6 Steps To Become A Data-Driven Company
Housekeeping • 45-minute presentation with Q&A at the end • Type questions into the "question box" to submit them througho...
Presenters Tony Berry Senior Solutions Architect Jordan Berry Business Analyst & Developer #LearningWithBrainSell
How well does your company use data to make key business decisions?
How easy is it to get to the data you need to make these decisions?
Agenda  Why it’s important to be a data-driven company  Why it can be challenging  A 6-step game plan for success  Cus...
Would you drive your car only using your rear-view mirror?
Volume of Data is Large & Expanding Data is Scattered & Siloed Across Departments Integration is Slow and Error Prone Beco...
Businesses Are Struggling 3/4 70% of time is spent manually finding, cleaning and organizing their data of an organization...
Leveraging Data Helps Drive Growth “Data-driven organizations are… 23x more likely to acquire customers, 6x as likely to r...
Attributes Of A Data-Driven Company #LearningWithBrainSell
How To Become A Data-Driven Company #LearningWithBrainSell Focus on one measurable business outcome at a time where an ins...
Questions Data-Driven Companies Can Confidently Answer #LearningWithBrainSell Am I hiring the right people at the right ti...
Customer Story – Marketing Services Company #LearningWithBrainSell Gaining Near Real-Time Visibility Into The Lead To Cash...
Understand The Business Need #LearningWithBrainSell How accurate is my forecast for this month, this quarter, this year? W...
Align People, Process, Technology #LearningWithBrainSell Aligned (1%) • Fits ICP • Scored by Marketing • Follow-up schedul...
Know Where Your Data Lives #LearningWithBrainSell Invoices Customers Leads Prospects Opportunities Quotes Target Lists Cam...
Connect, Relate And Blend Your Data #LearningWithBrainSell
Connect, Relate And Blend Your Data #LearningWithBrainSell SUGAR CRM MAILCHIMP QUICKBOOKS INVOICE #004657 OPPORTUNITY Dell...
Gain Insights From Your Blended Data #LearningWithBrainSell
Take Effective Action #LearningWithBrainSell
Become Data Driven Today
Questions & Discussion
Thank You For Attending! #LearningWithBrainSell Schedule Your Complimentary Data Driven Assessment
Learn how you can drive your business forward with confidence by making decisions based on actionable insights gained from organizational data in real-time.

  1. 1. 6 Steps To Become A Data-Driven Company
  2. 2. Housekeeping • 45-minute presentation with Q&A at the end • Type questions into the "question box" to submit them throughout the presentation • We'll send a copy of the deck and recording of the webinar in follow- up emails after the event #LearningWithBrainSell
  3. 3. Presenters Tony Berry Senior Solutions Architect Jordan Berry Business Analyst & Developer #LearningWithBrainSell
  4. 4. How well does your company use data to make key business decisions?
  5. 5. How easy is it to get to the data you need to make these decisions?
  6. 6. 6 Steps To Become A Data-Driven Company
  7. 7. Agenda  Why it’s important to be a data-driven company  Why it can be challenging  A 6-step game plan for success  Customer Story  Q&A #LearningWithBrainSell
  8. 8. Would you drive your car only using your rear-view mirror?
