Rapport d’activité
Chèr(e)s adhérent(e)s, Vous avez été en 2017 encore plus nombreu...
réservé aux adhérents, nous permet de mieux répondre à vos besoi...
Filière porcine Une année c...
Créditphoto:E.Pain-MarqueBr...
hausse concerne les vins et...
Pour faire face à la concur...
Industrie En 2017, le chiff...
Filière nautique Les entrep...
Partage d'expériences Les ...
Le secteur entrepreneurial...
Pour développer ou ...
Activité globale NO...
SENSIBILISER & INFO...
Nombre de conseils ...
3. Réunions d'infor...
1 472 entreprises d...
Thème Lieu Nombre d...
1 704 entreprises d...
Thème Lieu Nombre d...
ACCOMPAGNER SUR LES...
Les salons en 2017 ...
Anuga Allemagne 18 ...
Navale Norvège/Finl...
3. Prestations indi...
4. Délégations d'ac...
HEMA Chine 6 sociét...
Soutien au recrutem...
Comment avez-vous j...
Activité 2017 Investissements...
1. Prospection La prospection...
L'inventaire des investisseme...
Pays d'origine des investisse...
En 2017, le modèle BCI reposait sur un business m...
Pays couverts par le réseau d'accompagnement à l'...
PRIE : BCI s'engage avec l'ensemble des partenair...
BCI DIRECCTE PREFECTURE DE REGION BUSINESS FRANCE...
Information & Communication Le nouv...
Ensuite, il a été nécessaire de pri...
Site web : www.bretagnecommerceinte...
#11 BULLETIN TRIMESTRIEL Juillet 20...
La Bretagne qui exporte se donne re...
Créditphoto:C.Ablain Créditphoto:C....
Vie de l'association
GOUVERNANCE Bretagne Commerce Internationa...
Directoire : 22 mars, 7 juin & 19 octobre ...
ADHÉRENTS 2017 Face au succès de l'Open de...
RESSOURCES HUMAINES au 31/12/17 13 salarié...
Développement international des entreprise...
Eléments financiers au 31/12/...
Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 51 ÉLÉMENTS FINANCIERS AU 31/12/2017
Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 52 ÉLÉMENTS FINANCIERS AU 31/12/2017
Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 53 ÉLÉMENTS FINANCIERS AU 31/12/2017
Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 54 ÉLÉMENTS FINANCIERS AU 31/12/2017
Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 55 ÉLÉMENTS FINANCIERS AU 31/12/2017
Siège social Le Colbert - 35 place du Colombier CS 71238 35012 Rennes cedex - France Tél. : +33 (0)2 99 25 04 04 Fax : +33...
  1. 1. Rapport d’activité
  2. 2. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 2 Chèr(e)s adhérent(e)s, Vous avez été en 2017 encore plus nombreux à nous faire confiance par votre adhésion. A fin 2017, nous comptions 835 entreprises adhérentes ! Notre activité de service étant ouverte à toutes les entreprises basées en Bretagne, nous avons accompagné pendant cette année 1.955 entreprises bretonnes différentes, il nous reste donc un beau potentiel d’augmentation du nombre d’adhérents pour 2018, je compte sur vous pour y contribuer. En effet, ce réseau d’adhérents-entrepreneurs donne à notre association toute sa légitimité en Bretagne et au plan national pour faire entendre notre voix ! Nous considérons que personne n’est mieux placé que les entreprises elles-mêmes pour orienter les outils d’accompagnement qui leur sont destinés. C’est le mérite de la décision réitérée depuis plus de 35 ans par le Conseil régional de Bretagne et la Chambre de Commerce et d’Industrie de région Bretagne : "Financer le fonctionnement de BCI et en donner le contrôle opérationnel aux entreprises bretonnes adhérentes afin qu’elles fassent évoluer, au regard de leurs besoins, les modalités d’action pour favoriser leur croissance à l’international." En cette fin de mandat (juillet 2018), je tiens à remercier ici très sincèrement les 12 membres du Directoire actuel pour leur implication durant ces trois dernières années. Ce Directoire aura largement contribué au succès de la fusion et à la dynamique d’évolution de l’association, pour en faire, aujourd’hui, un outil plus opérationnel et plus agile permettant d’adapter nos services pour mieux répondre à vos besoins qui, dans le domaine du développement international, sont de plus en plus individualisés. Pour BCI, 2017 aura été l’année de la « transition numérique » avec la mise en ligne d’un nouveau site et la création de BCI info service digital d’informations qualifiées par nos équipes, en ligne 24h/24 et 7j/7. Cette initiative faisait suite au bon accueil que vous aviez réservé depuis janvier 2015 à notre Bulletin de veille trimestriel (en version print et électronique) dont le taux d’ouverture de 40% témoigne de son utilité dans votre recherche d’informations sur les marchés et l’activité de vos concurrents. BCI info dont l’accès illimité est Message du Président du Directoire Sommaire Message du Président du Directoire 2 Synthèse 2017 par secteur d’activité 4 Agriculture 4 Agroalimentaire 5 Biens de conso maison & personne 7 Industrie 8 Nelles technologies & cyberdéfense 9 Santé 11 ACTIVITÉ 2017 Développement international des entreprises bretonnes 12 Indicateurs clés 13 Sensibiliser & informer 14 Conseil technique & réglementaire 14 Rdv individuels dans les entreprises 15 Réunions d’information 16 Accompagnement BCI Inside-DGA 20 Actions ponctuelles gratuites 20 Accompagner sur les marchés étrangers 21 Salons à l’étranger 21 Missions sectorielles à l’étranger 24 Prestations individuelles à l’étranger 25 Délégation d’acheteurs en Bretagne 26 Dispositifs ressources humaines 28 L'action de BCI vue par les entreprises 29 Investissements directs étrangers 30 Prospection 31 Accompagnement à l’implantation 31 Bilan global 2017 des IDE en Bretagne 32 Le réseau BCI 34 Le réseau d'accompagnement à l'étranger 34 Le réseau des Partenaires régionaux & nationaux 36 Information & Communication 38 BCI info 38 Communication 40 Vie de l’association 44 Gouvernance 45 Adhérents 47 Ressources humaines 48 Eléments financiers au 31/12/2017 50
  3. 3. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 3 réservé aux adhérents, nous permet de mieux répondre à vos besoins spécifiques. Nous venons de mettre en ligne la version 2, qui vous sera présentée le 2 juillet prochain ; elle simplifie vos recherches, permet le stockage des informations que vous voulez conserver ainsi que l’envoi automatique d’alertes sur les sujets vous intéressant. Sachez que nous travaillons déjà sur la version 3 qui facilitera le réseautage direct entre les adhérents grâce aux technologies digitales ! Concernant l’usage de ces nouveaux outils, les résultats enregistrés ont dépassé nos attentes puisque à la fin 2017, nous avons noté une augmentation de 65% de la fréquentation du site BCI ! Concernant BCI info 10.000 fiches ont été consultées au premier trimestre 2018 par les 1.276 inscrits (une entreprise adhérente bénéficie d’autant d’accès illimité que nécessaire pour ses équipes). Pour BCI, 2018 sera une année d’évolution très importante avec, dès le 1er janvier, l’évolution de notre réseau de prestataires agréés à l’étranger, pour vous proposer une offre élargie d’experts dans les pays que vous prospectez. A ce jour, ce réseau compte 182 prestataires agréés dans 74 pays ! La bonne gestion financière de l’association BCI, pour la 4e année consécutive, a contribué à l’effort financier demandé par la Région par une baisse des dotations aux associations qu’elle finance. Néanmoins, les comptes de l’association au 31 décembre 2017 sont à l’équilibre avec un résultat légèrement positif, grâce à sa gestion toujours rigoureuse, en particulier en matière de contrôle des dépenses et à l’augmentation de la cotisation d’adhésion qui aura permis le financement du développement et le démarrage de BCI info. En 2017, BCI a fait l’objet, comme toute structure bénéficiaire de fonds publics, d’un contrôle qui n’a pas entrainé de remarques sur le bon usage des fonds qui lui sont alloués par ses financeurs. L’activité 2017 En matière de Développement International des Entreprises, BCI a réalisé, en 2017, +8.800 accompagnements toutes activités confondues sur ses deux axes d’actions : Sensibiliser & Informer et Accompagner à l’étranger. Nos services ont bénéficié à 1.955 entreprises différentes dont 28 % d’entreprises nouvelles puisque n’ayant pas fait appel à BCI dans les trois dernières années. Vous trouverez dans le rapport, en ligne sur le site de BCI, tous les chiffres sur cette activité 2017 dont je retiendrais avec satisfaction la reprise de la participation massive des entreprises à nos salons internationaux et le taux toujours important de nouvelles entreprises bénéficiaires de nos services. Concernant notre activité de prospection et d’accompagnement des Investissements Directs Etrangers, nous avons contribué à 2 créations/ extensions, mais aussi identifié 90 nouveaux prospects et organisé 18 premières visites d’investisseurs étrangers en Bretagne. L’évaluation de l’action de BCI Comme déjà évoqué, le contrôle de l’utilisation des fonds alloués est effectué régulièrement pour que nos financeurs s’assurent de leur bon usage. En complément, il nous faut nous assurer que nos actions ont un impact concret auprès des entreprises, à savoir l’augmentation déjà constatée de leur chiffre d’affaires et la création d’emplois. Pour la troisième année, nous avons fait réaliser une enquête auprès d’un panel de 300 entreprises ayant eu recours à nos services. Vous en trouverez une synthèse page 29 de ce rapport. Je vous remercie pour votre confiance et vous donne rendez-vous le lundi 2 juillet prochain au Couvent des Jacobins à Rennes pour la 6ème édition de l’Open de l’International. Au cours de la plénière vous seront soumis le rapport moral et financier 2017, l’approbation des comptes et cette année, l’élection du nouveau Directoire (2018-2021). Je compte sur votre présence et votre soutien et vous en remercie par avance. Gilles FALC’HUN Président du Directoire
  4. 4. SYNTHÈSE 2017 PAR SECTEUR D’ACTIVITÉ Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 4 Filière porcine Une année chahutée, marquée par la forte dépendance des cotations européennes aux importations chinoises de viandes de porc : forte hausse sur la première partie, puis, suite à la baisse des importations chinoises (plus marquées en France que dans les autres pays européens), couplée à la baisse de la consommation locale, une baisse appuyée atteignant le plus bas prix de l’année. Sur 2017, le prix moyen est estimé à 1,37€, un prix en hausse tout de même de 6% par rapport à 2016. Filière avicole Après une année 2016 et un début 2017 marqués par la grippe aviaire, la situation s’est stabilisée sur la seconde partie de l’année. Tout cela a permis de mettre en avant la grande nécessité de maîtriser la biosécurité dans les élevages. Beaucoup d’acteurs se sont mobilisés autour de ce sujet afin d’apporter de réelles solutions. On note également le développement soutenu de la filière poulet label dont le nombre de certifications a progressé par rapport à l’année passée. Côté œuf, 2017 a été l’année de mise en marche concertée des principaux acteurs de la filière œuf pour faire face au défi des œufs alternatifs. Filière laitière Une baisse de la collecte a été constatée sur la première partie de l’année 2017, mais la tendance s’est inversée au cours de l’été pour repartir à la hausse en août. Le prix a augmenté de près de 15% par rapport à 2016, pour atteindre un prix moyen de 345-350€/1.000 litres (avec des disparités selon les régions). Le marché des produits laitiers a été très disparate : le beurre a flambé tout au long de l’année marqué par des pénuries, alors que le stock de poudre de lait était au plus haut et ses prix au plus bas. Synthèse 2017 par secteur d’activité Agriculture
