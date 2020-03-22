Matematika dijeljenje decimalnih brojeva

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DIJELJENJE RAZLOMAKA DECIMALNI ZAPIS
8 DOMAĆA ZADAĆA MATEMATIKA 6, Strana 101, Zadatak 56 (v,g,d,đ,e,ž)
  1. 1. DIJELJENJE RAZLOMAKA DECIMALNI ZAPIS
  2. 2. 2 Dijeljenje decimalnog broja prirodnim brojem Ako je djelilac prirodan broj, dijeljenje se vrši kao i dijeljenje prirodnih brojeva. Pri tome, kad se završi dijeljenje cijelog dijela djeljenika, stavljamo u količniku decimalnu zapetu i dalje dijelomo obično, s tim što naredne cifre količnika predstavljaju decimale. 285,304:16=17,8315 -16 125 -112 133 -128 50 -48 24 -16 80 -80 0 Kad iscrpimo sve cifre djeljenika, dodajemo nule kao u slučaju ostatka 8, (pri oduzimanju 24-16). Potom smo računali 80:16=5, bez ostatka.
  3. 3. 3 Dijeljenje decimalnog broja dekadnom jedinicom Dijeljenje decimalnog broja dekadnom jedinicom izvršava se tako što se decimalna zapeta dijeljenika pomjeri ulijevo za onoliko mjesta koliko djelilac ima nula. 273,4 :100 =2734 :100 = 2734 * 1 = 2734 = 2,734 10 10 100 1000 Ako je djelilac višestruka dekadna jedinica onda količnik prvo skratimo 5043,7:2000 = 5,0437: 2= 2,52185 Ako je djelilac periodičan decimalni broj , tada nije moguće količnik proširiti dekadnom jedinicom da bi djelilac postao cijeli broj, jer bi tada dekadna jedinica morala imati beskonačno mnogo nula. O ovom slučaju ćemo u redovnoj nastavi!
  4. 4. 4 Dijeljenje decimalnog broja decimalnim brojem Decimalni broj dijelimo decimalnim brojem tako da djeljenik i djelilac pomnožimo s dekadnom jedinicom koja ima toliko nula koliko djelilac ima decimalnih mjesta. Tako dijeljenje s decimalnim brojem svodimo na dijeljenje s prirodnim brojem.
  5. 5. 3.5 : 0.5 = jedno decimalno mjesto 7 djeljenik i djelilac množimo s 10 (3.5 · 10) : (0.5 · 10) = 35 : 5 = 3.5 : 0.05 = dva decimalna mjesta 70 djeljenik i djelilac množimo sa 100 (3.5 · 100) : (0.5 · 100)= 350 : 5 =
  6. 6. 0.008 : 0.01 = dva decimalna mjesta 0.8 djeljenik i djelilac množimo sa 100 (0.008 · 100) : (0.01 · 100) = 0.8 : 1= 0.15 : 0.0003 = četiri decimalna mjesta 500 djeljenik i djelilac množimo s 10 000 (5 · 10 000) : (0.001 · 10 000)= 1 500 : 3 =
  7. 7. Podijeli, pa izvrši provjeru: 7.5 : 0.5 = jedno decimalno mjesto 15 djeljenik i djelitelj množimo s 10 (7.5 · 10) : (0.5 · 10) = 75 : 5 = Provjera: 1 5 · 0.5 7,5 .
  8. 8. 8 DOMAĆA ZADAĆA MATEMATIKA 6, Strana 101, Zadatak 56 (v,g,d,đ,e,ž)

