Soon to be a major NBC primetime dramaThe inspiring story that touched people all over the world, The Council of Dads is the life-changing portrait of a group of friends who offer wisdom, humor, and guidance for how to live our lives with meaning and joy. Faced with one of life?s greatest challenges, New York Times bestselling author Bruce Feiler reached out to six men who helped shape him and asked each one for a piece of advice for his daughters: how to live, how to travel, how to question, how to dream.Feiler gathered their life lessons, along with a few of his own??Always Learn to Juggle on the Side of a Hill,? ?Hug the Monster,? ?Take a Walk with a Turtle??into a heartwarming, deeply enriching book that has inspired readers everywhere to start their own Councils of Moms or Dads. Full of warmth and wisdom, The Council of Dads is a singular story that offers lessons for us all?helping us draw closer to our friends, be more resourceful as parents, and celebrate what?s important in

