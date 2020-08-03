Successfully reported this slideshow.
TRANSFORMACIÓN DE LA PRÁCTICA DOCENTE HACIA UN MODELO DE LA EDUCACIÓN A DISTANCIA BRENDA CECILIA PADILLA RODRÍGUEZ 3 de agosto de 2020
Quién soy 2
Objetivos Discutir cómo ha cambiado la educación en el contexto del COVID19. 3
Objetivos Discutir cómo ha cambiado la educación en el contexto del COVID19. Más info: eduCOVID19.wordpress.com PROYECTO EDUCOVID19 1637 docentes en México * resultados preliminares
Objetivos Discutir cómo ha cambiado la educación en el contexto del COVID19. Identificar prácticas efectivas para llevar a cabo esta transformación.
8 EDUCACIÓN A DISTANCIA
Cambios en la práctica docente 9
Nuevas prácticas docentes 1. Cambiar las sesiones presenciales por videoconferencias. 2. Rediseñar pedagógicamente el curs...
Nuevas prácticas docentes 4. Solicité a mis estudiantes realizar actividades por su cuenta sin contar con apoyo en línea. ...
Actitudes hacia este cambio… 12
Actitudes hacia este cambio… 13
¿Y tú cómo te sientes? 14
Cómo se sienten… ▪ El 36.4% se ha sentido con altos y bajos. 15
Cómo se sienten… ▪ El 28.6% manifiesta estrés, cansancio y preocupación. 16
"[Estoy] preocupada. Debo invertir mucho más tiempo del que habitualmente ocupaba al ser docente presencial, por la misma ...
"Todo estaría bien si SOLO FUERA MAESTRA, pero soy mamá, esposa, maestra... AL MISMO TIEMPO EN LA MISMA SALA." 18
Cómo se sienten… 19 ▪ El 13.1% ve la situación como un reto emocionante.
“Este confinamiento me ha permitido redescubrir mi vocación docente y quererme especializar en las tecnologías.” 20
Hay diferencias en función del nivel educativo impartido. 21
¿Cómo considera que los cambios en sus prácticas docentes impactan en su bienestar personal? 22 Nivel Negativo Sin impacto...
Conozco lo suficiente sobre enfoques pedagógicos apropiados para apoyar el aprendizaje en línea. 23 Nivel En desacuerdo Ne...
¿Conoces enfoques pedagógicos apropiados para apoyar el aprendizaje en línea? ▪ No realmente, pero, oye, estoy aquí, apren...
¿Reemplazar las clases presenciales por videoconferencias es hacer educación en línea? ▪ No sé. ▪ No. ▪ ¿Sí? ▪ Sí. 25
¿Reemplazar las clases presenciales por videos educativos es hacer educación en línea? ▪ No sé. ▪ No. ▪ ¿Sí? ▪ Sí. 26
La educación en línea NO es 27 replicar prácticas de enseñanza presencial.
¿Subir los materiales de un curso presencial a un repositorio en línea es hacer educación en línea? ▪ No sé. ▪ No. ▪ ¿Sí? ...
La educación en línea es MÁS que 29 subir contenidos a un repositorio.
Un curso en línea efectivo requiere 30 un enfoque pedagógico (planeación, diseño y desarrollo).
Conceptos diferentes Educación en línea 31 Enseñanza Remota de Emergencia (ERE)
Enseñanza Remota de Emergencia ▪ Objetivo: Proporcionar acceso a la enseñanza durante la crisis. ▪ Se espera que terminand...
¿Tus cursos son un ejemplo de Enseñanza Remota de Emergencia? ▪ No sé. ▪ No. ▪ ¿Sí? ▪ Sí. 33
…muy probablemente estás haciendo enseñanza remota de emergencia. 34 Si tu enfoque está en la tecnología…
El 54.6% de los docentes considera que los cambios que han realizado en sus cursos se volverán permanentes. 35
Tenemos una oportunidad. El 54.6% de los docentes considera que los cambios que han realizado en sus cursos se volverán pe...