  5. 5. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 5 SYNTHÈSE 2017 PAR SECTEUR D’ACTIVITÉ Créditphoto:E.Pain-MarqueBretagne Marchés internationaux Les développements marchés de 2017 ont été très orientés vers les marchés iraniens, africains et sud-asiatiques. Mais beaucoup d’entreprises ont été confrontées aux difficultés de rapatriement des fonds en provenance d’Iran, et de financement des clients finaux africains. La tendance semble s’inverser pour 2018 : une prospection qui s’annonce plus centrée sur l’Europe, l’Amérique latine (Mexique, Chili, Pérou) et toujours l’Asie du Sud-Est. Compte tenu des difficultés mentionnées plus haut, l’Iran et l’Afrique semblent être passés au second plan. Quels défis pour 2018 ? E Le recrutement semble être un des principaux freins au développement international : une pénurie de candidats semble se confirmer de jour en jour. E Le renforcement de la France dans les importations chinoises de viande de porc. E L'environnement sanitaire (grippe aviaire) dans la volaille risque d’être progressivement défié par le développement des filières œuf plein air. E Le maintien de la position de leader des entreprises françaises dans l’accompagnement vers la démédication sans antibiotiques. E La défense d'une dynamique laitière dans un contexte de surstocks de certains produits laitiers. E Les évolutions réglementaires sont nombreuses à l’international : enregistrements, homologations... Agroalimentaire L’année 2017 montre une réelle évolution dans l’activité des entreprises agroalimentaires en Bretagne. Il faut certes se garder de tout triomphalisme, certaines entreprises et filières étant toujours dans une situation tendue, voire incertaine. Mais force est de constater que si la principale préoccupation des IAA, au cours des années récentes, était le carnet de commandes, aujourd’hui la priorité de nombreuses entreprises se déplace vers les problématiques de recrutement, aussi bien pour des postes qualifiés que non qualifiés. Et ceci pour répondre à la demande croissante de leurs clients. Marchés internationaux Sur les marchés internationaux, l’embargo russe continue de peser sur un certain nombre de débouchés agroalimentaires. De même, en Algérie, les fortes restrictions sur les importations de produits alimentaires mises en place de façon soudaine, en fin d’année dernière, ont impacté un certain nombre d’entreprises. Selon nos sources, la liste des produits interdits à l’importation en Algérie devrait malheureusement s’allonger courant 2018. Une autre source d’interrogation concerne le Royaume- Uni et les conséquences du Brexit. Beaucoup d’incertitudes demeurent puisque les négociations sur les conditions de sortie sont toujours en cours et qu’il n’y a aucune visibilité précise, secteur par secteur. Le premier impact direct a été la baisse de la livre sterling qui handicape les exportations vers le Royaume-Uni (en baisse de 2%). Mais le pays reste néanmoins le 3e client de la France et en particulier de la Bretagne (juste derrière l’Allemagne et l’Espagne). Exportations françaises Malgré ces quelques points négatifs, les exportations agricoles et agroalimentaires françaises ont augmenté de 2,4% en valeur, en 2017. Même si la plus forte
  6. 6. SYNTHÈSE 2017 PAR SECTEUR D’ACTIVITÉ Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 6 hausse concerne les vins et spiritueux, on peut noter une croissance dans les produits laitiers à hauteur de 6%. A noterqu’àl’échellerégionale,lesproduitsagroalimentaires représentent plus de 35% des exportations bretonnes, ce qui en fait un secteur moteur sur les marchés à l’international. Selon une étude réalisée par Business France, il est important de noter que 60% des exportations françaises de produits alimentaires sont destinés aux pays de l’UE. Même si cette part est en diminution, les marchés limitrophes, plus facilement accessibles en termes de réglementation et d’habitudes alimentaires, restent porteurs. Malgré certaines crises récentes, les deux points forts de l’agroalimentaire breton restent le haut niveau de sureté alimentaire et l’image de la gastronomie française. Néanmoins, ces atouts ne suffisent pas pour conquérir les marchés internationaux. L’adaptation des produits aux habitudes culinaires locales et à la réglementation, ainsi que la compétitivité restent des facteurs clés de succès essentiels. Actions menées par BCI Bretagne Commerce International a poursuivi sa présence terrain avec près de 400 visites en entreprise et l'organisation de réunions d’information. La dynamique des entreprises agroalimentaires se traduit également à l’international avec une très nette hausse du nombre d’exposants sur les salons organisés par BCI (139 en 2017 versus 85 en 2016, soit une hausse de plus de 60%) ainsi que sur les missions sectorielles à l'étranger (32 en 2017, versus 20 en 2016). Le nombre de contrats individuels a également fortement augmenté, passant de 57 contrats en 2016, à 118 en 2017, notamment grâce aux opérations acheteurs. BCI a en effet organisé 12 programmes de rencontres en 2017 (soit 1 de plus qu’en 2016), dont 6 en partenariat avec Business France, 3 avec Sopexa et l’ANIA et 3 en approche directe. Ces visites d’acheteurs ont donné lieu à 88 rendez-vous avec des entreprises bretonnes. On notera au passage que 4 opérations, sur un total de 12, concernent des acheteurs chinois. Une opération spéciale a d’ailleurs été organisée avec les chaines de TV achat chinoises, sous la forme d’un mini-salon, dans les locaux du Groupe Antoine Saint-Exupéry de Rennes, mobilisant une délégation de 50 acheteurs chinois et 35 entreprises bretonnes. Malgré ces 4 opérations, le constat est que le marché chinois reste difficile à pénétrer pour plusieurs raisons : contraintes réglementaires, agréments sanitaires, habitudes culinaires, positionnement produits/ marché… et paramètre souvent sous-estimé et pourtant majeur, les différences culturelles entre nos deux pays, dans la pratique des affaires. Mieux vaut être bien préparé et bien accompagné pour aborder ce marché prometteur mais néanmoins complexe. A noter également que 3 opérations concernent des acheteurs d’Amérique latine, ce qui constitue une réelle nouveauté par rapport aux années précédentes. L’opérationavecSorianaMexiquesembleparticulièrement prometteuse en termes de retombées commerciales. Le marché mexicain est donc à suivre de près. BCI entend poursuivre ses efforts et son implication dans lesopérationsacheteursen2018,àtraverssespartenariats avec Business France, avec Sopexa, avec l’ANIA et avec des partenaires privés ou apporteurs d’affaires. De plus, BCI est membre de 2 clubs (Club des Régions et Cercle des Régions) dont l’objectif est de dégager des synergies et de monter des opérations communes entre régions, à l’image de l’opération TV achat, à laquelle nous avons associé Food’Loire pour pouvoir présenter des produits vinicoles. Enfin, au niveau régional, BCI a renforcé ses échanges avec l’ABEA et avec Produit en Bretagne. BCI est notamment membre du groupe de travail Export de Produit en Bretagne, de façon à s’impliquer davantage dans les actions de développement à l’international des membres de Produit en Bretagne et être force de proposition. Créditphoto:E.Pain-MarqueBretagne
  7. 7. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 7 SYNTHÈSE 2017 PAR SECTEUR D’ACTIVITÉ Pour faire face à la concurrence des pays émergents, les entreprises des biens de consommation (majoritairement des TPE et PME) très nombreuses (plus de 1.000 établissements recensés en CRM BCI) et atomisées (cosmétiques, décoration, articles sportifs, culture, loisirs, tourisme, prêt à porter, mode, maroquinerie, arts de la table…) tendent à se spécialiser dans des productions moyen/haut de gamme avec un souci constant d’innovation. La différenciation par le prix étant une bataille perdue d’avance. Marchés internationaux Les marchés ciblés prioritairement demeurent à 70% localisés dans les zones développées à fort pouvoir d’achat (UE, Amérique du Nord, Asie, Moyen-Orient) même si le poids des pays émergents est en croissance (apparition de classes moyenne et supérieure). Succès de la cosmétique française En 2017, les exportations du secteur cosmétique français ont atteint 13,6 milliards d'euros. Un record qui s'accompagne d'un autre chiffre impressionnant : la balance commerciale française augmente de près de 14% pour s'établir à 10,5 milliards d'euros. Le secteur cosmétique se classe donc cette année juste derrière l'aéronautique et les vins et spiritueux. Un succès à l'export dont profitent aussi les acteurs bretons, notamment en Asie et aux USA qui enregistrent des croissances de 25% et 19%, ce qui prouve que le savoir-faire français ne repose pas simplement sur la tradition mais que les cosmétiques français et bretons continuent à innover pour s’imposer hors Hexagone. Fédérer Hormis le secteur très dynamique des produits cosmétiques et bien-être (une petite centaine d’acteurs en Bretagne, principalement TPE/PME, qui participent à des salons internationaux du type Cosmoprof, In-Cosmetics, BeautyWorld…), il n'y a malheureusement peu, voire pas de démarches collectives ou mutualisées mises en place dans des activités comme l’ameublement, l’art de la table, le prêt à porter… Et beaucoup d’entreprises de ce secteur sont actives hors frontières qu’à l’opportunité et de façon sporadique sur des marchés de niches. Informer et sensibiliser BCIdoitpoursuivresescampagnesetactionsd’information (nombreuses réunions d'informations thématiques tout au long de l’année) et de sensibilisation (visites individuelles en entreprises) pour répondre à l’importance de regarder vers l’export, et pérenniser les activités en lien étroit avec les dynamiques collectives comme Cap Biotech, Cosmed, Abibois, etc. Biens de consommation maison & personne Créditphoto:E.Berthier-CRTB
  8. 8. SYNTHÈSE 2017 PAR SECTEUR D’ACTIVITÉ Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 8 Industrie En 2017, le chiffre d’affaires du secteur industriel en Bretagne est conforme aux attentes. Il a crû de 5,5% (0,5% en 2016), permettant aux effectifs du secteur d’augmenter de 1,6%. Cette embellie a permis aussi de remplir les carnets de commandes, cependant, les difficultés pour recruter du personnel qualifié risque de limiter la croissance des entreprises. Pour 2018, l’industrie bretonne prévoit une croissance nettement moins soutenue de son chiffre d’affaires (+0,4%), laquelle induirait une quasi stagnation du nombre des emplois salariés. Les exportations des entreprises bretonnes en 2017 ont connu une accélération significative (+5,7%). L’Allemagne, le Royaume-Uni, les USA et l’Asie du Sud-Est restent comme en 2017 les principaux clients en Europe et dans le reste du monde. Pour le moment, le Brexit n’a pas eu d’impact significatif sur l’industrie bretonne. Filière aéronautique La Bretagne, même si elle est moins dotée que d’autres régions françaises, dispose de sous-traitants performants. Le marché national en pleine essor grâce à l’important carnet de commandes d’Airbus a permis à ces acteurs locaux de réaliser une très bonne année 2017. Le salon du Bourget en juin 2017 a permis de fédérer 23 sociétés sur le stand Bretagne. Les perspectives 2018 sont également très bonnes et les références acquises sur le marché national vont permettre de se positionner chez les constructeurs et les équipementiers (Espagne, Allemagne, Russie). Une mission collective sera organisée au deuxième trimestre 2018 par Bretagne Commerce International afin de rencontrer les acteurs aéronautiques en Allemagne et leur proposer l’offre bretonne. Filière automobile Les bons chiffres de ventes d’automobiles en France ont permis aux sous-traitants bretons, produisant principalement des pièces pour les usines d’assemblages françaises, d’améliorer leur chiffre d’affaires. Les sous-traitants, réalisant des moyens de production utilisés chez les équipementiers de rang 1 ou chez les constructeurs, ont su profiter des nombreux lancements de nouveaux véhicules que ce soit en France ou à l’export. Comme en 2016, l’Inde et la Chine ont été des relais de croissance pour les entreprises du secteur. Le futur de PSA Rennes et les nouveaux véhicules qui y seront fabriqués conditionneront en grande partie l’avenir des sous-traitants bretons du secteur. En parallèle de cette industrie dite "traditionnelle", les nombreux projets nationaux et internationaux autour des questions liées à la mobilité devraient permettre la création durable d’une nouvelle filière où de nouveaux acteurs locaux auront toute leur place. Filière navale Le marché français ne peut plus à lui seul dynamiser le carnet de commandes des entreprises bretonnes. Les marchés exports, en particulier en Asie du Sud-Est et en Afrique, permettent de conserver une activité. La mission "Naval", organisée en partenariat avec BPN en septembre 2017, a permis à une dizaine d’entreprises bretonnes de rencontrer les acteurs majeurs de la construction navale en Scandinavie et d’envisager des collaborations. Les EMR (éolien et hydrolien) et en particulier le parc éolien de la baie de Saint-Brieuc, devraient permettre la diversification et l’acquisition de nouvelles références que les Bretons pourront valoriser par la suite à l’export.
