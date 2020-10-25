Successfully reported this slideshow.
Introduction • Deep Neural Networks (DNNs) help accurately automate real-world tasks such as speech recognition and image ...
Existing Testing Approaches • Many DNN testing approaches have been proposed recently • Distinct modes of testing: • Ofﬂin...
Ofﬂine Testing • Testing DNNs as stand-alone components • DNNs are tested using (historical) data in an open-loop mode !4 ...
Online Testing • Testing DNNs embedded into a speciﬁc application • DNNs are tested when embedded into an application envi...
Ofﬂine Testing vs. Online Testing? • Comparatively, ofﬂine testing has been far more studied to date • Limited insight as ...
Real-world vs. Simulated Data? • Testing DNNs embedded into real and operational environments is often very expensive, dan...
DNNs in ADS • In this study, though the investigated questions are relevant to all autonomous systems, we focus on DNNs in...
Ofﬂine Testing for ADS-DNN !9 PredictionsDNNTest Data Human Drvier Real Car Domain Model Simulator
Online Testing for ADS-DNN !10 Domain Model Image DNNSimulator Steering Angle Ego Car and Mobile Objects Behaviors over Ti...
Domain Model for Simulator • Capturing the test input space • Based on the features observed in real-world datasets • Each...
Research Questions • RQ0: Can we use simulator-generated data as a reliable alternative source to real-world data? • We co...
Subject DNN Models • Two publicly-available, widely used pre-trained DNN-based steering angle prediction models, i.e., Aut...
Real-world Dataset !14 • Sequences of [image, steering angle] pairs from the Udacity Challenge −1.0 −0.5 0.0 0.5 1.0 0 200...
Prediction Errors • Prediction errors of the DNN models for the real-world testing dataset • The prediction error is compu...
RQ0: Overview !16 MAE(RD) MAE(SD) Real-world Dataset (RD) Simulator-generated Dataset (SD) DNN-based model Compare “Compar...
RQ0: Replicate Real-world Dataset • It is infeasible to generate SD with exactly the same environmental properties and veh...
RQ0: Two-Step Heuristic (1/2) • Step 1: Randomly generate SDs based on a domain model restricted to the features observed ...
RQ0: Two-Step Heuristic (2/2) • Step 2: For each SD, identify a comparable subsequence of RD considering steering angles •...
RQ0: Results (1/2) • We identiﬁed 92 simulator-generated datasets that could match subsequences of the Udacity real-life t...
RQ0: Results (2/2) • Distributions of MAE differences, i.e., abs(MAE(r), MAE(s)), where r and s are comparable real-world ...
RQ0: Implications • The prediction error differences between simulator-generated datasets and real-life datasets are less ...
RQ1: Setup (1/2) • We randomly generate 50 scenarios and compare the ofﬂine and online testing results for each of the sim...
RQ1: Setup (2/2) • To determine whether the ofﬂine and online testing results are consistent or not, we set threshold valu...
RQ1: Results (1/2) • Comparison between ofﬂine and online testing results !25 Autumn Chauffeur 0.00 0.25 0.50 0.75 1.00 0....
RQ1: Results (2/2) • One of the scenarios on which ofﬂine and online testing disagreed !26 0 1 2 3 4 5 0 20 40 60 Image ID...
RQ1: Implications • Ofﬂine and online testing results differ in many cases • Ofﬂine testing is more optimistic than online...
Conclusion • We showed that simulator-generated datasets yield DNN prediction errors that are similar to those obtained by...
