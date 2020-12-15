Successfully reported this slideshow.
LLENADO CORRECTO DE FUA UDR Apurímac Chanka
Convenio Cápita con Huancavelica Convenio Cápita con Ayacucho, Apurímac y Callao Convenio Cápita con Amazonas Convenio Cáp...
ADSCRIPCIÓN DEL ASEGURADO Región 1 • Dentro de la Región están rotas las prestaciones preventivas, excepto para Huancaveli...
PRESTACIONES
Reglas de Validación Tipo de Atención: Ambulatoria CONTROL GRUPO EDAD 4 De 0 a 28 días 11 >= 29d y < 12m 6 >= 12m y < 24m ...
PRIM. ITINERANTE EXTRAMURAL DIRESA / OTROS SEXO AÑO FECHA DE FALLECIMIENTO IDENTIFICACIÓN REFERENCIA EMERGENCIAOFERTAFLEXI...
FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CO...
1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILIC...
90471 Administración de inmunización 02 02 01 SMI-310 Administración suplementaria nutricional NO Registrar en observacion...
FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CO...
1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILIC...
FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CO...
1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILIC...
FORMATO DE ATENCIÓN Nº PRODUCTOS FARMACEUTICOS / MEDICAMENTOS CÓDIGO SISMED NOMBRE FF CONCENTR PRES ENTR DX CÓD. SISMED NO...
FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CO...
1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILIC...
FORMATO DE ATENCIÓN Nº PRODUCTOS FARMACEUTICOS / MEDICAMENTOS CÓDIGO SISMED NOMBRE FF CONCENTR PRES ENTR DX CÓD. SISMED NO...
FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CO...
1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILIC...
FORMATO DE ATENCIÓN Nº PRODUCTOS FARMACEUTICOS / MEDICAMENTOS CÓDIGO SISMED NOMBRE FF CONCENTR PRES ENTR DX CÓD. SISMED NO...
FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CO...
1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILIC...
Reglas de Validación Tipo de Atención: Ambulatoria, Referencia CONTROL GRUPO EDAD 1 < 28 días (0 días a 27 días) 1 1º mes ...
FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CO...
1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILIC...
FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CO...
1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILIC...
Servicio Grupos de Diagnósticos Descripción delDiagnóstico Código CIE Criterio 1 Criterio 2 Grupo A ControldeSaludderutina...
1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILIC...
PRIM. ITINERANTE EXTRAMURAL DIRESA / OTROS SEXO AÑO FECHA DE FALLECIMIENTO IDENTIFICACIÓN REFERENCIA EMERGENCIAOFERTAFLEXI...
FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CO...
1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILIC...
FORMATO DE ATENCIÓN Nº PRODUCTOS FARMACEUTICOS / MEDICAMENTOS CÓDIGO SISMED NOMBRE FF CONCENTR PRES ENTR DX CÓD. SISMED NO...
PRIM. ITINERANTE EXTRAMURAL DIRESA / OTROS SEXO AÑO FECHA DE FALLECIMIENTO IDENTIFICACIÓN REFERENCIA EMERGENCIAOFERTAFLEXI...
FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CO...
1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILIC...
FORMATO DE ATENCIÓN Nº PRODUCTOS FARMACEUTICOS / MEDICAMENTOS CÓDIGO SISMED NOMBRE FF CONCENTR PRES ENTR DX CÓD. SISMED NO...
FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CO...
1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILIC...
82947 Glicemia 01 01 01 86899 Grupo sanguíneo y factor RH 01 01 01 81005 Examen completo de orina 01 01 01 86592 Serología...
Reglas de Validación Tipo de Atención: Ambulatoria Referencia Prestación: 011 (Examen de Laboratorio completo de la gestan...
FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CO...
1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILIC...
81025 Pronostican Dx de embarazo 01 01 01 16571Guantes quirúrgico des 01 01 01 Prestación: 015 (Diagnostico del embarazo)
FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CO...
1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILIC...
FORMATO DE ATENCIÓN Nº PRODUCTOS FARMACEUTICOS / MEDICAMENTOS CÓDIGO SISMED NOMBRE FF CONCENTR PRES ENTR DX CÓD. SISMED NO...
Prestación 017- Control del Adolescente REGLA Nº 27 DENOMINACION: PRESTACIONES CON REGISTRO OBLIGATORIO DE DIAGNOSTICO QUE...
1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILIC...
FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CO...
1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILIC...
01 01 04 01 01 03 01 01 01 12.5 PRODUCTOS FARMACEUTICOS / MEDICAMENTOS CÓDIGO SISMED NOMBRE FF CONCENTR PRES ENTR DX CÓD. ...
90782 Inyección Terapéutica IM 01 01 02 99402 Consejería en PP.FF 01 01 02 18244 Jeringa descartable 3 ml c/aguja 21 G x 1...
1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILIC...
99402 Consejería en PP.FF 01 01 01 Prestación: 018 (Salud reproductiva – planificación familiar) SMI-308 Consejería en PP....
FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CO...
1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILIC...
88141 Papanicolaou 01 01 01 Guantes descartables 01 01 01 Lamina porta objetos 01 01 01 Cito cepillo 01 01 01 Especulo med...
FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CO...
1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILIC...
01 01 01 Prestación: 019 (Detección de trastornos de agudeza visual y ceguera) SMI -308 Consejería en PP.FF. SI Registrar ...
FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CO...
1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILIC...
99255 Examen bucal 01 01 01 y demás insumos a utilizar . 01 01 01 01 01 01
FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CO...
1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILIC...
D1204 Aplic. tópico de flúor en adulto 01 01 01 D1201 Aplic. tópico de flúor en niños 01 01 01 D1110 Profilaxis dental en ...
FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CO...
1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILIC...
1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILIC...
FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CO...
1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILIC...
FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CO...
1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILIC...
Prestación: 019 (Detección de trastornos de agudeza visual y ceguera) SMI -308 Consejería en PP.FF. SI Registrar en observ...
FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CO...
1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILIC...
85031 Hemograma 01 01 01 82947 Glicemia 01 01 01 82565 Creatinina 01 01 01 80076 Perfil hepático completo 01 01 01 81025 P...
FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CO...
1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILIC...
82947 Dosaje de glucosa 01 01 01 82947 Dosaje de glucosa 01 01 01 82465 Dosaje de colesterol 01 01 01 Ó 80061 Perfil lipíd...
Unidad Desconcentrada Regional Apurímac - Chanka Profesional de la salud. Lic. Judith Yessica Cabrera H. Correo: jcabrera@...
LLENADO CORRECTO DE FUA UDR Apurímac Chanka
LLENADO CORRECTO DE FUA UDR Apurímac Chanka

  1. 1. LLENADO CORRECTO DE FUA UDR Apurímac Chanka
  2. 2. Convenio Cápita con Huancavelica Convenio Cápita con Ayacucho, Apurímac y Callao Convenio Cápita con Amazonas Convenio Cápita a nivel nacional Nuevos convenios Cápita a nivel nacional PAGO CAPITADO: CONVENIOS SUSCRITOS Junio 2011 Abril 2012 Enero 2013 Octubre 2012 2014Enero Enero 2015 Adenda cápita a nivel nacional
  3. 3. ADSCRIPCIÓN DEL ASEGURADO Región 1 • Dentro de la Región están rotas las prestaciones preventivas, excepto para Huancavelica, Ucayali y Lima Sur • Fuera de la Región para el TRANSEUNTE, están rotas las prestaciones preventivas y recuperativas, las cuales se pagan fuera de Cápita (AJUSTE POSITIVO) Región 2 PREVENTIVAS ROTAS DENTRO DE LA REGIÓN RECUPERATIVAS NO ROTAS DENTRO DE LA REGIÓN Excepto en Huancavelica, Ucayali y Lima Sur PREVENTIVAS Y RECUPERATIVAS ROTAS FUERA DE LA REGION, PAGO FUERA DE CAPITA (AJUSTE POSITIVO) RECUPERATIVAS ROTAS DENTRO DE LA REGION PARA NIÑOS (ANEMIA) Y GESTANTES CON PATOLOGÍA TRANSEUNTE
  4. 4. PRESTACIONES
  5. 5. 5
  6. 6. 6
  7. 7. Reglas de Validación Tipo de Atención: Ambulatoria CONTROL GRUPO EDAD 4 De 0 a 28 días 11 >= 29d y < 12m 6 >= 12m y < 24m 4 >= 2 a y < 3 a 4 >= 3 a y < 4 a 4 >= 4 a y < 5 a 1 >= 5 a y < 6 a 1 >= 6 a y < 7 a 1 >= 7 a y < 8 a 1 >= 8 a y < 9 a 1 >= 9 a y < 10 a 1 >= 10 a y < 11 a 1 >= 11 a y < 12 a
  8. 8. PRIM. ITINERANTE EXTRAMURAL DIRESA / OTROS SEXO AÑO FECHA DE FALLECIMIENTO IDENTIFICACIÓN REFERENCIA EMERGENCIAOFERTAFLEXIBLE TDI NÚMERO INSTITUCIÓN CÓDIGOINSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA DEL ASEGURADO / USUARIO SECCIÓNINIC. SEC. HORA : DE INGRESO ETNIA SALUD MATERNA AÑO CÓD. PRESTA. FECHA DE NACIMIENTO FECHA DE ATENCIÓN DIA MES DIA LIZACIÓN COD. SEGURO FECHAPROBABLE DE PARTO / FECHADE PARTO FECHA MES CÓD. RENAESINTRAMURAL OTROS NOMBRES MASCULINO AÑOCÓD. PRESTACION(ES) ADICIONAL (ES) PERSONAL QUE ATIENDE DE LAIPRESS LUGAR DE ATENCIÓN DE LAINSTITUCIÓN PRESTADORADE SERVICIOS DE SALUD APELLIDO MATERNO NÚMERO DE FORMATO TURNO AMBULATORIA CÓDIGO DEL ASEGURADO SIS PRIMER NOMBRE ANEXO 1 FORMATO ÚNICO DE ATENCIÓN - FUA REFERENCIA REALIZADA PORATENCIÓN N° DOCUMENTO DE IDENTIDAD UPS N° DE HISTORIA CLÍNICA MESFECHA DNI / CNV/ AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 1 DIA DNI / CNV/ AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 2 DNI / CNV/ AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 3 ASEGURADO DE OTRA IAFAS APELLIDO PATERNO FEMENINO PUERPERA GESTANTE DE LAATENCIÓN CÓDIGO DE LAOFERTA FLEXIBLE NOMBRE DE LA IPRESS QUE REALIZA LA ATENCIÓNCÓDIGO RENAES DE LA IPRESS N° HOJADE REFERENCIA NOMBRE DE LAIPRESS U OFERTAFLEXIBLE PERÚ M in is te rio d e S a lu d Seguro Integral de Salud R E PU BLICA DEL PER U 090 15 0141502 4203 C.S. CHICMO X X X 1 78904532 090 2 78904532 ACOSTA PALOMINO LUZ EVELIN X 0 8 0 8 2 0 1 5 1784
  9. 9. FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CONTRARR. NATIMUERTO ATENCIÓN DIRECTA Monto S/. REFERIDO FECHA DE FALLECIMIENTO HORA : DE INGRESO SALUD MATERNA AÑO CÓD. PRESTA. FECHA DE NACIMIENTO FECHA DE ATENCIÓN DIA MES HOSPITALIZACIÓN PARTO/FECHADE PARTO AÑOCÓD.PRESTACION(ES) ADICIONAL(ES) UPS MESFECHA DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 1 DIA SEPELIO OBITO APOYOAL DIAGNÓSTICO NOMBRE DE LA IPRESS A LA QUE SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE Monto S/. DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 2 DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 3 DE CORTE ADMINISTRATIVO SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE A: CITA DEL DESTINO DEL ASEGURADO/USUARIO NºAutorización TRASLADO NºAutorización OTRO CÓDIGO RENAES DE LA IPRESS EMERGENCIA CONSULTA EXTERNA CÓD.AUTORIZACIÓN FEMENINO PUERPERA GESTANTE DE LAATENCIÓN DE ALTA N° FUAAVINCULAR REPORTEVINCULADO HOSPITALIZACIÓNALTA 1 5 0 8 2 0 1 5 10 15 001 X X Rango: 0 – 4 años 11 meses y 29 días Prestación: 001 (Control CRED en menores entre 0 – 4 años ) Marcar Alta / Cita Según corresponda
  10. 10. 1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILICAPESO (Kg) TALLA (cm) DP D R DIAGNÓSTICOS DESCRIPCIÓN CONTROL PUERP (N°) TIPO DE DX EGRESO ____________ D D HVB R TIPO DE DX INGRESO CIE - 10 R CIE - 10 DT ADULTO (N° DOSIS) IPV INFLUENZA RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN N° D R ASA P R R D N° DE DNI N° DE COLEGIATURA D D DE LA GESTANTE GESTANTE / RN / NIÑO / ADOLESCENTE / JOVEN Y ADULTO / ADULTO MAYOR 1° R SPR R N° RNE P NOMBRE DEL RESPONSABLE DE LAATENCIÓN DEL RECIEN NACIDO PAROTID SI NO RUBEOLA 5° PENTAVAL EVALUACIÓN INTEGRAL SR Corte Tardío de Cordón (2 a 3 min) EDAD GEST RN (SEM) CRED N° ACTIVIDADES PREVENTIVAS Y OTROS VACUNAS N° DE DOSIS APGAR ADULTO MAYOR BCG DPT JOVEN Y ADULTO P CPN (N°) P BAJO PESO AL NACER CONSEJERIA NUTRICIONAL D ASEGURADO APODERADO ALTURA UTERINA 1. MÉDICO 2. FARMACEUTICO 3. CIRUJANO DENTISTA 4. BIÓLOGO 5. OBSTETRIZ 6. ENFERMERA 7. TRABAJADORA SOCIAL 8. PSICOLOGA 9.TECNOLOGO MEDICO 10.NUTRICION 11. TECNICO ENFERMERIA 12. AUXILIAR DE ENFERMERIA 13. OTRO EDAD GEST PAB (cm) R.N. PREMATURO TAP/ EEDP o TEPSI R RD P.A. (mmHg) GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB PAT. N° FAMILIARES DE GEST / PUERP. CASA MAT. IMC (Kg/M 2 ) FIRMA TAMIZAJE DE SALUD MENTAL NOR. OTRA VACUNA COMPLETAS PARA LA EDAD ROTAVIRUS VACAM VPH ESPECIALIDAD EGRESADO APO PARTO VERTICAL ENFER. CONGENITA / SECUELA AL NACER CONSEJERIA INTEGRAL GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB: 1. TRABAJADOR DE SALUD 2. TRABAJAD. SEXUALES 3. HSH 4. PRIVADO LIBERTAD 5. FF. AA. 6. POLICIA NACIONAL 7. ESTUDIANTES DE SALUD 8. POLITRANFUNDIDOS 9. DROGO DEPENDIENTES ANTITETANICA ANTINEUMOC HuellaDigital del Aseguradoo del Apoderado 9.5 70 6 CONTROL DE SALUD DE RUTINA DEL NIÑO X Z001 X 41053753 VANESSA SANCHEZ ORTEGA 41524 6 X SARA PALOMINO DIAZ 42506812 x x 6 MESES 3 3 Prestación: 001 (Control CRED en menores entre 0 – 4 años ) Registrar SI / NO según corresponda Registrar SI / NO de acuerdo a su estrategia NO NO NO
  11. 11. 90471 Administración de inmunización 02 02 01 SMI-310 Administración suplementaria nutricional NO Registrar en observaciones Registrar SI / NO de acuerdo a su estrategia
  12. 12. FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CONTRARR. NATIMUERTO ATENCIÓN DIRECTA Monto S/. REFERIDO FECHA DE FALLECIMIENTO HORA : DE INGRESO SALUD MATERNA AÑO CÓD. PRESTA. FECHA DE NACIMIENTO FECHA DE ATENCIÓN DIA MES HOSPITALIZACIÓN PARTO/FECHADE PARTO AÑOCÓD.PRESTACION(ES) ADICIONAL(ES) UPS MESFECHA DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 1 DIA SEPELIO OBITO APOYOAL DIAGNÓSTICO NOMBRE DE LA IPRESS A LA QUE SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE Monto S/. DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 2 DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 3 DE CORTE ADMINISTRATIVO SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE A: CITA DEL DESTINO DEL ASEGURADO/USUARIO NºAutorización TRASLADO NºAutorización OTRO CÓDIGO RENAES DE LA IPRESS EMERGENCIA CONSULTA EXTERNA CÓD.AUTORIZACIÓN FEMENINO PUERPERA GESTANTE DE LAATENCIÓN DE ALTA N° FUAAVINCULAR REPORTEVINCULADO HOSPITALIZACIÓNALTA 0 8 0 8 2 0 1 5 10 15 002 X X Rango: 0 – 1 año, 11 meses y 29 días Topes: 1 – día 5 – mes 18 - año Prestación: 002 (Control CRED en niños con bajo peso al nacer o prematuros) Marcar Alta / Cita Según corresponda
  13. 13. 1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILICAPESO (Kg) TALLA (cm) DP D R DIAGNÓSTICOS DESCRIPCIÓN CONTROL PUERP (N°) TIPO DE DX EGRESO ____________ D D HVB R TIPO DE DX INGRESO CIE - 10 R CIE - 10 DT ADULTO (N° DOSIS) IPV INFLUENZA RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN N° D R ASA P R R D N° DE DNI N° DE COLEGIATURA D D DE LA GESTANTE GESTANTE / RN / NIÑO / ADOLESCENTE / JOVEN Y ADULTO / ADULTO MAYOR 1° R SPR R N° RNE P NOMBRE DEL RESPONSABLE DE LAATENCIÓN DEL RECIEN NACIDO PAROTID SI NO RUBEOLA 5° PENTAVAL EVALUACIÓN INTEGRAL SR Corte Tardío de Cordón (2 a 3 min) EDAD GEST RN (SEM) CRED N° ACTIVIDADES PREVENTIVAS Y OTROS VACUNAS N° DE DOSIS APGAR ADULTO MAYOR BCG DPT JOVEN Y ADULTO P CPN (N°) P BAJO PESO AL NACER CONSEJERIA NUTRICIONAL D ASEGURADO APODERADO ALTURA UTERINA 1. MÉDICO 2. FARMACEUTICO 3. CIRUJANO DENTISTA 4. BIÓLOGO 5. OBSTETRIZ 6. ENFERMERA 7. TRABAJADORA SOCIAL 8. PSICOLOGA 9.TECNOLOGO MEDICO 10.NUTRICION 11. TECNICO ENFERMERIA 12. AUXILIAR DE ENFERMERIA 13. OTRO EDAD GEST PAB (cm) R.N. PREMATURO TAP/ EEDP o TEPSI R RD P.A. (mmHg) GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB PAT. N° FAMILIARES DE GEST / PUERP. CASA MAT. IMC (Kg/M 2 ) FIRMA TAMIZAJE DE SALUD MENTAL NOR. OTRA VACUNA COMPLETAS PARA LA EDAD ROTAVIRUS VACAM VPH ESPECIALIDAD EGRESADO APO PARTO VERTICAL ENFER. CONGENITA / SECUELA AL NACER CONSEJERIA INTEGRAL GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB: 1. TRABAJADOR DE SALUD 2. TRABAJAD. SEXUALES 3. HSH 4. PRIVADO LIBERTAD 5. FF. AA. 6. POLICIA NACIONAL 7. ESTUDIANTES DE SALUD 8. POLITRANFUNDIDOS 9. DROGO DEPENDIENTES ANTITETANICA ANTINEUMOC HuellaDigital del Aseguradoo del Apoderado 2.400 52 1 RECIEN NACIDO PREMATURO X P 073 RECIEN NACIDO BAJO PESO AL NACER X P071 X 41053753 VANESSA SANCHEZ ORTEGA 41524 6 X SARA PALOMINO DIAZ 42506812 NO SISI Registrar SI / NO según corresponda Registrar SI / NO de acuerdo a su estrategia SI NO Registrar el Dx. Según sea el caso Prestación: 002 (Control CRED en niños con bajo peso al nacer o prematuros)
  14. 14. FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CONTRARR. NATIMUERTO ATENCIÓN DIRECTA Monto S/. REFERIDO FECHA DE FALLECIMIENTO HORA : DE INGRESO SALUD MATERNA AÑO CÓD. PRESTA. FECHA DE NACIMIENTO FECHA DE ATENCIÓN DIA MES HOSPITALIZACIÓN PARTO/FECHADE PARTO AÑOCÓD.PRESTACION(ES) ADICIONAL(ES) UPS MESFECHA DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 1 DIA SEPELIO OBITO APOYOAL DIAGNÓSTICO NOMBRE DE LA IPRESS A LA QUE SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE Monto S/. DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 2 DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 3 DE CORTE ADMINISTRATIVO SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE A: CITA DEL DESTINO DEL ASEGURADO/USUARIO NºAutorización TRASLADO NºAutorización OTRO CÓDIGO RENAES DE LA IPRESS EMERGENCIA CONSULTA EXTERNA CÓD.AUTORIZACIÓN FEMENINO PUERPERA GESTANTE DE LAATENCIÓN DE ALTA N° FUAAVINCULAR REPORTEVINCULADO HOSPITALIZACIÓNALTA 0 8 0 8 2 0 1 5 10 15 005 X X Rango: 0 –11 años Topes: 1 – día 4 – mes 12 - año Prestación: 005 Consejería nutricional para niños(a) en riesgo nutricional o desnutrición) Marcar Alta / Cita Según corresponda
  15. 15. 1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILICAPESO (Kg) TALLA (cm) DP D R DIAGNÓSTICOS DESCRIPCIÓN CONTROL PUERP (N°) TIPO DE DX EGRESO ____________ D D HVB R TIPO DE DX INGRESO CIE - 10 R CIE - 10 DT ADULTO (N° DOSIS) IPV INFLUENZA RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN N° D R ASA P R R D N° DE DNI N° DE COLEGIATURA D D DE LA GESTANTE GESTANTE / RN / NIÑO / ADOLESCENTE / JOVEN Y ADULTO / ADULTO MAYOR 1° R SPR R N° RNE P NOMBRE DEL RESPONSABLE DE LAATENCIÓN DEL RECIEN NACIDO PAROTID SI NO RUBEOLA 5° PENTAVAL EVALUACIÓN INTEGRAL SR Corte Tardío de Cordón (2 a 3 min) EDAD GEST RN (SEM) CRED N° ACTIVIDADES PREVENTIVAS Y OTROS VACUNAS N° DE DOSIS APGAR ADULTO MAYOR BCG DPT JOVEN Y ADULTO P CPN (N°) P BAJO PESO AL NACER CONSEJERIA NUTRICIONAL D ASEGURADO APODERADO ALTURA UTERINA 1. MÉDICO 2. FARMACEUTICO 3. CIRUJANO DENTISTA 4. BIÓLOGO 5. OBSTETRIZ 6. ENFERMERA 7. TRABAJADORA SOCIAL 8. PSICOLOGA 9.TECNOLOGO MEDICO 10.NUTRICION 11. TECNICO ENFERMERIA 12. AUXILIAR DE ENFERMERIA 13. OTRO EDAD GEST PAB (cm) R.N. PREMATURO TAP/ EEDP o TEPSI R RD P.A. (mmHg) GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB PAT. N° FAMILIARES DE GEST / PUERP. CASA MAT. IMC (Kg/M 2 ) FIRMA TAMIZAJE DE SALUD MENTAL NOR. OTRA VACUNA COMPLETAS PARA LA EDAD ROTAVIRUS VACAM VPH ESPECIALIDAD EGRESADO APO PARTO VERTICAL ENFER. CONGENITA / SECUELA AL NACER CONSEJERIA INTEGRAL GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB: 1. TRABAJADOR DE SALUD 2. TRABAJAD. SEXUALES 3. HSH 4. PRIVADO LIBERTAD 5. FF. AA. 6. POLICIA NACIONAL 7. ESTUDIANTES DE SALUD 8. POLITRANFUNDIDOS 9. DROGO DEPENDIENTES ANTITETANICA ANTINEUMOC HuellaDigital del Aseguradoo del Apoderado 10.5 85 TALLA BAJA X E45X Ó Historia personal de factores de riesgo no clasificados x Z91.8 en otra parte 41053753 VANESSA SANCHEZ ORTEGA 41524 6 X SARA PALOMINO DIAZ 42506812 SI Prestación: 005 Consejería nutricional para niños(a) en riesgo nutricional o desnutrición) De acuerdo a su estado Nutricional. x Marcar PAT / NOR según corresponda.