  9. 9. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 9 SYNTHÈSE 2017 PAR SECTEUR D’ACTIVITÉ Filière nautique Les entreprises bretonnes, principalement des TPE, travaillent sur un marché où l’offre en bateaux de plaisance est segmentée. La faible part d’export liée à cette activité est principalement due à une carence en force commerciale à l’international. Le salon du Boot à Dusseldorf, organisé par la CRMA, a permis à une vingtaine d’entreprises bretonnes de présenter avec succès leurs produits directement aux clients finaux. Les salons professionnels (Monaco, Paris, Southampton…) sont dans ce secteur le vecteur principal de prospection. La diversification opérée par certains (aéronautique, injection plastique, composite…) est également un critère de réussite à l’export. En France, l’export est principalement tiré par les majors comme Bénéteau et Fontaine Pavot qui ont une activité très soutenue et en particulier aux USA et dans les Caraïbes. Filière oil & gas Peu de société bretonnes sont spécialisées à 100% dans l’oil & gas, mais certaines (principalement issues du naval) y réalisent une part non négligeable de leur activité. Même si le cours actuel du baril est à la hausse, les majors du pétrole n’ont pas encore repris leurs programmes d'investissements. Une embellie est prévue dans le secteur en 2018 (sous réserve d’un maintien des cours au-dessus de 60$ le baril). Créditphoto:D.Leroux-MarqueBretagne Certaines filières se sont montrées particulièrement dynamiques : c’est le cas de la cybersécurité, mais aussi de l’internet des objets (IoT), et de la photonique. Ces filières sont d’ailleurs de plus en plus liées les unes aux autres. Des sociétés à fort potentiel se créent sur des sujets connexes à ces derniers, par exemple le big data qui permet l’analyse de quantités massives de données. Les sociétés innovantes ont aussi élargi leur champ d’action géographique. Si l’Europe reste la première destination à l’international de ces entreprises, les sociétés du numérique n’hésitent plus à prospecter en Asie ou même aux USA dès le lancement de leurs activités commerciales. Salons internationaux Les salons auxquels nous avons participé cette année ont permis de valider ce constat directement auprès des acteurs de ces marchés : le CES de Las Vegas a été un vrai succès, les sociétés Klaxoon et Hercules remportant même un « Innovation Award ». Au MWC de Barcelone, la pertinence de l’offre bretonne fut très visible. Pour la filière photonique, le Laser World of Photonics a aussi démontré l’excellence de la filière en Bretagne. Pour la filière défense, les salons Eurosatory et Milipol permettent aux acteurs de cette filière, ainsi qu’aux acteurs proposant une technologie duale, de mettre en valeur leur savoir-faire. Les efforts fournis par les différents acteurs institutionnels, notamment la Région Bretagne, pour soutenir les acteurs clés de cette filière, portent leurs fruits. Numérique & cyberdéfense
  10. 10. SYNTHÈSE 2017 PAR SECTEUR D’ACTIVITÉ Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 10 Partage d'expériences Les start-up intègrent aussi désormais nativement l’international dans leur business plan. C’est pourquoi la collaboration avec des entités comme la French Tech et les technopoles s’est renforcée. Ainsi, la French Tech Rennes St Malo et BCI ont collaboré sur un cycle de rencontres destinées à partager les expériences à l’international entre sociétés innovantes : les « Xperience Days ». Ce cycle de rencontres a été très fructueux pour tous les participants. BCI Inside DGA En 2017, une activité marquante dans le secteur des nouvelles technologies fut le programme BCI Inside DGA. Ce dernier avait le double avantage de rassembler des sociétés à fort potentiel de développement international, et de concilier tous les aspects porteurs pour cela : entreprises à activité duale, cybersécurité, réalité virtuelle, télécommunications… Ce programme riche en événements et en actions concrètes a permis aux sociétés de progresser dans leur déploiement à l’international et de mieux se coordonner avec les autres acteurs de la filière, notamment la DGA. BCI info Le lancement de BCI info a aussi été un événement marquant dans l’accompagnement à l’international des sociétés innovantes. Ces dernières sont confrontées à de très nombreuses questions liées à l’international, tant sur le plan des techniques d’exportation que sur la veille des marchés. Elles doivent agir vite et de façon agile. Par conséquent, le service proposé par BCI info apporte une très forte valeur ajoutée au dispositif d’accompagnement, et est idéalement appuyé et complété par les ateliers techniques et thématiques tout au long de l’année. Open de l'international L’Open de l’international est maintenant un rendez-vous incontournable pour les sociétés innovantes bretonnes. Elles y trouvent en une journée toutes les réponses à leurs projets internationaux. Cet événement est donc un accélérateur permettant de lancer de nombreux projets de développement à l’international. Créditphoto:BCI Créditphoto:BCI
  11. 11. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 11 SYNTHÈSE 2017 PAR SECTEUR D’ACTIVITÉ Le secteur entrepreneurial de la santé en Bretagne est composé par près de 230 sociétés réparties dans 4 grandes spécialités : E les technologies médicales à visée diagnostique et thérapeutique E l’e-santé E les biotech/pharma E la prévention/nutrition-santé Innovation & international Les entreprises sont actives dans des domaines variés et de petite taille en comparaison des multinationales du secteur. Elles doivent donc se distinguer par une innovation permanente et se tournent naturellement vers l’international. Les marchés de la santé présentent des opportunités d’affaires en croissance constante. Plusieurs TPE/PME bretonnes bénéficient d’ores et déjà d’une reconnaissance nationale voire internationale en raison de leur savoir-faire et de leur souci permanent d’innovation et d’adaptation aux besoins. Au cours des dernières années, les ventes de matériels et dispositifs médicaux ont connu une croissance régulière (accroissement des pouvoirs d’achats, vieillissement des populations). Les segments comme le cardiovasculaire, les diagnostics in vitro, les dispositifs médicaux & orthopédiques, la neurologie, affichent de fortes demandes et offrent de réelles perspectives d’avenir aux entreprises innovantes qui s’y positionnent. Marchés internationaux L’Amérique du Nord et l’UE demeurent les principaux marchés 2017 mais les besoins en Asie (Chine, Japon, Corée du Sud, Taïwan, Singapour…) sont en forte croissance. Rien qu’en Chine, le marché de la santé est estimé à plus de 130 milliards d’euros. Les acteurs industriels de la santé sont actifs sur des marchés comme les USA, l’Allemagne, les EAU… et plus globalement l’ensemble des pays européens et le Japon. En lien étroit avec ID2 Santé et CBB Capbiotech, BCI fédère des collectifs toujours plus conséquents d’entreprises sur des salons référents dans le secteur médical sur ces marchés porteurs (Medica, Arab Health, Vitafoods, Bio Marine, Bio USA…) qui leur donnent une visibilité mondiale. Créditphoto:E.Pain-MarqueBretagne Santé Créditphoto:E.Pain-MarqueBretagne
  12. 12. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 12 DÉVELOPPEMENT INTERNATIONAL DES ENTREPRISES Pour développer ou pérenniser le développement international des entreprises bretonnes, BCI organise son action autour de 2 grands axes : >> Sensibilisation & information des entreprises >> Accompagnement sur les marchés à l’étranger Activité 2017 Développement international des entreprises bretonnes
  13. 13. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 13 DÉVELOPPEMENT INTERNATIONAL DES ENTREPRISES Activité globale NOS INDICATEURS CLÉS * Entreprises n’ayant pas participé à nos activités ces trois dernières années **Autres : membres de Produit en Bretagne basés dans le 44, entreprises dont le siège social est basé hors Bretagne mais disposant d'un établissement en Bretagne ou créateurs d'entreprise. 8 818 accompagnements 8% Accompagner à l'étranger 708 accompagnements 551 participations d'entreprises 38% d'entreprises nouvelles* Répartition par effectif d'entreprise : 92% Sensibiliser & informer 8 110 accompagnements 2 965 participations d'entreprises 37% d'entreprises nouvelles* Répartition par effectif d'entreprise : 1 518 17% 1 521 17%2 674 30% 2 548 28% Autres**557 8% pour 1 955 entreprises différentes dont 553 entreprises nouvelles* soit 28% des entreprises différentes Répartition des accompagnements -10 (52,11%) 10>50 (22,45%) 50>250 (14,73%) +250 (10,70%) -10 (30,93%) 10>50 (34,04%) 50>250 (20,34%) +250 (14,69%)
  14. 14. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 14 DÉVELOPPEMENT INTERNATIONAL DES ENTREPRISES SENSIBILISER & INFORMER Sensibiliser et informer les entreprises sur les opportunités de développement, les aspects techniques et réglementaires à prendre en compte, les moyens humains et financiers à mettre en place. Toutes ces prestations sont proposées aux entreprises GRATUITEMENT, les coûts d’organisation et la mobilisation des ressources BCI étant couverts par le budget de fonctionnement de BCI abondé par la Région Bretagne et la CCI Bretagne. En2017,cetteactivitéaétéréaliséeàtravers8110accompagnementspour2965participations d'entreprises. Parmi elles, 1 114sont qualifiées de "nouvelles" puisqu’elles n’avaient pas participé à nos activités ces trois dernières années. Cette action de sensibilisation et d’information se décompose en quatre activités : 1. Conseil technique, réglementaire et stratégique à travers notre réseau BCI-Territoires hébergé par les Chambres de Commerce et d'Industrie ; 2. Rendez-vous individuels dans les entreprises pour favoriser leur développement commercial ; 3. Réunions d’information ; 4. Accompagnement BCI Inside-DGA ; 5. Actions ponctuelles gratuites autre que réglementaires. 1. Conseil technique, réglementaire & stratégique à travers notre réseau BCI-Territoires hébergé par les CCI. 466 173 275* 124* 548 246 1 290 346 Nb conseils délivrés Nb d’entreprises conseillées *remontées d'informations partielles **cf. p13 889 entreprises dont 415 nouvelles 2 583 conseils délivrés Autres**4
  15. 15. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 15 DÉVELOPPEMENT INTERNATIONAL DES ENTREPRISES Nombre de conseils par type Nombre de conseils par secteur d’activité Biens de conso., santé, environnement 304 Technique 905 Agriculture, élevage, pêche 414 Agroalimentaire 786 Réglementaire 1229 Numérique, cyberdéfense 253 Industrie 616 Stratégique 449 Autres (créateurs d’entreprise, tourisme/loisirs, associations/organismes, consultants…) 210 2. Rendez-vous individuels dans les entreprises pour aborder leur développement commercial Nb de rdv 831 entreprises rencontrées dont 202 nouvelles 1 688 rendez- vous Autres**55 266 343 371 653 Nombre de rendez-vous par secteur d’activité Biens de conso., santé, environnement 247 Agriculture, élevage, pêche 325 Agroalimentaire 393 Numérique, cyberdéfense 319 Industrie 363 Autres (créateurs d’entreprise, tourisme/loisirs, associations/organismes, consultants…) 41 **cf. p13
  16. 16. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 16 DÉVELOPPEMENT INTERNATIONAL DES ENTREPRISES 3. Réunions d’information Les réunions d’information sont organisées à travers tout le territoire sur deux thématiques : E aspects techniques et réglementaires ; E opportunités pays et sectorielles. 53 dont 44 lors de l'Open 2 051 dont 1 962 lors de l'Open 30 594 12 221 22 310 Nb de réunions Nb d’entreprises 3 176 entreprises dont 276 nouvelles 117 réunions d'info Certaines de nos réunions sont filmées. Sur inscription, elles peuvent être suivies en direct ou à la demande sur le site : www.BretagneCommerceInternational.com. En 2017, 28 réunions ont été filmées. Ces vidéos ont été visionnées à la demande 336 fois sur notre site web.
