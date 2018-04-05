Download PDF California Legal Ethics (American Casebook Series) PDF File PDF



Get Now : https://kamitukosita.blogspot.com.au/?book=1634592220

The new Ninth Edition of California Legal Ethics reflects extensive updating to integrate new cases and current issues, while keeping its practical, problem-centered focus. The new edition contains more than a dozen new Discussion Problems and nearly a dozen new cases, and integrates readings on current issues. The chapter addressing bias has been extensively reworked to include both recent cases and readings that address the concept of unconscious bias. Approachable, concise, and up-to-date, this practical new edition ensures that students understand the potential ethical pitfalls encountered in the practice of law.