37 PRÁCTICAS EFECTIVAS PARA LA EDUCACIÓN A DISTANCIA
¿Qué se necesita para aprender? 38
39 INTERACCIÓN
Tipos de interacción 40
Enfoca tus clases en el APRENDIZAJE, más que en la enseñanza. 41
…muy probablemente tu enfoque está centrado en la docencia, no en el aprendizaje. 42 Si al planear tu clase piensas en qué...
¿Qué actividad necesitan HACER para lograr el objetivo de aprendizaje? 43
¡Hay muchas opciones! Tomar notas. Resumir un libro. Elaborar mapas mentales. Diseñar sus propias actividades. Resolver ca...
Actividades Muchos ejercicios cortos distribuidos a lo largo del curso son más efectivos que una actividad larga al final....
Las actividades deben ser SIGNIFICATIVAS. 46
47 RETROALIMENTACIÓN
Importante 48 La retroalimentación debe ser específica.
Retroalimentación por voz 49 ▪ Rápida ▪ Personalizada ▪ Humana
Videos ▪ Da un toque interactivo y humano al curso. ▪ Proporciona explicaciones extensas de forma amigable (3-7 minutos). ...
Estrategias ▪ Resumir. ▪ Ejemplificar. ▪ Corregir errores recurrentes. ▪ Resolver preguntas frecuentes. 51
Sesiones sincrónicas Momentos sincrónicos breves distribuidos a lo largo del curso son más efectivos que una sesión larga ...
53 PASIÓN
Importancia del docente Un(a) buen(a) docente puede hacer que un curso mal diseñado sea un éxito (¡y viceversa!). 54
Recomendaciones finales 55
Adapta tus estrategias a las posibilidades tecnológicas de los estudiantes. 56
Apóyate en tus estudiantes. Pueden… ▪ Moderar el chat. ▪ Explicar un tema. ▪ Organizar una actividad. 57
Usa recursos educativos abiertos. ▪ Objetos de aprendizaje del Instituto Tecnológico de Sonora ▪ OWC de la Universidad de ...
59 Encuentra inspiración en cursos gratuitos. Si tienen licencia CC-BY, puedes reutilizar los materiales atribuyendo a los...
Conéctate con la comunidad. 60
TRANSFORMACIÓN DE LA PRÁCTICA DOCENTE HACIA UN MODELO DE LA EDUCACIÓN A DISTANCIA BRENDA CECILIA PADILLA RODRÍGUEZ @BRENDAPADILLA 3 de agosto de 2020
  1. 1. TRANSFORMACIÓN DE LA PRÁCTICA DOCENTE HACIA UN MODELO DE LA EDUCACIÓN A DISTANCIA BRENDA CECILIA PADILLA RODRÍGUEZ 3 de agosto de 2020
  2. 2. Quién soy 2
  3. 3. Objetivos Discutir cómo ha cambiado la educación en el contexto del COVID19. 3
  4. 4. Objetivos Discutir cómo ha cambiado la educación en el contexto del COVID19. 4 Más info: eduCOVID19.wordpress.com PROYECTO EDUCOVID19 1637 docentes en México * resultados preliminares
  5. 5. Objetivos Discutir cómo ha cambiado la educación en el contexto del COVID19. 5 Identificar prácticas efectivas para llevar a cabo esta transformación.
