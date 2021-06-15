BPF Internals (eBPF)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BPF Internals Brendan Gregg USENIX Jun, 2021 Tracing Examples (eBPF)
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) (it’s actually quite easy)
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) Intro & Tracing By Example 1. Dynamic tracing and per-event output 2. Static tracing and map...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) BPF Intro
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) BPF 1992: Berkeley Packet Filter A runtime for efficient packet filters Also a narrow and ar...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) eBPF 2013+ Extended BPF (eBPF) modernized BPF Maintainers/creators: Alexei Starovoitov & Dan...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) BPF 2021 BPF is now a technology name (like LLVM) ● Some still call it eBPF A generic in-ker...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) A New Type of Software Execution model User defined Compil- ation Security Failure mode Reso...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) BPF program state model Loaded Enabled event fires program ended Off-CPU On-CPU BPF attach K...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) BPF Tracing
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) BPF tracing (observability) tools
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) I want to run some tools ● bcc, bpftrace /usr/bin/* I want to hack up some new tools ● bpftr...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) BPF Internals (developing BPF was hard; understanding it is easy)
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) BPF tracing/observability high-level From: BPF Performance Tools, Figure 2-1
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) AST: Abstract Syntax Tree LLVM: A compiler IR: Intermediate Representation JIT: Just-in-time...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) 1. Dynamic tracing and per-event output
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) bpftrace -e 'kprobe:do_nanosleep { printf("PID %d sleeping...n", pid); }' 1. Dynamic tracing...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) # bpftrace -e 'kprobe:do_nanosleep { printf("PID %d sleeping...n", pid); }' Attaching 1 prob...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) bpftrace -e 'kprobe:do_nanosleep { printf("PID %d sleeping...n", pid); }' Objective We have ...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) bpftrace mid-level internals BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg)
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) Program transformations AST bpftrace program LLVM IR BPF machine code
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) bpftrace mid-level internals 1/13 BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg)
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) kprobe:do_nanosleep { printf("PID %d sleeping...n", pid); } bpftrace program
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) bpftrace mid-level internals 2/13 BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg)
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) kprobe:do_nanosleep { printf("PID %d sleeping...n", pid); } Converting to AST call(printf) p...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) Parsing bpftrace lex yacc bpftrace program text AST src/lexer.l (regular expressions) src/pa...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) ident [_a-zA-Z][_a-zA-Z0-9]* map @{ident}|@ var ${ident} int [0-9]+|0[xX][0-9a-fA-F]+ cint :...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) builtin(pid) Yacc %token <std::string> BUILTIN "builtin" %token <std::string> CALL "call" [....
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) ident [_a-zA-Z][_a-zA-Z0-9]* map @{ident}|@ var ${ident} int [0-9]+|0[xX][0-9a-fA-F]+ cint :...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) call(printf(...)); Yacc (2) %token <std::string> BUILTIN "builtin" %token <std::string> CALL...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) " { yy_push_state(STR, yyscanner); buffer.clear(); } <STR>{ " { yy_pop_state(yyscanner); ret...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) string("PID %d sleeping...n") Yacc (3) %token <std::string> STRING "string" [...] expr : int...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) ident [_a-zA-Z][_a-zA-Z0-9]* map @{ident}|@ [...] kprobe:do_nanosleep Lexer & Yacc (4) bpftr...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) ident [_a-zA-Z][_a-zA-Z0-9]* map @{ident}|@ [...] kprobe:do_nanosleep Lexer & Yacc (4) attac...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) { statements; ... } Yacc (5) probe : attach_points pred block { $$ = new ast::Probe($1, $2, ...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) # bpftrace -d -e 'kprobe:do_nanosleep { printf("PID %d sleeping...n", pid); }' AST ---------...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) bpftrace mid-level internals 3/13 BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg)
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) Tracepoint & Clang struct parsers kprobe:do_nanosleep { printf("PID %d sleeping...n", pid); ...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) bpftrace mid-level internals 4/13 BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg)
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) # bpftrace -e 'kprobe:do_nanosleep { printf("PID %d sleeping...n", pidd); }' stdin:2:36-38: ...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) bpftrace mid-level internals 5/13 BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg)