  9. 9. Volume of Data is Large & Expanding Data is Scattered & Siloed Across Departments Integration is Slow and Error Prone Becoming Data Driven Is Hard
  10. 10. Businesses Are Struggling 3/4 70% of time is spent manually finding, cleaning and organizing their data of an organization’s data goes unused for analytics & reporting
  11. 11. Leveraging Data Helps Drive Growth “Data-driven organizations are… 23x more likely to acquire customers, 6x as likely to retain customers, 19x as likely to be profitable as a result.” – McKinsey Global Institute
  12. 12. Attributes Of A Data-Driven Company #LearningWithBrainSell
  13. 13. How To Become A Data-Driven Company #LearningWithBrainSell Focus on one measurable business outcome at a time where an insights- driven approach can directly impact profit, cost, efficiency, or customer satisfaction. Share the vision with your team by helping employees understand the end goal of the insight’s initiative. Identify and implement a straightforward process for each business objective. Identify the company's data sources and format type. Create procedures and documentation to ensure that employees know how to adjust and maintain data sources for optimal function. New Data as a Service (DaaS) technologies allow an organization's various data sources to be left in place, easily connected, related and then blended in real-time to form intelligent relationships. Go beyond the traditional performance and operational metrics of your business to understand the root cause of why things happen so that you can better predict future business outcomes or challenges before they occur. Make business decisions based on the extracted insights. Once decisions are made from the insights, actions and reminders can be automated to help your team implement changes. Understand the business need Align people, process, and technology Know where your data lives Connect, relate, and blend your data Gain insights from your blended data Take effective action
  14. 14. Questions Data-Driven Companies Can Confidently Answer #LearningWithBrainSell Am I hiring the right people at the right time to meet my customer’s needs? Are my teams consistently meeting the deadlines that matter? How accurate is my forecast for this month, this quarter, this year? What does my sales pipeline look like and is it enough to hit our revenue goals? Are my largest customer my most profitable? If not, who is and why? What payments are most at risk on our current open invoices? Is my customer on- boarding process working and how can it be improved? What is my ROI by marketing channel and where should I allocate my spending? What products should we introduce to meet unmet customer demand?
  15. 15. Customer Story – Marketing Services Company #LearningWithBrainSell Gaining Near Real-Time Visibility Into The Lead To Cash Process. A mid-market marketing services company was struggling to understand how their sales pipeline was converting into realized revenue over given periods. Their data was siloed in several systems and generating reports was slow and often outdated.
  16. 16. Understand The Business Need #LearningWithBrainSell How accurate is my forecast for this month, this quarter, this year? What does my sales pipeline look like and is it enough to hit our revenue goals? Is my team spending time with the right customers and is this effective? Where are the bottlenecks in our lead to cash lifecycle? • More Accurate Forecasts • Pipeline Growth & Shape • Sales Effectiveness • Sales Velocity • Customer Lifecycle Improvements C H ALLENGES G O A LS
  17. 17. Align People, Process, Technology #LearningWithBrainSell Aligned (1%) • Fits ICP • Scored by Marketing • Follow-up scheduled Needs Identified (10%) •Market Definition - R •Profile Completed •Decision makers • Needs Understood Qualify (30%) • Product Interest • Demo • Budgeted - R Proposal (75%) • Proposal Request - R • ROI/Proof Contract (90%) •Verbal •Ordered – R • Sales Order - R Closed/Won (100%) • Order • Implementation Loss IntelligenceAdd-On Opportunity Win Intelligence Web, Call, Event Marketing Cross Sell CustomerTarget
  18. 18. Know Where Your Data Lives #LearningWithBrainSell Invoices Customers Leads Prospects Opportunities Quotes Target Lists Campaigns Contacts Projects Services Marketing Library Goals Proposals
  19. 19. Connect, Relate And Blend Your Data #LearningWithBrainSell
  20. 20. Connect, Relate And Blend Your Data #LearningWithBrainSell SUGAR CRM MAILCHIMP QUICKBOOKS INVOICE #004657 OPPORTUNITY Dell Computers OPPORTUNITY Blackbaud INVOICE #004447 INVOICE #004259 CAMPAIGN Partner Conference CAMPAIGN Target Accounts
  21. 21. Gain Insights From Your Blended Data #LearningWithBrainSell
  22. 22. Gain Insights From Your Blended Data #LearningWithBrainSell
  23. 23. Take Effective Action #LearningWithBrainSell
  24. 24. Become Data Driven Today
  25. 25. Questions & Discussion
  Thank You For Attending! #LearningWithBrainSell Schedule Your Complimentary Data Driven Assessment

