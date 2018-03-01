Apn nubits pt 15 03-2018

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MISSÃO possibilidade que qualquer pessoa possa criar, desenvolver e comercializar produtos digitais no conceito faca você ...
QUEM SOMOS SOMOS UMA MOEDA PRÓPRIA CRIADA POR NOSSO CENTRO DE DESENVOLVIMENTO NUBITS.. QUE EM 2014 DESENVOLVEU UMA MOEDA P...
NOSSO MERCADO semelhante com o trading financéiro,esse mercado é o de Criptomoedas a nossa própria moeda Nubits. Mundialme...
CRESCIMENTO AO VIVO Acompanhe diariamente a nossa moeda ao vivo em tempo Real através de uma das melhores plataformas mais...
Criptomoedas são formas de dinheiro,assim como o dólar ou euro,como a diferenca de ser popularmente digital e não ser emit...
COMO FUNCIONA ''OS Participantes Escolhe um dos planos Sugerido pela NUBITSCLUB . Ao ativar o seu plano a Nubitsclub ativa...
FORMAS DE GANHOS 5 / Formas de Ganhos 1 / GANHOS EM EQUIPE 2 / GANHOS INDIVIDUAL 3 / INDICACAO DIRETA 4 / EQUIPE BINARIO 6...
PLANO PONTOS PL DIARIO TETO BINARIO TOTAL R$ JUNIOR R$ 100 SENIOR R$ 300 MASTER R$ 500 BLUB R$ 2000 VIP PLUS R$ 4.000 DIAM...
EXEMPLOS DE GANHOS NO PLANO MASTER DE R$ 500.00 Você tem 15 MASTER em sua Rede em 5 níveis diferentes. 1 nível = R$ 150.00...
EXEMPLO TIME DA ESQUERDA 5.600 MIL PONTOS TIME DIREITA 9.700 PONTOS VOCÊ RECEBERÁ 50% X 5.600 = R$ 2.800,00 BINÁRIO INFINI...
Premio U$ 1.500,000,00
FORMAS DE PAGAMENTOS E ENTRADAS As ativações serão ativas de 30 minutos a 24 horas após a confirmação dos pagamentos.
REGRAS NUBITS E FUNCIONAMENT0  RETORNO 200% DO SEU INVESTIMENTO  SOLICITACAO DE SAQUES DOS RENDIMENTOS TODOS OS DIAS  S...
CLUB.COM
  1. 1. MISSÃO possibilidade que qualquer pessoa possa criar, desenvolver e comercializar produtos digitais no conceito faca você mesmo. VISÃO ser a maior empresa Global de desenvolvimento e trader em acões nas melhores corretoras no conceitos faca você mesmo VALORES responsabilidade compromisso respeito Eficácia Sustentabilidade estamos nas na bolsa de valores corretoras capacitadas BITTREX Temos nosso valores onde você mesmo Pode operar na BITTREX Crie você mesmo seus Trader usando nosso Ativo NUBITSCLUB
  2. 2. QUEM SOMOS SOMOS UMA MOEDA PRÓPRIA CRIADA POR NOSSO CENTRO DE DESENVOLVIMENTO NUBITS.. QUE EM 2014 DESENVOLVEU UMA MOEDA PRÓPRIA E UM CRESCIMENTO RÁPIDO. A NUBITS FOI CRIADA EM 10 DE OUTUBRO DE 2014 POR (JORDAN LEE ) EX FUNCIONARIO DO PAYPAL. HOJE A NUBITS ESTA VALENDO 1 U$ AMERICANO EM CRESCIMENTO PODE CHEGAR A 27 U$ EM DEZEMBRO DE 2018. SOMOS UMA EQUIPE DE DESENVOLVEDORES PRÓPRIOS LIDERADA PELO CEO JORDAN LEE PRESIDENTE E PROPRIETARIO DA NUBITSCLUB.. DUVIDAS ACESSE NOSSO SITE OFICIAL https://www.nubits.com @OfficialNuBits
  3. 3. NOSSO MERCADO semelhante com o trading financéiro,esse mercado é o de Criptomoedas a nossa própria moeda Nubits. Mundialmente representa mais de 200 bilhões de dólares ''O futuro das transacões financeiras Quem investiu US$ 100.00 em Bitcoin a seis anos atrás ,hoje possui em torno de US$200,000.00 Essa é a mágica da tecnologia das Criptomoedas O Mercado das Criptomoedas chega a movimentar mais de UM TRILHÃO DE DÓLARES diariamente
  4. 4. CRESCIMENTO AO VIVO Acompanhe diariamente a nossa moeda ao vivo em tempo Real através de uma das melhores plataformas mais otimizadas e reconhecida internacionamente NIBUS/BITTREX Transparência gera CONFIANÇA, fator crucial para os nossos clientes!