  17. 17. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 17 DÉVELOPPEMENT INTERNATIONAL DES ENTREPRISES 1 472 entreprises dont 238 nouvelles 62 réunions Réunions d'information sur les aspects techniques et réglementaires Thème Lieu Nombre d'entreprises Filmée Acheter à l’international : risque ou opportunité Lorient 23 Cercle export 29 - Espionnage et sécurité des entreprises Pouldreuzic 12 Cercle export 29 - Quelques lignes de force pour aborder la logistique internationale Landiviseau 22 Cercle export 29 - Le rôle de l’interculturel dans la pratique des affaires en Chine Carhaix 22 Comment bien vendre mes produits en ligne Brest 11 Rennes 25 x Comment le numérique va vous aider à lancer votre stratégie à l’international Morlaix 15 DEB pratico pratique Rennes 42 Lorient 36 Douane - cycle automne 2017 - Les évolutions règlementaires Rennes 57 x Morlaix 33 Expadon 2 - Filières bovins volailles porcins et produits laitiers Rennes 38 x Morlaix 17 Focus santé : des outils pour l'international Rennes 7 Fondamentaux du commerce international Lannion 5 St-Malo 13 Quimper 5 Rennes 15 Auray 5 St-Brieuc 9 St-Brieuc 13 Morlaix 11 Ploërmel 13 Quimper 7 Brest 8 Lorient 11 Vannes 14 Gestion de la paie à l'international St-Brieuc 13 x La TVA et les échanges de biens à l'international Morlaix 51 Le Contract Management à l'international Brest 9 Le transport multimodal des matières dangereux à l'international Lorient 30 Les conditions générales de ventes export Vannes 47 x Moyens de paiements à l'international Quimper 12 Rennes 30
  18. 18. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 18 DÉVELOPPEMENT INTERNATIONAL DES ENTREPRISES Thème Lieu Nombre d'entreprises Filmée OPEN - Avec le CDU, la domiciliation de vos opérations douanières est facilitée St-Brieuc 17 OPEN - Avec l'OEA, devenez un opérateur "premium" 16 OPEN - De la négociation au contentieux, faites respecter vos droits à l'international 36 OPEN - Levez des fonds pour votre développement international 64 OPEN - Méthodes et bonnes pratiques de la traduction au service du développement international 22 OPEN - Mettre en place une sécurité numérique au sein de votre entreprise et lors de vos déplacements 31 OPEN - Mobilité du personnel à l’international : quelle protection sociale lors de déplacements à l’étrangé 23 OPEN - Optimisez votre logistique internationale ! 47 OPEN - Outils & astuces pour se développer à l'international grâce au web 79 OPEN - Quelles couleurs, matières et finitions sur les marches internationaux pour renouveler vos concepts 33 OPEN - Recouvrer vos créances dans l’UE avec l’injonction de payer européenne 21 OPEN - Risque de change : l'intégrer, l'analyser et se couvrir 29 OPEN - Table ronde RH : quel recrutement pour quelle stratégie d’internationalisation 37 OPEN - Utiliser les ressorts du web pour sa veille internationale 79 OPEN - Vendre un bien d'équipement à l'export avec un financement sur 2 à 3 ans pour l'acheteur 24 OPEN - Y voir plus clair dans les dispositifs de financement à l'international 72 Règlements en devises Rennes 20 Quimper 15 Résolution des conflits avec vos partenaires étrangers Vannes 14 Morlaix 10 Se préparer au marché du Halal Rennes 8 Quimper 14 Traces - Comment utiliser ce logiciel de la Commission Rennes 12 Morlaix 8 TVA intracommunautaire Vannes 9 Rennes 26 x Vendre à l’international via internet Lorient 11 St-Brieuc 14
  19. 19. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 19 DÉVELOPPEMENT INTERNATIONAL DES ENTREPRISES 1 704 entreprises dont 275 nouvelles 55 réunions Réunions d'information sur les opportunités pays et sectorielles Thème Lieu Nombre d'entreprises Filmée Accords de libre-échange entre l’Union européenne et le Japon Rennes 17 x Agrispeed SPACE 2017 - Inde Rennes 10 Agrispeed SPACE 2017 - Nigeria 6 Agrispeed SPACE 2017 - Russie 10 Agrispeed SPACE 2017 - Thaïlande 11 Allemagne, Autriche & Suisse : l'efficience énergétique des bâtiments Rennes 7 x Argentine : le renouveau economique Rennes 19 Chine : opportunité urgente de l'agroalimentaire Morlaix 17 x Chine : propriété industrielle Rennes 23 x Debriefing CES 2017 Rennes 54 Espagne : agroalimentaire et distribution Rennes 13 x Espagne : marchés liés à la personnes Rennes 4 Espagne : sous-traitance industrielle Quimper 3 x Exposer sans s'exposer St-Brieuc 11 Grèce & Chypre : armateurs et industrie navale Brest 5 x Grèce & Chypre : industrie du tourisme Brest 3 x Iran : agroalimentaire, équipements et process Rennes 13 x Italie : agroalimentaire Rennes 10 x Journée DGA et PME défense Rennes 56 La Californie au-delà de la Silicon Valley Ploërmel 8 OPEN - Doing business with the French St-Brieuc 34 OPEN - Focus Afrique du Sud 39 x OPEN - Focus Allemagne 63 x OPEN - Focus Brésil 35 OPEN - Focus Canada 51 OPEN - Focus Pays nordiques 62 OPEN - Focus Pays-Bas 26 OPEN - Focus Philippines 30 x OPEN - Focus Singapour & Indonésie 65 x OPEN - Focus Turquie 37 OPEN - Grand saut à l'international : êtes-vous prêts ? 52 OPEN - Iran : perspectives pour les PME bretonnes 71 OPEN - L’agriculture et l’agritech en Bretagne 16 OPEN - L’agroalimentaire en Bretagne 23 OPEN - L’énergie et les smart grids en Bretagne 17 OPEN - L’impact du Brexit sur les échanges économiques entre le Royaume-Uni et la Bretagne 87
  20. 20. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 20 DÉVELOPPEMENT INTERNATIONAL DES ENTREPRISES Thème Lieu Nombre d'entreprises Filmée OPEN - La santé et l’e-santé en Bretagne St-Brieuc 11 OPEN - Le nautisme et le naval en Bretagne 20 OPEN - Madrid ou Barcelone, quelle porte d’entrée pour le marché espagnol ? 32 x OPEN - Marchés de l’Afrique de l’Ouest & CEDEAO (15 pays) : les portes et les clés d’entrée 87 OPEN - Numérique et cybersécurité en Bretagne 16 OPEN - Quelles évolutions géopolitiques en 2017 ? 84 OPEN - S’investir dans le développement des pays du sud : quelles modalités ? Quel Intérêt pour les entreprises 32 OPEN - Salons étrangers : comment se démarquer ? 62 OPEN - Se développer à l’international en s’appuyant sur des partenariats 55 OPEN - Table ronde export : succès, échecs 82 OPEN - Trouvez les bons agents commerciaux et distributeurs à l'international 94 OPEN - Trumponomics : à quoi s’attendre avec le nouveau président américain ? 49 Pays nordiques : à la recherche de solutions de santé innovantes Rennes 9 x Pays nordiques : tout savoir sur le marché agroalimentaire Rennes 16 x Préparation du CES 2018 Rennes 17 x Russie : élevage focus avicole St-Brieuc 9 x Turquie : agriculture St-Brieuc 9 x Turquie : industrie agroalimentaire St-Brieuc 3 x USA : biotechs et nutraceutiques St-Malo 9 x 5. Actions ponctuelles gratuites autres que réglementaires : démarche facilitant l'obtention de visa, recherche d'info marchés, envoi d'étude... 101 entreprises conseillées dont 50 nouvelles 194 actions 4. Accompagnement BCI Inside-DGA Depuis 2016, BCI et la DGA ont mis au point un programme spécifique d'accompagnement pour les entreprises ayant une activité civile et militaire. En 2017, ce programme a concerné 20 entreprises.