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) AST LLVM IR → void CodegenLLVM::visit(Builtin &builtin) { […] else if (builtin.ident == "pid...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) bpftrace src/ast/irbuilderbpf.cpp CallInst *IRBuilderBPF::CreateGetPidTgid() { // u64 bpf_ge...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) #define __BPF_FUNC_MAPPER(FN) FN(unspec), FN(map_lookup_elem), FN(map_update_elem), FN(m...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) # bpftrace -d -e 'kprobe:do_nanosleep { printf("PID %d sleeping...n", pid); }' […] define i6...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) # bpftrace -d -e 'kprobe:do_nanosleep { printf("PID %d sleeping...n", pid); }' […] define i6...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) # bpftrace -d -e 'kprobe:do_nanosleep { printf("PID %d sleeping...n", pid); }' […] define i6...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) bpftrace mid-level internals 6/13 BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg)
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) Extended BPF instruction (bytecode) format opcode dest reg src reg signed offset signed imme...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) Extended BPF instruction (bytecode) format (2) opcode dest reg src reg signed offset signed ...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) Extended BPF instruction (bytecode) format (3) opcode dest reg src reg signed offset signed ...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) Extended BPF instruction (bytecode) format (4) opcode dest reg src reg signed offset signed ...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) Extended BPF instruction (bytecode) format (5) E.g., call get_current_pid_tgid (hex) 85 00 0...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) LLVM/Clang has a BPF target LLVM IR --target bpf BPF bytecode Future: bpftrace may include i...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) LLVM/Clang has a BPF target (2) LLVM LLVM IR BPF bytecode LLVM BPF target Linux include/uapi...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) LLVM llvm/lib/Target/BPF/BPFInstrInfo.td class CALL<string OpcodeStr> : TYPE_ALU_JMP<BPF_CAL...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) bf 16 00 00 00 00 00 00 b7 01 00 00 00 00 00 00 7b 1a f0 ff 00 00 00 00 85 00 00 00 0e 00 00...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) bf 16 00 00 00 00 00 00 b7 01 00 00 00 00 00 00 7b 1a f0 ff 00 00 00 00 85 00 00 00 0e 00 00...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) bpftrace mid-level internals 7/13 BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg)
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) # strace -fe bpf bpftrace -e 'kprobe:do_nanosleep { printf("PID %d sleeping...n", pid); }' [...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) bpftrace mid-level internals 8/13 BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg)
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) BPF mid-level internals From: BPF Performance Tools, Figure 2-3
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) 85 00 00 00 12 34 56 78 Verifying BPF instructions If ... static int do_check(struct bpf_ver...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) >9000 lines of code >260 error returns Checks every instruction Checks every code path Rewri...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) ● Memory access – Direct access extremely restricted – Can only read initialized memory – Ot...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) Verifying Code Paths ● All instruction must lead to exit ● No unreachable instructions ● No ...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) Verifying Code Paths ● All instruction must lead to exit ● No unreachable instructions ● No ...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) bf 16 00 00 00 00 00 00 b7 01 00 00 00 00 00 00 7b 1a f0 ff 00 00 00 00 85 00 00 00 0e 00 00...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) bf 16 00 00 00 00 00 00 b7 01 00 00 00 00 00 00 7b 1a f0 ff 00 00 00 00 85 00 00 00 d0 81 01...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) bf 16 00 00 00 00 00 00 b7 01 00 00 00 00 00 00 7b 1a f0 ff 00 00 00 00 85 00 00 00 d0 81 01...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) # bpftool prog show […] 70: kprobe name do_nanosleep tag 8dc93a3b6a21ef3b gpl loaded_at 2021...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) # bpftool prog show […] 70: kprobe name do_nanosleep tag 8dc93a3b6a21ef3b gpl loaded_at 2021...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) # bpftool prog dump xlated id 70 0: (bf) r6 = r1 1: (b7) r1 = 0 2: (7b) *(u64 *)(r10 -16) = ...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) bpftrace mid-level internals 9/13 BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg)
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) BPF bytecode native machine code → x86 machine code BPF bytecode arch/x86/net/bpf_jit_comp.c...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) BPF bytecode x86 machine code → If ... static int do_jit(struct bpf_prog *bpf_prog, int *add...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) BPF bytecode x86 machine code → If ... static int do_jit(struct bpf_prog *bpf_prog, int *add...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) # bpftool prog dump jited id 80 opcodes | grep -v : 55 48 89 e5 48 81 ec 10 00 00 00 53 41 5...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) # bpftool prog dump jited id 80 opcodes | grep -v : 55 48 89 e5 48 81 ec 10 00 00 00 53 41 5...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) # bpftool prog dump jited id 71 opcodes | grep -v : fd 7b bf a9 fd 03 00 91 f3 53 bf a9 f5 5...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) # bpftool prog dump jited id 80 0xffffffffc0192b2e: 0: push %rbp 1: mov %rsp,%rbp 4: sub $0x...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) # bpftool prog dump jited id 80 0xffffffffc0192b2e: 0: push %rbp 1: mov %rsp,%rbp 4: sub $0x...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) Plus you have BPF helper code BPF_CALL_0(bpf_get_current_pid_tgid) { struct task_struct *tas...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) bpftrace mid-level internals 10/13 BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg)
