold by Faberge, Was priced at USD 9.5 million 2/10
  42. 42. True or False? The world’ most expensive Easter Egg, sold by Faberge, Was priced at USD 9.5 million TRUE 2/10
  43. 43. True or False? In Australia, the unpopularty or rabbits means they chose to use the Easter Wombat instead. 3/10
  44. 44. True or False? In Australia, the unpopularty or rabbits means they chose to use the Easter Wombat instead. FALSE It’s the Easter Bilby. 3/10
  45. 45. True or False? The word “Easter” appears in the Old Testament in the Bible. 4/10
  46. 46. True or False? The word “Easter” appears in the Old Testament in the Bible. FALSE 4/10
  47. 47. True or False? Kinder Surprise Eggs are Illegal in the USA. 5/10
  48. 48. True or False? Kinder Surprise Eggs are Illegal in the USA. TRUE 5/10
  49. 49. True or False? Easter falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon on or after March 21st. 6/10
  50. 50. True or False? Easter falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon on or after March 21st. TRUE 6/10
  51. 51. True or False? Although derived from ancient traditions, the modern Easter Bunny tradition began after an American Department store popularized the idea in the 1920s. 7/10
  52. 52. True or False? Although derived from ancient traditions, the modern Easter Bunny tradition began after an American Department store popularized the idea in the 1920s. FALSE The Lutheran Church in the 18th Century 7/10
  53. 53. True or False? President John F Kennedy started the White House Lawn Easter Egg roll tradition in 1964, using real eggs. (In 1981, the White House began using keepsake wooden eggs.) 8/10
  54. 54. True or False? President John F Kennedy started the White House Lawn Easter Egg roll tradition in 1964, using real eggs. (In 1981, the White House began using keepsake wooden eggs.) FALSE President Rutherford B. Hayes started the tradition in 1878 using real eggs. (In 1981, the White House began using keepsake wooden eggs.) 8/10
  55. 55. True or False? Cadbury make half a billion crème eggs each year. TRUE 9/10
  56. 56. True or False? Cadbury make half a billion crème eggs each year. 9/10
  57. 57. True or False? The Stations of the Cross consists of 14 Steps. 10/10
  58. 58. True or False? The Stations of the Cross consists of 14 Steps. TRUE 10/10
  59. 59. Half time
  60. 60. This ppt is totally free. But please reward the work that went into it and send a few €€€ or similar to a suitable charity. Some clickable links below. Thank you. Red Cross Trussel Trust UK Food Banks Age UK
  61. 61. Round Four
  62. 62. Picture this
  63. 63. Look at the pictures. Combine elements of the two pictures to make somethign with A Spring or Easter connection.
  64. 64. 1/5
  65. 65. 1/5
  66. 66. 2 30 Days hath September, June and November All the rest have 31 Save February alone Which has 28 clear But 29 in each leap year
  67. 67. 2 30 Days hath September, June and November All the rest have 31 Save February alone Which has 28 clear But 29 in each leap year
  68. 68. 3/5 s neneh
  69. 69. 3/5 s neneh
  70. 70. 4
  71. 71. 4
  72. 72. 5
  73. 73. 5
  74. 74. Round Five
  75. 75. nSprng Cnsnnts
  76. 76. Phrases related To Easter or Spring. Vowels are removed. Consonants are in order, but with random gaps
  77. 77. FR SSNS BY V VLD 1/10
  78. 78. FR SSNS BY V VLD FOUR SEASONS BY VIVALDI 1/10
  79. 79. PTL LY RGG SNN BSKT 2/10
  80. 80. PTL LY RGG SNN BSKT PUT ALL YOUR EGGS IN ONE BASKET 2/10
