SPA112.Cap11Vocab.MedioAmbiente

Capítulo 11 Vocabulario – el medio ambiente
¡El medio ambiente!
el tornado
el terremoto
la tormenta
la contaminación
la inundación
el derrrame de petróleo
las botellas
el aluminio
el periódico
el plástico
las latas
el vidrio
reciclar
contaminar
reutilizar
botar
la basura, el vertedero
el recurso natural
la Tierra
el cielo
la naturaleza
