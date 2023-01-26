Successfully reported this slideshow.
body fluids (water, acid, base and buffers).pptx

Jan. 26, 2023
Body fluids, Acid, Base, Buffers, and Body Buffers

Body fluids, Acid, Base, Buffers, and Body Buffers

Health & Medicine
body fluids (water, acid, base and buffers).pptx

  1. 1.  Water ( Chemical formula : (H2O)  A transparent fluid that forms world’s streams , lakes , oceans, rain.  As a chemical compound, contains 2 Hydrogen atoms and 1 Oxygen.  Capillary Actor , Universal Solvent are the nick names.
  2. 2.  A single water molecule is made up of 2 hydrogen atoms bonded with 1 oxygen atom  The bond that forms water is a covalent bond
  3. 3.  Polar Molecule  Capillary Action based molecule  Surface Tension  Universal Solvent  Cohesion  Adhesion  Specific Heat
  4. 4.  A molecule that having electrically charged ends  Water contains 2 Hydrogen +ve and 1 “O” –ve ions  The positive hydrogen ends of 1 molecule attracted to the negative end of the oxygen of another molecule – Polar Molecule
  5. 5.  Cohesion – the attractive force between water molecules  Water is Cohesion and its attracted by itself.  3. Adhesion  Adhesion –water molecules are attracted to other substances  Being water is Polar molecular, It having capacity to attract with other molecules and surface
  6. 6.  Other name (or) nick name of Water  Having specialty to dissolve lot of things  SOLVENT = the thing doing the dissolving  SOLUTE = the thing that dissolves away  Why is water so good at dissolving things? Because water is a polar molecule and is shaped like a wedge, it is able to break up substances into smaller pieces (dissolve)
  7. 7.  An action that having ability of a liquid to flow in narrow space without the assistance of external forces. Ex: Gravity  Capillarity (or) Capillary motion are the Other name.  Cohesion + Adhesion
  8. 8.  The tightness across the surface of water that is caused by the polar molecules pulling on one another.  Makes the surface act like a solid SPECIFIC HEAT CAPACITY Specific Heat = the amount of energy needed to increase the temperature of something 1 degree C.  Water has a really HIGH specific heat  That means it takes a lot of energy for water to increase its temperature.  This is because of the STRONG ATTRACTION between water molecules
  9. 9.  Acids produce H+ ions in aqueous solutions water  HCl H+(aq) + Cl- (aq)  • Taste sour • Corrode metals • React with bases to form salts and water • Have a pH Example of Acids  HCl - Hydrochloric Acid Stomach acid  C6H8O7 - Citric Acid Found in Oranges, Lemons and other citrus fruit  HNO3 - Nitric Acid used to cauterise warts and in explosives, fertilisers and dyes
  10. 10.  Produce OHions in water water  NaOH OH-(aq) + Na+ (aq)  Taste bitter, chalky • Are electrolytes • Feel soapy, slippery • React with acids to form salts and water • Have a pH >7 • Turn Red Litmus paper Blue Examples of Bases  NaOH - Sodium Hydroxide Used to manufacture soaps and detergents and as a drain cleaner  KOH - Potassium Hydroxide Used to manufacture liquid soaps and fertilizers and in alkaline batteries  NH3 – Ammonia House hold cleaner  Mg(OH)2 - Magnesium Hydroxide Used in Ant-acid treatment such as Mylanta
  11. 11.  The strength of an acid (or base) is determined by the amount of IONIZATION. (how easily it forms ions in water). Strong = near complete ionisation Weak = little ionisation Weak Acids Citric Acid Vinegar (acetic acid) Weak Bases Baking soda (sodium hydrogen carbonate) • Sodium Carbonate Strong Acids HNO3 HCl Strong Bases NaOH CaOH
  12. 12.  The pH scale is logarithmic and inversely indicates the concentration of hydrogen ions in the solution (a lower pH indicates a higher concentration of hydrogen ions).  The pH scale is a way of expressing the strength of acids and bases.  pH <7 –Acids  pH = 7 - neutral  pH >7-Base
  13. 13.  There are several ways to test pH • Blue litmus paper (red = acid) • Red litmus paper (blue = basic) • pH paper (multi-colored) • pH meter (7 is neutral, 7 base) • Universal indicator (multi-colored) • Indicators like phenolphthalein • Natural indicators like red cabbage, radishes
  14. 14.  The pH is a measure of the concentration of hydrogen ions in an aqueous solution. pKa (acid dissociation constant) and pH are related, but pKa is more specific in that it helps you predict what a molecule will do at a specific pH. Essentially, pKa tells you what the pH needs to be in order for a chemical species to donate or accept a proton.  The relationship between pH and pKa is described by the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation.
  15. 15.  The pKa is the pH value at which a chemical species will accept or donate a proton.  The lower the pKa, the stronger the acid and the greater the ability to donate a proton in aqueous solution.  The Henderson-Hasselbalch equation relates pKa and pH. However, it is only an approximation and should not be used for concentrated solutions or for extremely low pH acids or high pH bases.
  16. 16.  If you know either pH or pKa, you can solve for the other value using an approximation called the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation:  pH = pKa + log ([conjugate base]/[weak acid]) pH = pka+log ([A-]/[HA])  pH is the sum of the pKa value and the log of the concentration of the conjugate base divided by the concentration of the weak acid.  At half the equivalence point:  pH = pKa  It's worth noting sometimes this equation is written for the Ka value rather than pKa, so you should know the relationship:  pKa = -logKa