  16. 16. FORMATO DE ATENCIÓN Nº PRODUCTOS FARMACEUTICOS / MEDICAMENTOS CÓDIGO SISMED NOMBRE FF CONCENTR PRES ENTR DX CÓD. SISMED NOMBRE FF CONCENTR PRES ENTR DX 00794 AMOXICILINA SUS. 250mg/5mlLX 60 mL 05986 SULFAMETOXAZOL + TRIMETOPRIMA SUS. 200mg+40 mg/5mL x 60 mL 04582 MEBENDAZOL SUS. 100mg/5mLx 30 mL 05253 OXITOCINA INY 10 UI 05309 PARACETAMOL JBE 120 mg/5 mL x 60 mL 03513 ACIDO FOLICO/SULFATO FERROSO TAB 400ug+60mg Fe S0001 MULTIMICRONUTRIENTES SB1 12.5 mg Fe 03519 SULFATO FERROSO JBE 15mg Fe/5mL x 180 mL 03536 SULFATO FERROSO SOL 25mgFe/mL x 30 mL 00269 ALBENDAZOL TAB 200 mg MEBENDAZOL TAB 500 mg DISPOSITIVOS MÉDICOS / PRODUCTOS SANITARIOS CÓDIGO NOMBRE PR CARACT PRES ENTR DX CÓDIGO NOMBRE PR CARACT PRES ENTR DX 15779 CEPILLO DENTAL PARA NIÑOS 26943 PASTAS DENTRIFICAS PARA LIMPIEZA DE DIENTES PARA NIÑOS Tbo 90g PROCEDIMIENTOS/ DIAGNÓSTICO POR IMÁGENES/ LABORATORIO CÓDIGO NOMBRE IND EJE DX RES CÓDIGO NOMBRE IND EJE DX RES 85018 DOSAJE DE HEMOGLOBINA 92015 REFRACCIÓN Y EDICIÓN DE LA VISIÓN 99411 ESTIMULACIÓN TEMPRANA 99403 CONSEJERÍA NUTRICIONAL 01 01 01 87172 TEST DE GRAHAM 87177 EXAMEN DE PARÁSITOS Y HUEVOS POR FROTIS DIRECTO (3 MUESTRAS) SUB COMPONENTE PRESTACIONAL (PROCEDIMIENTOS) CÓDIGO NOMBRE CARACT IND/ PRES EJE/ ENTR DX RES N° TICKET PO TERAPEUTICA, INSUMOS, PROCEDIMIENTOS Y APOYO AL DIAGNOSTICO Prestación: 005 Consejería nutricional para niños(a) en riesgo nutricional o desnutrición) 04586
  17. 17. FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CONTRARR. NATIMUERTO ATENCIÓN DIRECTA Monto S/. REFERIDO FECHA DE FALLECIMIENTO HORA : DE INGRESO SALUD MATERNA AÑO CÓD. PRESTA. FECHA DE NACIMIENTO FECHA DE ATENCIÓN DIA MES HOSPITALIZACIÓN PARTO/FECHADE PARTO AÑOCÓD.PRESTACION(ES) ADICIONAL(ES) UPS MESFECHA DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 1 DIA SEPELIO OBITO APOYOAL DIAGNÓSTICO NOMBRE DE LA IPRESS A LA QUE SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE Monto S/. DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 2 DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 3 DE CORTE ADMINISTRATIVO SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE A: CITA DEL DESTINO DEL ASEGURADO/USUARIO NºAutorización TRASLADO NºAutorización OTRO CÓDIGO RENAES DE LA IPRESS EMERGENCIA CONSULTA EXTERNA CÓD.AUTORIZACIÓN FEMENINO PUERPERA GESTANTE DE LAATENCIÓN DE ALTA N° FUAAVINCULAR REPORTEVINCULADO HOSPITALIZACIÓNALTA 0 8 0 8 2 0 1 5 10 15 007 X X Rango: 0 – 59 meses Topes: 1 – día 1 – mes 12 - año Prestación: 007 (Suplemento de micronutrientes) Marcar Ata / Cita según corresponda.
  18. 18. 1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILICAPESO (Kg) TALLA (cm) DP D R DIAGNÓSTICOS DESCRIPCIÓN CONTROL PUERP (N°) TIPO DE DX EGRESO ____________ D D HVB R TIPO DE DX INGRESO CIE - 10 R CIE - 10 DT ADULTO (N° DOSIS) IPV INFLUENZA RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN N° D R ASA P R R D N° DE DNI N° DE COLEGIATURA D D DE LA GESTANTE GESTANTE / RN / NIÑO / ADOLESCENTE / JOVEN Y ADULTO / ADULTO MAYOR 1° R SPR R N° RNE P NOMBRE DEL RESPONSABLE DE LAATENCIÓN DEL RECIEN NACIDO PAROTID SI NO RUBEOLA 5° PENTAVAL EVALUACIÓN INTEGRAL SR Corte Tardío de Cordón (2 a 3 min) EDAD GEST RN (SEM) CRED N° ACTIVIDADES PREVENTIVAS Y OTROS VACUNAS N° DE DOSIS APGAR ADULTO MAYOR BCG DPT JOVEN Y ADULTO P CPN (N°) P BAJO PESO AL NACER CONSEJERIA NUTRICIONAL D ASEGURADO APODERADO ALTURA UTERINA 1. MÉDICO 2. FARMACEUTICO 3. CIRUJANO DENTISTA 4. BIÓLOGO 5. OBSTETRIZ 6. ENFERMERA 7. TRABAJADORA SOCIAL 8. PSICOLOGA 9.TECNOLOGO MEDICO 10.NUTRICION 11. TECNICO ENFERMERIA 12. AUXILIAR DE ENFERMERIA 13. OTRO EDAD GEST PAB (cm) R.N. PREMATURO TAP/ EEDP o TEPSI R RD P.A. (mmHg) GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB PAT. N° FAMILIARES DE GEST / PUERP. CASA MAT. IMC (Kg/M 2 ) FIRMA TAMIZAJE DE SALUD MENTAL NOR. OTRA VACUNA COMPLETAS PARA LA EDAD ROTAVIRUS VACAM VPH ESPECIALIDAD EGRESADO APO PARTO VERTICAL ENFER. CONGENITA / SECUELA AL NACER CONSEJERIA INTEGRAL GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB: 1. TRABAJADOR DE SALUD 2. TRABAJAD. SEXUALES 3. HSH 4. PRIVADO LIBERTAD 5. FF. AA. 6. POLICIA NACIONAL 7. ESTUDIANTES DE SALUD 8. POLITRANFUNDIDOS 9. DROGO DEPENDIENTES ANTITETANICA ANTINEUMOC HuellaDigital del Aseguradoo del Apoderado 10.5 85 OTRA MEDIDAS PROFILACTICAS X Z29.8 41053753 VANESSA SANCHEZ ORTEGA 41524 6 X SARA PALOMINO DIAZ 42506812 Prestación: 007 (Suplemento de micronutrientes) X NO NO NO Registrar SI / NO según corresponda
  19. 19. FORMATO DE ATENCIÓN Nº PRODUCTOS FARMACEUTICOS / MEDICAMENTOS CÓDIGO SISMED NOMBRE FF CONCENTR PRES ENTR DX CÓD. SISMED NOMBRE FF CONCENTR PRES ENTR DX 00794 AMOXICILINA SUS. 250mg/5mlLX 60 mL 05986 SULFAMETOXAZOL + TRIMETOPRIMA SUS. 200mg+40 mg/5mL x 60 mL 04582 MEBENDAZOL SUS. 100mg/5mLx 30 mL 05253 OXITOCINA INY 10 UI 05309 PARACETAMOL JBE 120 mg/5 mL x 60 mL 03513 ACIDO FOLICO/SULFATO FERROSO TAB 400ug+60mg Fe S0001 MULTIMICRONUTRIENTES SB1 12.5 mg Fe 30 30 01 03519 SULFATO FERROSO JBE 15mg Fe/5mL x 180 mL 01 01 01 CUALQUIER SUPLEMENTO 03536 SULFATO FERROSO SOL 25mgFe/mL x 30 mL 01 01 01 DISPOSITIVOS MÉDICOS / PRODUCTOS SANITARIOS CÓDIGO NOMBRE PR CARACT PRES ENTR DX CÓDIGO NOMBRE PR CARACT PRES ENTR DX 15779 CEPILLO DENTAL PARA NIÑOS 26943 PASTAS DENTRIFICAS PARA LIMPIEZA DE DIENTES PARA NIÑOS Tbo 90g PROCEDIMIENTOS/ DIAGNÓSTICO POR IMÁGENES/ LABORATORIO CÓDIGO NOMBRE IND EJE DX RES CÓDIGO NOMBRE IND EJE DX RES 85018 DOSAJE DE HEMOGLOBINA 92015 REFRACCIÓN Y EDICIÓN DE LA VISIÓN 99411 ESTIMULACIÓN TEMPRANA 99403 CONSEJERÍA NUTRICIONAL 87172 TEST DE GRAHAM 87177 EXAMEN DE PARÁSITOS Y HUEVOS POR FROTIS DIRECTO (3 MUESTRAS) SUB COMPONENTE PRESTACIONAL (PROCEDIMIENTOS) CÓDIGO NOMBRE CARACT IND/ PRES EJE/ ENTR DX RES N° TICKET PO TERAPEUTICA, INSUMOS, PROCEDIMIENTOS Y APOYO AL DIAGNOSTICO Prestación: 007 (Suplemento de micronutrientes) SMI-310 Administración suplementaria nutricional SI Registrar en observaciones Registrar SI / NO de acuerdo a su estrategia
  20. 20. FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CONTRARR. NATIMUERTO ATENCIÓN DIRECTA Monto S/. REFERIDO FECHA DE FALLECIMIENTO HORA : DE INGRESO SALUD MATERNA AÑO CÓD. PRESTA. FECHA DE NACIMIENTO FECHA DE ATENCIÓN DIA MES HOSPITALIZACIÓN PARTO/FECHADE PARTO AÑOCÓD.PRESTACION(ES) ADICIONAL(ES) UPS MESFECHA DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 1 DIA SEPELIO OBITO APOYOAL DIAGNÓSTICO NOMBRE DE LA IPRESS A LA QUE SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE Monto S/. DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 2 DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 3 DE CORTE ADMINISTRATIVO SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE A: CITA DEL DESTINO DEL ASEGURADO/USUARIO NºAutorización TRASLADO NºAutorización OTRO CÓDIGO RENAES DE LA IPRESS EMERGENCIA CONSULTA EXTERNA CÓD.AUTORIZACIÓN FEMENINO PUERPERA GESTANTE DE LAATENCIÓN DE ALTA N° FUAAVINCULAR REPORTEVINCULADO HOSPITALIZACIÓNALTA 0 8 0 8 2 0 1 5 10 15 008 X X Rango: 2 – 14 años Topes: 1 – día 1 – mes 2 – año Intervalo: Cada 6 meses Prestación: 007 (Profilaxis Antiparasitaria) Marcar Ata / Cita según corresponda.