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) # strace -fe perf_event_open,bpf,ioctl bpftrace -e 'kprobe:do_nanosleep { printf("PID %d sle...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) # strace -fe perf_event_open,bpf,ioctl bpftrace -e 'kprobe:do_nanosleep { printf("PID %d sle...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) bpftrace mid-level internals 11/13 BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg)
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) kprobes If ... static int __sched do_nanosleep(struct hrtimer_sleeper *t, enum hrtimer_mode ...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) (gdb) disas/r do_nanosleep Dump of assembler code for function do_nanosleep: 0xffffffff81b7d...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) (gdb) disas/r do_nanosleep Dump of assembler code for function do_nanosleep: 0xffffffff81b7d...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) bpftrace mid-level internals 12/13 BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg)
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) Perf output buffers # strace -fe perf_event_open bpftrace -e 'kprobe:do_nanosleep { printf("...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) Perf output buffers # strace -fe perf_event_open bpftrace -e 'kprobe:do_nanosleep { printf("...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) bpftrace mid-level internals 13/13 BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg)
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) bpftrace printf & async actions enum class AsyncAction { // clang-format off printf = 0, // ...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) bpftrace printf & async actions (2) void perf_event_printer(void *cb_cookie, void *data, int...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) # bpftrace -e 'kprobe:do_nanosleep { printf("PID %d sleeping...n", pid); }' Attaching 1 prob...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) 2. Static tracing and map summaries
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) 2. Static tracing and map summaries bpftrace -e 'tracepoint:block:block_rq_issue { @[comm] =...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) # bpftrace -e 'tracepoint:block:block_rq_issue { @[comm] = count(); }' Attaching 1 probe… ^C...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) bpftrace mid-level internals 1/4 BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg)
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) map @{ident}|@ [...] Lexer & Yacc bpftrace src/lexer.l %token <std::string> MAP "map" [...] ...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) bpftrace mid-level internals 2/4 BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg)
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) BPF maps ● Custom data storage ● Can be a key/value store (hash) ● Also used for histogram s...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) BPF map operations User-space BPF-space (kernel) bpf(2) syscall BPF_MAP_CREATE BPF_MAP_LOOKU...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) Creating BPF maps # strace -febpf bpftrace -e 'block:block_rq_issue { @[comm] = count(); }' ...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) Creating BPF maps # strace -febpf bpftrace -e 'block:block_rq_issue { @[comm] = count(); }' ...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) bpftrace mid-level internals 3/4 BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg)
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) Tracepoint defined If ... DECLARE_EVENT_CLASS(block_rq, TP_PROTO(struct request_queue *q, st...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) Tracepoints in code If ... void blk_mq_start_request(struct request *rq) { struct request_qu...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) (gdb) disas/r blk_mq_start_request Dump of assembler code for function blk_mq_start_request:...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) (gdb) disas/r blk_mq_start_request Dump of assembler code for function blk_mq_start_request:...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) bpftrace mid-level internals 4/4 BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg)
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) User-space map iteration If ... int BPFtrace::print_map(IMap &map, uint32_t top, uint32_t di...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) Reading entire BPF maps # strace -febpf bpftrace -e 'block:block_rq_issue { @[comm] = count(...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) # bpftrace -e 'tracepoint:block:block_rq_issue { @[comm] = count(); }' Attaching 1 probe… ^C...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) Stack walking BTF CO-RE Tests raw_tracepoints & fentry Networking & XDP Security & Cgroups D...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) BPF tracing/observability high-level recap From: BPF Performance Tools, Figure 2-1
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) BPF mid-level internals recap From: BPF Performance Tools, Figure 2-3
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) PSA CONFIG_DEBUG_INFO_BTF=y E.g., Ubuntu 20.10, Fedora 30, and RHEL 8.2 have it
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) References This is also where I recommend you go to learn more: ● https://events.static.linu...
BPF Internals (Brendan Gregg) Thanks BPF: Alexei Starovoitov (Facebook), Daniel Borkmann (Isovalent), David S. Miller (Red...
