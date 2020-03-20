Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ТАБЕЛАРНИ ПРОРАЧУНИ 2 часа
  2. 2. ТАБЕЛАРНИ ПРОРАЧУНИ MS Excel је програм из пакета MS Office који је намјењен за табеларне прорачуне. Можемо га покренути на два начина: 1. Преко пречице са радне површине 2. Преко стартног менија (Start →All Programs→MS Office→MS Excel) Датотека настала у програму назива се радна свеска (Workbook) и има наставак .xlsx у верзији MSExcel 2010, 2007 и xls у старијим верзијама. Радна свеска садржи радне листове. Радни лист се састоји од редова и колона. Пресјек колоне и реда чини ћелију (нпр. пресјек 4 реда и колоне B је ћелија B4).
  3. 3. Основни дијелови програмског прозораMS Excel 2010су: 1) насловна линија прозора (садржи име радне свеске, име програма и дугмадза контролу прозора), 2) алатна линија забрзи приступ, 3) линија картица, 4) трака алатки са групама алатки, 5) адреса активне ћелије, 6) линија формуле, 7)ознаке колона и редних бројева редова, 8)радни простор (мрежа колона и редова), 9)језичци радних листова, 10) вертикални ихоризонтални клизачи, 11) Статусна линија, 12) погледи, 13) алатке за зумирањеи 14)Активна ћелија.
  4. 4. Радни лист је саставни елемент радне свеске, који служи за унос, обраду и организовање података. Садржи мрежу ћелија,односно редовеи колоне . Пресјек реда и колоне је ћелија. Свака ћелија има јединствену адресу, коју чини ознака колоне и број реда, на чијем се пресјеку налази. На примјер, пресјек 4. реда и колоне B је ћелија са јединственом адресом B4. Уколико показивачем миша кликнете на ћелију, она постаје активна. Препознаје се по истакнутим ивицама са квадратићем у десном доњем углу Вјежба3.1.Радно окружење MS Excelа Покрените MS Excel преко стартног менија. Наведите и покажите основне дијелове програмског прозора. Подесите да ћелија Е8 постане активна. Затворите програмски прозор
  5. 5. РАД СА РАДНИМ ЛИСТОВИМА И ЋЕЛИЈАМА Постпуке рада са радним листовима:  Прелазак из једног у други  Брисање радног листа (Delete)  Мијењање имена (Rename)  Уметање новог листа (Insert) Поступци селектовања ћелија на радном листу:  Скуп сусједних ћелија (уз помоћ лијевог тастера миша превлачењем)  Селекција цијелог радног листа (Ctrl + A)  Скуп несусједних ћелија ( уз помоћ тастера Ctrl)
  6. 6. Редове и колоне се селектују уз помоћ клика на жељени број реда или слова колоне. Ученике пустити да самостално покушају урадити наведене вјежбе. Уколико неко не успије помоћи му око савладавања исте. Након урађених вјежби демонстрирати следеће вјежбе:  Уметање колоне (десни клик на колону испред које желимо да додамо колону и бирамо из приручног менија опцију Insert) Вјежба3.2.Селекција ћелијаи радног листа Селектујте: -распон сусједнихћелијаС2:Е10, -ћелијеВ12,Е25,F1и H8, -цијели радни лист.
  7. 7. Питањаи задаци запонављање 1. ШтајеMS Excel? 2. На који начин се покреће, а на који начин затвараMS Excel? 3. Који су основни дијелови програмског прозораMS Excel? 4. Како се означавају колоне, а како редови у радном прозору МS Excel-а? 5. Како се назива датотека MS Excel-а и кoји јењен наставак? 6. Колико новоотворена радна свеска има радних листова? 8. Шта је ћелија,а штаадреса ћелије? 10. Како разликујемо активну ћелију од MS Excel-а?