  21. 21. 1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILICAPESO (Kg) TALLA (cm) DP D R DIAGNÓSTICOS DESCRIPCIÓN CONTROL PUERP (N°) TIPO DE DX EGRESO ____________ D D HVB R TIPO DE DX INGRESO CIE - 10 R CIE - 10 DT ADULTO (N° DOSIS) IPV INFLUENZA RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN N° D R ASA P R R D N° DE DNI N° DE COLEGIATURA D D DE LA GESTANTE GESTANTE / RN / NIÑO / ADOLESCENTE / JOVEN Y ADULTO / ADULTO MAYOR 1° R SPR R N° RNE P NOMBRE DEL RESPONSABLE DE LAATENCIÓN DEL RECIEN NACIDO PAROTID SI NO RUBEOLA 5° PENTAVAL EVALUACIÓN INTEGRAL SR Corte Tardío de Cordón (2 a 3 min) EDAD GEST RN (SEM) CRED N° ACTIVIDADES PREVENTIVAS Y OTROS VACUNAS N° DE DOSIS APGAR ADULTO MAYOR BCG DPT JOVEN Y ADULTO P CPN (N°) P BAJO PESO AL NACER CONSEJERIA NUTRICIONAL D ASEGURADO APODERADO ALTURA UTERINA 1. MÉDICO 2. FARMACEUTICO 3. CIRUJANO DENTISTA 4. BIÓLOGO 5. OBSTETRIZ 6. ENFERMERA 7. TRABAJADORA SOCIAL 8. PSICOLOGA 9.TECNOLOGO MEDICO 10.NUTRICION 11. TECNICO ENFERMERIA 12. AUXILIAR DE ENFERMERIA 13. OTRO EDAD GEST PAB (cm) R.N. PREMATURO TAP/ EEDP o TEPSI R RD P.A. (mmHg) GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB PAT. N° FAMILIARES DE GEST / PUERP. CASA MAT. IMC (Kg/M 2 ) FIRMA TAMIZAJE DE SALUD MENTAL NOR. OTRA VACUNA COMPLETAS PARA LA EDAD ROTAVIRUS VACAM VPH ESPECIALIDAD EGRESADO APO PARTO VERTICAL ENFER. CONGENITA / SECUELA AL NACER CONSEJERIA INTEGRAL GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB: 1. TRABAJADOR DE SALUD 2. TRABAJAD. SEXUALES 3. HSH 4. PRIVADO LIBERTAD 5. FF. AA. 6. POLICIA NACIONAL 7. ESTUDIANTES DE SALUD 8. POLITRANFUNDIDOS 9. DROGO DEPENDIENTES ANTITETANICA ANTINEUMOC HuellaDigital del Aseguradoo del Apoderado 10.5 85 OTRA MEDIDAS PROFILACTICAS X Z29.8 41053753 VANESSA SANCHEZ ORTEGA 41524 6 X SARA PALOMINO DIAZ 42506812 Prestación: 008 (Profilaxis antiparasitaria) X
  22. 22. FORMATO DE ATENCIÓN Nº PRODUCTOS FARMACEUTICOS / MEDICAMENTOS CÓDIGO SISMED NOMBRE FF CONCENTR PRES ENTR DX CÓD. SISMED NOMBRE FF CONCENTR PRES ENTR DX 00794 AMOXICILINA SUS. 250mg/5mlLX 60 mL 05986 SULFAMETOXAZOL + TRIMETOPRIMA SUS. 200mg+40 mg/5mL x 60 mL 04582 MEBENDAZOL SUS. 100mg/5mLx 30 mL 05253 OXITOCINA INY 10 UI 05309 PARACETAMOL JBE 120 mg/5 mL x 60 mL 03513 ACIDO FOLICO/SULFATO FERROSO TAB 400ug+60mg Fe S0001 MULTIMICRONUTRIENTES SB1 12.5 mg Fe 03519 SULFATO FERROSO JBE 15mg Fe/5mL x 180 mL 03536 SULFATO FERROSO SOL 25mgFe/mL x 30 mL 00269 ALBENDAZOL TAB 200 mg 02 02 01 Ó MEBENDAZOL TAB 500 mg 01 01 01 DISPOSITIVOS MÉDICOS / PRODUCTOS SANITARIOS CÓDIGO NOMBRE PR CARACT PRES ENTR DX CÓDIGO NOMBRE PR CARACT PRES ENTR DX 15779 CEPILLO DENTAL PARA NIÑOS 26943 PASTAS DENTRIFICAS PARA LIMPIEZA DE DIENTES PARA NIÑOS Tbo 90g PROCEDIMIENTOS/ DIAGNÓSTICO POR IMÁGENES/ LABORATORIO CÓDIGO NOMBRE IND EJE DX RES CÓDIGO NOMBRE IND EJE DX RES 85018 DOSAJE DE HEMOGLOBINA 92015 REFRACCIÓN Y EDICIÓN DE LA VISIÓN 99411 ESTIMULACIÓN TEMPRANA 99403 CONSEJERÍA NUTRICIONAL 87172 TEST DE GRAHAM 87177 EXAMEN DE PARÁSITOS Y HUEVOS POR FROTIS DIRECTO (3 MUESTRAS) SUB COMPONENTE PRESTACIONAL (PROCEDIMIENTOS) CÓDIGO NOMBRE CARACT IND/ PRES EJE/ ENTR DX RES N° TICKET PO TERAPEUTICA, INSUMOS, PROCEDIMIENTOS Y APOYO AL DIAGNOSTICO Prestación: 008 (Profilaxis antiparasitaria) 04586
  23. 23. FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CONTRARR. NATIMUERTO ATENCIÓN DIRECTA Monto S/. REFERIDO FECHA DE FALLECIMIENTO HORA : DE INGRESO SALUD MATERNA AÑO CÓD. PRESTA. FECHA DE NACIMIENTO FECHA DE ATENCIÓN DIA MES HOSPITALIZACIÓN PARTO/FECHADE PARTO AÑOCÓD.PRESTACION(ES) ADICIONAL(ES) UPS MESFECHA DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 1 DIA SEPELIO OBITO APOYOAL DIAGNÓSTICO NOMBRE DE LA IPRESS A LA QUE SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE Monto S/. DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 2 DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 3 DE CORTE ADMINISTRATIVO SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE A: CITA DEL DESTINO DEL ASEGURADO/USUARIO NºAutorización TRASLADO NºAutorización OTRO CÓDIGO RENAES DE LA IPRESS EMERGENCIA CONSULTA EXTERNA CÓD.AUTORIZACIÓN FEMENINO PUERPERA GESTANTE DE LAATENCIÓN DE ALTA N° FUAAVINCULAR REPORTEVINCULADO HOSPITALIZACIÓNALTA 0 8 0 8 2 0 1 5 10 15 016 X X Rango: 0 – 36 meses Prestación: 016 (Estimulación Temprana para menores de 36 meses Marcar Ata / Cita según corresponda.
  24. 24. 1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILICAPESO (Kg) TALLA (cm) DP D R DIAGNÓSTICOS DESCRIPCIÓN CONTROL PUERP (N°) TIPO DE DX EGRESO ____________ D D HVB R TIPO DE DX INGRESO CIE - 10 R CIE - 10 DT ADULTO (N° DOSIS) IPV INFLUENZA RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN N° D R ASA P R R D N° DE DNI N° DE COLEGIATURA D D DE LA GESTANTE GESTANTE / RN / NIÑO / ADOLESCENTE / JOVEN Y ADULTO / ADULTO MAYOR 1° R SPR R N° RNE P NOMBRE DEL RESPONSABLE DE LAATENCIÓN DEL RECIEN NACIDO PAROTID SI NO RUBEOLA 5° PENTAVAL EVALUACIÓN INTEGRAL SR Corte Tardío de Cordón (2 a 3 min) EDAD GEST RN (SEM) CRED N° ACTIVIDADES PREVENTIVAS Y OTROS VACUNAS N° DE DOSIS APGAR ADULTO MAYOR BCG DPT JOVEN Y ADULTO P CPN (N°) P BAJO PESO AL NACER CONSEJERIA NUTRICIONAL D ASEGURADO APODERADO ALTURA UTERINA 1. MÉDICO 2. FARMACEUTICO 3. CIRUJANO DENTISTA 4. BIÓLOGO 5. OBSTETRIZ 6. ENFERMERA 7. TRABAJADORA SOCIAL 8. PSICOLOGA 9.TECNOLOGO MEDICO 10.NUTRICION 11. TECNICO ENFERMERIA 12. AUXILIAR DE ENFERMERIA 13. OTRO EDAD GEST PAB (cm) R.N. PREMATURO TAP/ EEDP o TEPSI R RD P.A. (mmHg) GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB PAT. N° FAMILIARES DE GEST / PUERP. CASA MAT. IMC (Kg/M 2 ) FIRMA TAMIZAJE DE SALUD MENTAL NOR. OTRA VACUNA COMPLETAS PARA LA EDAD ROTAVIRUS VACAM VPH ESPECIALIDAD EGRESADO APO PARTO VERTICAL ENFER. CONGENITA / SECUELA AL NACER CONSEJERIA INTEGRAL GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB: 1. TRABAJADOR DE SALUD 2. TRABAJAD. SEXUALES 3. HSH 4. PRIVADO LIBERTAD 5. FF. AA. 6. POLICIA NACIONAL 7. ESTUDIANTES DE SALUD 8. POLITRANFUNDIDOS 9. DROGO DEPENDIENTES ANTITETANICA ANTINEUMOC HuellaDigital del Aseguradoo del Apoderado 10.5 85 Consulta para la atención y supervisión de la salud de X Z76.2 Otros niños o lactantes sanos 41053753 VANESSA SANCHEZ ORTEGA 41524 6 X SARA PALOMINO DIAZ 42506812 Prestación: 016 (Estimulación Temprana para menores de 36 meses X
  25. 25. Reglas de Validación Tipo de Atención: Ambulatoria, Referencia CONTROL GRUPO EDAD 1 < 28 días (0 días a 27 días) 1 1º mes (28 días a 59 días) 1 2º mes (60 días a 119 días) 1 4º mes (120 días a 179 días) 1 6º mes (180 días a 209 días) 1 7º mes (210 días a 269 días) 1 9º mes (270 días a 364 días) 1 12º mes (365 días a 449 días) 1 15º mes (450 días a 539 días) 1 18º mes (540 días a 629 días) 1 21º mes (630 días a 719 días) 1 24º mes (720 días a 899 días) 1 30º mes (900 días a 1079 días) 1 36 º mes (1080 días a 1095 días) Prestación: 016 (Estimulación Temprana para menores de 36 meses)
  26. 26. FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CONTRARR. NATIMUERTO ATENCIÓN DIRECTA Monto S/. REFERIDO FECHA DE FALLECIMIENTO HORA : DE INGRESO SALUD MATERNA AÑO CÓD. PRESTA. FECHA DE NACIMIENTO FECHA DE ATENCIÓN DIA MES HOSPITALIZACIÓN PARTO/FECHADE PARTO AÑOCÓD.PRESTACION(ES) ADICIONAL(ES) UPS MESFECHA DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 1 DIA SEPELIO OBITO APOYOAL DIAGNÓSTICO NOMBRE DE LA IPRESS A LA QUE SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE Monto S/. DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 2 DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 3 DE CORTE ADMINISTRATIVO SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE A: CITA DEL DESTINO DEL ASEGURADO/USUARIO NºAutorización TRASLADO NºAutorización OTRO CÓDIGO RENAES DE LA IPRESS EMERGENCIA CONSULTA EXTERNA CÓD.AUTORIZACIÓN FEMENINO PUERPERA GESTANTE DE LAATENCIÓN DE ALTA N° FUAAVINCULAR REPORTEVINCULADO HOSPITALIZACIÓNALTA 0 8 0 8 2 0 1 5 10 15 118 X X Rango: 5 – 9 años Prestación: 118 (Control CRED en menores entre 5 – 9 años ) Tope: 1 - año Marcar Ata / Cita según corresponda.
  27. 27. 1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILICAPESO (Kg) TALLA (cm) DP D R DIAGNÓSTICOS DESCRIPCIÓN CONTROL PUERP (N°) TIPO DE DX EGRESO ____________ D D HVB R TIPO DE DX INGRESO CIE - 10 R CIE - 10 DT ADULTO (N° DOSIS) IPV INFLUENZA RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN N° D R ASA P R R D N° DE DNI N° DE COLEGIATURA D D DE LA GESTANTE GESTANTE / RN / NIÑO / ADOLESCENTE / JOVEN Y ADULTO / ADULTO MAYOR 1° R SPR R N° RNE P NOMBRE DEL RESPONSABLE DE LAATENCIÓN DEL RECIEN NACIDO PAROTID SI NO RUBEOLA 5° PENTAVAL EVALUACIÓN INTEGRAL SR Corte Tardío de Cordón (2 a 3 min) EDAD GEST RN (SEM) CRED N° ACTIVIDADES PREVENTIVAS Y OTROS VACUNAS N° DE DOSIS APGAR ADULTO MAYOR BCG DPT JOVEN Y ADULTO P CPN (N°) P BAJO PESO AL NACER CONSEJERIA NUTRICIONAL D ASEGURADO APODERADO ALTURA UTERINA 1. MÉDICO 2. FARMACEUTICO 3. CIRUJANO DENTISTA 4. BIÓLOGO 5. OBSTETRIZ 6. ENFERMERA 7. TRABAJADORA SOCIAL 8. PSICOLOGA 9.TECNOLOGO MEDICO 10.NUTRICION 11. TECNICO ENFERMERIA 12. AUXILIAR DE ENFERMERIA 13. OTRO EDAD GEST PAB (cm) R.N. PREMATURO TAP/ EEDP o TEPSI R RD P.A. (mmHg) GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB PAT. N° FAMILIARES DE GEST / PUERP. CASA MAT. IMC (Kg/M 2 ) FIRMA TAMIZAJE DE SALUD MENTAL NOR. OTRA VACUNA COMPLETAS PARA LA EDAD ROTAVIRUS VACAM VPH ESPECIALIDAD EGRESADO APO PARTO VERTICAL ENFER. CONGENITA / SECUELA AL NACER CONSEJERIA INTEGRAL GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB: 1. TRABAJADOR DE SALUD 2. TRABAJAD. SEXUALES 3. HSH 4. PRIVADO LIBERTAD 5. FF. AA. 6. POLICIA NACIONAL 7. ESTUDIANTES DE SALUD 8. POLITRANFUNDIDOS 9. DROGO DEPENDIENTES ANTITETANICA ANTINEUMOC HuellaDigital del Aseguradoo del Apoderado 13.5 90.2 CONTROL DE SALUD DE RUTINA DEL NIÑO SANO X Z00.1 41053753 VANESSA SANCHEZ ORTEGA 41524 6 X SARA PALOMINO DIAZ 42506812 Prestación: 016 (Estimulación Temprana para menores de 36 meses) 1 SI X NO Marcar SI / NO según estrategia. NO NO NO Registrar SI / NO según corresponda
  28. 28. FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CONTRARR. NATIMUERTO ATENCIÓN DIRECTA Monto S/. REFERIDO FECHA DE FALLECIMIENTO HORA : DE INGRESO SALUD MATERNA AÑO CÓD. PRESTA. FECHA DE NACIMIENTO FECHA DE ATENCIÓN DIA MES HOSPITALIZACIÓN PARTO/FECHADE PARTO AÑOCÓD.PRESTACION(ES) ADICIONAL(ES) UPS MESFECHA DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 1 DIA SEPELIO OBITO APOYOAL DIAGNÓSTICO NOMBRE DE LA IPRESS A LA QUE SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE Monto S/. DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 2 DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 3 DE CORTE ADMINISTRATIVO SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE A: CITA DEL DESTINO DEL ASEGURADO/USUARIO NºAutorización TRASLADO NºAutorización OTRO CÓDIGO RENAES DE LA IPRESS EMERGENCIA CONSULTA EXTERNA CÓD.AUTORIZACIÓN FEMENINO PUERPERA GESTANTE DE LAATENCIÓN DE ALTA N° FUAAVINCULAR REPORTEVINCULADO HOSPITALIZACIÓNALTA 0 8 0 8 2 0 1 5 10 15 119 X X Rango: 10 – 11 años Prestación: 119 (Control CRED en menores entre 10 – 11 años ) Tope: 1 - año Marcar Ata / Cita según corresponda.
  29. 29. 1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILICAPESO (Kg) TALLA (cm) DP D R DIAGNÓSTICOS DESCRIPCIÓN CONTROL PUERP (N°) TIPO DE DX EGRESO ____________ D D HVB R TIPO DE DX INGRESO CIE - 10 R CIE - 10 DT ADULTO (N° DOSIS) IPV INFLUENZA RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN N° D R ASA P R R D N° DE DNI N° DE COLEGIATURA D D DE LA GESTANTE GESTANTE / RN / NIÑO / ADOLESCENTE / JOVEN Y ADULTO / ADULTO MAYOR 1° R SPR R N° RNE P NOMBRE DEL RESPONSABLE DE LAATENCIÓN DEL RECIEN NACIDO PAROTID SI NO RUBEOLA 5° PENTAVAL EVALUACIÓN INTEGRAL SR Corte Tardío de Cordón (2 a 3 min) EDAD GEST RN (SEM) CRED N° ACTIVIDADES PREVENTIVAS Y OTROS VACUNAS N° DE DOSIS APGAR ADULTO MAYOR BCG DPT JOVEN Y ADULTO P CPN (N°) P BAJO PESO AL NACER CONSEJERIA NUTRICIONAL D ASEGURADO APODERADO ALTURA UTERINA 1. MÉDICO 2. FARMACEUTICO 3. CIRUJANO DENTISTA 4. BIÓLOGO 5. OBSTETRIZ 6. ENFERMERA 7. TRABAJADORA SOCIAL 8. PSICOLOGA 9.TECNOLOGO MEDICO 10.NUTRICION 11. TECNICO ENFERMERIA 12. AUXILIAR DE ENFERMERIA 13. OTRO EDAD GEST PAB (cm) R.N. PREMATURO TAP/ EEDP o TEPSI R RD P.A. (mmHg) GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB PAT. N° FAMILIARES DE GEST / PUERP. CASA MAT. IMC (Kg/M 2 ) FIRMA TAMIZAJE DE SALUD MENTAL NOR. OTRA VACUNA COMPLETAS PARA LA EDAD ROTAVIRUS VACAM VPH ESPECIALIDAD EGRESADO APO PARTO VERTICAL ENFER. CONGENITA / SECUELA AL NACER CONSEJERIA INTEGRAL GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB: 1. TRABAJADOR DE SALUD 2. TRABAJAD. SEXUALES 3. HSH 4. PRIVADO LIBERTAD 5. FF. AA. 6. POLICIA NACIONAL 7. ESTUDIANTES DE SALUD 8. POLITRANFUNDIDOS 9. DROGO DEPENDIENTES ANTITETANICA ANTINEUMOC HuellaDigital del Aseguradoo del Apoderado 15.5 110.2 CONTROL DE SALUD DE RUTINA DEL NIÑO SANO X Z00.1 41053753 VANESSA SANCHEZ ORTEGA 41524 6 X SARA PALOMINO DIAZ 42506812 Prestación: 119 (Control CRED en menores entre 10 – 11 años ) 1 SI X NONO NO NO Registrar SI / NO según corresponda Marcar SI / NO según estrategia.
  30. 30. Servicio Grupos de Diagnósticos Descripción delDiagnóstico Código CIE Criterio 1 Criterio 2 Grupo A ControldeSaludderutinadelniño(NiñoNormal) Z001 Diagnóstico excluyente con cualquiera de los diagnósticos del Grupo B y C. Desnutrición Proteico calórica Severa, No Especificada (Delgadez severa) E43X Historia personal deotrosfactores deriesgo, no clasificados en otra parte(Riesgodedesnutrición). Z91.8 DesnutriciónProteicocalóricaModerada(Delgadez) E440 ObesidaddebidaaexcesodeCalorías (Sobrepeso) E660 Obesidad,Noespecificada E669 Retardo del Desarrollo debido a Desnutrición Proteico calórica(Talla baja) E45X EstaturaaltaConstitucional(Tallaalta) E344 001, 118, 119 Registrar por lo menos uno de los 8 diagnósticos descritos Grupo B Grupo C Diagnósticos mutuamente excluyentes. Diagnósticos mutuamente excluyentes. REGLA Nº 27 (APLICA EN EL MARCO DE LA LEY Nº 29344, D.S. 007-2012-SA Y EL D.S. Nº 004-2007-SA) DENOMINACION: PRESTACIONES CON REGISTRO OBLIGATORIO DE DIAGNOSTICO QUE DETERMINE ESTADO NUTRICIONAL , ALTERACIONES DEL CRECIMIENTO Y SEGUIMIENTO Otros diagnósticos a utilizar en niños con problemas de estado nutricional.
