Virgin Australia Voyeur April 2017

HEWORDS 'THAI ISLANDS' mayconjureup images of postcard-perfect beaches, but the country's broad appeal as a travel hotspot
CLOCKWISE FROM RIGHT Let the staff at Ani Villas spoil you as you relax by t he sea; enjoy a drink and a snack at the Four
  4. 4. HEWORDS 'THAI ISLANDS' mayconjureup images of postcard-perfect beaches, but the country's broad appeal as a travel hotspot can also mean cheap beer and sunburned backpackers. Luckily, once you push past the touristy areas, you'll find world-class resorts, decadent spas and elegant restaurants - you know, those make-your-friends-green-with-envy destinations. Here are our top picks for visiting Thailand's kohs (islands). Phuket Many travellers begin a Thai-island exploration with a trip to Phuket. Located in the Andaman Sea, just off the south-west coast of the Thai mainland, it's the most developed of the isles - home to giant shopping malls, tourist- trap restaurants, and a nightlife precinct, Patong. Bypass those and the island's enduring popularity becomes apparent: stunning beaches, spoil-you-silly hotels and beautiful historic sites that are often overlooked by the masses. Old Phuket Town, in particular, deserves an afternoon of wandering to see its charming and colourful collection of Sino-Portuguese buildings - Thalang, Ranong and Rassada are some of the most Instagrammable 102 VIRGIN AUSTRALIA APRIL 2017 CLOCKWISE FROM ABOVE LEFT Enjoy the beautiful views at the Four Seasons in Koh Samui; colourful facades in Old Phuket Town; lush greenery frames a walkway at the Amanpuri resort. OPPOSITE Amatara at dusk. PREVIOUS PAGE, CLOCKWISE FROM FAR LEFT Relax on the shores ofa Thai island; a guest room at Ani Villas; cooling off at the Four Seasons Koh Samui; the spa at Amatara Wellness Resort; savour a Thai banana blossom salad at Ani Villas. streets. Be sure to make a quick pit stop at Suay Restaurant for tuna tartare and lemongrass-infused tom yum soup. Agreatway to getaround Phuketis by booking a driver or renting a motorbike, giving you the freedom to visit secluded beaches, such as Banana Beach on the north-west coast of the island. After you park, it's a short hike to reach the clear waters. The tranquil beach has a seafood restaurant (open during the high season). Nearby, there's also the tree-fringed Layan Beach, punctuated by the small island of Koh Kala, which you can walk to when it's low tide. You'll find a few fishing boats here,but not much else. If shopping is of interest, Phuket has the best options - find elegant scarves from Jim Thompson in Central Festival Phuket shopping centre and handmade sarongs at Ban Boran Textiles.
  5. 5. CLOCKWISE FROM RIGHT Let the staff at Ani Villas spoil you as you relax by t he sea; enjoy a drink and a snack at the Four Seasons' Cocorum Bar; the serene lap pool at Kupu Kupu ~hangan resort; Ani V illas has a double-helix water slide. OPPOSITE Amanpuri resort opens up onto the breathtaking Pansea Beach. STfY Amanpuri Pansea Beach, Phuket; v1ww. aman.com/resorts/ amanpuri. Amatara Wellness Resort 84 Moo 8, Sakdidej Road,Tambon Vichit, Cape Panwa; W'vVW. amataraphuket.com. Ani Villas 54/6 Moo 5, Koh Yao Noi; WW'vv.anivillas.com/ destinations/ thailand. Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui 219 Moo 5,Angthong, Koh Samui;www. fourseasons.com/ kohsamui. Kupu Kupu Phangan 69/13 Moo 4, Naiwok, Koh Phangan; www. kupuphangan.com. DO Ang Thong National Marine Park VVW. angthongmarine park.com. Siam Sailing 6/8 Moo 8, Tan1bon Vichit, Phuket; WWW. sailing-charter- thailand.com. Six Senses Yao Noi 56 Moo 5, Koh Yao Noi; WW¥.sixsenses.com/ resorts/yao-noi/spa. luxurious destinations in the country. An easy 105-minute flight from Singapore, this Thai island has high-end resorts competing with beach bars for space on the sand. One of the most beautiful, and private, stretches of beach belongs to the Four Seasons. Its villas are perched on a hill with views of the calm waters best seen from the private plunge pools. While it's tempting to lounge the days away on the white sands, day trips can be had by venturing into the lush jungle on an elephant's back, or hiking to the Na Muang Waterfalls. Ang Thong National Marine Park is also worth a visit - this protected archipelago of small islands inspired Alex Garland's novel The Beach and boasts limestone cliffs and calm lagoons. Koh Phangan Accessed from Koh Samuivia regular speedboats, Koh Phangan is a must-visit for its powder-soft sand and secluded bays. The island is known for its full moon parties but instead, settle in at Kupu Kupu Phangan resort, where the best villas sit on the beach and come with individual pools. The hotel also has its own private boat to take guests on excursions to Koh Ma, a sandbar on Haad Mae Haad Beach which is excellent for snorkelling. Begin your day exploring and, after soaking up the sun, replenish your skin with a shea butter body scrub and wrap at the resort's Spa by L'Occitane. f) GETTING THERE VIRGIN AUSTRALIA OFFERS FLIGHTS TO PHUKETAND KOH SAMUi, THAILAND WITH ITSCODESHARE PARTNERS SINGAPORE AIRLINES AND SILKAIR. TO BOOK,VISIT WWW.VIRGINAUSTRALIA.COM OR CALL 13 67 89 (IN AUSTRALIA). APR I L 201 7 VIRGIN AUSTRAL I A 105