  81. 81. SP RNG TMF RHT LR 3/10
  82. 82. SP RNG TMF RHT LR SPRINGTIME FOR HITLER 3/10
  83. 83. MD SMR CHHR 4/10
  84. 84. MD SMR CHHR MAD AS A MARCH HARE 4/10
  85. 85. LK TCHNG YRG RND MT HR TSC KGGS 5/10
  86. 86. LK TCHNG YRG RND MT HR TSC KGGS LIKE TEACHING YOUR GRANDMOTHER TO SUCK EGGS 5/10
  87. 87. PRLS HWRS BRNG MYF LWRS 6/10
  88. 88. PRLS HWRS BRNG MYF LWRS APRIL SHOWERS BRING MAY FLOWERS 6/10
  89. 89. SP RN GCLN NG 7/10
  90. 90. SP RN GCLN NG SPRING CLEANING 7/10
  91. 91. GG NY RFC 8/10
  92. 92. GG NY RFC EGG ON YOUR FACE 8/10
  93. 93. WT HSP RNGN THRS TP 9/10
  94. 94. WT HSP RNGN THRS TP WITH A SPRING IN THEIR STEP 9/10
  95. 95. NSP RN GCH CKN 10/10
  96. 96. NSP RN GCH CKN NO SPRING CHICKEN 10/10
  97. 97. Round Six
  98. 98. Musicalities
  99. 99. Someone’s hacked the karaoke machine! One word from each line survives intact, but the others have been cut back to just the first letter. Click the Egg for the Answers
  100. 100. Life I A M E M Stand A I H Y Call M N A I F L Home1/10 March 1989
  101. 101. Life I A M E M Stand A I H Y Call M N A I F L Home1/10 March 1989
  102. 102. I Guess N I T F M T Give U I F I Time G A Picture O Y B M G Y Lipstick M S O Y C C 2 March 1995
  103. 103. I Guess N I T F M T Give U I F I Time G A Picture O Y B M G Y Lipstick M S O Y C C 2 March 1995
  104. 104. N M Carefree L S Ever A W T A Empty H T I M Eyes T I W T Story E T I Goodbye3 April 1977
  105. 105. N M Carefree L S Ever A W T A Empty H T I M Eyes T I W T Story E T I Goodbye3 April 1977
  106. 106. W Y W Feeling S W T A I Y Eyes I D T A I O Y Side W T G R A F J C B Found Like A B O T W I W L M Down4/10 March 1970
  107. 107. W Y W Feeling S W T A I Y Eyes I D T A I O Y Side W T G R A F J C B Found Like A B O T W I W L M Down4/10 March 1970
  108. 108. O O T W W Moors W Roll A F I G Y H A Temper L M J T H T Greedy 5 March 1978
  109. 109. O O T W W Moors W Roll A F I G Y H A Temper L M J T H T Greedy 5 March 1978
  110. 110. C And C 6/10 April 1968 W I Tell E T Y I Love W M E C And J I W T World T K I H A C Be
  111. 111. C And C W I Tell E T Y I Love W M C And J I W T World T K W H A C Be6/10 April 1968
  112. 112. I Bet Y W H I K A Y Plans T M M B W S O Guy Y K B B T Two O U G Y K I L Y more 7/10 April 1969
  113. 113. I Bet Y W H I K A Y Plans T M M B W S O Guy Y K B B T Two O U G Y K I L Y more 7/10 April 1969
  114. 114. D D ‘B T Curves Y G D Hot H F T C Y Got D D ‘B T Fun W H D Mad M F T F W Had8 April 1992
  115. 115. D D ‘B T Curves Y G D Hot H F T C Y Got D D ‘B T Fun W H D Mad M F T F W Had8 April 1992
  116. 116. Mmm M M M M Mmm M M M Mmm M M M M Mmm M M M M maa 9/10 April 2009
  117. 117. Mmm M M M M Mmm M M M Mmm M M M M Mmm M M M M maa 9/10 April 2009
  118. 118. W I Wake U W I K I G Be I Gonna B T H M W W U N T Y W I Go O Y I Know I G B I G B T M W G A W You10/10 April 2007
  119. 119. W I Wake U W I K I G Be I Gonna B T H M W W U N T Y W I Go O Y I Know I G B I G B T M W G A W You10/10 April 2007
  120. 120. Tie Break
  121. 121. C Buy M L L C B Me L I B Y A Diamond R M F I I M You F A I G Y Anything M F I I M Y F A rightTB March 1964
  122. 122. C Buy M L L C B Me L I B Y A Diamond R M F I I M You F A I G Y Anything M F I I M Y F A rightTB March 1964
  123. 123. Time’s Up
  124. 124. This ppt is totally free. But please reward the work that went into it and send a few €€€ or similar to a suitable charity. Some clickable links below. Thank you. Red Cross Trussel Trust UK Food Banks Age UK

×