  21. 21. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 21 DÉVELOPPEMENT INTERNATIONAL DES ENTREPRISES ACCOMPAGNER SUR LES MARCHÉS ÉTRANGERS 1. Salons à l’étranger Les salons à l’étranger sont organisés en collaboration avec les partenaires nationaux (Adepta et Business France) et régionaux (Bretagne Développement Innovation, Bretagne Pôle Naval, CBB Capbiotek, Chambre régionale de Métiers & de l’Artisanat, Composite Bretagne, DGA, Eurolarge, French Tech, IEF Aéro, Initiative Bio Bretagne, Meito, Photonics Bretagne, Pôle Mer Bretagne Atlantique, Valorial) ou par BCI seul. Après s’être informées et avoir déterminé leur stratégie en prenant en compte les aspects techniques et réglementaires à mettre en œuvre, les entreprises vont valider sur les marchés étrangers la pertinence et les modalités pratiques de leur développement commercial. En 2017, cette activité a été réalisée à travers 708 accompagnements pour 551 participations d'entreprises. Parmi elles, 211 sont qualifiées de "nouvelles" puisqu’elles n’avaient pas participé à nos activités ces trois dernières années. Ce service de découverte et d’approche des marchés à l’étranger se décompose en cinq prestations : 1. Salons à l’étranger ; 2. Missions sectorielles à l’étranger ; 3. Prestations individuelles à l’étranger ; 4. Délégations d’acheteurs en Bretagne ; 5. Dispositifs ressources humaines : RH Export et V.I.E. Nb d'entreprises 398 entreprises accompagnées dont 117 nouvelles 31 salons Nombre d'entreprises par secteur d’activité Biens de conso., santé, environnement 27 Agriculture, élevage, pêche 63 Agroalimentaire 139 Numérique, cyberdéfense 94 Industrie 63 Autres (créateurs d’entreprise, tourisme/loisirs, associations/organismes, consultants…) 12 Autres**35 66 53 102 142 **cf. p13
  22. 22. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 22 DÉVELOPPEMENT INTERNATIONAL DES ENTREPRISES Les salons en 2017 Jan. Fév. Mars Avr. Mai Juin CES USA 12 sociétés en visiteurs FIC France 35 sociétés exposantes Agro Animal Show Ukraine 7 sociétés exposantes Smart Energies France 13 sociétés exposantes Rencontres algéro- françaises Algérie 6 sociétés exposantes JEC France 10 sociétés exposantes Arab Health EAU 5 sociétés exposantes 1 société en visiteur Gulfood EAU 13 sociétés exposantes Laser World of Photonics Allemagne 13 sociétés exposantes Beauty World ME EAU 5 sociétés exposantes Seanergy France 10 sociétés exposantes 3 sociétés en visiteurs ISM Allemagne 5 sociétés exposantes BioFach Allemagne 5 sociétés exposantes Le Bourget France 23 sociétés exposantes 3 sociétés en visiteurs Vitafoods Suisse 14 sociétés exposantes 1 société en visiteur VIV Asia Thaïlande 24 sociétés exposantes 3 sociétés en visiteurs In Cosmetics Royaume-Uni 8 sociétés exposantes Euro maritime France 15 sociétés exposantes MWC Espagne 8 sociétés exposantes 4 sociétés en visiteurs PLMA Pays-Bas 18 sociétés exposantes SIRHA France 11 sociétés exposantes
  23. 23. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 23 DÉVELOPPEMENT INTERNATIONAL DES ENTREPRISES Anuga Allemagne 18 sociétés exposantes 3 sociétés en visiteurs Cosmoprof Asia Chine 10 sociétés exposantes Medica Allemagne 8 sociétés exposantes Natexpo France 22 sociétés exposantes Dawajine Maroc 6 sociétés exposantes 2 sociétés en visiteur SIMA SIPSA Algérie 5 sociétés exposantes 5 sociétés en visiteurs Milipol France 10 sociétés exposantes 1 société en visiteur Seafood Asia Hong Kong 7 sociétés exposantes 1 société en visiteur Gulfood Manu- facturing EAU 7 sociétés exposantes FIE Allemagne 9 sociétés exposantes 7 sociétés en visiteurs Jui. Août Sep. Oct. Nov. Déc.
  24. 24. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 24 DÉVELOPPEMENT INTERNATIONAL DES ENTREPRISES Navale Norvège/Finlande/Estonie Rendez-vous ciblés & visites d’entreprises 6 entreprises Seafood Belgique Visite du salon des produits de la mer 17 entreprises Anuga Allemagne Visite du salon de l'agroalimentaire 11 entreprises Semaine du numérique Canada Rendez-vous ciblés & visites d’entreprises 10 entreprises Oscars 35 Japon Visites d’entreprises & rendez-vous ciblés 4 entreprises 2. Missions sectorielles à l’étranger 69 entreprises acompagnées dont 31 nouvelles 7 missions Offshore Wind Energy Royaume-Uni Visite du salon de l'éolien offshore & conventions 9 entreprises Biomarine Canada Visite du salon des bioressources marines, conventions & visites de sites 12 entreprises Afin de découvrir ensemble les bonnes pratiques à l’étranger et initier des courants d’affaires, BCI organise des missions sectorielles très ciblées alliant visites terrains et rencontres d’interlocuteurs pertinents, voire d’acheteurs.
  25. 25. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 25 DÉVELOPPEMENT INTERNATIONAL DES ENTREPRISES 3. Prestations individuelles à l’étranger 159 entreprises sous contrat dont 89 nouvelles 238 prestations Nombre de prestations par secteur d’activité Biens de conso., santé, environnement 21 Agriculture, élevage, pêche 38 Agroalimentaire 118 Numérique, cyberdéfense 16 Industrie 45 Nb de contrats Autres**13 39 42 58 86 Optimiser la croissance, définir le cadre juridique et réglementaire, sécuriser les flux logistiques et financiers, structurer les ressources humaines, s'implanter, pérenniser l'activité à l'étranger... BCI accompagne l'entreprise dans son développement international grâce à son réseau de prestataires à l'étranger. **cf. p13
  26. 26. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 26 DÉVELOPPEMENT INTERNATIONAL DES ENTREPRISES 4. Délégations d’acheteurs en Bretagne 88 entreprises rencontrées dont 28 nouvelles 12 délégations Nombre d’entreprises rencontrées par secteur d’activité Liste des délégations Agriculture, élevage, pêche 1 Agroalimentaire 79 L'objectif de cette prestation est de convaincre les acheteurs de grands groupes étrangers de venir dans les entreprises en Bretagne rencontrer leurs futurs fournisseurs. Ces venues d'acheteurs s’appuient sur le travail de notre réseau de prestataires à l’étranger, l’activité de prospection des investisseurs étrangers ou la visite en Bretagne de nombreux ambassadeurs en poste en France. Elles peuvent également être organisées par nos partenaires nationaux (Business France, Sopexa). Autres**13 12 12 23 28 Nb d'entreprises Autres (créateurs d’entreprise, tourisme/loisirs, associations/organismes, consultants…) 1 Biens de conso., santé, environnement 6 Industrie 1 HEB USA 4 sociétés rencontrées PRICESMART Colombie 2 sociétés rencontrées ELBELMAN Chili 5 sociétés rencontrées SORIANA Mexique 6 sociétés rencontrées **cf. p13
  27. 27. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 27 DÉVELOPPEMENT INTERNATIONAL DES ENTREPRISES HEMA Chine 6 sociétés rencontrées LIANGYUN GROUP Chine 7 sociétés rencontrées METRO CHINE Chine 8 sociétés rencontrées CHAÎNES DE TELEACHAT Chine 35 sociétés rencontrées CFAO Nigeria 1 société rencontrée SATRA Vietnam 4 sociétés rencontrées VCR (MARJANE & CARREFOUR MAROC) Maroc 5 sociétés rencontrées FUTURE RETAIL Inde 5 sociétés rencontrées
  28. 28. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 28 DÉVELOPPEMENT INTERNATIONAL DES ENTREPRISES Soutien au recrutement de la première ressource humaine dédiée à l'export d'une entreprise. Modalité : subvention de 30% des coûts salariaux sur 12 mois, plafonnée à 15.000 € ; 50% dans le cadre d'une RH partagée entre deux entreprises. Bénéficiaires : TPE et PME de production et de service aux entreprises (à l'exception des activités de négoce). BCI promeut ce pass auprès des entreprises et les aide à évaluer la pertinence de monter un dossier auprès du Conseil régional de Bretagne. Soit 108 postes créés en un peu plus de 4 ans ! Contribution au financement de supports de communication en langue(s) étrangère(s) à vocation commerciale. Modalité : subvention représentant 50% maximum des dépenses éligibles (minimum 4.000 € et maximum 30.000 €) et plafonnée à 15.000 €. Bénéficiaires : TPE et PME de production et de service aux entreprises. Prise en charge partielle du coût d'un VIE mis au service d'une ou de plusieurs entreprises pour favoriser le développement à l'export. Modalité : subvention de 30% des indemnités versées par l'employeur ou les employeurs au VIE, hors frais de gestion Business France et ce, jusqu'à 18 mois.. Bénéficiaires : TPE et PME de production et de service aux entreprises de production. BCI oriente les demandes de VIE vers la Déléguée régionale Bretagne de Business France basée à Rennes et "porte" parfois des VIE à temps partagé pour le compte de sociétés bretonnes. Pass Export RH Pass Export Com Pass Export VIE (Volontariat International en Entreprise) 5. Dispositifs ressources humaines Le Conseil régional de Bretagne agit au quotidien pour les entreprises régionales en soutenant leur développement par la mise en place de financements directs tels que le Pass Export RH, le Pass Export VIE ou le Pass Export Com. Les chiffres de ces trois dispositifs ne sont pas à l'actif du bilan de l’association, BCI n’assurant qu’un rôle de promotion de ces accompagnements et d’interface avec le Conseil régional de Bretagne. pour un montant d’aide régionale versée de 267 043 € pour un montant d’aide régionale versée de 73 741 € pour un montant d’aide régionale versée de 64 986 € 20 dossiers acceptés 10 dossiers acceptés 8 dossiers acceptés