  5. 5. Criptomoedas são formas de dinheiro,assim como o dólar ou euro,como a diferenca de ser popularmente digital e não ser emitido por Nenhum governo . para transacões online é a forma ideal de pagamentos por ser Rápido,barato, e seguro.permitindo fazer transacões para qualquer lugar do mundo em segundos,hoje a NUBITS se transformou na era das criptomoedas, le dando a opcão de crescer junto com nós.. MERCADO DAS CRIPTOMOEDAS
  6. 6. COMO FUNCIONA ''OS Participantes Escolhe um dos planos Sugerido pela NUBITSCLUB . Ao ativar o seu plano a Nubitsclub ativa seu dinheiro no crescimento da Moeda NUBITS e te devolve 2% a de lucro sobre seu capital investido todos os dias.. Todos os dias a NUBITSCLUB libera a solicitação de saldo Para Saques de seus rendimentos que são pagos em Frações a cada dia útil em seu BACKOFFICE
  7. 7. FORMAS DE GANHOS 5 / Formas de Ganhos 1 / GANHOS EM EQUIPE 2 / GANHOS INDIVIDUAL 3 / INDICACAO DIRETA 4 / EQUIPE BINARIO 6 / PLANO DE CARREIRA 7 / GANHOS VITALÍCIO DIÁRIO
  8. 8. PLANO PONTOS PL DIARIO TETO BINARIO TOTAL R$ JUNIOR R$ 100 SENIOR R$ 300 MASTER R$ 500 BLUB R$ 2000 VIP PLUS R$ 4.000 DIAMOND R$ 6.000 ESMERALDA R$ 8.000 BLACK R$ 10.000 BLACK PLUS R$ 15.000 10 2% 200 R$ 200,00 30 2% 600 R$ 900,00 50 2% 1.200 R$ 1.500 200 2% 2.400 R$ 6.000 400 2% 4.000 R$ 12.000 600 2% 8.000 R$ 18.000 800 2% 14.000 R$ 24.000 1.000 2% 20.000 R$ 30.000 1.500 2% 40.000 R$ 45.000 PAKS DE INVESTIMENTOSPAKS / Com validades de 5 meses Gerando Ganhos diários de 2% todos os dias uteis
  9. 9. EXEMPLOS DE GANHOS NO PLANO MASTER DE R$ 500.00 Você tem 15 MASTER em sua Rede em 5 níveis diferentes. 1 nível = R$ 150.00 2 nível = R$ 15.00 3 nível = R$ 15.00 4 nível = R$ 15.00 5 nível = R$ 15.00 R$ 50.00 R$ 5.00 R$ 5.00 R$ 5.00 R$ 5.00 1-NIVEL 2-NIVEL 3-NIVEL 4-NIVEL 5-NIVEL
  10. 10. EXEMPLO TIME DA ESQUERDA 5.600 MIL PONTOS TIME DIREITA 9.700 PONTOS VOCÊ RECEBERÁ 50% X 5.600 = R$ 2.800,00 BINÁRIO INFINITO
  11. 11. Premio U$ 1.500,000,00
  12. 12. FORMAS DE PAGAMENTOS E ENTRADAS As ativações serão ativas de 30 minutos a 24 horas após a confirmação dos pagamentos.
  13. 13. REGRAS NUBITS E FUNCIONAMENT0  RETORNO 200% DO SEU INVESTIMENTO  SOLICITACAO DE SAQUES DOS RENDIMENTOS TODOS OS DIAS  SOLICITACAO DE SAQUES DOS SALDOS DE EQUIPE ,DIÁRIOS  SAQUE MINIMOS PARA SALDO DE RENDIMENTOS R$ 50,00  SAQUE MINIMOS PARA SALDO DE RENDIMENTOS DE EQUIPES R$ 100,00  SAQUES MAXIMOS DIÁRIOS ,SEM LIMITES  ATIVACAO COM BITCOIN ,SAQUE VIA BITCOIN  ATIVACAO COM MIBANK ,SAQUE VIA MIBANK  TAXA DE SAQUE 5%  ATIVACAO COM SALDO (SIM) TAXA 15%  LIBERACAO DE SAQUES DOS RENDIMENTOS TODOS OS DIAS  LIBERACAO DE SAUQES EM ATÉ 24 HORAS APOS SOLICITADOS  NAO PAGAMOS EM FINAIS DE SEMANA
  14. 14. CLUB.COM