  31. 31. 1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILICAPESO (Kg) TALLA (cm) DP D R DIAGNÓSTICOS DESCRIPCIÓN CONTROL PUERP (N°) TIPO DE DX EGRESO ____________ D D HVB R TIPO DE DX INGRESO CIE - 10 R CIE - 10 DT ADULTO (N° DOSIS) IPV INFLUENZA RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN N° D R ASA P R R D N° DE DNI N° DE COLEGIATURA D D DE LA GESTANTE GESTANTE / RN / NIÑO / ADOLESCENTE / JOVEN Y ADULTO / ADULTO MAYOR 1° R SPR R N° RNE P NOMBRE DEL RESPONSABLE DE LAATENCIÓN DEL RECIEN NACIDO PAROTID SI NO RUBEOLA 5° PENTAVAL EVALUACIÓN INTEGRAL SR Corte Tardío de Cordón (2 a 3 min) EDAD GEST RN (SEM) CRED N° ACTIVIDADES PREVENTIVAS Y OTROS VACUNAS N° DE DOSIS APGAR ADULTO MAYOR BCG DPT JOVEN Y ADULTO P CPN (N°) P BAJO PESO AL NACER CONSEJERIA NUTRICIONAL D ASEGURADO APODERADO ALTURA UTERINA 1. MÉDICO 2. FARMACEUTICO 3. CIRUJANO DENTISTA 4. BIÓLOGO 5. OBSTETRIZ 6. ENFERMERA 7. TRABAJADORA SOCIAL 8. PSICOLOGA 9.TECNOLOGO MEDICO 10.NUTRICION 11. TECNICO ENFERMERIA 12. AUXILIAR DE ENFERMERIA 13. OTRO EDAD GEST PAB (cm) R.N. PREMATURO TAP/ EEDP o TEPSI R RD P.A. (mmHg) GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB PAT. N° FAMILIARES DE GEST / PUERP. CASA MAT. IMC (Kg/M 2 ) FIRMA TAMIZAJE DE SALUD MENTAL NOR. OTRA VACUNA COMPLETAS PARA LA EDAD ROTAVIRUS VACAM VPH ESPECIALIDAD EGRESADO APO PARTO VERTICAL ENFER. CONGENITA / SECUELA AL NACER CONSEJERIA INTEGRAL GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB: 1. TRABAJADOR DE SALUD 2. TRABAJAD. SEXUALES 3. HSH 4. PRIVADO LIBERTAD 5. FF. AA. 6. POLICIA NACIONAL 7. ESTUDIANTES DE SALUD 8. POLITRANFUNDIDOS 9. DROGO DEPENDIENTES ANTITETANICA ANTINEUMOC HuellaDigital del Aseguradoo del Apoderado 10.5 85 1 TALLA BAJA X E45X Ó Historia personal de factores de riesgo no clasificados X Z91.8 X 1 3 41053753 VANESSA SANCHEZ ORTEGA 41524 6 X SARA PALOMINO DIAZ 42506812 NO SI 1 año – Niño con problemas de estado nutricional Prestación: 001 (Control CRED en menores entre 0 – 4 años ) NO SI NO Registrar SI / NO según corresponda Registrar SI / NO según estrategia.
  32. 32. PRIM. ITINERANTE EXTRAMURAL DIRESA / OTROS SEXO AÑO FECHA DE FALLECIMIENTO IDENTIFICACIÓN REFERENCIA EMERGENCIAOFERTAFLEXIBLE TDI NÚMERO INSTITUCIÓN CÓDIGOINSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA DEL ASEGURADO / USUARIO SECCIÓNINIC. SEC. HORA : DE INGRESO ETNIA SALUD MATERNA AÑO CÓD. PRESTA. FECHA DE NACIMIENTO FECHA DE ATENCIÓN DIA MES DIA LIZACIÓN COD. SEGURO FECHAPROBABLE DE PARTO / FECHADE PARTO FECHA MES CÓD. RENAESINTRAMURAL OTROS NOMBRES MASCULINO AÑOCÓD. PRESTACION(ES) ADICIONAL (ES) PERSONAL QUE ATIENDE DE LAIPRESS LUGAR DE ATENCIÓN DE LAINSTITUCIÓN PRESTADORADE SERVICIOS DE SALUD APELLIDO MATERNO NÚMERO DE FORMATO TURNO AMBULATORIA CÓDIGO DEL ASEGURADO SIS PRIMER NOMBRE ANEXO 1 FORMATO ÚNICO DE ATENCIÓN - FUA REFERENCIA REALIZADA PORATENCIÓN N° DOCUMENTO DE IDENTIDAD UPS N° DE HISTORIA CLÍNICA MESFECHA DNI / CNV/ AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 1 DIA DNI / CNV/ AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 2 DNI / CNV/ AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 3 ASEGURADO DE OTRA IAFAS APELLIDO PATERNO FEMENINO PUERPERA GESTANTE DE LAATENCIÓN CÓDIGO DE LAOFERTA FLEXIBLE NOMBRE DE LA IPRESS QUE REALIZA LA ATENCIÓNCÓDIGO RENAES DE LA IPRESS N° HOJADE REFERENCIA NOMBRE DE LAIPRESS U OFERTAFLEXIBLE PERÚ M in is te rio d e S a lu d Seguro Integral de Salud R E PU BLICA DEL PER U 090 15 0141502 4177 C.S. SAN JERONIMO X X X 1 78904532 090 2 78904532 ACOSTA PALOMINO LUZ EVELIN X 0 8 0 8 1 9 9 1 1784 X 2 0 0 4 2 0 1 6
  33. 33. FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CONTRARR. NATIMUERTO ATENCIÓN DIRECTA Monto S/. REFERIDO FECHA DE FALLECIMIENTO HORA : DE INGRESO SALUD MATERNA AÑO CÓD. PRESTA. FECHA DE NACIMIENTO FECHA DE ATENCIÓN DIA MES HOSPITALIZACIÓN PARTO/FECHADE PARTO AÑOCÓD.PRESTACION(ES) ADICIONAL(ES) UPS MESFECHA DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 1 DIA SEPELIO OBITO APOYOAL DIAGNÓSTICO NOMBRE DE LA IPRESS A LA QUE SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE Monto S/. DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 2 DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 3 DE CORTE ADMINISTRATIVO SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE A: CITA DEL DESTINO DEL ASEGURADO/USUARIO NºAutorización TRASLADO NºAutorización OTRO CÓDIGO RENAES DE LA IPRESS EMERGENCIA CONSULTA EXTERNA CÓD.AUTORIZACIÓN FEMENINO PUERPERA GESTANTE DE LAATENCIÓN DE ALTA N° FUAAVINCULAR REPORTEVINCULADO HOSPITALIZACIÓNALTA 0 8 0 8 2 0 1 5 10 15 009 X X Rango: 9 – 60 AÑOS Prestación: 009 (Atención Prenatal) Tope: 01 – día 04 - mes 13 Controles durante el embarazo
  34. 34. 1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILICAPESO (Kg) TALLA (cm) DP D R DIAGNÓSTICOS DESCRIPCIÓN CONTROL PUERP (N°) TIPO DE DX EGRESO ____________ D D HVB R TIPO DE DX INGRESO CIE - 10 R CIE - 10 DT ADULTO (N° DOSIS) IPV INFLUENZA RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN N° D R ASA P R R D N° DE DNI N° DE COLEGIATURA D D DE LA GESTANTE GESTANTE / RN / NIÑO / ADOLESCENTE / JOVEN Y ADULTO / ADULTO MAYOR 1° R SPR R N° RNE P NOMBRE DEL RESPONSABLE DE LAATENCIÓN DEL RECIEN NACIDO PAROTID SI NO RUBEOLA 5° PENTAVAL EVALUACIÓN INTEGRAL SR Corte Tardío de Cordón (2 a 3 min) EDAD GEST RN (SEM) CRED N° ACTIVIDADES PREVENTIVAS Y OTROS VACUNAS N° DE DOSIS APGAR ADULTO MAYOR BCG DPT JOVEN Y ADULTO P CPN (N°) P BAJO PESO AL NACER CONSEJERIA NUTRICIONAL D ASEGURADO APODERADO ALTURA UTERINA 1. MÉDICO 2. FARMACEUTICO 3. CIRUJANO DENTISTA 4. BIÓLOGO 5. OBSTETRIZ 6. ENFERMERA 7. TRABAJADORA SOCIAL 8. PSICOLOGA 9.TECNOLOGO MEDICO 10.NUTRICION 11. TECNICO ENFERMERIA 12. AUXILIAR DE ENFERMERIA 13. OTRO EDAD GEST PAB (cm) R.N. PREMATURO TAP/ EEDP o TEPSI R RD P.A. (mmHg) GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB PAT. N° FAMILIARES DE GEST / PUERP. CASA MAT. IMC (Kg/M 2 ) FIRMA TAMIZAJE DE SALUD MENTAL NOR. OTRA VACUNA COMPLETAS PARA LA EDAD ROTAVIRUS VACAM VPH ESPECIALIDAD EGRESADO APO PARTO VERTICAL ENFER. CONGENITA / SECUELA AL NACER CONSEJERIA INTEGRAL GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB: 1. TRABAJADOR DE SALUD 2. TRABAJAD. SEXUALES 3. HSH 4. PRIVADO LIBERTAD 5. FF. AA. 6. POLICIA NACIONAL 7. ESTUDIANTES DE SALUD 8. POLITRANFUNDIDOS 9. DROGO DEPENDIENTES ANTITETANICA ANTINEUMOC HuellaDigital del Aseguradoo del Apoderado 69.5 156 SUPERVISION DE OTROS EMBARAZOS NORMALES X Z34.8 SUPERVISION DE PRIMER EMBARAZO NORMAL X Z34.0 SUPERVISION DE EMBARAZO CON RIESGO X Z35.9 X 41053753 VANESSA SANCHEZ ORTEGA 41524 5 X SI 90/60 5 25 24 1 Prestación: 009 (Atención Prenatal) Registrar SI / NO según estrategia. Cualquiera de los Dx. Según sea el caso.
  35. 35. FORMATO DE ATENCIÓN Nº PRODUCTOS FARMACEUTICOS / MEDICAMENTOS CÓDIGO SISMED NOMBRE FF CONCENTR PRES ENTR DX CÓD. SISMED NOMBRE FF CONCENTR PRES ENTR DX 00794 AMOXICILINA SUS. 250mg/5mlLX 60 mL 05986 SULFAMETOXAZOL + TRIMETOPRIMA SUS. 200mg+40 mg/5mL x 60 mL 04582 MEBENDAZOL SUS. 100mg/5mLx 30 mL 05253 OXITOCINA INY 10 UI 05309 PARACETAMOL JBE 120 mg/5 mL x 60 mL 03513 ACIDO FOLICO/SULFATO FERROSO TAB 400ug+60mg Fe 30 30 01 A partir de las 14 semanas de E.G. S0001 MULTIMICRONUTRIENTES SB1 12.5 mg Fe 03519 SULFATO FERROSO JBE 15mg Fe/5mL x 180 mL 03536 SULFATO FERROSO SOL 25mgFe/mL x 30 mL 00269 ALBENDAZOL TAB 200 mg MEBENDAZOL TAB 500 mg DISPOSITIVOS MÉDICOS / PRODUCTOS SANITARIOS CÓDIGO NOMBRE PR CARACT PRES ENTR DX CÓDIGO NOMBRE PR CARACT PRES ENTR DX 15779 CEPILLO DENTAL PARA NIÑOS 26943 PASTAS DENTRIFICAS PARA LIMPIEZA DE DIENTES PARA NIÑOS Tbo 90g PROCEDIMIENTOS/ DIAGNÓSTICO POR IMÁGENES/ LABORATORIO CÓDIGO NOMBRE IND EJE DX RES CÓDIGO NOMBRE IND EJE DX RES 85018 DOSAJE DE HEMOGLOBINA 92015 REFRACCIÓN Y EDICIÓN DE LA VISIÓN 99411 ESTIMULACIÓN TEMPRANA 99403 CONSEJERÍA NUTRICIONAL 87172 TEST DE GRAHAM 87177 EXAMEN DE PARÁSITOS Y HUEVOS POR FROTIS DIRECTO (3 MUESTRAS) SUB COMPONENTE PRESTACIONAL (PROCEDIMIENTOS) CÓDIGO NOMBRE CARACT IND/ PRES EJE/ ENTR DX RES N° TICKET PO TERAPEUTICA, INSUMOS, PROCEDIMIENTOS Y APOYO AL DIAGNOSTICO 04586 90471 Administración de inmunización 01 01 01 59400 Atención Obstétrica de Rutina 01 01 01 Prestación: 009 (Atención Prenatal) SMI-310 Administración suplementaria nutricional SI Registrar en observaciones Registrar SI / NO de acuerdo a su estrategia
  36. 36. PRIM. ITINERANTE EXTRAMURAL DIRESA / OTROS SEXO AÑO FECHA DE FALLECIMIENTO IDENTIFICACIÓN REFERENCIA EMERGENCIAOFERTAFLEXIBLE TDI NÚMERO INSTITUCIÓN CÓDIGOINSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA DEL ASEGURADO / USUARIO SECCIÓNINIC. SEC. HORA : DE INGRESO ETNIA SALUD MATERNA AÑO CÓD. PRESTA. FECHA DE NACIMIENTO FECHA DE ATENCIÓN DIA MES DIA LIZACIÓN COD. SEGURO FECHAPROBABLE DE PARTO / FECHADE PARTO FECHA MES CÓD. RENAESINTRAMURAL OTROS NOMBRES MASCULINO AÑOCÓD. PRESTACION(ES) ADICIONAL (ES) PERSONAL QUE ATIENDE DE LAIPRESS LUGAR DE ATENCIÓN DE LAINSTITUCIÓN PRESTADORADE SERVICIOS DE SALUD APELLIDO MATERNO NÚMERO DE FORMATO TURNO AMBULATORIA CÓDIGO DEL ASEGURADO SIS PRIMER NOMBRE ANEXO 1 FORMATO ÚNICO DE ATENCIÓN - FUA REFERENCIA REALIZADA PORATENCIÓN N° DOCUMENTO DE IDENTIDAD UPS N° DE HISTORIA CLÍNICA MESFECHA DNI / CNV/ AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 1 DIA DNI / CNV/ AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 2 DNI / CNV/ AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 3 ASEGURADO DE OTRA IAFAS APELLIDO PATERNO FEMENINO PUERPERA GESTANTE DE LAATENCIÓN CÓDIGO DE LAOFERTA FLEXIBLE NOMBRE DE LA IPRESS QUE REALIZA LA ATENCIÓNCÓDIGO RENAES DE LA IPRESS N° HOJADE REFERENCIA NOMBRE DE LAIPRESS U OFERTAFLEXIBLE PERÚ M in is te rio d e S a lu d Seguro Integral de Salud R E PU BLICA DEL PER U 090 15 0141502 4177 C.S. SAN JERONIMO X X X 1 78904532 090 2 78904532 ACOSTA PALOMINO LUZ EVELIN X 0 8 0 8 1 9 9 1 1784 X 2 0 0 4 2 0 1 6
  37. 37. FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CONTRARR. NATIMUERTO ATENCIÓN DIRECTA Monto S/. REFERIDO FECHA DE FALLECIMIENTO HORA : DE INGRESO SALUD MATERNA AÑO CÓD. PRESTA. FECHA DE NACIMIENTO FECHA DE ATENCIÓN DIA MES HOSPITALIZACIÓN PARTO/FECHADE PARTO AÑOCÓD.PRESTACION(ES) ADICIONAL(ES) UPS MESFECHA DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 1 DIA SEPELIO OBITO APOYOAL DIAGNÓSTICO NOMBRE DE LA IPRESS A LA QUE SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE Monto S/. DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 2 DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 3 DE CORTE ADMINISTRATIVO SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE A: CITA DEL DESTINO DEL ASEGURADO/USUARIO NºAutorización TRASLADO NºAutorización OTRO CÓDIGO RENAES DE LA IPRESS EMERGENCIA CONSULTA EXTERNA CÓD.AUTORIZACIÓN FEMENINO PUERPERA GESTANTE DE LAATENCIÓN DE ALTA N° FUAAVINCULAR REPORTEVINCULADO HOSPITALIZACIÓNALTA 0 8 0 8 2 0 1 5 10 15 010 X X PUERPERAS Prestación: 010 (Atención de puerperio normal) Tope: 2 controles Marcar Ata / Cita según corresponda.
  38. 38. 1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILICAPESO (Kg) TALLA (cm) DP D R DIAGNÓSTICOS DESCRIPCIÓN CONTROL PUERP (N°) TIPO DE DX EGRESO ____________ D D HVB R TIPO DE DX INGRESO CIE - 10 R CIE - 10 DT ADULTO (N° DOSIS) IPV INFLUENZA RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN N° D R ASA P R R D N° DE DNI N° DE COLEGIATURA D D DE LA GESTANTE GESTANTE / RN / NIÑO / ADOLESCENTE / JOVEN Y ADULTO / ADULTO MAYOR 1° R SPR R N° RNE P NOMBRE DEL RESPONSABLE DE LAATENCIÓN DEL RECIEN NACIDO PAROTID SI NO RUBEOLA 5° PENTAVAL EVALUACIÓN INTEGRAL SR Corte Tardío de Cordón (2 a 3 min) EDAD GEST RN (SEM) CRED N° ACTIVIDADES PREVENTIVAS Y OTROS VACUNAS N° DE DOSIS APGAR ADULTO MAYOR BCG DPT JOVEN Y ADULTO P CPN (N°) P BAJO PESO AL NACER CONSEJERIA NUTRICIONAL D ASEGURADO APODERADO ALTURA UTERINA 1. MÉDICO 2. FARMACEUTICO 3. CIRUJANO DENTISTA 4. BIÓLOGO 5. OBSTETRIZ 6. ENFERMERA 7. TRABAJADORA SOCIAL 8. PSICOLOGA 9.TECNOLOGO MEDICO 10.NUTRICION 11. TECNICO ENFERMERIA 12. AUXILIAR DE ENFERMERIA 13. OTRO EDAD GEST PAB (cm) R.N. PREMATURO TAP/ EEDP o TEPSI R RD P.A. (mmHg) GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB PAT. N° FAMILIARES DE GEST / PUERP. CASA MAT. IMC (Kg/M 2 ) FIRMA TAMIZAJE DE SALUD MENTAL NOR. OTRA VACUNA COMPLETAS PARA LA EDAD ROTAVIRUS VACAM VPH ESPECIALIDAD EGRESADO APO PARTO VERTICAL ENFER. CONGENITA / SECUELA AL NACER CONSEJERIA INTEGRAL GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB: 1. TRABAJADOR DE SALUD 2. TRABAJAD. SEXUALES 3. HSH 4. PRIVADO LIBERTAD 5. FF. AA. 6. POLICIA NACIONAL 7. ESTUDIANTES DE SALUD 8. POLITRANFUNDIDOS 9. DROGO DEPENDIENTES ANTITETANICA ANTINEUMOC HuellaDigital del Aseguradoo del Apoderado 69.5 156 SEGUIMIENTO POS PARTO DE RUTINA X Z39.2 X 41053753 VANESSA SANCHEZ ORTEGA 41524 5 X 90/60 10 Prestación: 009 (Atención Prenatal) 1 SI Registrar SI / NO según estrategia.