  29. 29. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 29 DÉVELOPPEMENT INTERNATIONAL DES ENTREPRISES Comment avez-vous jugé l’apport de BCI ? Cet accompagnement a-t-il déjà généré un développement concret de votre activité ? Quel développement concret de votre activité ?* EN RÉSUMÉ L'ACTION DE BCI VUE PAR LES ENTREPRISES Impact de l'action de BCI sur le chiffre d'affaires & l'emploi des entreprises accompagnées Enquête réalisée en avril 2017, par AOC, auprès de 250 entreprises 7% non satisfaisante 56,6% non 20% création d'emplois 35% info marchés, veille concurrentielle... Pour 93% des entreprises bretonnes consultées, l’appui de BCI a été satisfaisant Pour 43% d’entre elles l’action de BCI a généré un développement qui s’est concrétisé pour : 67% par une augmentation du chiffre d’affaires 20% la création d’emplois (moitié commercial, moitié production) 35% la collecte d’infos marchés, veille concurrentielle 8% non satisfaisante 56% non 30% info marchés, veille concurrentielle... 20% création d'emplois 93% satisfaisante 43,4% oui 67% augmentation du chiffre d'affaires 92% satisfaisante 44% oui 66% augmentation du chiffre d'affaires * Plusieurs réponses possibles 2017 2017 2017 Rappel 2016 Rappel 2016 Rappel 2016
  30. 30. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 30 INVESTISSEMENTS DIRECTS ÉTRANGERS Activité 2017 Investissements directs étrangers Depuis 2007, BCI est missionné par le Conseil régional pour la prospection régionale et le suivi des investisseurs étrangers en Bretagne. A ce titre, BCI est également le correspondant régional de Business France Invest pour le traitement des prospects identifiés par son réseau à travers le monde. Ainsi jusqu’en juin 2016, nous avons animé le comité régional COSPI qui regroupait les acteurs territoriaux (départements et métropoles) pour proposer les offres et assurer l’accompagnement des projets sur leur territoire. Les réunions du COSPI reprendront courant 2018 lorsque le nouveau dispositif régional en lien avec la mise en application de la loi NOTRe sera opérationnel. Sur les chiffres régulièrement publiés, il faut distinguer, d’une part, l’activité de prospection des IDE générant des succès d’implantation liés à l’activité de BCI et, d’autre part, l’inventaire des investissements étrangers mis à jour chaque année par Business France Invest. Cet inventaire prend en compte tous les investissements étrangers qui ont eu lieu dans notre région. Il intègre donc les prises de participation par des capitaux étrangers dans des entreprises bretonnes, les ouvertures de surfaces commerciales à capitaux étrangers, investissements qui sont exclusivement du domaine du privé, liées à l’existence d’un marché local et pour lesquelles BCI n’est informé qu’après la finalisation de ce partenariat ou acquisition. Ces chiffres de l’inventaire apparaissent naturellement dans le "Bilan Global" publié par Business France Invest, ils sont donc repris dans le "Bilan global 2017" pages 32-33. Nota : la nationalité d’un investissement est déterminée sur la base de la société mère. L’investissement est réputé d’origine étrangère s’il émane d’une société détenue à plus de 10% par une entreprise à capitaux étrangers. L’activité de prospection IDE se décompose en deux phases : >> la prospection >> l'accompagnement à l’implantation
  31. 31. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 31 INVESTISSEMENTS DIRECTS ÉTRANGERS 1. Prospection La prospection permet l’identification des entreprises étrangères porteuses de projet, leur qualification et la proposition d’une offre régionale ou d’une entreprise régionale correspondant à leur recherche. Un indicateur de résultat incontestable est l’aboutissement de cette prospection par la visite en Bretagne du prospect. Cette visite est organisée par BCI mais totalement financée par l’entreprise étrangère marquant ainsi son intérêt pour notre proposition d’implantation ou de partenariat. Trois facteurs caractérisent cette activité : 1. Difficulté à identifier des projets : l’expérience acquise depuis des années nous montre qu’il nous faut rencontrer 1 000 prospects pour obtenir 1 implantation en Bretagne. 2. Longueur du processus : depuis plusieurs années, le délai entre le premier contact et la décision du prospect est passé d’1 an à plus de 2 ans, le nombre de projets "en stock" est donc un critère important dans cette activité. 3. La rareté des projets "green-field" ou construction sur terrain vierge, au profit d’implantation à travers un partenariat avec une entreprise bretonne. Cette tendance lourde avait justifié l’utilisation de BCI comme chargé de prospection régionale, son activité historique lui permettant d’avoir une très bonne connaissance des entreprises bretonnes et de leur savoir-faire. La prospection de BCI au moyen de salons internationaux, de la veille, des indications données par les entreprises bretonnes, complétée par celle de Business France, a permis d’atteindre les résultats suivants : 167 nouveaux contacts 90 nouveaux prospects identifiés 16 projets qualifiés de nouvelles implantations ou extensions 18 premières visites d’investisseurs étrangers en Bretagne 2 implantations/ extensions 2. Accompagnement à l’implantation Grâce au travail réalisé les années précédentes, en particulier les visites organisées, nous avons accompagné : Pour maintenir le contact avec toutes les entreprises IDE installées en Bretagne, les équipes de BCI ont réalisé +100 visites en 2017. 1 création de société MIABOX - Côte d'Ivoire 1 extension de société déjà implantée en Bretagne HILL-ROM - USA
  32. 32. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 32 INVESTISSEMENTS DIRECTS ÉTRANGERS L’inventaire des investissements étrangers réalisés en Bretagne en 2017 indique : Bilan global 2017 des IDE en Bretagne Fin 2017, la Bretagne comptait : 14 fusions/acquisitions 201 centres de production/ réalisation/assemblage 13 extensions 166 sociétés de prestation de services 13 créations 56 plates-formes de distribution/logistique 3 reprises 54 bureaux commerciaux/ liaison/SAV/points de vente 1 rachat/extension 29 centres de R&D 1 modernisation 8 centres de traitement/ valorisation de déchets 45 nouvelles décisions d'investissement 360 entreprises étrangères à capitaux étrangers sur 516 sites +30.000 emplois en Bretagne 30 de ces investissements sont créateurs d’emplois représentant : 517 emplois créés et envisagés recensés et 263 emplois maintenus 31% des investissements sont des extensions ou modernisation des IDE déjà implantés en Bretagne 29% sont des créations 22% des investissements concernent le secteur agri/agro 20% concernent le secteur des TIC/numérique/électronique Ces investissements viennent de 14 pays : 58% d’Europe 33% d’Amérique Nord 27% de ces investissements concernent des projets industriels 11% concernent la R&D 29% ont une fonction de centre de décisions 2 centres d’appel
  33. 33. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 33 INVESTISSEMENTS DIRECTS ÉTRANGERS Pays d’origine des investissements (en nombre d’établissements) Répartition par département (en pourcentage) 18% 14% 27% 41% Canada (14) USA (129) Lituanie (1) Norvège (4) Suède (15) Finlande (4) Pologne (1) Allemagne (87) Luxembourg (8) Pays-Bas (30) Danemark (11) Islande (2) Belgique (42) Irlande (12) Royaume-Uni (44) Portugal (5) Espagne (15) Italie (10) Suisse (23) Autriche (5) Maroc (1) Algérie (1) Côte d'Ivoire (1) Chine (7) Japon (27) Inde (2) Thaïlande (5) Israël (1) Russie (2) Qatar (3) Arabie saoudite (4)
  34. 34. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 34 LE RÉSEAU BCI En 2017, le modèle BCI reposait sur un business model unique : une équipe basée sur tout le territoire breton et un réseau de 102 partenaires étrangers couvrant 97 pays. Ces Partenaires étrangers sont choisis pour leur connaissance économique et culturelle du pays et sont parfaitement intégrés dans les milieux d’affaires du pays. Composition du réseau 18 bureaux Business France, 11 Chambres de Commerce & d’Industrie françaises et 73 consultants privés (dont 9 adhérents de l'OSCI). 70% du réseau est confirmé, 30% est en test, 36% est spécialisé ou offre une expertise particulière et 10% est spécialisé TIC. Open de l'international 55 partenaires présents pour assurer 10 focus pays, 657 rendez-vous B2B avec 194 entreprises bretonnes, générant 70 prestations individuelles. Réunions d'information 22 réunions d’information animées par les partenaires étrangers. Prestations individuelles 60 partenaires sollicités (59% du réseau) et 44 partenaires ont contracté (43% du réseau). Salons français à vocation internationale BCI a assuré la promotion du réseau de partenaires sur 7 salons : Sirha, Sima, CFIA, Le Bourget, Enova, Space, Milipol. Salons à l'étrangers & missions sectorielles 5 accompagnements lors de salons ou de missions sectorielles à l'étranger. IDE 10 accompagnements pour des missions IDE. Le réseau BCI RÉSEAU D'ACCOMPAGNEMENT À L'ÉTRANGER Note:depuisle1er janvier2018,BCI a fait évoluer son fonctionnement avec l'ouverture de son "réseau d’accompagnement à l’étranger". Au 1er juin 2018, ce réseau compte 182 bureaux "agréés" basés dans 74 pays.
