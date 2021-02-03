Powerpower tendecia de la contabilidad

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Alumno: Brayan Naranjo C.I: 29703586 Co: 2302 Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular Para La Educ...
CONTABILIDAD AMBIENTAL Es una disciplina que se ocupa de suministrar aquellos datos que destacan la contribución de todos ...
MEDIO AMBIENTE Es aquel espacio en el cual tiene lugar algún tipo de intercambio natural que hace posible en él la vida. E...
CONTANIMACION AMBIENTAL Es la introducción de sustancias u otros elementos físicos en un medio, que provocan que este sea ...
CRITERIO Los contaminantes del aire se han clasificado como contaminantes criterio y contaminantes no criterio. Los contam...
DESAFIO DE LA CONTABILIDAD AMBIENTAL El rol del Contador para ayudar a las empresas a ser más sensibles en temas ambiental...
GESTION AMBIENTAL Se halla dividida en diversas áreas legales que resultan ser esenciales a la hora de alcanzar un sistema...
  1. 1. Alumno: Brayan Naranjo C.I: 29703586 Co: 2302 Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular Para La Educación Universidad Politécnica Territorial Andrés Eloy Blanco Barquisimeto – Edo. Lara CONTABILIDAD AMBIENTAL
  2. 2. CONTABILIDAD AMBIENTAL Es una disciplina que se ocupa de suministrar aquellos datos que destacan la contribución de todos los recursos naturales junto con el buen pasar financiero FINALIDAD Busca medir los impactos financieros y no financieros que produce sobre una empresa el cuidado que esta tenga de que sus procesos sean respetuosos con el medio ambiente
  3. 3. MEDIO AMBIENTE Es aquel espacio en el cual tiene lugar algún tipo de intercambio natural que hace posible en él la vida. Espacio, que incluye a la naturaleza y a las grandes ciudades, en el cual interactúan las diversas formas de vida que conviven y en el que se generan procesos vitales
  4. 4. CONTANIMACION AMBIENTAL Es la introducción de sustancias u otros elementos físicos en un medio, que provocan que este sea inseguro o no apto para su uso. El medio ambiente puede ser un ecosistema, un medio físico o un ser vivo
  5. 5. CRITERIO Los contaminantes del aire se han clasificado como contaminantes criterio y contaminantes no criterio. Los contaminantes criterios se han identificado como perjudiciales para la salud y el bienestar de los seres humanos
  6. 6. DESAFIO DE LA CONTABILIDAD AMBIENTAL El rol del Contador para ayudar a las empresas a ser más sensibles en temas ambientales se relaciona con los sistemas contables actuales y su evolución para identificar áreas medio ambientales relacionadas con gastos e ingresos.
  7. 7. GESTION AMBIENTAL Se halla dividida en diversas áreas legales que resultan ser esenciales a la hora de alcanzar un sistema de gestión ambiental satisfactorio y exitoso política ambiental La contabilidad ambiental se encarga de la cuantificación y presentación de todos los aspectos medioambientales de la empresa. El ejercicio del contador público está dedicado a examinar y auditar registros contables EL CONTADOR PUBLICO Y LA CONTABILIDAD AMBIENTAL