  17. 17.  Only use strong acids or strong bases if the pKa values fall between 5 and 9.  Example pKa and pH Problem  Find [H+] for a solution of 0.225 M NaNO2 and 1.0 M HNO2. The Ka value (from a table) of HNO2 is 5.6 x 10-4.  pKa = −log Ka = −log(7.4×10−4) = 3.14  pH = pka + log ([A-]/[HA])  pH = pKa + log([NO2 -]/[HNO2])  pH = 3.14 + log(1/0.225)  pH = 3.14 + 0.648 = 3.788  [H+] = 10−pH = 10−3.788 = 1.6×10−4
  18. 18.  Buffers are compounds or mixtures of compounds that by their presence in the solution resist changes in the pH upon the addition of small quantities of acid or alkali.”
  19. 19.  Sometimes it is necessary that a solution of a definite pH be prepared and stored.  The preservation of such a solution is even more difficult than its preparation.  If solution comes in contact with air, it will absorb CO2 and becomes acidic.  On the other hand, if solution is stored in a glass bottle, alkaline impurities from the glass may alter its pH.  Due to these reasons, pharmaceutical solutions are buffered as the buffer solutions are capable of maintaining pH at some fairly constant value when even small amounts of acid or base are added.
  20. 20.  Generally buffers are of two types;  Acidic buffers  Basic buffers Acidic Buffers:  An acidic buffer is a combination of weak acid and its salt with a strong base. i.e. Weak acid & salt with strong base (conjugate base).  EXAMPLES: CH3COOH / CH3COONa  H2CO3 / NaHCO3  H3PO4 / NaH2PO4  HCOOH / HCOONa
  21. 21.  A basic buffer is a combination of weak base and its salt with a strong acid. i.e. Weak base & salt with strong acid (conjugate acid).  EXAMPLES:  NH4OH / NH4Cl  NH3 / NH4Cl  NH3 / (NH4 )2CO3
  22. 22.  Besides the two general types of buffers (i.e. acidic & basic), a third appears to exist. This is buffer system composed of two salts:  Monobasic potassium phosphate (KH2PO4 )  Dibasic potassium phosphate (K2HPO4 ).
  23. 23.  The resistance of a buffer solution to a change in pH is known as buffer action.  Mechanism of Action of acidic buffers:  Consider a buffer system of CH3COOH (Weak electrolyte) and CH3COONa (Strong electrolyte).  There will be a large concentration of Na+ ions, CH3COONa – ions, and undissociated CH3COOH molecules. When an acid is added  If a strong acid (Hcl) is added in CH3COOH / CH3COONa buffer, the changes that will occur may be represented as:
  24. 24.  The hydrogen ions yielded by the Hcl are quickly removed as unionized acetic acid, and the hydrogen ion concentration is therefore only slightly affected (because acetic acid produced is very weak as compared to Hcl added)  When a base is added If a strong base (NaoH) is added in CH3COOH / CH3COONa buffer, the changes that will occur may be represented as
  25. 25.  The hydroxyl ions yielded by the NaoH are therefore removed as water. The supply of hydrogen ions needed for this purpose being constantly provided by the dissociation of acetic acid.
  26. 26.  Consider a buffer system of NH4OH (Weak electrolyte) and NH4Cl (Strong electrolyte).  There will be a large concentration of NH4+ ions, Cl – ions, and undissociated NH4OH molecules. When an acid is added  If a strong acid (HCl) is added in NH4OH / NH4Cl buffer, the changes that will occur may be represented as
  27. 27.  The hydrogen ions yielded by the Hcl are therefore removed as water. The supply of OH ions needed for this is constantly provided by the ammonium hydroxide.  When a base is added If a strong base (NaOH) is added in NH4OH / NH4Cl buffer, the changes that will occur may be represented as:
  28. 28.  The hydroxyl ions yielded by NaOH are therefore quickly removed as unionized ammoniumhydroxide and pH of solution is slightly affected
  29. 29.  In KH2 PO4 / K2HPO4 buffer system, H2 PO4 - serves as weak acid and HPO4 -2 serves as conjugate base. When hydronium ions are added, then  HPO4 -2 + H3O+ → H2 PO4 - + H2O When hydroxyl ions are added to this buffer, the following reaction takes place;  H2 PO4 - + OH- → HPO4 -2 + H2O
  30. 30. The body's chemical buffer system consists of three individual buffers out of which the carbonic acid bicarbonate buffer is the most important.
  31. 31.  Cellular respiration produces carbon dioxide as a waste product. This is immediately converted to bicarbonate ion in the blood.  On reaching the lungs it is again converted to and released as carbon dioxide. While in the blood , it neutralises acids released due to other metabolic processes.  In the stomach and deudenum it also neutralises gastric acids and stabilises the intra cellular pH of epithelial cells by the secretions of bicarbonate ions into the gastric mucosa.
  32. 32.  Phosphate buffer system operates in the internal fluids of all cells. It consists of dihydrogen phosphate ions as the hydrogen ion donor ( acid ) and hydrogen phosphate ion as the ion acceptor ( base ) .  If additional hydroxide ions enter the cellular fluid, they are neutralised by the dihydrogen phosphate ion.  If extra hydrogen ions enter the cellular fluid then they are neutralised by the hydrogen phosphate ion.
  33. 33.  Protein buffer system helps to maintain acidity in and around the cells.  Haemoglobin makes an excellent buffer by binding to small amounts of acids in the blood, before they can alter the pH of the blood.  Other proteins containing amino acid histidine are also good at buffering.  The main purpose of all these buffers is to maintain proper pH within the body system so that all biochemical process can take place.