  35. 35. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 35 LE RÉSEAU BCI Pays couverts par le réseau d'accompagnement à l'étranger Albanie Allemagne Autriche Belgique Biélorussie Bosnie-Herzé. Bulgarie Chypre Croatie Danemark Espagne Finlande Grèce Irlande Italie Lettonie Lituanie Luxembourg Macédoine Moldavie Monténégro Norvège Pays-Bas Pologne Portugal Rép. tchèque Roumanie Royaume-Uni Russie Serbie Slovénie Suède Suisse Ukraine Afrique du Sud Algérie Angola Benin Burkina Faso Cameroun Cote d'ivoire Egypte Ethiopie Gabon Ghana Guinée Guinée équa. Kenya Mali Maroc Nigeria Sao Tomé Sénégal Tanzanie Togo Tunisie Canada Mexique USA Arabie saoudite Arménie Azerbaïdjan EAU Géorgie Irak Iran Kazakhstan Koweït Liban Pakistan Qatar Syrie Turkménistan Turquie Australie Indonésie Malaisie Philippines Singapour Bangladesh Birmanie Cambodge Chine Corée du Sud Hong-Kong Inde Japon Maldives Mongolie Sri Lanka Taiwan Thaïlande Vietnam Argentine Brésil Chili Colombie Costa Rica Nicaragua Panama Pérou Uruguay
  36. 36. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 36 LE RÉSEAU BCI PRIE : BCI s’engage avec l’ensemble des partenaires publics Partenaires régionaux Pour renforcer l’action en matière d’identification et d’accompagnement des entreprises à l’export, les acteurs au service des entreprises bretonnes se mobilisent autour du PRIE Bretagne : le plan régional d’internationalisation des entreprises. Il a pour objectif de coordonner l'action des différents acteurs intervenant pour le développement à l'international des entreprises dans le cadre de la stratégie définie par le Conseil régional de Bretagne. Il se décline par l'organisation de comités se réunissant sous l’autorité du Conseil régional de Bretagne et aux côtés de : Préfecture de région, Chambre régionale de Métiers & de l’Artisanat, Chambre régionale d’Agriculture, BPIFrance/Coface, Bretagne Commerce International/CCI Bretagne, Bretagne Développement Innovation, Business France, Comité Bretagne des Conseillers du Commerce Extérieur, Direccte, Douanes. L'objectif est d'optimiser l'accompagnement des entreprises par une mutualisation des informations et des moyens des partenaires du PRIE. L’Open de l’International est l’exemple concret de la mobilisation de tous les acteurs, à travers le PRIE, pour mieux servir les entreprises en Bretagne. Pour mener à bien son action, BCI s’appuie sur un réseau de partenaires régionaux indispensables : associations, centres de recherche, clusters, groupements d’entreprises, organismes de développement économique et d’innovation, pôles de compétitivité, technopoles, etc. Dans un souci de mutualisation de moyens, BCI est au service de ces partenaires régionaux lorsqu’ils désirent organiser des opérations liées aux marchés étrangers. LE RÉSEAU DES PARTENAIRES RÉGIONAUX & NATIONAUX
  37. 37. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 37 LE RÉSEAU BCI BCI DIRECCTE PREFECTURE DE REGION BUSINESS FRANCE BPI FRANCE CONSULATS/ AMBASSADES ADEPTA /FRANCE AGRIMER /SOPEXA DCRI AFSSA DGA CONSEIL REGIONAL /SRDEII /CESER METROPOLES TECHNOPOLES DSV AGENCES DE DEVELOPPEMENT CCE COMITÉ BRETAGNE CCI /CRMA /CHAMBRE D’AGRICULTURE /DRAF FEDERATIONS /ASSOCIATIONS PROFESSION- NELLES DOUANES DIVERS /RESEAUX ENSEIGNEMENT SUPERIEUR CONSEILS DEPARTEMEN- TAUX POLES DE COMPETITIVITE /CLUSTERS /CENTRES TECH COMMUNES /AGGLOS /COMMUNAUTES /EPCI ACAD ADRIA DEVELOPPEMENT BRETAGNE POLE NAVAL CBB CAPBIOTEK COMPOSITES BRETAGNE ECO ORIGINE EDEN ID2SANTE ID4CAR IDMER IEF AERO IMAGE & RESEAUX MER NUTRITION SANTE PHOTONICS BRETAGNE POLE CRISTAL POLE MER VALORIAL ABEA ABIBOIS IBB PRODUIT EN BRETAGNE MEDEF BRETAGNE UIMM BRETAGNE Etat Région Les acteurs de l'écosystème BCI CCIFE CLUSTERS ETRANGERS AGENCES ECONOMIQUES ETRANGERES EN FRANCE AMBASSADES ETRANGERES EN FRANCE CATALONIA TRADE & INVESTMENT ENTERPRISE IRELAND FLANDERS INVESTMENT & TRADE INVEST HK INVEST IN SPAIN KOREAAGRO FISHERIES & FOOD TRADE CORPORATION SICHUAN INVEST International (IDE) RENNES METROPOLE BREST METROPOLE OCEANE AUDELOR BDI – EUROLARGE CAD 22 VIPE VANNES CAFA/CREATIV/ECTI/EGEE EEN FRENCH TECH RENNES ST-MALO/BREST MAISON DE L’EUROPE RENNES & HAUTE BRETAGNE MAISON DE LA BRETAGNE/MIR OSCARS 22/35 WTC RENNES BRETAGNE/BREST ANTICIPA LORIENT TECHNOPOLE INNOVATION PAYS DE VANNES RENNES ATALANTE TECHNOPOLE BREST IROISE TECHNOPOLE QUIMPER CORNOUAILLE ZOOPOLE PLOUFRAGAN
  38. 38. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 38 INFORMATION & COMMUNICATION Information & Communication Le nouveau service d’information, BCI info, lancé en juillet 2017, a été créé pour répondre à un besoin d’informations, sectorielles et réglementaires, des entreprises bretonnes dans un contexte international, et s'inscrire dans une nouvelle stratégie numérique. Le constat de départ : BCI a plus de 30 années d’expérience dans l’accompagnement des entreprises bretonnes à l'international, une équipe de 40 collaborateurs spécialisés et un réseau de plus de 100 prestataires étrangers et experts dans leurs domaines d’activités. Une masse importante d’informations qualifiées et actualisées est donc disponible. Comment la valoriser et la mettre à disposition, de nos adhérents, 24h/24 et 7j/7 ? En octobre 2016, BCI a fait réaliser une enquête. 345 collaborateurs d’entreprises adhérentes (toutes tailles d’entreprises, secteurs d’activité et fonctions confondus) y ont répondu, donnant une idée très précise des moyens utilisés, des outils et du temps consacré par les entreprises à la recherche d’informations dédiées. Il est apparu que l’accès à l’information sectorisée et qualifiée via le web était primordial. La création d’une plate-forme s'est avérée indispensable dans le cadre de la refonte complète du site de BCI. En outre, le contact avec le collaborateur référent au sein d’une structure telle que BCI est aussi un moyen fiable d’obtenir de l’information qualifiée. De même, l’accès aux informations pays via le réseau de prestataires, eux même présents dans le pays qui les concerne, est un atout inégalable pour obtenir des données fiables. Enfin, les évènements tels que les réunions d’informations et les salons organisés par BCI sont une source prioritaire d’information. Ce nouveau service a demandé une année de travail et d’implication d’une équipe de 4 personnes. Plusieurs étapes ont été nécessaires à sa création. La première étape a été d’identifier une liste des publications, articles, études, présentations de réunions d’informations déjà en possession de BCI afin de les réactualiser.
  39. 39. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 39 INFORMATION & COMMUNICATION Ensuite, il a été nécessaire de prioriser les besoins des entreprises bretonnes, chaque adhérent ayant des objectifs différents. Il est donc important de connaître et de comprendre ses besoins afin d’y répondre de manière efficace. Enfin, il a fallu fédérer les prestataires et partenaires pour créer l’outil et ensuite contribuer de manière continue à l’alimentation et la mise à jour de cette plate-forme. Trois agences de communication digitale ont été consultées pour la création du site. L’agence Voyelle a répondu aux exigences techniques et financières. En parallèle, BCI info propose chaque semaine une trentaine de publications sous forme d’études, d’articles de presse ou de newsletters spécialisées, donnant un aperçu de tendances de consommation, de production, des différents secteurs concernés par les adhérents de BCI. Pour ce projet, un partenariat a été conclu avec TAC Economics Une campagne de communication via un e-mailing et un courrier invitant les entreprises adhérentes à se créer un compte a été lancée en juillet puis renouvelée en octobre 2017. Afin de valider la pertinence de cet outil, des entreprises bretonnes utilisatrices ont été interrogées dans le cadre de focus groups et d’entretiens téléphoniques en novembre 2017. Une version 2 du site sera dévoilée à l'Open de l'international 2018. Cette nouvelle version permettra d'améliorer la visibilité des informations mises à disposition des entreprises et contribuera à faire de BCI info le réflexe info des entreprises bretonnes. +3.000 recherches effectuées via la plate-forme 9.400 pages consultées sur les 3 derniers mois de l’année 2017 1.276 inscrits au dernier trimestre 2017 Contenu (fin 2017) : 40 fiches pays 800 articles de presse +250 études complètes 100 fiches sectorielles 20 fiches réglementaires et aussi des données économiques via des fiches "risque pays" de TAC Economics, notre partenaire ...
  40. 40. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 40 INFORMATION & COMMUNICATION Site web : www.bretagnecommerceinternational.com En 2017, BCI a souhaité réaliser la refonte de son site internet, avec comme objectif d’accroître la prise de contact via le site web en faisant le lien entre les informations de BCI info, les services et les actions de BCI et les membres de l’équipe. Il a donc été décidé d’intégrer BCI info au sein du site internet de l'association : www.bretagnecommerceinternational. Le 3 juillet 2017, le nouveau site web et BCI info ont été lancés conjointement. Le nouveau site web reprend des guides-conseils, l’agenda des salons et réunions d’informations avec possibilité d’inscription en ligne, une web-TV, des actualités, la présentation de nos services et l’organigramme de l’équipe. Via le site, on accède également à une version de base de la CVthèque et de l’annuaire des adhérents. En moyenne, au 1er trimestre 2017, près de 3.200 utilisateurs différents/mois venaient sur le site. Après le lancement du nouveau site, au 1er trimestre 2018, c'est +5.000 utilisateurs différents/mois, faisant accroître le nombre de visites de 65% avec 7 587 visites/mois. Le nombre de pages vues a augmenté de 147% (14.000/mois) et le taux de rebond est passé à 58%, ce qui indique que les internautes trouvent réponse à leur recherche principale puisqu'ils ne quittent pas immédiatement le site. Cette tendance à la hausse s’explique notamment par l’augmentation du contenu généré par "BCI info", les efforts de référencement et de relais via les média sociaux initiés il y a 2 ans. La CVthèque : les adhérents peuvent désormais déposer des offres d’emploi BCI reçoit chaque semaine un grand nombre de demandes d’emploi ou de stage. Pour rendre visibles aux entreprises adhérentes les profils à dimension internationale, une CVthèque a été mise en place. Nouveauté 2017 : à la demande des entreprises adhérentes, BCI a mis en place une nouvelle version permettant aux adhérents de déposer leurs offres d’emplois ou de stages. COMMUNICATION
  41. 41. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 41 INFORMATION & COMMUNICATION #11 BULLETIN TRIMESTRIEL Juillet 2017 Août 2017 Septembre 2017 Toute reproduction interdite ADHÉRENT Bulletin de Veille "Objectif International", newsletter mensuelle, permet à BCI de maintenir le contact avec les entreprises bretonnesetlespartenaires.Ausommaire:actualités, calendrier des salons, missions sectorielles, réunions d’informations, actualités réglementaires... En 2017, 11 newsletters "Objectif International" ont été envoyées à 17.000 destinataires, avec un taux d'ouverture cumulé de 23,6% Chaque trimestre, BCI diffuse son bulletin de veille réservé à ses adhérents. Ce 60 pages est une compilation de la veille effectuée chaque jour par BCI pour capter l’actualité économique à vocation internationale (informations sur les entreprises bretonnes et étrangères établies en Bretagne, informations sur l’environnement des affaires dans les paysétrangers,surl’évolutiondessecteursd’activité...). En 2017, 4 éditions du bulletin de veille en version papier ont été adressées à plus de 900 contacts/ adhérents. Une version électronique est également envoyée aux équipes des sociétés adhérentes, ce qui représente en moyenne 6.500 envois par trimestre avec un taux d'ouverture cumulé de 39,3%. BCI fait régulièrement apparition dans la presse régionale et nationale dans le cadre de ses actions menées pour les entreprises. Elle est aussi régulièrement citée dans des portraits d’entreprises exportatrices. Reconnue par les journalistes comme un acteur incontournable de l’international, l'association est fréquemment contactée pour donner un éclairage sur un sujet d’actualité à l’international (élections, Brexit, embargos...). 2017 a été marquée par les retombées presse consécutives à la venue d’une délégation de chaines de téléachat chinoises du 3 au 5 avril. Plus de 20 médias nationaux et régionaux, TV, radio et papier ont relaté cet événement inédit en Bretagne. Réseaux sociaux Newsletter Objectif International Bulletin de Veille BCI dans la presse BCI étoffe sa présence sur les réseaux sociaux afin d’augmenter sa visibilité et opérer une veille sectorielle. Ses comptes Linkedin et Twitter sont suivis respectivement par 2.461 abonnés et 1.400 followers au 15 avril 2018 (contre respectivement 1.830 et 1.157 au 15 mai 2017). Une page "Invest in Bretagne" sur Linkedin et des comptes BCI info par secteur d’activité ont également vu le jour en 2017. Les catalogues des participants aux salons étrangers, missions, venues d'acheteurs (37 catalogues édités en 2017) sont également mis en ligne sur Slideshare. En 2017, les 253 documents en ligne ont été consultés 38.554 fois.
