Boy By Anne Ziegler audiobooks download

Anna Ziegler's Boy is a powerful statement about sexual identity and the mystery of what makes us who we are. After a baby...
GO TO PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD ●Written By: Anne Ziegler ●Narrated By: Amy Pietz, Sarah Drew, John Getz, Bobby Stegger...
  1. 1. Anna Ziegler's Boy is a powerful statement about sexual identity and the mystery of what makes us who we are. After a baby boy is seriously injured in an accident, a doctor persuades his parents to raise the child as a girl. As the child grows up, the child-known as Samantha and Adam at different times-faces an extraordinary challenge to carve out a place in the world. An L.A. Theatre Works full cast performance featuring: Sarah Drew as Jenny John Getz as Dr. Wendell Barnes Travis Johns as Doug Amy Pietz as Trudy Bobby Steggert as Adam Turner Directed by Debbie Devine. Recorded in Los Angeles before a live audience at The James Bridges Theater, UCLA in July of 2016. Boy is part of L.A. Theatre Works' Relativity Series featuring science-themed plays. Major funding for the Relativity Series is provided by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, to enhance public understanding of science and technology in the modern world. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD BOOK Boy | free online audiobook
×