  39. 39. FORMATO DE ATENCIÓN Nº PRODUCTOS FARMACEUTICOS / MEDICAMENTOS CÓDIGO SISMED NOMBRE FF CONCENTR PRES ENTR DX CÓD. SISMED NOMBRE FF CONCENTR PRES ENTR DX 00794 AMOXICILINA SUS. 250mg/5mlLX 60 mL 05986 SULFAMETOXAZOL + TRIMETOPRIMA SUS. 200mg+40 mg/5mL x 60 mL 04582 MEBENDAZOL SUS. 100mg/5mLx 30 mL 05253 OXITOCINA INY 10 UI 05309 PARACETAMOL JBE 120 mg/5 mL x 60 mL 03513 ACIDO FOLICO/SULFATO FERROSO TAB 400ug+60mg Fe S0001 MULTIMICRONUTRIENTES SB1 12.5 mg Fe 03519 SULFATO FERROSO JBE 15mg Fe/5mL x 180 mL 03536 SULFATO FERROSO SOL 25mgFe/mL x 30 mL TAB 300 mg 60 60 01 RETINOL TAB 200000 UI 01 01 01 DISPOSITIVOS MÉDICOS / PRODUCTOS SANITARIOS CÓDIGO NOMBRE PR CARACT PRES ENTR DX CÓDIGO NOMBRE PR CARACT PRES ENTR DX 15779 CEPILLO DENTAL PARA NIÑOS 26943 PASTAS DENTRIFICAS PARA LIMPIEZA DE DIENTES PARA NIÑOS Tbo 90g PROCEDIMIENTOS/ DIAGNÓSTICO POR IMÁGENES/ LABORATORIO CÓDIGO NOMBRE IND EJE DX RES CÓDIGO NOMBRE IND EJE DX RES 85018 DOSAJE DE HEMOGLOBINA 92015 REFRACCIÓN Y EDICIÓN DE LA VISIÓN 99411 ESTIMULACIÓN TEMPRANA 99403 CONSEJERÍA NUTRICIONAL 87172 TEST DE GRAHAM 87177 EXAMEN DE PARÁSITOS Y HUEVOS POR FROTIS DIRECTO (3 MUESTRAS) SUB COMPONENTE PRESTACIONAL (PROCEDIMIENTOS) CÓDIGO NOMBRE CARACT IND/ PRES EJE/ ENTR DX RES N° TICKET PO TERAPEUTICA, INSUMOS, PROCEDIMIENTOS Y APOYO AL DIAGNOSTICO 99402 CONSEJERIA EN PP.FF. 01 01 01 Prestación: 009 (Atención Prenatal) SULFATO FERROSO 08153 Registrar los medicamentos según la estrategia. SMI-310 Administración suplementaria nutricional SI Registrar en observaciones SMI -308 Consejería en PP.FF. SI Registrar SI / NO de acuerdo a su estrategia
  40. 40. FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CONTRARR. NATIMUERTO ATENCIÓN DIRECTA Monto S/. REFERIDO FECHA DE FALLECIMIENTO HORA : DE INGRESO SALUD MATERNA AÑO CÓD. PRESTA. FECHA DE NACIMIENTO FECHA DE ATENCIÓN DIA MES HOSPITALIZACIÓN PARTO/FECHADE PARTO AÑOCÓD.PRESTACION(ES) ADICIONAL(ES) UPS MESFECHA DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 1 DIA SEPELIO OBITO APOYOAL DIAGNÓSTICO NOMBRE DE LA IPRESS A LA QUE SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE Monto S/. DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 2 DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 3 DE CORTE ADMINISTRATIVO SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE A: CITA DEL DESTINO DEL ASEGURADO/USUARIO NºAutorización TRASLADO NºAutorización OTRO CÓDIGO RENAES DE LA IPRESS EMERGENCIA CONSULTA EXTERNA CÓD.AUTORIZACIÓN FEMENINO PUERPERA GESTANTE DE LAATENCIÓN DE ALTA N° FUAAVINCULAR REPORTEVINCULADO HOSPITALIZACIÓNALTA 0 8 0 8 2 0 1 5 10 15 011 X X Rango: 09 – 60 años Prestación: 011 (Examen de laboratorio completo de la gestante) Tope: 1 – día 1 – mes 2 - año
  41. 41. 1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILICAPESO (Kg) TALLA (cm) DP D R DIAGNÓSTICOS DESCRIPCIÓN CONTROL PUERP (N°) TIPO DE DX EGRESO ____________ D D HVB R TIPO DE DX INGRESO CIE - 10 R CIE - 10 DT ADULTO (N° DOSIS) IPV INFLUENZA RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN N° D R ASA P R R D N° DE DNI N° DE COLEGIATURA D D DE LA GESTANTE GESTANTE / RN / NIÑO / ADOLESCENTE / JOVEN Y ADULTO / ADULTO MAYOR 1° R SPR R N° RNE P NOMBRE DEL RESPONSABLE DE LAATENCIÓN DEL RECIEN NACIDO PAROTID SI NO RUBEOLA 5° PENTAVAL EVALUACIÓN INTEGRAL SR Corte Tardío de Cordón (2 a 3 min) EDAD GEST RN (SEM) CRED N° ACTIVIDADES PREVENTIVAS Y OTROS VACUNAS N° DE DOSIS APGAR ADULTO MAYOR BCG DPT JOVEN Y ADULTO P CPN (N°) P BAJO PESO AL NACER CONSEJERIA NUTRICIONAL D ASEGURADO APODERADO ALTURA UTERINA 1. MÉDICO 2. FARMACEUTICO 3. CIRUJANO DENTISTA 4. BIÓLOGO 5. OBSTETRIZ 6. ENFERMERA 7. TRABAJADORA SOCIAL 8. PSICOLOGA 9.TECNOLOGO MEDICO 10.NUTRICION 11. TECNICO ENFERMERIA 12. AUXILIAR DE ENFERMERIA 13. OTRO EDAD GEST PAB (cm) R.N. PREMATURO TAP/ EEDP o TEPSI R RD P.A. (mmHg) GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB PAT. N° FAMILIARES DE GEST / PUERP. CASA MAT. IMC (Kg/M 2 ) FIRMA TAMIZAJE DE SALUD MENTAL NOR. OTRA VACUNA COMPLETAS PARA LA EDAD ROTAVIRUS VACAM VPH ESPECIALIDAD EGRESADO APO PARTO VERTICAL ENFER. CONGENITA / SECUELA AL NACER CONSEJERIA INTEGRAL GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB: 1. TRABAJADOR DE SALUD 2. TRABAJAD. SEXUALES 3. HSH 4. PRIVADO LIBERTAD 5. FF. AA. 6. POLICIA NACIONAL 7. ESTUDIANTES DE SALUD 8. POLITRANFUNDIDOS 9. DROGO DEPENDIENTES ANTITETANICA ANTINEUMOC HuellaDigital del Aseguradoo del Apoderado 69.5 156 EXAMEN DE LABORATORIO X Z01.7 41053753 VANESSA SANCHEZ ORTEGA 41524 4 X 90/60 Prestación: 011 (Examen de laboratorio completo de la gestante) 14
  42. 42. 82947 Glicemia 01 01 01 86899 Grupo sanguíneo y factor RH 01 01 01 81005 Examen completo de orina 01 01 01 86592 Serología RPR o VDRL 01 01 01 86689 Prueba rápida/ELISA para VIH 01 01 01 16571Guantes quirúrgico des 01 01 01 10151 Aguja hipodérmica 01 01 01 01 01 01 12.5 Prestación: 011 (Examen de Laboratorio completo de la gestante)
  43. 43. Reglas de Validación Tipo de Atención: Ambulatoria Referencia Prestación: 011 (Examen de Laboratorio completo de la gestante) a) Hemoglobina o Hematocrito o Hemograma 85018 ó 85013 ó 85031 b) Glicemia 82947 c) Grupo sanguíneo y Factor Rh 86899 d) Orina completa 81005 e) Serología RPR o VDRL 86592 f) Prueba ràpida/ELISA para VIH 86689 ó 86701 g) Perfil Prenatal 80055 Alternativas posibles para considerarse conformes: Contar con los procedimientos de la a) a la f) ó contar con los procedimientos c) y g). Se rechaza si falta algún Topes: 1 - Día 1 - Mes 2 - Año Guantes Quirúrgico Descartable 16571 Aguja Hipodérmica 10151
  44. 44. FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CONTRARR. NATIMUERTO ATENCIÓN DIRECTA Monto S/. REFERIDO FECHA DE FALLECIMIENTO HORA : DE INGRESO SALUD MATERNA AÑO CÓD. PRESTA. FECHA DE NACIMIENTO FECHA DE ATENCIÓN DIA MES HOSPITALIZACIÓN PARTO/FECHADE PARTO AÑOCÓD.PRESTACION(ES) ADICIONAL(ES) UPS MESFECHA DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 1 DIA SEPELIO OBITO APOYOAL DIAGNÓSTICO NOMBRE DE LA IPRESS A LA QUE SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE Monto S/. DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 2 DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 3 DE CORTE ADMINISTRATIVO SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE A: CITA DEL DESTINO DEL ASEGURADO/USUARIO NºAutorización TRASLADO NºAutorización OTRO CÓDIGO RENAES DE LA IPRESS EMERGENCIA CONSULTA EXTERNA CÓD.AUTORIZACIÓN FEMENINO PUERPERA GESTANTE DE LAATENCIÓN DE ALTA N° FUAAVINCULAR REPORTEVINCULADO HOSPITALIZACIÓNALTA 0 8 0 8 2 0 1 5 10 15 015 X X Rango: 09 – 60 AÑOS Prestación: 015 (Diagnostico del embarazo) Tope: 1 – día 1 – mes 6 - año
  45. 45. 1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILICAPESO (Kg) TALLA (cm) DP D R DIAGNÓSTICOS DESCRIPCIÓN CONTROL PUERP (N°) TIPO DE DX EGRESO ____________ D D HVB R TIPO DE DX INGRESO CIE - 10 R CIE - 10 DT ADULTO (N° DOSIS) IPV INFLUENZA RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN N° D R ASA P R R D N° DE DNI N° DE COLEGIATURA D D DE LA GESTANTE GESTANTE / RN / NIÑO / ADOLESCENTE / JOVEN Y ADULTO / ADULTO MAYOR 1° R SPR R N° RNE P NOMBRE DEL RESPONSABLE DE LAATENCIÓN DEL RECIEN NACIDO PAROTID SI NO RUBEOLA 5° PENTAVAL EVALUACIÓN INTEGRAL SR Corte Tardío de Cordón (2 a 3 min) EDAD GEST RN (SEM) CRED N° ACTIVIDADES PREVENTIVAS Y OTROS VACUNAS N° DE DOSIS APGAR ADULTO MAYOR BCG DPT JOVEN Y ADULTO P CPN (N°) P BAJO PESO AL NACER CONSEJERIA NUTRICIONAL D ASEGURADO APODERADO ALTURA UTERINA 1. MÉDICO 2. FARMACEUTICO 3. CIRUJANO DENTISTA 4. BIÓLOGO 5. OBSTETRIZ 6. ENFERMERA 7. TRABAJADORA SOCIAL 8. PSICOLOGA 9.TECNOLOGO MEDICO 10.NUTRICION 11. TECNICO ENFERMERIA 12. AUXILIAR DE ENFERMERIA 13. OTRO EDAD GEST PAB (cm) R.N. PREMATURO TAP/ EEDP o TEPSI R RD P.A. (mmHg) GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB PAT. N° FAMILIARES DE GEST / PUERP. CASA MAT. IMC (Kg/M 2 ) FIRMA TAMIZAJE DE SALUD MENTAL NOR. OTRA VACUNA COMPLETAS PARA LA EDAD ROTAVIRUS VACAM VPH ESPECIALIDAD EGRESADO APO PARTO VERTICAL ENFER. CONGENITA / SECUELA AL NACER CONSEJERIA INTEGRAL GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB: 1. TRABAJADOR DE SALUD 2. TRABAJAD. SEXUALES 3. HSH 4. PRIVADO LIBERTAD 5. FF. AA. 6. POLICIA NACIONAL 7. ESTUDIANTES DE SALUD 8. POLITRANFUNDIDOS 9. DROGO DEPENDIENTES ANTITETANICA ANTINEUMOC HuellaDigital del Aseguradoo del Apoderado 69.5 156 EMBARAZO AUN NO CONFIRMADO X Z32.0 41053753 VANESSA SANCHEZ ORTEGA 41524 4 X 90/60 Prestación: 015 (Diagnostico del embarazo)
  46. 46. 81025 Pronostican Dx de embarazo 01 01 01 16571Guantes quirúrgico des 01 01 01 Prestación: 015 (Diagnostico del embarazo)
  47. 47. FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CONTRARR. NATIMUERTO ATENCIÓN DIRECTA Monto S/. REFERIDO FECHA DE FALLECIMIENTO HORA : DE INGRESO SALUD MATERNA AÑO CÓD. PRESTA. FECHA DE NACIMIENTO FECHA DE ATENCIÓN DIA MES HOSPITALIZACIÓN PARTO/FECHADE PARTO AÑOCÓD.PRESTACION(ES) ADICIONAL(ES) UPS MESFECHA DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 1 DIA SEPELIO OBITO APOYOAL DIAGNÓSTICO NOMBRE DE LA IPRESS A LA QUE SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE Monto S/. DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 2 DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 3 DE CORTE ADMINISTRATIVO SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE A: CITA DEL DESTINO DEL ASEGURADO/USUARIO NºAutorización TRASLADO NºAutorización OTRO CÓDIGO RENAES DE LA IPRESS EMERGENCIA CONSULTA EXTERNA CÓD.AUTORIZACIÓN FEMENINO PUERPERA GESTANTE DE LAATENCIÓN DE ALTA N° FUAAVINCULAR REPORTEVINCULADO HOSPITALIZACIÓNALTA 0 8 0 9 2 0 1 5 10 25 017 X X Rango: 12 – 17 Años Tope: 1 – día 1 – mes 3 - año Prestación: 017 (Atención Integral Adolescente) Marcar Alta / Cita Según corresponda
  48. 48. 1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILICAPESO (Kg) TALLA (cm) DP D R DIAGNÓSTICOS DESCRIPCIÓN CONTROL PUERP (N°) TIPO DE DX EGRESO ____________ D D HVB R TIPO DE DX INGRESO CIE - 10 R CIE - 10 DT ADULTO (N° DOSIS) IPV INFLUENZA RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN N° D R ASA P R R D N° DE DNI N° DE COLEGIATURA D D DE LA GESTANTE GESTANTE / RN / NIÑO / ADOLESCENTE / JOVEN Y ADULTO / ADULTO MAYOR 1° R SPR R N° RNE P NOMBRE DEL RESPONSABLE DE LAATENCIÓN DEL RECIEN NACIDO PAROTID SI NO RUBEOLA 5° PENTAVAL EVALUACIÓN INTEGRAL SR Corte Tardío de Cordón (2 a 3 min) EDAD GEST RN (SEM) CRED N° ACTIVIDADES PREVENTIVAS Y OTROS VACUNAS N° DE DOSIS APGAR ADULTO MAYOR BCG DPT JOVEN Y ADULTO P CPN (N°) P BAJO PESO AL NACER CONSEJERIA NUTRICIONAL D ASEGURADO APODERADO ALTURA UTERINA 1. MÉDICO 2. FARMACEUTICO 3. CIRUJANO DENTISTA 4. BIÓLOGO 5. OBSTETRIZ 6. ENFERMERA 7. TRABAJADORA SOCIAL 8. PSICOLOGA 9.TECNOLOGO MEDICO 10.NUTRICION 11. TECNICO ENFERMERIA 12. AUXILIAR DE ENFERMERIA 13. OTRO EDAD GEST PAB (cm) R.N. PREMATURO TAP/ EEDP o TEPSI R RD P.A. (mmHg) GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB PAT. N° FAMILIARES DE GEST / PUERP. CASA MAT. IMC (Kg/M 2 ) FIRMA TAMIZAJE DE SALUD MENTAL NOR. OTRA VACUNA COMPLETAS PARA LA EDAD ROTAVIRUS VACAM VPH ESPECIALIDAD EGRESADO APO PARTO VERTICAL ENFER. CONGENITA / SECUELA AL NACER CONSEJERIA INTEGRAL GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB: 1. TRABAJADOR DE SALUD 2. TRABAJAD. SEXUALES 3. HSH 4. PRIVADO LIBERTAD 5. FF. AA. 6. POLICIA NACIONAL 7. ESTUDIANTES DE SALUD 8. POLITRANFUNDIDOS 9. DROGO DEPENDIENTES ANTITETANICA ANTINEUMOC HuellaDigital del Aseguradoo del Apoderado 69.5 156 EXAMEN DEL ESTADO DE DESARROLLO DEL ADOLESCENTE X Z00.3 OTRAS MEDIDAS PROFILACTICAS X Z29.8 41053753 VANESSA SANCHEZ ORTEGA 41524 5 X 90/60 70 26.3 SI X Prestación: 017 (Atención Integral Adolescente) Registrar SI / NO Según corresponda
  49. 49. FORMATO DE ATENCIÓN Nº PRODUCTOS FARMACEUTICOS / MEDICAMENTOS CÓDIGO SISMED NOMBRE FF CONCENTR PRES ENTR DX CÓD. SISMED NOMBRE FF CONCENTR PRES ENTR DX 00794 AMOXICILINA SUS. 250mg/5mlLX 60 mL 05986 SULFAMETOXAZOL + TRIMETOPRIMA SUS. 200mg+40 mg/5mL x 60 mL 04582 MEBENDAZOL SUS. 100mg/5mLx 30 mL 05253 OXITOCINA INY 10 UI 05309 PARACETAMOL JBE 120 mg/5 mL x 60 mL 03513 ACIDO FOLICO/SULFATO FERROSO TAB 400ug+60mg Fe 90 90 02 S0001 MULTIMICRONUTRIENTES SB1 12.5 mg Fe 03519 SULFATO FERROSO JBE 15mg Fe/5mL x 180 mL 03536 SULFATO FERROSO SOL 25mgFe/mL x 30 mL TAB 300 mg RETINOL TAB 200000 UI DISPOSITIVOS MÉDICOS / PRODUCTOS SANITARIOS CÓDIGO NOMBRE PR CARACT PRES ENTR DX CÓDIGO NOMBRE PR CARACT PRES ENTR DX 15779 CEPILLO DENTAL PARA NIÑOS 26943 PASTAS DENTRIFICAS PARA LIMPIEZA DE DIENTES PARA NIÑOS Tbo 90g PROCEDIMIENTOS/ DIAGNÓSTICO POR IMÁGENES/ LABORATORIO CÓDIGO NOMBRE IND EJE DX RES CÓDIGO NOMBRE IND EJE DX RES 85018 DOSAJE DE HEMOGLOBINA 92015 REFRACCIÓN Y EDICIÓN DE LA VISIÓN 99411 ESTIMULACIÓN TEMPRANA 99403 CONSEJERÍA NUTRICIONAL 87172 TEST DE GRAHAM 87177 EXAMEN DE PARÁSITOS Y HUEVOS POR FROTIS DIRECTO (3 MUESTRAS) SUB COMPONENTE PRESTACIONAL (PROCEDIMIENTOS) CÓDIGO NOMBRE CARACT IND/ PRES EJE/ ENTR DX RES N° TICKET PO TERAPEUTICA, INSUMOS, PROCEDIMIENTOS Y APOYO AL DIAGNOSTICO 01 01 01 12.0 . Prestación: 017 (Atención Integral del Adolescente) SULFATO FERROSO 08153 Registrar los medicamentos según la estrategia. SMI-310 Administración suplementaria nutricional SI Registrar en observaciones SMI -308 Consejería en PP.FF. SI Registrar SI / NO de acuerdo a su estrategia
