ACCIDENTES DE TRABAJO SERGIO GUTIERREZ HIGIENE Y SEGURIDAD INDUSTRIAL
¿Qué es un accidente de trabajo? Un accidente de trabajo es un EPP: • EPP son las iniciales de “Elementos de Protección Pe...
Ventajas y desventajas del uso de los equipos (EPP) Algunas de las ventajas al usar un EPP son: • Dentro de las principale...
Causas Básicas y Causas Inmediatas • CAUSAS BÁSICAS • * Falta de normas de trabajo o normas de trabajo inadecuadas. • * Há...
Diferencia Entre Causas Básicas y Causas Inmediatas Causas Básicas: • La diferencia que posee las Causas Básicas es la fal...
Factores de riesgos o peligros laborales generados por los accidentes de trabajo FACTORES FISICOS: Exposición al ruido, il...
FACTORES GENERALES: Problemas de piso, edificaciones deficientes, FACTORES HUMANOS: Actos inseguros o fallas humanas, prob...
DIFERENCIA ENTRE ACTO INSEGURO Y CONDICIÓN INSEGURA ACTO INSEGURO: • Es toda actividad que por acción u omisión del trabaj...
FACTOR PERSONAL Y FACTOR DEL TRABAJO Factores personales Factores de trabajo Falta de motivación o motivación inadecuada. ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sergio

12 views

Published on

ACCIDENTES DE TRABAJO

Published in: Health & Medicine
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
12
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Sergio

  1. 1. ACCIDENTES DE TRABAJO SERGIO GUTIERREZ HIGIENE Y SEGURIDAD INDUSTRIAL
  2. 2. ¿Qué es un accidente de trabajo? Un accidente de trabajo es un EPP: • EPP son las iniciales de “Elementos de Protección Personal”, este se puede definir como un conjunto de elementos y dispositivos diseñados para proteger las partes del cuerpo que se encuentran expuestos a riesgos durante el ejercicio de una labor.
  3. 3. Ventajas y desventajas del uso de los equipos (EPP) Algunas de las ventajas al usar un EPP son: • Dentro de las principales ventajas que tiene la implementación del uso de EPP, es que comparado con otros sistemas de control de riesgo, es la menos costosa y el uso de estos es relativamente sencillo. A pesar de que los EPP no evitan los accidentes, si pueden en la mayoría de los casos, reducir sustancialmente el impacto de un accidente o las enfermedades profesionales que podrían ocasionar los agentes producidos dentro del entorno productivo. Algunas desventajas: • A pesar de que los EPP son necesarios para la realización de las distintas actividades de nuestros trabajadores, también tienen algunas desventajas, como la falsa sensación de seguridad que dan a los trabajadores, la cual en ocasiones los lleva a realizar acciones temerarias o hacer caso omiso del peligro, sin tener en cuenta que los EPP no evitan la ocurrencia de los accidentes, ya que no disminuyen el riesgo y no siempre un EPP será capaz de resistir la magnitud del accidente o las concentraciones del contaminante.
  4. 4. Causas Básicas y Causas Inmediatas • CAUSAS BÁSICAS • * Falta de normas de trabajo o normas de trabajo inadecuadas. • * Hábitos de trabajo incorrecto. • * Uso anormal e incorrecto de equipos, herramientas e instalaciones. • CAUSAS INMEDIATAS • * Se clasifican en actos y condiciones sub estándar o inseguros. • * Condiciones que hay alrededor del incidente que realmente generan el evento • * No utilizar, o anular, los dispositivos de seguridad con que va equipadas las maquinas o instalaciones.
  5. 5. Diferencia Entre Causas Básicas y Causas Inmediatas Causas Básicas: • La diferencia que posee las Causas Básicas es la falta de normas como señalización o también hábitos incorrectos. Causas Inmediatas: • La diferencia que posee las Causas Inmediatas son los actos generados por el factor humano.
  6. 6. Factores de riesgos o peligros laborales generados por los accidentes de trabajo FACTORES FISICOS: Exposición al ruido, iluminación inadecuada, vibraciones, temperaturas extremas, etc… FACTORES QUÍMICOS: Aerosoles, humos, neblinas, polvos, líquidos, gaseosos, etc... FACTORES BIOLOGICOS: Virus, hongos, bacterias, parásitos, etc... FACTORES ERGONOMICOS: Ambiente organizacional, jornada laboral, programación de rotación, turnos de trabajo, horas extras, etc…
  7. 7. FACTORES GENERALES: Problemas de piso, edificaciones deficientes, FACTORES HUMANOS: Actos inseguros o fallas humanas, problemas en las relaciones interpersonales, motivaciones, hábitos y actitudes FACTORES INDIVIDUALES: Sedentarismo, sobrepeso, ansiedad y estrés. FACTORES MECANICOS Y ELECTRICOS: Los relaciones con las máquinas, equipos, herramientas, almacenamiento, mantenimiento y demarcación del área de circulación.
  8. 8. DIFERENCIA ENTRE ACTO INSEGURO Y CONDICIÓN INSEGURA ACTO INSEGURO: • Es toda actividad que por acción u omisión del trabajador conlleva la violación de un procedimiento, norma, reglamento o practica segura establecida, tanto por el estado como por la empresa, que puede producir incidente, accidente de trabajo, enfermedad ocupacional o fatiga personal. CONDICCION INSEGURA: • En cualquier situación o característica física o ambiental previsible que se desvía de aquella que es aceptable, normal o correcta, capaz de producir un accidente de trabajo, enfermedad ocupacional o fatiga al trabajador.
  9. 9. FACTOR PERSONAL Y FACTOR DEL TRABAJO Factores personales Factores de trabajo Falta de motivación o motivación inadecuada. Falta de normas de trabajo o normas de trabajo inadecuadas. Tratar de ahorrar tiempo o esfuerzo y/o evitar incomodidades Diseño o mantenimiento inadecuado de las máquinas y equipos. Lograr la atención de los demás, expresar hostilidades. Hábitos de trabajo incorrectos. Lograr la atención de los demás, expresar hostilidades. Uso y desgaste normal de equipos y herramientas. *Existencia de problemas o discapacidades físicas o mentales. Uso anormal e incorrecto de equipos, herramientas e instalaciones.

×