  6. 6. 6
  7. 7. 7
  8. 8. 8 EDUCACIÓN A DISTANCIA
  9. 9. Cambios en la práctica docente 9
  10. 10. Nuevas prácticas docentes 1. Cambiar las sesiones presenciales por videoconferencias. 2. Rediseñar pedagógicamente el curso para adaptarlo a un formato en línea, incluyendo actividades sincrónicas o asincrónicas mediadas por un(a) docente. 3. Subir materiales del curso a un repositorio en línea o plataforma. 10
  11. 11. Nuevas prácticas docentes 4. Solicité a mis estudiantes realizar actividades por su cuenta sin contar con apoyo en línea. 5. Utilicé aplicaciones como WhatsApp, Telegram, entre otros, para enviar trabajo a los alumnos. 6. Utilicé las redes sociales (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, entre otras) para enviar trabajo a los alumnos. 11
  12. 12. Actitudes hacia este cambio… 12
  13. 13. Actitudes hacia este cambio… 13
  14. 14. ¿Y tú cómo te sientes? 14
  15. 15. Cómo se sienten… ▪ El 36.4% se ha sentido con altos y bajos. 15
  16. 16. Cómo se sienten… ▪ El 28.6% manifiesta estrés, cansancio y preocupación. 16
  17. 17. "[Estoy] preocupada. Debo invertir mucho más tiempo del que habitualmente ocupaba al ser docente presencial, por la misma paga. Utilizo recursos propios que me cuestan a mí, y descuido labores de casa o personales por este motivo.” 17
  18. 18. "Todo estaría bien si SOLO FUERA MAESTRA, pero soy mamá, esposa, maestra... AL MISMO TIEMPO EN LA MISMA SALA." 18
  19. 19. Cómo se sienten… 19 ▪ El 13.1% ve la situación como un reto emocionante.
  20. 20. “Este confinamiento me ha permitido redescubrir mi vocación docente y quererme especializar en las tecnologías.” 20
  21. 21. Hay diferencias en función del nivel educativo impartido. 21
  22. 22. ¿Cómo considera que los cambios en sus prácticas docentes impactan en su bienestar personal? 22 Nivel Negativo Sin impacto Positivo Preescolar 57.14 8.93 33.93 Primaria 44.63 12.40 42.98 Secundaria 37.42 18.71 43.87 Preparatoria 35.20 11.73 53.06 Licenciatura 30.49 12.91 56.59 Posgrado 24.19 16.13 59.68 N=1557
  23. 23. Conozco lo suficiente sobre enfoques pedagógicos apropiados para apoyar el aprendizaje en línea. 23 Nivel En desacuerdo Neutral De acuerdo Preescolar 33.04 25.89 41.07 Primaria 29.34 28.10 42.56 Secundaria 29.68 27.74 42.58 Preparatoria 17.86 33.16 48.98 Licenciatura 20.33 24.86 54.81 Posgrado 12.90 19.35 67.74 N=1557
  24. 24. ¿Conoces enfoques pedagógicos apropiados para apoyar el aprendizaje en línea? ▪ No realmente, pero, oye, estoy aquí, aprendiendo. ▪ Creo que sí… ▪ Sí, totalmente sí. 24
  25. 25. ¿Reemplazar las clases presenciales por videoconferencias es hacer educación en línea? ▪ No sé. ▪ No. ▪ ¿Sí? ▪ Sí. 25
  26. 26. ¿Reemplazar las clases presenciales por videos educativos es hacer educación en línea? ▪ No sé. ▪ No. ▪ ¿Sí? ▪ Sí. 26
  27. 27. La educación en línea NO es 27 replicar prácticas de enseñanza presencial.
  28. 28. ¿Subir los materiales de un curso presencial a un repositorio en línea es hacer educación en línea? ▪ No sé. ▪ No. ▪ ¿Sí? ▪ Sí. 28
  29. 29. La educación en línea es MÁS que 29 subir contenidos a un repositorio.
  30. 30. Un curso en línea efectivo requiere 30 un enfoque pedagógico (planeación, diseño y desarrollo).
