El gps actualizado

  1. 1. 1 EL GPS DAVIDSON YAIR PEREZ LOAIZA LUIS ALFONSO ZAPATA RESTREPO DOCENTE DE COMPUTADORES INSTITUCION UNIVERSITARIA COLEGIO MAYOR DE ANTIOQUIA FACULTA DE ARQUITECTURA E INGENIERIA TECNOLOGIA DELINIANTE EN ARQUITECTURA E INGENIERIA PROGRAMA 3012BZ2 MEDELLÍN 2018
  2. 2. 2 Contenido El GPS................................................................................................................................................ 3 CIBERGRAFÍA.................................................................................................................................. 4
  3. 3. 3 El GPS. Definición. El sistema de posicionamiento global es un sistema de navegación y cronometría el cual proporciona información sobre el posicionamiento es un servicio de propiedad de los estados unidos, Está constituido por tres segmentos. Segmento espacial. Esta conformado por 24 satélites operativos que transmiten señales unidireccionales que proporcionan la posición y la hora de cada satélite del GPS. Segmento de control. Esta formado por estaciones de seguimiento y control distribuidas por el todo el planeta a fin de mantener los satélites en órbita mediante maniobras de mando y ajustar los relojes satelitales. Estas estaciones también realizan el seguimiento de los satélites cargando información de navegación actualizada y garantizan el funcionamiento adecuado del GPS. Segmento del usuario. Consiste en el equipo del receptor del GPS que recibe las señales de los satélites y puede calcular la posición tridimensional y la hora precisa. Historia del GPS. El GPS fue diseñado en la guerra fría, en la década de los años 60, básicamente para aplicaciones militares y de los servicios de inteligencia. Todo ello inspirándose en el lanzamiento de la nave espacial soviética Sputnik 1 en el año 1957. El derribo, por parte de la antigua Unión Soviética, de un avión de pasajeros coreano en 1983 fue el hecho que llevó al Gobierno de los EE.UU. a establecer también el GPS para aplicaciones civiles. Aviones y medios de transporte de todo el mundo ya podían determinar su posición y evitar así errores de navegación y entradas involuntarias en límites territoriales extranjeros. Actualmente el GPS se utiliza, con éxito, en múltiples tareas: • Búsqueda de rutas para los conductores. • Localización GPS de vehículos y personas. • Cuidado y atención de personas en situación de dependencia. • Investigación y prevención en caso de terremotos. • Estudios climatológicos.
  4. 4. 4 CIBERGRAFÍA https://www.gps.gov/systems/gps/spanish.php https://www.sateliun.com/2015/12/28/origen-del-gps/ https://www.gps.gov/applications/survey/spanish.php