  50. 50. Prestación 017- Control del Adolescente REGLA Nº 27 DENOMINACION: PRESTACIONES CON REGISTRO OBLIGATORIO DE DIAGNOSTICO QUE DETERMINE ESTADO NUTRICIONAL Y ALTERACIONES DEL CRECIMIENTO 017 Registrar por lo menos uno de los 7 diagnóstic os descritos Grupo A Exámen del estado de desarrollo del Adolescente ( Adolescente normal) Z003 Diagnóstico excluyente con cualquiera de los diagnósticos del Grupo B y C. No permite el ingreso de las prestación si se inclumple el criterio Grupo B Desnutrición Proteico calórica Severa, No Especificada (Delgadez severa) E43X Diagnósticos mutuamente excluyentes. Historia personal de otros factores de riesgo, no clasificados en otra parte (Riesgo de desnutrición). Z91.8 Desnutrición Proteico calórica Moderada (Delgadez) E440 Obesidad debida a exceso de Calorías (Sobrepeso) E660 Obesidad, No especificada E669 Grupo C Retardo del Desarrollo debido a Desnutrición Proteico calórica (Talla baja) E45X Diagnósticos mutuamente excluyentes.Estatura alta Constitucional (Talla alta) E344 Prestación: 017: (Atencion integral del adolescente)
  51. 51. 1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILICAPESO (Kg) TALLA (cm) DP D R DIAGNÓSTICOS DESCRIPCIÓN CONTROL PUERP (N°) TIPO DE DX EGRESO ____________ D D HVB R TIPO DE DX INGRESO CIE - 10 R CIE - 10 DT ADULTO (N° DOSIS) IPV INFLUENZA RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN N° D R ASA P R R D N° DE DNI N° DE COLEGIATURA D D DE LA GESTANTE GESTANTE / RN / NIÑO / ADOLESCENTE / JOVEN Y ADULTO / ADULTO MAYOR 1° R SPR R N° RNE P NOMBRE DEL RESPONSABLE DE LAATENCIÓN DEL RECIEN NACIDO PAROTID SI NO RUBEOLA 5° PENTAVAL EVALUACIÓN INTEGRAL SR Corte Tardío de Cordón (2 a 3 min) EDAD GEST RN (SEM) CRED N° ACTIVIDADES PREVENTIVAS Y OTROS VACUNAS N° DE DOSIS APGAR ADULTO MAYOR BCG DPT JOVEN Y ADULTO P CPN (N°) P BAJO PESO AL NACER CONSEJERIA NUTRICIONAL D ASEGURADO APODERADO ALTURA UTERINA 1. MÉDICO 2. FARMACEUTICO 3. CIRUJANO DENTISTA 4. BIÓLOGO 5. OBSTETRIZ 6. ENFERMERA 7. TRABAJADORA SOCIAL 8. PSICOLOGA 9.TECNOLOGO MEDICO 10.NUTRICION 11. TECNICO ENFERMERIA 12. AUXILIAR DE ENFERMERIA 13. OTRO EDAD GEST PAB (cm) R.N. PREMATURO TAP/ EEDP o TEPSI R RD P.A. (mmHg) GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB PAT. N° FAMILIARES DE GEST / PUERP. CASA MAT. IMC (Kg/M 2 ) FIRMA TAMIZAJE DE SALUD MENTAL NOR. OTRA VACUNA COMPLETAS PARA LA EDAD ROTAVIRUS VACAM VPH ESPECIALIDAD EGRESADO APO PARTO VERTICAL ENFER. CONGENITA / SECUELA AL NACER CONSEJERIA INTEGRAL GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB: 1. TRABAJADOR DE SALUD 2. TRABAJAD. SEXUALES 3. HSH 4. PRIVADO LIBERTAD 5. FF. AA. 6. POLICIA NACIONAL 7. ESTUDIANTES DE SALUD 8. POLITRANFUNDIDOS 9. DROGO DEPENDIENTES ANTITETANICA ANTINEUMOC HuellaDigital del Aseguradoo del Apoderado 69.5 152 RETARDO DEL DESARROLLO DEBIDO A DESNUTRICION P.C. X E45.X OTRAS MEDIDAS PROFILACTICAS X Z29.8 41053753 VANESSA SANCHEZ ORTEGA 41524 5 X 90/60 70 22.3 SI X Prestación: 017: (Atención integral del adolescente) Registrar SI / NO Según corresponda
  52. 52. FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CONTRARR. NATIMUERTO ATENCIÓN DIRECTA Monto S/. REFERIDO FECHA DE FALLECIMIENTO HORA : DE INGRESO SALUD MATERNA AÑO CÓD. PRESTA. FECHA DE NACIMIENTO FECHA DE ATENCIÓN DIA MES HOSPITALIZACIÓN PARTO/FECHADE PARTO AÑOCÓD.PRESTACION(ES) ADICIONAL(ES) UPS MESFECHA DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 1 DIA SEPELIO OBITO APOYOAL DIAGNÓSTICO NOMBRE DE LA IPRESS A LA QUE SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE Monto S/. DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 2 DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 3 DE CORTE ADMINISTRATIVO SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE A: CITA DEL DESTINO DEL ASEGURADO/USUARIO NºAutorización TRASLADO NºAutorización OTRO CÓDIGO RENAES DE LA IPRESS EMERGENCIA CONSULTA EXTERNA CÓD.AUTORIZACIÓN FEMENINO PUERPERA GESTANTE DE LAATENCIÓN DE ALTA N° FUAAVINCULAR REPORTEVINCULADO HOSPITALIZACIÓNALTA 0 8 0 8 2 0 1 5 10 15 018 X X Rango: 09 – 60 AÑOS Ambos sexos Prestación: 018: Salud Reproductiva (planificación familiar) Tope: 1 – día 2 – mes 12 - año
  53. 53. 1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILICAPESO (Kg) TALLA (cm) DP D R DIAGNÓSTICOS DESCRIPCIÓN CONTROL PUERP (N°) TIPO DE DX EGRESO ____________ D D HVB R TIPO DE DX INGRESO CIE - 10 R CIE - 10 DT ADULTO (N° DOSIS) IPV INFLUENZA RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN N° D R ASA P R R D N° DE DNI N° DE COLEGIATURA D D DE LA GESTANTE GESTANTE / RN / NIÑO / ADOLESCENTE / JOVEN Y ADULTO / ADULTO MAYOR 1° R SPR R N° RNE P NOMBRE DEL RESPONSABLE DE LAATENCIÓN DEL RECIEN NACIDO PAROTID SI NO RUBEOLA 5° PENTAVAL EVALUACIÓN INTEGRAL SR Corte Tardío de Cordón (2 a 3 min) EDAD GEST RN (SEM) CRED N° ACTIVIDADES PREVENTIVAS Y OTROS VACUNAS N° DE DOSIS APGAR ADULTO MAYOR BCG DPT JOVEN Y ADULTO P CPN (N°) P BAJO PESO AL NACER CONSEJERIA NUTRICIONAL D ASEGURADO APODERADO ALTURA UTERINA 1. MÉDICO 2. FARMACEUTICO 3. CIRUJANO DENTISTA 4. BIÓLOGO 5. OBSTETRIZ 6. ENFERMERA 7. TRABAJADORA SOCIAL 8. PSICOLOGA 9.TECNOLOGO MEDICO 10.NUTRICION 11. TECNICO ENFERMERIA 12. AUXILIAR DE ENFERMERIA 13. OTRO EDAD GEST PAB (cm) R.N. PREMATURO TAP/ EEDP o TEPSI R RD P.A. (mmHg) GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB PAT. N° FAMILIARES DE GEST / PUERP. CASA MAT. IMC (Kg/M 2 ) FIRMA TAMIZAJE DE SALUD MENTAL NOR. OTRA VACUNA COMPLETAS PARA LA EDAD ROTAVIRUS VACAM VPH ESPECIALIDAD EGRESADO APO PARTO VERTICAL ENFER. CONGENITA / SECUELA AL NACER CONSEJERIA INTEGRAL GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB: 1. TRABAJADOR DE SALUD 2. TRABAJAD. SEXUALES 3. HSH 4. PRIVADO LIBERTAD 5. FF. AA. 6. POLICIA NACIONAL 7. ESTUDIANTES DE SALUD 8. POLITRANFUNDIDOS 9. DROGO DEPENDIENTES ANTITETANICA ANTINEUMOC HuellaDigital del Aseguradoo del Apoderado 69.5 156 CONSEJO Y ASESORAMIENTO GENERAL SOBRE LA ANTICONC. X Z300 SUPERVISION DE USO DE DROGAS ANTICONCEPTIVAS X Z304 X 41053753 VANESSA SANCHEZ ORTEGA 41524 5 X 90/60 Prestación: 018 (Salud reproductiva – planificación familiar)
  54. 54. 01 01 04 01 01 03 01 01 01 12.5 PRODUCTOS FARMACEUTICOS / MEDICAMENTOS CÓDIGO SISMED NOMBRE FF CONCENTR PRES ENTR DX CÓD. SISMED NOMBRE FF CONCENTR PRES ENTR DX 00794 AMOXICILINA SUS. 250mg/5mlLX 60 mL 05986 SULFAMETOXAZOL + TRIMETOPRIMA SUS. 200mg+40 mg/5mL x 60 mL 04582 MEBENDAZOL SUS. 100mg/5mLx 30 mL 05253 OXITOCINA INY 10 UI 05309 PARACETAMOL JBE 120 mg/5 mL x 60 mL 03513 ACIDO FOLICO/SULFATO FERROSO TAB 400ug+60mg Fe S0001 MULTIMICRONUTRIENTES SB1 12.5 mg Fe 03519 SULFATO FERROSO JBE 15mg Fe/5mL x 180 mL 03536 SULFATO FERROSO SOL 25mgFe/mL x 30 mL 04594 MEDROXIPROGESTERONA Amp 150mg/1 ml 01 01 02 Prestación: 018 (Salud reproductiva – planificación familiar)
  55. 55. 90782 Inyección Terapéutica IM 01 01 02 99402 Consejería en PP.FF 01 01 02 18244 Jeringa descartable 3 ml c/aguja 21 G x 1 ½” 01 01 02 Prestación: 018 (Salud reproductiva – planificación familiar) SMI -308 Consejería en PP.FF. SI Registrar en observaciones Registrar SI / NO de acuerdo a su estrategia
  56. 56. 1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILICAPESO (Kg) TALLA (cm) DP D R DIAGNÓSTICOS DESCRIPCIÓN CONTROL PUERP (N°) TIPO DE DX EGRESO ____________ D D HVB R TIPO DE DX INGRESO CIE - 10 R CIE - 10 DT ADULTO (N° DOSIS) IPV INFLUENZA RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN N° D R ASA P R R D N° DE DNI N° DE COLEGIATURA D D DE LA GESTANTE GESTANTE / RN / NIÑO / ADOLESCENTE / JOVEN Y ADULTO / ADULTO MAYOR 1° R SPR R N° RNE P NOMBRE DEL RESPONSABLE DE LAATENCIÓN DEL RECIEN NACIDO PAROTID SI NO RUBEOLA 5° PENTAVAL EVALUACIÓN INTEGRAL SR Corte Tardío de Cordón (2 a 3 min) EDAD GEST RN (SEM) CRED N° ACTIVIDADES PREVENTIVAS Y OTROS VACUNAS N° DE DOSIS APGAR ADULTO MAYOR BCG DPT JOVEN Y ADULTO P CPN (N°) P BAJO PESO AL NACER CONSEJERIA NUTRICIONAL D ASEGURADO APODERADO ALTURA UTERINA 1. MÉDICO 2. FARMACEUTICO 3. CIRUJANO DENTISTA 4. BIÓLOGO 5. OBSTETRIZ 6. ENFERMERA 7. TRABAJADORA SOCIAL 8. PSICOLOGA 9.TECNOLOGO MEDICO 10.NUTRICION 11. TECNICO ENFERMERIA 12. AUXILIAR DE ENFERMERIA 13. OTRO EDAD GEST PAB (cm) R.N. PREMATURO TAP/ EEDP o TEPSI R RD P.A. (mmHg) GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB PAT. N° FAMILIARES DE GEST / PUERP. CASA MAT. IMC (Kg/M 2 ) FIRMA TAMIZAJE DE SALUD MENTAL NOR. OTRA VACUNA COMPLETAS PARA LA EDAD ROTAVIRUS VACAM VPH ESPECIALIDAD EGRESADO APO PARTO VERTICAL ENFER. CONGENITA / SECUELA AL NACER CONSEJERIA INTEGRAL GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB: 1. TRABAJADOR DE SALUD 2. TRABAJAD. SEXUALES 3. HSH 4. PRIVADO LIBERTAD 5. FF. AA. 6. POLICIA NACIONAL 7. ESTUDIANTES DE SALUD 8. POLITRANFUNDIDOS 9. DROGO DEPENDIENTES ANTITETANICA ANTINEUMOC HuellaDigital del Aseguradoo del Apoderado 69.5 156 CONSEJO Y ASESORAMIENTO GENERAL SOBRE LA ANTICONC. X Z300 X 41053753 VANESSA SANCHEZ ORTEGA 41524 5 X 90/60 Prestación: 018 (Salud reproductiva – planificación familiar)
  57. 57. 99402 Consejería en PP.FF 01 01 01 Prestación: 018 (Salud reproductiva – planificación familiar) SMI-308 Consejería en PP.FF. SI Registrar en observaciones Registrar SI / NO de acuerdo a su estrategia
  58. 58. FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CONTRARR. NATIMUERTO ATENCIÓN DIRECTA Monto S/. REFERIDO FECHA DE FALLECIMIENTO HORA : DE INGRESO SALUD MATERNA AÑO CÓD. PRESTA. FECHA DE NACIMIENTO FECHA DE ATENCIÓN DIA MES HOSPITALIZACIÓN PARTO/FECHADE PARTO AÑOCÓD.PRESTACION(ES) ADICIONAL(ES) UPS MESFECHA DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 1 DIA SEPELIO OBITO APOYOAL DIAGNÓSTICO NOMBRE DE LA IPRESS A LA QUE SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE Monto S/. DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 2 DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 3 DE CORTE ADMINISTRATIVO SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE A: CITA DEL DESTINO DEL ASEGURADO/USUARIO NºAutorización TRASLADO NºAutorización OTRO CÓDIGO RENAES DE LA IPRESS EMERGENCIA CONSULTA EXTERNA CÓD.AUTORIZACIÓN FEMENINO PUERPERA GESTANTE DE LAATENCIÓN DE ALTA N° FUAAVINCULAR REPORTEVINCULADO HOSPITALIZACIÓNALTA 0 8 0 8 2 0 1 5 10 15 024 X X Rango: 09 – 60 AÑOS Indicador: 25 – 64 años Tope: 1 – día 1 – mes 1 - año Prestación: 024 (Detección precoz de cáncer cérvico-uterino) Marcar Alta / Cita Según corresponda
  59. 59. 1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILICAPESO (Kg) TALLA (cm) DP D R DIAGNÓSTICOS DESCRIPCIÓN CONTROL PUERP (N°) TIPO DE DX EGRESO ____________ D D HVB R TIPO DE DX INGRESO CIE - 10 R CIE - 10 DT ADULTO (N° DOSIS) IPV INFLUENZA RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN N° D R ASA P R R D N° DE DNI N° DE COLEGIATURA D D DE LA GESTANTE GESTANTE / RN / NIÑO / ADOLESCENTE / JOVEN Y ADULTO / ADULTO MAYOR 1° R SPR R N° RNE P NOMBRE DEL RESPONSABLE DE LAATENCIÓN DEL RECIEN NACIDO PAROTID SI NO RUBEOLA 5° PENTAVAL EVALUACIÓN INTEGRAL SR Corte Tardío de Cordón (2 a 3 min) EDAD GEST RN (SEM) CRED N° ACTIVIDADES PREVENTIVAS Y OTROS VACUNAS N° DE DOSIS APGAR ADULTO MAYOR BCG DPT JOVEN Y ADULTO P CPN (N°) P BAJO PESO AL NACER CONSEJERIA NUTRICIONAL D ASEGURADO APODERADO ALTURA UTERINA 1. MÉDICO 2. FARMACEUTICO 3. CIRUJANO DENTISTA 4. BIÓLOGO 5. OBSTETRIZ 6. ENFERMERA 7. TRABAJADORA SOCIAL 8. PSICOLOGA 9.TECNOLOGO MEDICO 10.NUTRICION 11. TECNICO ENFERMERIA 12. AUXILIAR DE ENFERMERIA 13. OTRO EDAD GEST PAB (cm) R.N. PREMATURO TAP/ EEDP o TEPSI R RD P.A. (mmHg) GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB PAT. N° FAMILIARES DE GEST / PUERP. CASA MAT. IMC (Kg/M 2 ) FIRMA TAMIZAJE DE SALUD MENTAL NOR. OTRA VACUNA COMPLETAS PARA LA EDAD ROTAVIRUS VACAM VPH ESPECIALIDAD EGRESADO APO PARTO VERTICAL ENFER. CONGENITA / SECUELA AL NACER CONSEJERIA INTEGRAL GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB: 1. TRABAJADOR DE SALUD 2. TRABAJAD. SEXUALES 3. HSH 4. PRIVADO LIBERTAD 5. FF. AA. 6. POLICIA NACIONAL 7. ESTUDIANTES DE SALUD 8. POLITRANFUNDIDOS 9. DROGO DEPENDIENTES ANTITETANICA ANTINEUMOC HuellaDigital del Aseguradoo del Apoderado 69.5 156 EXAMEN GINECOLOGICO (GENERAL DE RUTINA) X Z01.4 41053753 VANESSA SANCHEZ ORTEGA 41524 5 X 90/60 Prestación: 024 (Detección precoz de cáncer cérvico-uterino) X
  60. 60. 88141 Papanicolaou 01 01 01 Guantes descartables 01 01 01 Lamina porta objetos 01 01 01 Cito cepillo 01 01 01 Especulo mediano descartable 01 01 01 Prestación: 024 (Detección precoz de cáncer cérvico-uterino) SMI-308 Consejería en PP.FF. SI Registrar en observaciones Registrar SI / NO de acuerdo a su estrategia
  61. 61. FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CONTRARR. NATIMUERTO ATENCIÓN DIRECTA Monto S/. REFERIDO FECHA DE FALLECIMIENTO HORA : DE INGRESO SALUD MATERNA AÑO CÓD. PRESTA. FECHA DE NACIMIENTO FECHA DE ATENCIÓN DIA MES HOSPITALIZACIÓN PARTO/FECHADE PARTO AÑOCÓD.PRESTACION(ES) ADICIONAL(ES) UPS MESFECHA DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 1 DIA SEPELIO OBITO APOYOAL DIAGNÓSTICO NOMBRE DE LA IPRESS A LA QUE SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE Monto S/. DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 2 DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 3 DE CORTE ADMINISTRATIVO SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE A: CITA DEL DESTINO DEL ASEGURADO/USUARIO NºAutorización TRASLADO NºAutorización OTRO CÓDIGO RENAES DE LA IPRESS EMERGENCIA CONSULTA EXTERNA CÓD.AUTORIZACIÓN FEMENINO PUERPERA GESTANTE DE LAATENCIÓN DE ALTA N° FUAAVINCULAR REPORTEVINCULADO HOSPITALIZACIÓNALTA 0 8 0 9 2 0 1 5 10 25 019 X X Rango: 0 – 17 Años Tope: 1 – día 1 – mes 1 - año Prestación: 019 (Detección de trastornos de agudeza visual y ceguera) Marcar Alta / Cita Según corresponda