  31. 31. Conceptos diferentes Educación en línea 31 Enseñanza Remota de Emergencia (ERE)
  32. 32. Enseñanza Remota de Emergencia ▪ Objetivo: Proporcionar acceso a la enseñanza durante la crisis. ▪ Se espera que terminando la crisis, se pueda regresar a lo que se tenía previamente. 32 Cambio en la modalidad de impartición de un curso para atender una situación de crisis (Hodges et al., 2020)
  33. 33. ¿Tus cursos son un ejemplo de Enseñanza Remota de Emergencia? ▪ No sé. ▪ No. ▪ ¿Sí? ▪ Sí. 33
  34. 34. …muy probablemente estás haciendo enseñanza remota de emergencia. 34 Si tu enfoque está en la tecnología…
  35. 35. El 54.6% de los docentes considera que los cambios que han realizado en sus cursos se volverán permanentes. 35
  36. 36. Tenemos una oportunidad. El 54.6% de los docentes considera que los cambios que han realizado en sus cursos se volverán permanentes. 36
  37. 37. 37 PRÁCTICAS EFECTIVAS PARA LA EDUCACIÓN A DISTANCIA
  38. 38. ¿Qué se necesita para aprender? 38
  39. 39. 39 INTERACCIÓN
  40. 40. Tipos de interacción 40
  41. 41. Enfoca tus clases en el APRENDIZAJE, más que en la enseñanza. 41
  42. 42. …muy probablemente tu enfoque está centrado en la docencia, no en el aprendizaje. 42 Si al planear tu clase piensas en qué les vas a enseñar…
  43. 43. ¿Qué actividad necesitan HACER para lograr el objetivo de aprendizaje? 43
  44. 44. ¡Hay muchas opciones! Tomar notas. Resumir un libro. Elaborar mapas mentales. Diseñar sus propias actividades. Resolver casos. Hacer experimentos. Argumentar en ensayos. Responder exámenes. Documentar fenómenos naturales. Grabar videos. Tomar fotografías. Participar en comunidades en línea. Evaluar a sus compañeros. Escribir cuentos. Componer canciones sobre los temas de clase. 44
  45. 45. Actividades Muchos ejercicios cortos distribuidos a lo largo del curso son más efectivos que una actividad larga al final. 45 contenidoactividad contenidoactividad contenidoactividad
  46. 46. Las actividades deben ser SIGNIFICATIVAS. 46
  47. 47. 47 RETROALIMENTACIÓN
  48. 48. Importante 48 La retroalimentación debe ser específica.
  49. 49. Retroalimentación por voz 49 ▪ Rápida ▪ Personalizada ▪ Humana
  50. 50. Videos ▪ Da un toque interactivo y humano al curso. ▪ Proporciona explicaciones extensas de forma amigable (3-7 minutos). 50
  51. 51. Estrategias ▪ Resumir. ▪ Ejemplificar. ▪ Corregir errores recurrentes. ▪ Resolver preguntas frecuentes. 51
  52. 52. Sesiones sincrónicas Momentos sincrónicos breves distribuidos a lo largo del curso son más efectivos que una sesión larga al final. 52 sincrónicoasincrónico sincrónicoasincrónico sincrónicoasincrónico
  53. 53. 53 PASIÓN
  54. 54. Importancia del docente Un(a) buen(a) docente puede hacer que un curso mal diseñado sea un éxito (¡y viceversa!). 54
  55. 55. Recomendaciones finales 55
  56. 56. Adapta tus estrategias a las posibilidades tecnológicas de los estudiantes. 56
  57. 57. Apóyate en tus estudiantes. Pueden… ▪ Moderar el chat. ▪ Explicar un tema. ▪ Organizar una actividad. 57
  58. 58. Usa recursos educativos abiertos. ▪ Objetos de aprendizaje del Instituto Tecnológico de Sonora ▪ OWC de la Universidad de Cantabria ▪ OWC de la Universidad Politécnica de Madrid ▪ OWC de la Universidad de Sevilla ▪ OWC de la Universidad de Valencia 58
  59. 59. 59 Encuentra inspiración en cursos gratuitos. Si tienen licencia CC-BY, puedes reutilizar los materiales atribuyendo a los autores.
  60. 60. Conéctate con la comunidad. 60
  61. 61. TRANSFORMACIÓN DE LA PRÁCTICA DOCENTE HACIA UN MODELO DE LA EDUCACIÓN A DISTANCIA BRENDA CECILIA PADILLA RODRÍGUEZ @BRENDAPADILLA 3 de agosto de 2020

