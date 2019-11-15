Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Professional SECURITY Officers Committed to YOUR safety
OUR SERVICES • Uniformed Personnel - Unarmed - Day and Night • Parking Lot Patrol • Commercial Premises Patrol • Residenti...
FyreWall Security Guards - "First in Line of Defense" Our Vision To consult, identify and protect your quality of lifestyl...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Commercial premises patrol

5 views

Published on

Commercial Premises Patrol
https://www.fyrewallssecurity.com/
#ParkingLotPatrol
#EventSecurity
#CondominiumConcierge

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Commercial premises patrol

  1. 1. Professional SECURITY Officers Committed to YOUR safety
  2. 2. OUR SERVICES • Uniformed Personnel - Unarmed - Day and Night • Parking Lot Patrol • Commercial Premises Patrol • Residential - Gatehouse, Rover Patrol • Event Security • Condominium Concierge • Hospital Front Desk • Hotel & Resort Security • Security Consulting
  3. 3. FyreWall Security Guards - "First in Line of Defense" Our Vision To consult, identify and protect your quality of lifestyle and assets CONTACT US https://www.fyrewallssecurity.com 561-506-9895 fyrewallinc@gmail.com Mon – Sat 09:00 – 17:00

×