  62. 62. 1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILICAPESO (Kg) TALLA (cm) DP D R DIAGNÓSTICOS DESCRIPCIÓN CONTROL PUERP (N°) TIPO DE DX EGRESO ____________ D D HVB R TIPO DE DX INGRESO CIE - 10 R CIE - 10 DT ADULTO (N° DOSIS) IPV INFLUENZA RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN N° D R ASA P R R D N° DE DNI N° DE COLEGIATURA D D DE LA GESTANTE GESTANTE / RN / NIÑO / ADOLESCENTE / JOVEN Y ADULTO / ADULTO MAYOR 1° R SPR R N° RNE P NOMBRE DEL RESPONSABLE DE LAATENCIÓN DEL RECIEN NACIDO PAROTID SI NO RUBEOLA 5° PENTAVAL EVALUACIÓN INTEGRAL SR Corte Tardío de Cordón (2 a 3 min) EDAD GEST RN (SEM) CRED N° ACTIVIDADES PREVENTIVAS Y OTROS VACUNAS N° DE DOSIS APGAR ADULTO MAYOR BCG DPT JOVEN Y ADULTO P CPN (N°) P BAJO PESO AL NACER CONSEJERIA NUTRICIONAL D ASEGURADO APODERADO ALTURA UTERINA 1. MÉDICO 2. FARMACEUTICO 3. CIRUJANO DENTISTA 4. BIÓLOGO 5. OBSTETRIZ 6. ENFERMERA 7. TRABAJADORA SOCIAL 8. PSICOLOGA 9.TECNOLOGO MEDICO 10.NUTRICION 11. TECNICO ENFERMERIA 12. AUXILIAR DE ENFERMERIA 13. OTRO EDAD GEST PAB (cm) R.N. PREMATURO TAP/ EEDP o TEPSI R RD P.A. (mmHg) GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB PAT. N° FAMILIARES DE GEST / PUERP. CASA MAT. IMC (Kg/M 2 ) FIRMA TAMIZAJE DE SALUD MENTAL NOR. OTRA VACUNA COMPLETAS PARA LA EDAD ROTAVIRUS VACAM VPH ESPECIALIDAD EGRESADO APO PARTO VERTICAL ENFER. CONGENITA / SECUELA AL NACER CONSEJERIA INTEGRAL GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB: 1. TRABAJADOR DE SALUD 2. TRABAJAD. SEXUALES 3. HSH 4. PRIVADO LIBERTAD 5. FF. AA. 6. POLICIA NACIONAL 7. ESTUDIANTES DE SALUD 8. POLITRANFUNDIDOS 9. DROGO DEPENDIENTES ANTITETANICA ANTINEUMOC HuellaDigital del Aseguradoo del Apoderado 39.5 122 EXAMEN DE OJOS Y DE LA VISION X Z01.0 41053753 VANESSA SANCHEZ ORTEGA 41524 1 X Prestación: 019 (Detección de trastornos de agudeza visual y ceguera) X
  63. 63. 01 01 01 Prestación: 019 (Detección de trastornos de agudeza visual y ceguera) SMI -308 Consejería en PP.FF. SI Registrar en observaciones Registrar SI / NO de acuerdo a su estrategia
  64. 64. FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CONTRARR. NATIMUERTO ATENCIÓN DIRECTA Monto S/. REFERIDO FECHA DE FALLECIMIENTO HORA : DE INGRESO SALUD MATERNA AÑO CÓD. PRESTA. FECHA DE NACIMIENTO FECHA DE ATENCIÓN DIA MES HOSPITALIZACIÓN PARTO/FECHADE PARTO AÑOCÓD.PRESTACION(ES) ADICIONAL(ES) UPS MESFECHA DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 1 DIA SEPELIO OBITO APOYOAL DIAGNÓSTICO NOMBRE DE LA IPRESS A LA QUE SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE Monto S/. DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 2 DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 3 DE CORTE ADMINISTRATIVO SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE A: CITA DEL DESTINO DEL ASEGURADO/USUARIO NºAutorización TRASLADO NºAutorización OTRO CÓDIGO RENAES DE LA IPRESS EMERGENCIA CONSULTA EXTERNA CÓD.AUTORIZACIÓN FEMENINO PUERPERA GESTANTE DE LAATENCIÓN DE ALTA N° FUAAVINCULAR REPORTEVINCULADO HOSPITALIZACIÓNALTA 0 8 0 8 2 0 1 5 10 15 020 X X Rango: Todas las edades Prestación: 020 (Salud Bucal) Tope: 1 – día 1 – mes 2 - año Marcar Alta / Cita Según corresponda
  65. 65. 1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILICAPESO (Kg) TALLA (cm) DP D R DIAGNÓSTICOS DESCRIPCIÓN CONTROL PUERP (N°) TIPO DE DX EGRESO ____________ D D HVB R TIPO DE DX INGRESO CIE - 10 R CIE - 10 DT ADULTO (N° DOSIS) IPV INFLUENZA RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN N° D R ASA P R R D N° DE DNI N° DE COLEGIATURA D D DE LA GESTANTE GESTANTE / RN / NIÑO / ADOLESCENTE / JOVEN Y ADULTO / ADULTO MAYOR 1° R SPR R N° RNE P NOMBRE DEL RESPONSABLE DE LAATENCIÓN DEL RECIEN NACIDO PAROTID SI NO RUBEOLA 5° PENTAVAL EVALUACIÓN INTEGRAL SR Corte Tardío de Cordón (2 a 3 min) EDAD GEST RN (SEM) CRED N° ACTIVIDADES PREVENTIVAS Y OTROS VACUNAS N° DE DOSIS APGAR ADULTO MAYOR BCG DPT JOVEN Y ADULTO P CPN (N°) P BAJO PESO AL NACER CONSEJERIA NUTRICIONAL D ASEGURADO APODERADO ALTURA UTERINA 1. MÉDICO 2. FARMACEUTICO 3. CIRUJANO DENTISTA 4. BIÓLOGO 5. OBSTETRIZ 6. ENFERMERA 7. TRABAJADORA SOCIAL 8. PSICOLOGA 9.TECNOLOGO MEDICO 10.NUTRICION 11. TECNICO ENFERMERIA 12. AUXILIAR DE ENFERMERIA 13. OTRO EDAD GEST PAB (cm) R.N. PREMATURO TAP/ EEDP o TEPSI R RD P.A. (mmHg) GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB PAT. N° FAMILIARES DE GEST / PUERP. CASA MAT. IMC (Kg/M 2 ) FIRMA TAMIZAJE DE SALUD MENTAL NOR. OTRA VACUNA COMPLETAS PARA LA EDAD ROTAVIRUS VACAM VPH ESPECIALIDAD EGRESADO APO PARTO VERTICAL ENFER. CONGENITA / SECUELA AL NACER CONSEJERIA INTEGRAL GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB: 1. TRABAJADOR DE SALUD 2. TRABAJAD. SEXUALES 3. HSH 4. PRIVADO LIBERTAD 5. FF. AA. 6. POLICIA NACIONAL 7. ESTUDIANTES DE SALUD 8. POLITRANFUNDIDOS 9. DROGO DEPENDIENTES ANTITETANICA ANTINEUMOC HuellaDigital del Aseguradoo del Apoderado 69.5 156 EXAMEN ODONTOESTOMATOLOGICO X Z01.2 41053753 VANESSA SANCHEZ ORTEGA 41524 3 X 90/60 1,3,5,6,8,10,13 X Prestación: 020 (Salud Bucal)
  66. 66. 99255 Examen bucal 01 01 01 y demás insumos a utilizar . 01 01 01 01 01 01
  67. 67. FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CONTRARR. NATIMUERTO ATENCIÓN DIRECTA Monto S/. REFERIDO FECHA DE FALLECIMIENTO HORA : DE INGRESO SALUD MATERNA AÑO CÓD. PRESTA. FECHA DE NACIMIENTO FECHA DE ATENCIÓN DIA MES HOSPITALIZACIÓN PARTO/FECHADE PARTO AÑOCÓD.PRESTACION(ES) ADICIONAL(ES) UPS MESFECHA DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 1 DIA SEPELIO OBITO APOYOAL DIAGNÓSTICO NOMBRE DE LA IPRESS A LA QUE SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE Monto S/. DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 2 DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 3 DE CORTE ADMINISTRATIVO SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE A: CITA DEL DESTINO DEL ASEGURADO/USUARIO NºAutorización TRASLADO NºAutorización OTRO CÓDIGO RENAES DE LA IPRESS EMERGENCIA CONSULTA EXTERNA CÓD.AUTORIZACIÓN FEMENINO PUERPERA GESTANTE DE LAATENCIÓN DE ALTA N° FUAAVINCULAR REPORTEVINCULADO HOSPITALIZACIÓNALTA 0 8 0 8 2 0 1 5 10 15 021 X X Rango: 2 años a más (* 6 meses) Prestación: 021 (Prevención de caries) Tope: 1 – día 4 – mes 17 - año Marcar Alta / Cita Según corresponda
  68. 68. 1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILICAPESO (Kg) TALLA (cm) DP D R DIAGNÓSTICOS DESCRIPCIÓN CONTROL PUERP (N°) TIPO DE DX EGRESO ____________ D D HVB R TIPO DE DX INGRESO CIE - 10 R CIE - 10 DT ADULTO (N° DOSIS) IPV INFLUENZA RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN N° D R ASA P R R D N° DE DNI N° DE COLEGIATURA D D DE LA GESTANTE GESTANTE / RN / NIÑO / ADOLESCENTE / JOVEN Y ADULTO / ADULTO MAYOR 1° R SPR R N° RNE P NOMBRE DEL RESPONSABLE DE LAATENCIÓN DEL RECIEN NACIDO PAROTID SI NO RUBEOLA 5° PENTAVAL EVALUACIÓN INTEGRAL SR Corte Tardío de Cordón (2 a 3 min) EDAD GEST RN (SEM) CRED N° ACTIVIDADES PREVENTIVAS Y OTROS VACUNAS N° DE DOSIS APGAR ADULTO MAYOR BCG DPT JOVEN Y ADULTO P CPN (N°) P BAJO PESO AL NACER CONSEJERIA NUTRICIONAL D ASEGURADO APODERADO ALTURA UTERINA 1. MÉDICO 2. FARMACEUTICO 3. CIRUJANO DENTISTA 4. BIÓLOGO 5. OBSTETRIZ 6. ENFERMERA 7. TRABAJADORA SOCIAL 8. PSICOLOGA 9.TECNOLOGO MEDICO 10.NUTRICION 11. TECNICO ENFERMERIA 12. AUXILIAR DE ENFERMERIA 13. OTRO EDAD GEST PAB (cm) R.N. PREMATURO TAP/ EEDP o TEPSI R RD P.A. (mmHg) GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB PAT. N° FAMILIARES DE GEST / PUERP. CASA MAT. IMC (Kg/M 2 ) FIRMA TAMIZAJE DE SALUD MENTAL NOR. OTRA VACUNA COMPLETAS PARA LA EDAD ROTAVIRUS VACAM VPH ESPECIALIDAD EGRESADO APO PARTO VERTICAL ENFER. CONGENITA / SECUELA AL NACER CONSEJERIA INTEGRAL GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB: 1. TRABAJADOR DE SALUD 2. TRABAJAD. SEXUALES 3. HSH 4. PRIVADO LIBERTAD 5. FF. AA. 6. POLICIA NACIONAL 7. ESTUDIANTES DE SALUD 8. POLITRANFUNDIDOS 9. DROGO DEPENDIENTES ANTITETANICA ANTINEUMOC HuellaDigital del Aseguradoo del Apoderado 69.5 156 OTRAS MEDIDAS PROFILACTICAS X Z29.8 41053753 VANESSA SANCHEZ ORTEGA 41524 3 X 90/60 1,3,5,6,8,10,13 X Prestación: 020 (Salud Bucal) Dx. a utilizar de preferencia
  69. 69. D1204 Aplic. tópico de flúor en adulto 01 01 01 D1201 Aplic. tópico de flúor en niños 01 01 01 D1110 Profilaxis dental en adultos 01 01 01 D1120 Profilaxis dental en niños 01 01 01 Guantes descartables Unidad 02 02 01 y demás insumos a utilizar . Registrar el procedimiento Según corresponda
  70. 70. FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CONTRARR. NATIMUERTO ATENCIÓN DIRECTA Monto S/. REFERIDO FECHA DE FALLECIMIENTO HORA : DE INGRESO SALUD MATERNA AÑO CÓD. PRESTA. FECHA DE NACIMIENTO FECHA DE ATENCIÓN DIA MES HOSPITALIZACIÓN PARTO/FECHADE PARTO AÑOCÓD.PRESTACION(ES) ADICIONAL(ES) UPS MESFECHA DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 1 DIA SEPELIO OBITO APOYOAL DIAGNÓSTICO NOMBRE DE LA IPRESS A LA QUE SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE Monto S/. DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 2 DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 3 DE CORTE ADMINISTRATIVO SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE A: CITA DEL DESTINO DEL ASEGURADO/USUARIO NºAutorización TRASLADO NºAutorización OTRO CÓDIGO RENAES DE LA IPRESS EMERGENCIA CONSULTA EXTERNA CÓD.AUTORIZACIÓN FEMENINO PUERPERA GESTANTE DE LAATENCIÓN DE ALTA N° FUAAVINCULAR REPORTEVINCULADO HOSPITALIZACIÓNALTA 0 8 0 9 2 0 1 5 10 25 022 X X Rango: Todas las edades Tope: 1 – día 2 – mes 4 - año Prestación: 022 (Detección de problemas de salud mental) Marcar Alta / Cita Según corresponda
  71. 71. 1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILICAPESO (Kg) TALLA (cm) DP D R DIAGNÓSTICOS DESCRIPCIÓN CONTROL PUERP (N°) TIPO DE DX EGRESO ____________ D D HVB R TIPO DE DX INGRESO CIE - 10 R CIE - 10 DT ADULTO (N° DOSIS) IPV INFLUENZA RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN N° D R ASA P R R D N° DE DNI N° DE COLEGIATURA D D DE LA GESTANTE GESTANTE / RN / NIÑO / ADOLESCENTE / JOVEN Y ADULTO / ADULTO MAYOR 1° R SPR R N° RNE P NOMBRE DEL RESPONSABLE DE LAATENCIÓN DEL RECIEN NACIDO PAROTID SI NO RUBEOLA 5° PENTAVAL EVALUACIÓN INTEGRAL SR Corte Tardío de Cordón (2 a 3 min) EDAD GEST RN (SEM) CRED N° ACTIVIDADES PREVENTIVAS Y OTROS VACUNAS N° DE DOSIS APGAR ADULTO MAYOR BCG DPT JOVEN Y ADULTO P CPN (N°) P BAJO PESO AL NACER CONSEJERIA NUTRICIONAL D ASEGURADO APODERADO ALTURA UTERINA 1. MÉDICO 2. FARMACEUTICO 3. CIRUJANO DENTISTA 4. BIÓLOGO 5. OBSTETRIZ 6. ENFERMERA 7. TRABAJADORA SOCIAL 8. PSICOLOGA 9.TECNOLOGO MEDICO 10.NUTRICION 11. TECNICO ENFERMERIA 12. AUXILIAR DE ENFERMERIA 13. OTRO EDAD GEST PAB (cm) R.N. PREMATURO TAP/ EEDP o TEPSI R RD P.A. (mmHg) GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB PAT. N° FAMILIARES DE GEST / PUERP. CASA MAT. IMC (Kg/M 2 ) FIRMA TAMIZAJE DE SALUD MENTAL NOR. OTRA VACUNA COMPLETAS PARA LA EDAD ROTAVIRUS VACAM VPH ESPECIALIDAD EGRESADO APO PARTO VERTICAL ENFER. CONGENITA / SECUELA AL NACER CONSEJERIA INTEGRAL GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB: 1. TRABAJADOR DE SALUD 2. TRABAJAD. SEXUALES 3. HSH 4. PRIVADO LIBERTAD 5. FF. AA. 6. POLICIA NACIONAL 7. ESTUDIANTES DE SALUD 8. POLITRANFUNDIDOS 9. DROGO DEPENDIENTES ANTITETANICA ANTINEUMOC HuellaDigital del Aseguradoo del Apoderado Examen pesquiza especial para trastornos mentales y del comp. X Z13.3 Problemas sociales relacionados con el uso del alcohol X Z721 41053753 VANESSA SANCHEZ ORTEGA 41524 1 X X Prestación: 022 (Detección de problemas de salud mental) 18.5 120
  72. 72. 1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILICAPESO (Kg) TALLA (cm) DP D R DIAGNÓSTICOS DESCRIPCIÓN CONTROL PUERP (N°) TIPO DE DX EGRESO ____________ D D HVB R TIPO DE DX INGRESO CIE - 10 R CIE - 10 DT ADULTO (N° DOSIS) IPV INFLUENZA RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN N° D R ASA P R R D N° DE DNI N° DE COLEGIATURA D D DE LA GESTANTE GESTANTE / RN / NIÑO / ADOLESCENTE / JOVEN Y ADULTO / ADULTO MAYOR 1° R SPR R N° RNE P NOMBRE DEL RESPONSABLE DE LAATENCIÓN DEL RECIEN NACIDO PAROTID SI NO RUBEOLA 5° PENTAVAL EVALUACIÓN INTEGRAL SR Corte Tardío de Cordón (2 a 3 min) EDAD GEST RN (SEM) CRED N° ACTIVIDADES PREVENTIVAS Y OTROS VACUNAS N° DE DOSIS APGAR ADULTO MAYOR BCG DPT JOVEN Y ADULTO P CPN (N°) P BAJO PESO AL NACER CONSEJERIA NUTRICIONAL D ASEGURADO APODERADO ALTURA UTERINA 1. MÉDICO 2. FARMACEUTICO 3. CIRUJANO DENTISTA 4. BIÓLOGO 5. OBSTETRIZ 6. ENFERMERA 7. TRABAJADORA SOCIAL 8. PSICOLOGA 9.TECNOLOGO MEDICO 10.NUTRICION 11. TECNICO ENFERMERIA 12. AUXILIAR DE ENFERMERIA 13. OTRO EDAD GEST PAB (cm) R.N. PREMATURO TAP/ EEDP o TEPSI R RD P.A. (mmHg) GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB PAT. N° FAMILIARES DE GEST / PUERP. CASA MAT. IMC (Kg/M 2 ) FIRMA TAMIZAJE DE SALUD MENTAL NOR. OTRA VACUNA COMPLETAS PARA LA EDAD ROTAVIRUS VACAM VPH ESPECIALIDAD EGRESADO APO PARTO VERTICAL ENFER. CONGENITA / SECUELA AL NACER CONSEJERIA INTEGRAL GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB: 1. TRABAJADOR DE SALUD 2. TRABAJAD. SEXUALES 3. HSH 4. PRIVADO LIBERTAD 5. FF. AA. 6. POLICIA NACIONAL 7. ESTUDIANTES DE SALUD 8. POLITRANFUNDIDOS 9. DROGO DEPENDIENTES ANTITETANICA ANTINEUMOC HuellaDigital del Aseguradoo del Apoderado Examen pesquiza especial para trastornos mentales y del comp. X Z13.3 41053753 VANESSA SANCHEZ ORTEGA 41524 1 X X Prestación: 022 (Detección de problemas de salud mental) 18.5 120
