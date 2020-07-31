WAETAG Superheroes

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Webinar Series
@brianhousand@gmail.com @brianhousand.com @brianhousand
Who is your FAVORITE Superhero?
May you live in interesting times. May you live in interesting times.
I live here!
mattel.com/en-us/playroom-thankyouheroes
2020
WHAT MAKES A SUPERHERO?
EXTRAORDINARY ABILITIES
Intensities
MOTIVATED BY A MISSION OR A QUEST FOR TRUTH
What does it mean to be GIFTED?
SUPERHEROES AND THE GIFTED WITH GREAT POWER COMES GREAT RESPONSIBILITY
DISCLAIMER
ORPHAN TASK: SURVIVE DIFFICULTY GIFT: RESILIENCE
Death and chance, stole your parents. But rather than become a victim, you have done everything in your power to control t...
Young men with a mind for revenge need little encouragement. They need guidance. You above all, should know the consequenc...
Why do we fall sir? So that we can learn to pick ourselves up. BATMAN BEGINS
Endure, Mr. Wayne. Take It. They’ll hate you for it, but that’s the point of the Batman. He can be the outcast, he can mak...
ORPHAN TASK: SURVIVE DIFFICULTY GIFT: RESILIENCE
WANDERER TASK: Self-Discovery GIFT: Independence
ENCOURAGE SELF EXPLORATION
MAKE LEARNING MEANINGFUL
GIVE STUDENTS SELF- EXPRESSIVE PROJECTS
ALLOW THEM TO DO IT FOR THEMSELVES
WANDERER TASK: Self-Discovery GIFT: Independence
WARRIOR TASK: PROVE WORTH GIFT: COURAGE
IDENTITY STATUS THEORY JAMES MARCIA ACHIEVEMENT MORATORIUMDIFFUSION FORECLOSURE EXPLORATIONCOMMITMENT LOW HIGH LOWHIGH
You are Carol Danvers. You were the woman on that black box risking her life to do the right thing. My best friend. Who su...
IDENTITY STATUS THEORY JAMES MARCIA ACHIEVEMENT MORATORIUMDIFFUSION FORECLOSURE EXPLORATIONCOMMITMENT LOW HIGH LOWHIGH
WARRIOR TASK: PROVE WORTH GIFT: COURAGE
ALTRUIST TASK: To Help Others GIFT: Compassion
MODEL COMPASSION AND GENEROSITY
ENCOURAGE ACTS OF SERVICE
HELP TO UNDERSTAND AND PROCESS EMOTIONS
CULTIVATE A SENSE OF WONDER
ALTRUIST TASK: To Help Others GIFT: Compassion
INNOCENT TASK: Achieve happiness GIFT: Faith
LEARN TO ASK FOR HELP
CAN YOU HELP ME?
CONSIDER THE TIMING. OF YOUR REQUEST.
STATE WHAT YOU CAN’T DO.
I tried _____ and _____. and _____ and _____.
I CAN’T DO THIS ALONE.
INNOCENT TASK: Achieve happiness GIFT: Faith
MAGICIAN TASK: Make Visions into Reality GIFT: Catalytic and Transformative Power
LEAD BY EXAMPLE
GIVE REAL RESPONSIBILITY
PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR THEIR VISION
ALLOW THEM TO DEVELOP THEIR OWN SOLUTIONS
MAGICIAN TASK: Make Visions into Reality GIFT: Catalytic and Transformative Power
ORPHAN WANDERER WARRIOR ALTURIST INNOCENT MAGICIAN
WITH CHOICES CREATIVITY COMPLEXITY AND CURIOSITY STU D EN T IN C R E A S IN G E N G A G E M E N T
@brianhousand@gmail.com @brianhousand.com @brianhousand