  42. 42. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 42 INFORMATION & COMMUNICATION La Bretagne qui exporte se donne rendez-vous à l’Open de l’international C’est désormais acté dans les agendas des entreprises bretonnes : chaque année, le 1er lundi de juillet, l’Open de l’international est organisé par BCI pour permettre à toute entreprise bretonne, adhérente ou non, de trouver réponse à toutes ses questions à propos de son développement international. Une journée, un espace, qui s’articule autour d’ateliers d’information, de rendez- vous d’affaires, d‘un forum des organismes d’accompagnement à l’international, où tous les prestataires publics sont réunis, pour permettre aux entreprises de s’informer tout en réseautant entre elles. 37 ateliers et focus pays 1.100 rendez-vous individuels planifiés sur une journée (record de France !) 5e édition 3 juillet St-Brieuc 2017 Top 5 des ateliers les plus prisés en 2017 Top 5 des focus pays les plus prisés en 2017 1. Trouvez les bons agents commerciaux et distributeurs à l'international 2. L’impact du Brexit sur les échanges économiques entre le Royaume-Uni et la Bretagne 3. Quelles évolutions géopolitiques en 2017 ? 4. Marchés de l’Afrique de l’Ouest & CEDEAO (15 pays) : les "portes et les clés" d’entrée 5. Outils & astuces pour se développer à l'international grâce au web 1. Singapour - Indonésie 2. Pays nordiques 3. Allemagne 4. Canada 5. Turquie +65 pays représentés 1.000 participants Créditphoto:C.Ablain Créditphoto:C.Ablain
  43. 43. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 43 INFORMATION & COMMUNICATION Créditphoto:C.Ablain Créditphoto:C.AblainCréditphoto:C.Ablain programme complet & inscription : www.opendelinternational.com ateliersthématiques/rendez-vousb2b/networking forum des partenaires publics à l’international Lundi 3 juillet 2017 SAINT-BRIEUC Palais des Congrès la journee des entrepreneurs qui osent le monde ! Créditphoto:C.Ablain
  44. 44. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 44 VIE DE L'ASSOCIATION Vie de l'association
  45. 45. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 45 VIE DE L'ASSOCIATION GOUVERNANCE Bretagne Commerce International est une association à but non lucratif d’entrepreneurs bretons, dont le fonctionnement est financé par le Conseil régional de Bretagne et la CCI Bretagne. Deux organes assurent le contrôle et les choix stratégiques de l'association : - le Conseil de surveillance, composé notamment des financeurs ; - le Directoire, 12 chefs d'entreprises élus par les adhérents. 1. Conseil de surveillance Membres du Conseil de surveillance de BCI en 2017 Le Conseil de surveillance (2e collège) est l'organe de contrôle permanent de l’activité et de la bonne gestion de l’association par le Directoire. Il s'assure de la cohérence de la stratégie de BCI avec la stratégie régionale de développement économique. Présidé par le Président du Conseil régional de Bretagne et son Vice- président de droit le Président de la CCI Bretagne, le Conseil de surveillance est composé de 17 membres (élus régionaux, présidents des chambres consulaires et des conseillers du commerce extérieur). Conseil régional de Bretagne Olivier ALLAIN Vice-président Chargé de l’agriculture & de l'agroalimentaire Anne GALLO Vice-présidente Chargée du tourisme, du patrimoine & des voies navigables Martin MEYRIER Vice-président Chargé de l’économie, l'innovation, l'artisanat & les TPE Bertrand PLOUVIER Conseiller régional Forough SALAMI-DADKHAH Vice-présidente Chargée de l'Europe & de l'international CCI Bretagne Jean-Paul CHAPALAIN Président de la CCI Morlaix Philippe MARTINEAU Trésorier de la CCI Bretagne Ronan PERENNOU Membre de la CCI Bretagne Jean-Pierre RIVERY Membre de la CCI Bretagne Emmanuel THAUNIER Président de la CCI Rennes Louis NOEL Président de la Chambre régionale de Métiers Jacques JAOUEN Président de la Chambre régionale d’Agriculture Hugues MEILI Président de Bretagne Développement Innovation Jean-Christophe PIOT Président des CCE Comité Bretagne Président Loïg CHESNAIS-GIRARD Président du Conseil régional de Bretagne Vice-président Jean-François GARREC Président de CCI Bretagne
  46. 46. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 46 VIE DE L'ASSOCIATION Directoire : 22 mars, 7 juin & 19 octobre 2017 Conseil de surveillance : 7 juin & 19 octobre 2017 Assemblée générale : 3 juillet 2017 Réunions de la Gouvernance 2. Directoire Membres du Directoire de BCI (juillet 2015>juillet 2018) Le Directoire (1er collège) est l'instance en charge de la bonne gestion, de l’administration et des orientations stratégiques de l’association. Il est élu par les adhérents de l'association lors de l’assemblée générale et il est composé de 12 chefs d’entreprises, membres de l’association. Président Gilles FALC’HUN SILL (29) Secrétaire Jacques LE GALL CANON (35) Trésorier Régis PRIVE ARGIS GALAC’SEA (56) Frank BELLION GROUPE COFIBEL (29) Patrick CARE BOIRON (35) Philippe DELAPORTE Clémentine GALLET CORIOLIS COMPOSITES (56) Jean-François GOBICHON AQUASSYS (35) Marianne GUYADER GROIX & NATURE (56) Valérie LE GRAET GROUPE LE GRAET (22) Frédéric MARTIN MX (35) Richard PELLEVOISIN ALFA METAL INTERNATIONAL (22) 1 1 2 2 3 3 4 4 7 5 8 6 9 10 5 6 7 8 9 10
  47. 47. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 47 VIE DE L'ASSOCIATION ADHÉRENTS 2017 Face au succès de l’Open de l’international, nous avons reçu la demande de nombreux adhérents désireux de pouvoir se rencontrer dans une réunion qui leur soit exclusivement dédiée avec une audience naturellement plus restreinte leur permettant de pouvoir échanger plus facilement entre adhérents de BCI. Depuis deux ans, BCI organise donc une réunion en janvier et plutôt que de faire une cérémonie des vœux…de plus… nous avons choisi de privilégier, en complément d’un moment de convivialité, une thématique prospective permettant d’appréhender l’année à venir en prenant un peu de hauteur. Grâce à notre partenariat avec TAC Economics, société bretonne spécialisée dans l’analyse de données, la prospective et les études de risques, nous pouvons brosser un tableau des évolutions politico- economiques constatées ou prévues dans les pays ou continents cibles de nos développements d’affaires. Le 12 janvier 2018, en complément de la conférence de Sylvain Barthélémy, directeur général de TAC Economics, les 200 entreprises adhérentes présentes ont eu le plaisir de pouvoir accueillir Jean-Yves Le Drian, ministre de l’Europe et des affaires étrangères. S. Barthélemy a souligné notamment la montée des risques sur l’économie américaine et la modification de stratégie de la Chine dans son besoin d’importation de produits étrangers ainsi que la conjoncture économique globalement prévue plus favorable en Europe. Le ministre de l’Europe et des affaires étrangères a, quant à lui, présenté les grandes lignes de l'organisation qu’il veut mettre en place pour relancer le commerce extérieur français. Elle se décline en trois axes : simplification, unité de représentation et d’action à l’étranger, décloisonnement de notre stratégie de conquête des marchés. Pour voir ou revoir les interventions de TAC Economics et du ministre de l’Europe et des affaires étrangères, il vous suffit de visionner l’enregistrement vidéo de cet évènement sur notre site web, rubrique "Web TV". Le succès de cette deuxième édition nous encourage à inscrire dorénavant cette réunion "prospective" chaque année, le troisième vendredi de janvier soit le vendredi 18 janvier 2019 dans un lieu restant à définir, retenez donc déjà cette date pour cette journée de rencontres. Cette réunion restera exclusivement réservée aux adhérents de BCI ! dont 145 via un groupe 665 adhésions Répartition des adhérents par secteur d’activité Répartition des adhérents par département Biens de conso., santé, environnement 84 Agriculture, élevage, pêche 162 Agroalimentaire 273 Numérique, cyberdéfense 140 Industrie 164 149 133 215 327 Autres11 Autres 12 représentant 835 entreprises & organismes Retrouvez l'annuaire des adhérents sur : www.BretagneCommerceInternational.com Evènement annuel de networking dédié aux adhérents
  48. 48. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 48 VIE DE L'ASSOCIATION RESSOURCES HUMAINES au 31/12/17 13 salariés de la CCI Bretagne mis à disposition de BCI 10 hébergés dans les CCI Territoriales : Brest, Côtes d’Armor (St-Brieuc), Morbihan (Lorient), Morlaix, Quimper Cornouaille, Ille-et-Vilaine (Rennes) 3 chez BCI 27 salariés BCI en CDI 40 personnes 65% de femmes 35% d'hommes BREST MORLAIX ST-BRIEUC QUIMPER LORIENT RENNES Finistère 29 Ille-et-Vilaine 35 Côtes d’Armor 22 Morbihan 56 Localisation de l'équipe BCI en Bretagne
  49. 49. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 49 VIE DE L'ASSOCIATION Développement international des entreprises bretonnes Missions Sensibilisation & Information des entreprises, Découverte & Approche des marchés à l’étranger Conseil & Accompagnement 10 conseillers en développement international (basés dans les 6 CCIT) 4 chargés d’affaires sectoriels 2 chargés de missions Filières 2 assistantes commerciales 0,5 chargée de projets BCInside & DGA Inside 2 chargée de projets Réunions d'information Salons internationaux à l’étranger et en France - Missions à l’étranger - Délégation d’acheteurs 2 chargées de projets Salons/missions à l'étranger 1 chargée de projets Salons internationaux en France 0,5 chargée de projets Délégations acheteurs 0,5 chargée de projets Investissements Directs Etrangers 1 chargée de projets 1 chargé de missions Fonctions Support InfoCom 2 chargés de projets 1 assistante BCI info 1 chargée de projets Administration - Comptabilité - RH 1 comptable 1 assistante comptable 1 secrétaire accueil 1 assistante services transverses 0,5 attachée RH/juridique Direction générale 1 directeur général 1 directeur des Opérations 1 directeur Investissements Directs Étranger 1 directeur Conseil aux entreprises 0,5 chargée animation réseau de Partenaires 0,5 attachée DG Répartition Missions/Métiers (en nombre de personnes)
  50. 50. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 50 ÉLÉMENTS FINANCIERS AU 31/12/2017 Eléments financiers au 31/12/2017
  51. 51. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 51 ÉLÉMENTS FINANCIERS AU 31/12/2017
  52. 52. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 52 ÉLÉMENTS FINANCIERS AU 31/12/2017
  53. 53. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 53 ÉLÉMENTS FINANCIERS AU 31/12/2017
  54. 54. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 54 ÉLÉMENTS FINANCIERS AU 31/12/2017
  55. 55. Bretagne Commerce International Rapport d’activité 2017 55 ÉLÉMENTS FINANCIERS AU 31/12/2017
  56. 56. Siège social Le Colbert - 35 place du Colombier CS 71238 35012 Rennes cedex - France Tél. : +33 (0)2 99 25 04 04 Fax : +33 (0)2 99 25 04 00 contact@BretagneCommerceInternational.com www.BretagneCommerceInternational.com