  73. 73. FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CONTRARR. NATIMUERTO ATENCIÓN DIRECTA Monto S/. REFERIDO FECHA DE FALLECIMIENTO HORA : DE INGRESO SALUD MATERNA AÑO CÓD. PRESTA. FECHA DE NACIMIENTO FECHA DE ATENCIÓN DIA MES HOSPITALIZACIÓN PARTO/FECHADE PARTO AÑOCÓD.PRESTACION(ES) ADICIONAL(ES) UPS MESFECHA DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 1 DIA SEPELIO OBITO APOYOAL DIAGNÓSTICO NOMBRE DE LA IPRESS A LA QUE SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE Monto S/. DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 2 DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 3 DE CORTE ADMINISTRATIVO SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE A: CITA DEL DESTINO DEL ASEGURADO/USUARIO NºAutorización TRASLADO NºAutorización OTRO CÓDIGO RENAES DE LA IPRESS EMERGENCIA CONSULTA EXTERNA CÓD.AUTORIZACIÓN FEMENINO PUERPERA GESTANTE DE LAATENCIÓN DE ALTA N° FUAAVINCULAR REPORTEVINCULADO HOSPITALIZACIÓNALTA 0 8 0 8 2 0 1 5 10 15 903 X X Atención Integral del Adulto Mayor Rango: 60 años a más Prestación: 903 (Atención integral del Adulto Mayor) Tope: 2 por año Intervalo: Cada 6 meses Marcar Alta / Cita Según corresponda
  74. 74. 1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILICAPESO (Kg) TALLA (cm) DP D R DIAGNÓSTICOS DESCRIPCIÓN CONTROL PUERP (N°) TIPO DE DX EGRESO ____________ D D HVB R TIPO DE DX INGRESO CIE - 10 R CIE - 10 DT ADULTO (N° DOSIS) IPV INFLUENZA RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN N° D R ASA P R R D N° DE DNI N° DE COLEGIATURA D D DE LA GESTANTE GESTANTE / RN / NIÑO / ADOLESCENTE / JOVEN Y ADULTO / ADULTO MAYOR 1° R SPR R N° RNE P NOMBRE DEL RESPONSABLE DE LAATENCIÓN DEL RECIEN NACIDO PAROTID SI NO RUBEOLA 5° PENTAVAL EVALUACIÓN INTEGRAL SR Corte Tardío de Cordón (2 a 3 min) EDAD GEST RN (SEM) CRED N° ACTIVIDADES PREVENTIVAS Y OTROS VACUNAS N° DE DOSIS APGAR ADULTO MAYOR BCG DPT JOVEN Y ADULTO P CPN (N°) P BAJO PESO AL NACER CONSEJERIA NUTRICIONAL D ASEGURADO APODERADO ALTURA UTERINA 1. MÉDICO 2. FARMACEUTICO 3. CIRUJANO DENTISTA 4. BIÓLOGO 5. OBSTETRIZ 6. ENFERMERA 7. TRABAJADORA SOCIAL 8. PSICOLOGA 9.TECNOLOGO MEDICO 10.NUTRICION 11. TECNICO ENFERMERIA 12. AUXILIAR DE ENFERMERIA 13. OTRO EDAD GEST PAB (cm) R.N. PREMATURO TAP/ EEDP o TEPSI R RD P.A. (mmHg) GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB PAT. N° FAMILIARES DE GEST / PUERP. CASA MAT. IMC (Kg/M 2 ) FIRMA TAMIZAJE DE SALUD MENTAL NOR. OTRA VACUNA COMPLETAS PARA LA EDAD ROTAVIRUS VACAM VPH ESPECIALIDAD EGRESADO APO PARTO VERTICAL ENFER. CONGENITA / SECUELA AL NACER CONSEJERIA INTEGRAL GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB: 1. TRABAJADOR DE SALUD 2. TRABAJAD. SEXUALES 3. HSH 4. PRIVADO LIBERTAD 5. FF. AA. 6. POLICIA NACIONAL 7. ESTUDIANTES DE SALUD 8. POLITRANFUNDIDOS 9. DROGO DEPENDIENTES ANTITETANICA ANTINEUMOC HuellaDigital del Aseguradoo del Apoderado 69.5 156 NORMAL X Z000 BAJO PESO X E440 Cualquiera SOBREPESO X E660 de los DX OBESIDAD X E669 41053753 VANESSA SANCHEZ ORTEGA 41524 1 X 90/60 72 SI x 24 SI 1 Prestación: 903 (Atención integral del Adulto Mayor) Registrar SI / NO según corresponda
  75. 75. FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CONTRARR. NATIMUERTO ATENCIÓN DIRECTA Monto S/. REFERIDO FECHA DE FALLECIMIENTO HORA : DE INGRESO SALUD MATERNA AÑO CÓD. PRESTA. FECHA DE NACIMIENTO FECHA DE ATENCIÓN DIA MES HOSPITALIZACIÓN PARTO/FECHADE PARTO AÑOCÓD.PRESTACION(ES) ADICIONAL(ES) UPS MESFECHA DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 1 DIA SEPELIO OBITO APOYOAL DIAGNÓSTICO NOMBRE DE LA IPRESS A LA QUE SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE Monto S/. DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 2 DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 3 DE CORTE ADMINISTRATIVO SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE A: CITA DEL DESTINO DEL ASEGURADO/USUARIO NºAutorización TRASLADO NºAutorización OTRO CÓDIGO RENAES DE LA IPRESS EMERGENCIA CONSULTA EXTERNA CÓD.AUTORIZACIÓN FEMENINO PUERPERA GESTANTE DE LAATENCIÓN DE ALTA N° FUAAVINCULAR REPORTEVINCULADO HOSPITALIZACIÓNALTA 0 8 0 8 2 0 1 5 10 15 904 X X Atención Integral del Joven y Adulto Rango: 18 - 59 años Prestación: 904 (Atención integral del Joven y Adulto) Tope: 2 por año Intervalo: Cada 6 meses Marcar Alta / Cita Según corresponda
  76. 76. 1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILICAPESO (Kg) TALLA (cm) DP D R DIAGNÓSTICOS DESCRIPCIÓN CONTROL PUERP (N°) TIPO DE DX EGRESO ____________ D D HVB R TIPO DE DX INGRESO CIE - 10 R CIE - 10 DT ADULTO (N° DOSIS) IPV INFLUENZA RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN N° D R ASA P R R D N° DE DNI N° DE COLEGIATURA D D DE LA GESTANTE GESTANTE / RN / NIÑO / ADOLESCENTE / JOVEN Y ADULTO / ADULTO MAYOR 1° R SPR R N° RNE P NOMBRE DEL RESPONSABLE DE LAATENCIÓN DEL RECIEN NACIDO PAROTID SI NO RUBEOLA 5° PENTAVAL EVALUACIÓN INTEGRAL SR Corte Tardío de Cordón (2 a 3 min) EDAD GEST RN (SEM) CRED N° ACTIVIDADES PREVENTIVAS Y OTROS VACUNAS N° DE DOSIS APGAR ADULTO MAYOR BCG DPT JOVEN Y ADULTO P CPN (N°) P BAJO PESO AL NACER CONSEJERIA NUTRICIONAL D ASEGURADO APODERADO ALTURA UTERINA 1. MÉDICO 2. FARMACEUTICO 3. CIRUJANO DENTISTA 4. BIÓLOGO 5. OBSTETRIZ 6. ENFERMERA 7. TRABAJADORA SOCIAL 8. PSICOLOGA 9.TECNOLOGO MEDICO 10.NUTRICION 11. TECNICO ENFERMERIA 12. AUXILIAR DE ENFERMERIA 13. OTRO EDAD GEST PAB (cm) R.N. PREMATURO TAP/ EEDP o TEPSI R RD P.A. (mmHg) GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB PAT. N° FAMILIARES DE GEST / PUERP. CASA MAT. IMC (Kg/M 2 ) FIRMA TAMIZAJE DE SALUD MENTAL NOR. OTRA VACUNA COMPLETAS PARA LA EDAD ROTAVIRUS VACAM VPH ESPECIALIDAD EGRESADO APO PARTO VERTICAL ENFER. CONGENITA / SECUELA AL NACER CONSEJERIA INTEGRAL GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB: 1. TRABAJADOR DE SALUD 2. TRABAJAD. SEXUALES 3. HSH 4. PRIVADO LIBERTAD 5. FF. AA. 6. POLICIA NACIONAL 7. ESTUDIANTES DE SALUD 8. POLITRANFUNDIDOS 9. DROGO DEPENDIENTES ANTITETANICA ANTINEUMOC HuellaDigital del Aseguradoo del Apoderado 69.5 156 NORMAL X Z000 BAJO PESO X E440 Cualquiera SOBREPESO X E660 de los DX OBESIDAD X E669 41053753 VANESSA SANCHEZ ORTEGA 41524 1 X 90/60 72 x 24 SI SI 1,3,5,6,8,10,13 1 Prestación: 904 (Atención integral del Joven y Adulto) Registrar SI / NO Según corresponda
  77. 77. Prestación: 019 (Detección de trastornos de agudeza visual y ceguera) SMI -308 Consejería en PP.FF. SI Registrar en observaciones Registrar SI / NO de acuerdo a su estrategia
  78. 78. FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CONTRARR. NATIMUERTO ATENCIÓN DIRECTA Monto S/. REFERIDO FECHA DE FALLECIMIENTO HORA : DE INGRESO SALUD MATERNA AÑO CÓD. PRESTA. FECHA DE NACIMIENTO FECHA DE ATENCIÓN DIA MES HOSPITALIZACIÓN PARTO/FECHADE PARTO AÑOCÓD.PRESTACION(ES) ADICIONAL(ES) UPS MESFECHA DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 1 DIA SEPELIO OBITO APOYOAL DIAGNÓSTICO NOMBRE DE LA IPRESS A LA QUE SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE Monto S/. DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 2 DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 3 DE CORTE ADMINISTRATIVO SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE A: CITA DEL DESTINO DEL ASEGURADO/USUARIO NºAutorización TRASLADO NºAutorización OTRO CÓDIGO RENAES DE LA IPRESS EMERGENCIA CONSULTA EXTERNA CÓD.AUTORIZACIÓN FEMENINO PUERPERA GESTANTE DE LAATENCIÓN DE ALTA N° FUAAVINCULAR REPORTEVINCULADO HOSPITALIZACIÓNALTA 0 8 0 8 2 0 1 5 10 15 071 X X Rango: Todas las edades Ejemplo para el indicador TBC Prestación: 071 (Apoyo al diagnostico)
  79. 79. 1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILICAPESO (Kg) TALLA (cm) DP D R DIAGNÓSTICOS DESCRIPCIÓN CONTROL PUERP (N°) TIPO DE DX EGRESO ____________ D D HVB R TIPO DE DX INGRESO CIE - 10 R CIE - 10 DT ADULTO (N° DOSIS) IPV INFLUENZA RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN N° D R ASA P R R D N° DE DNI N° DE COLEGIATURA D D DE LA GESTANTE GESTANTE / RN / NIÑO / ADOLESCENTE / JOVEN Y ADULTO / ADULTO MAYOR 1° R SPR R N° RNE P NOMBRE DEL RESPONSABLE DE LAATENCIÓN DEL RECIEN NACIDO PAROTID SI NO RUBEOLA 5° PENTAVAL EVALUACIÓN INTEGRAL SR Corte Tardío de Cordón (2 a 3 min) EDAD GEST RN (SEM) CRED N° ACTIVIDADES PREVENTIVAS Y OTROS VACUNAS N° DE DOSIS APGAR ADULTO MAYOR BCG DPT JOVEN Y ADULTO P CPN (N°) P BAJO PESO AL NACER CONSEJERIA NUTRICIONAL D ASEGURADO APODERADO ALTURA UTERINA 1. MÉDICO 2. FARMACEUTICO 3. CIRUJANO DENTISTA 4. BIÓLOGO 5. OBSTETRIZ 6. ENFERMERA 7. TRABAJADORA SOCIAL 8. PSICOLOGA 9.TECNOLOGO MEDICO 10.NUTRICION 11. TECNICO ENFERMERIA 12. AUXILIAR DE ENFERMERIA 13. OTRO EDAD GEST PAB (cm) R.N. PREMATURO TAP/ EEDP o TEPSI R RD P.A. (mmHg) GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB PAT. N° FAMILIARES DE GEST / PUERP. CASA MAT. IMC (Kg/M 2 ) FIRMA TAMIZAJE DE SALUD MENTAL NOR. OTRA VACUNA COMPLETAS PARA LA EDAD ROTAVIRUS VACAM VPH ESPECIALIDAD EGRESADO APO PARTO VERTICAL ENFER. CONGENITA / SECUELA AL NACER CONSEJERIA INTEGRAL GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB: 1. TRABAJADOR DE SALUD 2. TRABAJAD. SEXUALES 3. HSH 4. PRIVADO LIBERTAD 5. FF. AA. 6. POLICIA NACIONAL 7. ESTUDIANTES DE SALUD 8. POLITRANFUNDIDOS 9. DROGO DEPENDIENTES ANTITETANICA ANTINEUMOC HuellaDigital del Aseguradoo del Apoderado 69.5 156 EXAMEN DE LABORATORIO X Z01.7 41053753 VANESSA SANCHEZ ORTEGA 41524 4 X 90/60 1,3,5,6,8,10,13 Prestación: 071 (Apoyo al diagnostico)
  80. 80. 85031 Hemograma 01 01 01 82947 Glicemia 01 01 01 82565 Creatinina 01 01 01 80076 Perfil hepático completo 01 01 01 81025 Prueba de embarazo 01 01 01 Solo en mujeres 86701 Serología para VIH 1-2 01 01 01 Guantes descartables 01 01 01 Lamina porta objetos 01 01 01 y demás insumos a utilizar TBC
  81. 81. FALLECIDO CONTRA RREFERIDO CONCEPTO PRESTACIONAL COB EXTRAORDINARIA CARTA DE GARANTIA CORTE ADMINIS. N° HOJA DE REFER / CONTRARR. NATIMUERTO ATENCIÓN DIRECTA Monto S/. REFERIDO FECHA DE FALLECIMIENTO HORA : DE INGRESO SALUD MATERNA AÑO CÓD. PRESTA. FECHA DE NACIMIENTO FECHA DE ATENCIÓN DIA MES HOSPITALIZACIÓN PARTO/FECHADE PARTO AÑOCÓD.PRESTACION(ES) ADICIONAL(ES) UPS MESFECHA DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 1 DIA SEPELIO OBITO APOYOAL DIAGNÓSTICO NOMBRE DE LA IPRESS A LA QUE SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE Monto S/. DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 2 DNI/CNV/AFILIACIÓN DEL RN 3 DE CORTE ADMINISTRATIVO SE REFIERE / CONTRARREFIERE A: CITA DEL DESTINO DEL ASEGURADO/USUARIO NºAutorización TRASLADO NºAutorización OTRO CÓDIGO RENAES DE LA IPRESS EMERGENCIA CONSULTA EXTERNA CÓD.AUTORIZACIÓN FEMENINO PUERPERA GESTANTE DE LAATENCIÓN DE ALTA N° FUAAVINCULAR REPORTEVINCULADO HOSPITALIZACIÓNALTA 0 8 0 8 2 0 1 5 10 15 071 X X Rango: 18 años a más Ejemplo para tamizaje en diabetes, P/A, Dislipidemias, sobrepeso/ obesidad. Prestación: 071 (Apoyo al diagnostico)
  82. 82. 1 2 3 4 5 APODERADO: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN DNI o CE DEL APODERADO: ANTIAMARILICAPESO (Kg) TALLA (cm) DP D R DIAGNÓSTICOS DESCRIPCIÓN CONTROL PUERP (N°) TIPO DE DX EGRESO ____________ D D HVB R TIPO DE DX INGRESO CIE - 10 R CIE - 10 DT ADULTO (N° DOSIS) IPV INFLUENZA RESPONSABLE DE LA ATENCIÓN N° D R ASA P R R D N° DE DNI N° DE COLEGIATURA D D DE LA GESTANTE GESTANTE / RN / NIÑO / ADOLESCENTE / JOVEN Y ADULTO / ADULTO MAYOR 1° R SPR R N° RNE P NOMBRE DEL RESPONSABLE DE LAATENCIÓN DEL RECIEN NACIDO PAROTID SI NO RUBEOLA 5° PENTAVAL EVALUACIÓN INTEGRAL SR Corte Tardío de Cordón (2 a 3 min) EDAD GEST RN (SEM) CRED N° ACTIVIDADES PREVENTIVAS Y OTROS VACUNAS N° DE DOSIS APGAR ADULTO MAYOR BCG DPT JOVEN Y ADULTO P CPN (N°) P BAJO PESO AL NACER CONSEJERIA NUTRICIONAL D ASEGURADO APODERADO ALTURA UTERINA 1. MÉDICO 2. FARMACEUTICO 3. CIRUJANO DENTISTA 4. BIÓLOGO 5. OBSTETRIZ 6. ENFERMERA 7. TRABAJADORA SOCIAL 8. PSICOLOGA 9.TECNOLOGO MEDICO 10.NUTRICION 11. TECNICO ENFERMERIA 12. AUXILIAR DE ENFERMERIA 13. OTRO EDAD GEST PAB (cm) R.N. PREMATURO TAP/ EEDP o TEPSI R RD P.A. (mmHg) GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB PAT. N° FAMILIARES DE GEST / PUERP. CASA MAT. IMC (Kg/M 2 ) FIRMA TAMIZAJE DE SALUD MENTAL NOR. OTRA VACUNA COMPLETAS PARA LA EDAD ROTAVIRUS VACAM VPH ESPECIALIDAD EGRESADO APO PARTO VERTICAL ENFER. CONGENITA / SECUELA AL NACER CONSEJERIA INTEGRAL GRUPO DE RIESGO HVB: 1. TRABAJADOR DE SALUD 2. TRABAJAD. SEXUALES 3. HSH 4. PRIVADO LIBERTAD 5. FF. AA. 6. POLICIA NACIONAL 7. ESTUDIANTES DE SALUD 8. POLITRANFUNDIDOS 9. DROGO DEPENDIENTES ANTITETANICA ANTINEUMOC HuellaDigital del Aseguradoo del Apoderado 69.5 156 EXAMEN DE LABORATORIO X Z01.7 41053753 VANESSA SANCHEZ ORTEGA 41524 4 X 90/60 1,3,5,6,8,10,13 24 Prestación: 071 (Apoyo al diagnostico)
  83. 83. 82947 Dosaje de glucosa 01 01 01 82947 Dosaje de glucosa 01 01 01 82465 Dosaje de colesterol 01 01 01 Ó 80061 Perfil lipídico 01 01 01 84478 Dosaje de triglicéridos 01 01 01 Guantes descartables 01 01 01 Lamina porta objetos 01 01 01 y demás insumos a utilizar Tamizaje diabetes, etc.
  84. 84. Unidad Desconcentrada Regional Apurímac - Chanka Profesional de la salud. Lic. Judith Yessica Cabrera H. Correo: jcabrera@sis.gob.pe Celular: RPM: # 983989833 Mov. 983989833 Claro: 950359779

×