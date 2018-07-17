-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
Cells in the body require voltage to work and to make new cells to replace worn out cells. Our muscles are rechargeable batteries that provide this voltage. Each organ has its own battery pack. Such battery packs are specific stacks of muscles. These muscle stacks are known as acupuncture meridians.
Author : MD, Jerry L Tennant MD
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-2
Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces
Format : PDF
Seller information : MD, Jerry L Tennant MD ( 4✮ )
Link Download : https://mahdiuntulan.blogspot.com/?book=150850072X
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment