El Método científico

  1. 1. 1 LA CIENCIA Y SU MÉTODO; “¿Hasta cuándo, oh simples, amaréis la simpleza, y los burladores desearán el burlar, y los insensatos aborrecerán la ciencia?” Proverbios 1:22 Sesión 1 UNIDAD I FUENTE, IMPORTANCIA Y LIMITACIONES. 5
  2. 2. 1 CIENCIA Y BIBLIA El 2015 se estrenó una pelícu- la del género de ciencia ficción: “El Marciano” (The Martian), basado en la novela de Andy Weir. Trata de un astronauta en una misión que logró establecer por primera vez una pe- queña estación en el planeta rojo. A causa de una feroz tormenta es dado por muerto y abandonado en suelo marciano por sus compañeros. Sien- do un astronauta plenamente capa- citado y gracias a sus conocimientos en botánica logra sobrevivir por un considerable tiempo ejerciendo una gran fuerza de voluntad y competen- cia científica. Tras grandes esfuerzos de la NASA, que moviliza recursos y sobre todo mucha ciencia, al fin es rescatado y devuelto a salvo a casa1 La película, sin duda, induce a considerar al conocimiento científi- co como el verdadero “héroe” que nos ha permitido “permanecer” en un universo que puede sernos muy hostil. Gracias a sus éxitos predic- tivos da la impresión de que la cien- cia merece toda nuestra confianza y muchos apelan a ella como decisiva por su supuesta exactitud e impar- cialidad. Se podría decir que la cien- cia pareciera ocupar el lugar de una fe más pura en la mente de muchos. Por otra parte, para otros la ciencia no brinda respuestas claras y rápidas a problemas contemporáneos y ya no inspira la confianza y seguridad de an- taño2. Incluso algunos han anunciado el “fin de la ciencia” aseverando que lo esencial de los grandes descubrimien- tos científicos ya ha sido realizado y que por ello no debe esperarse nuevas e importantes revoluciones científicas. “Los científicos del siglo XXI podrán seguir avanzando en los detalles que las grandes teorías han dejado fuera. pero no habrá nuevas propuestas tan profundamente revolucionarias como- la mecánica cuántica o la relatividad en física, el Bing Bang en cosmología o la evolución en Biología. También la aplicación de la ciencia a la cons- trucción de nuevos artefactos podrá proporcionar nuevos progresos, pero ninguno de ellos modificará la Res- puesta que la ciencia de hoy nos pro- porciona a Pregunta sobre la realidad”3 6
  3. 3. 1 Pero, ¿cuál es realmente su capacidad y sus limitaciones? ¿Cómo se produce el verdadero conocimiento científico? Marino Morikawa, un joven científico peruano egresado de una importante universidad japonesa, decidió el 2010 recuperar la laguna de Chancay, mo- tivado por los recuerdos de su niñez de un bello ecosistema para entonces perdido. La lechuga acuática, los dese- chos humanos y el paso de los años habían casi desaparecido la laguna, a pesar del escepticismo y la adverten- cia de las autoridades de la posibilidad de enfermar con el agua contaminada de la laguna, Marino se internó solo en el lugar. Aplicó su propio sistema, uno mucho más barato con materiales que se pudieran encontrar en cualquier ferretería. Dividió el humedal en ocho sectores con cañas de bambú a fin de retirar las lechugas. Construyó una pla- taforma de tubos de plástico sujetados con varas de acero. En ella instaló bio- filtros que pudieran recuperar la calidad del agua. Lo que se había propuesto lograr en seis meses lo logró en quin- ce días, comenta su padre. En poco tiempo aparecieron setenta especies de aves y tres de peces. La admirable labor de Marino fue completamente desinteresada, no cobró nada por su IMPORTANCIA “Cuando la ciencia entrare en tu corazón, y la ciencia fuere dulce a tu alma, el consejo te guardará, te preser- vará la inteligencia…” (Prov. 2:10,11). 7
  4. 4. 1 CIENCIA Y BIBLIA dedicado trabajo y se ha propuesto re- cuperar el río Chira y el Lago Titicaca4 . Mientras los animales inferiores sólo están en el mundo, el hombre trata de entenderlo; y sobre la base de su in- teligencia imperfecta pero perfectible del mundo, el hombre intenta enseño- rearse de él para hacerlo más confor- table. En este proceso construye un mundo artificial: ese creciente cuerpo de ideas llamado “ciencia”, que puede caracterizarse como conocimiento ra- cional, sistemático, exacto, verificable y por consiguiente falible. Por medio de la investigación científica, el hom- bre ha alcanzado una reconstrucción conceptual del mundo que es cada vez más amplia, profunda y exacta. La ciencia como actividad —como investigación— pertenece a la vida social; en cuanto se la aplica al me- joramiento de nuestro medio natural y artificial, a la invención y manufac- ¿Qué entendemos por ciencia? No toda la investigación científica pro- cura el conocimiento objetivo. La diver- sidad de las ciencias está de manifiesto en cuanto que atendemos a sus objetos y a sus técnicas. La diferencia primera y más notable es la que se presenta entre ciencias formales y ciencias fácticas. Las primeras tienen por objeto las ideas y son deductivas y por excelencia. Las ciencias fácticas se clasifican a la vez en naturales y sociales y estudian objetos materiales como el suelo, los astros, los organismos y también los procesos que se desencadenan en el desarrollo de esas dos realidades. tura de bienes materiales y culturales, la ciencia se convierte en tecnología. Sin embargo, la ciencia se nos apa- rece como la más deslumbrante y asombrosa de las estrellas de la cul- tura cuando la consideramos como un bien en sí mismo, esto es como una actividad productora de nuevas ideas (investigación científica). Tra- temos de caracterizar el conocimien- to y la investigación científicos tal como se los conoce en la actualidad5 8
  5. 5. 1 La primera gran división de las cien- cias en formales o ideales y fácticas o materiales tiene en cuenta el objeto o tema de las respectivas disciplinas, también da cuenta de la diferencia de especie entre los enunciados que se proponen esta- blecer las ciencias for- males y las fácticas; mientras los enun- ciados formales consisten en rela- ciones entre sig- nos, los enuncia- dos de las ciencias fácticas se refieren en su mayoría a entes extracientíficos; es de- cir, a sucesos y procesos. Esta división también tiene en cuenta el método por el cual se ponen a prue- ba los enunciados verificables: mien- tras las ciencias formales se contentan con la lógica para demostrar rigurosa- mente sus teoremas; las ciencias fácti- cas necesitan más que la ló gica formal para confirmar sus conjeturas, nece- sitan de la observación y/o el experi- mento. En otras palabras, las ciencias fácticas tienen que mirar las cosas y, siempre que sea posible, deben procu- rar cambiarlas deliberadamente para intentar descubrir en qué medida sus hipótesis se adecuan a los hechos. En total, las ciencias formales demuestran o prueban; las ciencias fácticas verifi- can (confirman o rechazan) hipótesis que en su mayoría son provisionales. La demostración es completa y final; la verificación es incompleta y por ello temporaria. La naturaleza misma del método científico impide la confir- mación final de las hipótesis fácticas6 . Nuestra división también tiene en cuenta el método por el cual se ponen a prueba los enunciados verificables: mientras las ciencias formales se con tentan con la lógica para demostrar ri- gurosamente sus teoremas (los que, sin embargo, pudieron haber sido adivinados por in- ducción común o de otras mane- ras), las cien- cias fácticas ne- cesitan más que la lógica for mal: para confirmar sus conjeturas ne cesitan de la observa- ción y/o experimento. En otras palabras, las ciencias fácticas tienen que mirar las cosas, y, siempre que les sea posible, deben procurar cambiarlas deliberadamente para intentar descubrir en qué medida sus hipótesis se adecuan a los hechos7 “Nacemos científicos. Cuando nace- mos nos preguntamos qué pasa ahí afuera. Qué hace a los océanos y al clima, nacemos científicos. Comen- zamos por preguntarnos del sol, la vida, las estrellas y luego, algo pasa, lo que tenemos son los años peli- grosos, son la escuela primaria y se- cundaria. Es ahí cuando literalmente aplastan todo eso hacia lo peor. Por- que nos enseñaron a aprender todos estos hechos y cifras de memoria. Pensamos que memorización es cien- cia y eso no es verdad en absoluto”8 . Podemos decir que, en parte, la cien- cia consiste en conocimiento: lo que los científicos han aprendido y el sistema 9
  6. 6. 1 CIENCIA Y BIBLIA de organización de ese conocimiento. Pero aún más importante para la cien- cia es el proceso de descubrir nuevas cosas a través de repetida experimen- tación y observación…Básicamente, el método científico es un procesos simple que consiste en dos pasos: (1) recoger datos, y (2) interpretar datos. Al usar este proceso, los cientí- ficos formulan hipótesis, realizan experimentos para probar estas hi- pótesis, y luego interpretan los resul- tados de los experimentos. El paso de la interpretación desarrollar ideas y aplicarlas para que los datos ten- gan sentido, es el aspecto más grati- ficante y creativo de la investigación9 . El método científico y sus pos- tulados El método científico es un proceso de razonamiento que intenta no solamen- te describir los hechos sino también explicarlos. La ciencia basa toda su disciplina de investigación y desarrollo en el método científico. Aunque existen diversas formas de llegar a una teoría, ley o principio; sin embargo, todos coinciden en lo que podría llamarse un proceso ideal del método científico. 1. Plantear el problema. Estable- cer cuál es el problema específico. Res- ponde a la pregunta ¿qué deseo saber? 2. Recolección de los datos. Implica la observación del fenómeno tal como se presenta en la naturaleza y la obtención de todos los datos po- sibles relacionados con el problema. 3. Proponer una hipótesis. Es un intento de explicar el fenómeno observado. A esta altura la investiga- ción reflexiona: “Creo”, “sospecho”, “supongo”, “me parece que la causa del fenómeno es...”, etc. 4. Experimentación. Provocar el fenómeno repetidas veces y en diversas circunstancias para estu- diarlo en forma controlada, con la finalidad de verificar la hipótesis y separar las verdaderas causas que originan el estudio. 5. Comprobación o evidencia. Este paso da la seguridad de que el resultado de la experimentación siempre es el mismo. 6. Enunciado de la ley, teoría o principio. Es la conclusión que satis- face todos los aspectos del problema planteado. Cuando un científico tiene una idea, la expresa en forma de pre- gunta. Por ejemplo, si está escarbando una zanja a 4,000 metros de altura y en- cuentra restos fósiles de origen marino, luego se pregunta: ¿cómo llegaron es- tos restos marinos hasta aquí?, mejor dicho, ¿cuál fue el proceso mediante el cualestosrestosmarinosllegaronaeste 10
  7. 7. 1 lugar?, etc. La idea es dividir una pregunta en preguntas cada vez más específicas. A partir de este punto, el investigador comienza a buscar datos, y a medida que los consigue puede acercarse a una comprensión cabal del fenómeno ob- servado. Sin embargo, recuerde que los datos son sólo la parte objetiva de la investigación. No importa con cuanta precisión lo mida o lo pese, ellos son sim- plemente “piezas del rompecabezas”.10 No obstante, la investigación es incom- pleta hasta que pueda darse una explicación cabal a todos los datos obtenidos. HIPÓTESIS Dentro de la investigación cien- tífica, las hipótesis son proposi- ciones tentativas acerca de las relaciones entre dos o más varia- bles y se apoyan en conocimientos organizados y sistematizados. Las hipótesis indican lo que estamos buscando o tratando de probar. De hecho, las hipótesis no necesaria- mente son verdaderas, pueden o no serlo, pueden o no comprobar- se con hechos.11 Por ejemplo, si mi hipótesis es: “cuanto más grande sea el cerebro de una persona, mayor inteligencia posee”. Esto es sólo una suposición que necesita ser probada. En cualquier caso, las hipótesis son sólo conjeturas basa- das en suposiciones o especula- ciones acerca de algún fenómeno, cuyo propósito es guiarnos a nue- vas observaciones, por las cuales nuestras conjeturas serán confir- madas, refutadas o modificadas. DISTINCIÓN ENTRE HIPÓTESIS Y LEY O PRINCIPIO LEY O PRINCIPIO Hablar de una ley o principio, es re- ferirse a un enunciado que se ciñe a los requerimientos del método cien- tífico y cuya veracidad ha sido ple- namente comprobada. Por ejemplo: La ley de la gravitación universal, la ley de la conservación de la energía, las leyes de la termodinámica, la ley de Coulomb, la ley de Ohm, el prin- cipio de Arquímedes, entre otros. En este sentido, “parece que los científicos modernos han olvidado algunos conceptos básicos, pues lla- man teoría, ley o principio a lo que en realidad es una simple hipótesis. Por ejemplo, se habla de las ‘teo- rías’ acerca del origen de la vida, del universo, etc., cuando en realidad son sólo hipótesis porque falta su experimentación y comprobación”12. 11
  8. 8. 1 CIENCIA Y BIBLIA LIMITACIONES DEL MÉTODO CIENTÍFICO El método científico se limita a un proceso definido, es decir, sólo a aquello que puede ser- medido y repetido. Por definición, este método no puede aplicarse a todos los asuntos de la vida, especialmente a temas como el origen de las cosas, el significado de la moralidad, etc. No obstante, la ciencia tiene mucho potencial; se puede utilizar para hacer vacunas o vene- nos, plantas de energía nuclear o armas nucleares. Puede utilizarse para limpiar el medio ambiente o para contaminarlo, etc. Por lo visto, el método científico por sí solo no ofrece una guía moral ni valores para regular la vida del ser humano. Todo lo que la ciencia puede ha- cer es mostrarnos cómo funciona la ley natural, sin decirnos nada acerca de sus orígenes. LIMITACIONES DE LA OBSERVACIÓN Los sentidos del ser humano alcanzan a percibir sólo una pequeña fracción de las manifes- taciones de la energía que existe en la naturaleza. Sin la ayuda de instrumentos especiales estaríamos mucho más limitados. Aun así, queda un vasto mundo por descubrir debido a: 1. La capacidad limitada. Lo sumamente grande y lo infinitamente pequeño es- capan a la percepción del investigador. 2. La precisión limitada. La realidad puede no ser equivalente a la percepción o a la medida. Eje. dos líneas parale las pueden no serlo. 3. El principio de incertidumbre. No es posible para un investigador tener to dos los datos. Van Vleck, científico de la Universidad de Harvard, en 1959 resumió el sig nificado de este principio en las siguientes palabras: “La más segura conclusión es tal vez que el hombre debería mantenerse humilde frente a la naturaleza, puesto que hay li mitaciones intrínsecas a la precisión con el cual puede observarla”.13 4. La extensión de los fenómenos. Cada día se van descubriendo nuevos fenó- menos físicos, químicos, biológicos, etc.; de modo que es imposible decir que se haya cu bierto toda la verdad. 5. Una muestra adecuada: Sólo una fracción muy pequeña de toda la verdad pue- de ser ejemplificada o probada. Eje: se creyó por mucho tiempo que los “PECES LOBULA- DOS” se habían extinguido hace millones de años. Sin embargo, “entre 1938 y 1939 en las profundas aguas del sudeste de África, se encontró otro de estos ejemplares. Se demostró con esto que la muestra había sido simplemente equivocada”.14 De este modo, la ciencia debe mantenerse probando siempre, puesto que no descansa sobre un fundamento sólido. Por lo tanto, la falta de suficiente información puede llevarnos con facilidad a conclu- siones equivocadas. No podemos valernos de lo conocido como un pretexto para negar la existencia de lo desconocido. 12
  9. 9. 1 CONCLUSIONES 1. El método científico tiene su lugar en la búsqueda del conocimiento, pero su alcance es limitado. Puede decirnos mucho acerca de nuestro mundo, pero nada sobre los orígenes del mismo. 2. El método científico no puede predecir el lejano futuro. Cuando la ciencia pretende decirnos cómo comenzó el mundo o cuál es nuestro destino, rebasa sus límites y se hace sospechosa. 3. Los orígenes de todo lo que existe es parte del pasado; por tanto es his- toria antes que ciencia. Ni aun el historiador puede definir el asunto, ya que no tiene mayores testigos que vivieron en las épocas que se desea estudiar. 4. ¿Qué teoría de los orígenes de la vida, de la tierra o del hombre es verda- dera? Esta pregunta no puede ser resuelta científicamente; porque los oríge- nes están fuera del alcance del método científico. 5. No se debería confiar en la opinión de la mayoría para determinar la verdad. Ni la ciencia ni la Biblia son necesariamente verdaderas porque sean aceptadas. Y finalmente el método científico nunca nos trae al punto en que podamos decir: “Hemos descubierto la verdad y no cambiará” La ciencia no nos da absolutos. Los científicos continuamente están buscando mejores explicacio- nes de la naturaleza más completas. Siempre es posible que el descubrimiento de nuevos datos desplazará al- guna teoría favorita del momento. Estudiamos una muestra muy pequeña del mundo a nuestro alrededor en un breve espacio de tiempo, y entonces hacemos lo mejor posible por explicar lo que vemos.15 Desarrollo personal Haz un breve informe de lectura del cap.1 del libro “La Ciencia descubre a Dios” Ariel A. Roth (Editorial Safeliz. Madrid, 2012). Dicho trabajo será sustenta- do en clase y debatido. Enlaces en internet: 1. Para una ampliación con respecto a la ciencia y su clasificación, visualizar el vídeo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=unLWBH6glY0 2. Para profundizar acerca de la ciencia, su metodología y su filosofía, visualizar el vídeo de las propuestas de Mario Bunge: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p3jQDoWoWmc 3. Para profundizar sobre el método científico, visualizar el vídeo de José Manuel Gómez: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f8oON4Hsr74 13

