How SMBs Research Applications and Other Tech

Webcast recording: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/recording/3477333486879196418



What applications do SMBs plan to acquire in 2022? How do they research technology solutions? Which media and influencers do they rely on? What messaging resonates most strongly? Which content formats do they prefer from vendors like you? Who conducts the research? And what is their business outlook, and the ongoing impact of the pandemic?



You’ll learn:



● SMB operational status and business outlook

● Technology purchase intent

● The information sources SMBs use to research products and services for their business

● The specific influencers, sites and publications that SMBs use to assess products and services for their business

● The benefits of new hardware or applications that are most important to SMBs

● The content formats that SMBs prefer from vendors like you at the consideration stage of the sales cycle

● Which role conducts product research for different tech product categories

● How SMBs want to work with a salesperson as they investigate new products for their business

● The effect of the pandemic on supplies, pricing, hiring and RTO

● What SMBs prefer to be called, for messaging

● How SMBs define their overall business goals



You’ll get terrific insights that you can put to work in your 2022 SMB marketing plans.



