  2. 2. DESCRIPTION One of the most important elements of business is the right to own your idea. Various unfortunate circumstances could expose a business owner to the immediate danger of having his/her business tied up in a long string of legal battles that ultimately wring the life out of the business. An unprotected business idea pitched at any corner of the universe can get ripped off while the true owner stands to lose a lot the business may survive, albeit through rigorous hardship of long legal battles and settlements while in most cases, the dreams of such a business die out. Securing a government-issued patent to protect your idea from infringement is another way to secure the future of your business. Others include copyrights and trademarks. However a patent covers inventions and/or discoveries of any new process, the machine or improvement, and as a clich?233 , it has become
  3. 3. necessary to protect your inventions by securing a patent. This book gives an expert opinion on how to sell your ideas with or without a patent to help you make a better choice in taking a giant step toward establishing a secure innovative enterprise. You will also learn how to: Get a licensing contract with or without intellectual property Write a provisional patent application that prevents your idea from being stolen Save thousands of dollars on legal expenses Find an effective patent attorney
