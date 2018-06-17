Synnopsis :

HardCover. Pub Date: 2006 Pages: 400 Publisher: Lippincott Williams & Wilkins This volume provides a summary review of All recently published. And Ongoing Research Initiatives related to Tourette Syndrome The latest research is presented in a clinical context And Controversial issues are fully discussed using an evidence-based approach. These issues include the prevalence of TS. the nature of the TS phenotype. the role of autoimmunity in the development of TS. the role of comorbidity in functional outcomes of TS patients. and approaches to identifying the TS genegenes. Chapters describe recent advances in neuroimaging. genetics. and treatment. The book includes extensive discussions of co-morbid disorders: obsessive-compulsive disorder. attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. mood disorders. and tics.



Author :

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-2

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces

Format : PDF

Seller information : ( 1✮ )

Link Download : https://bestnewsfile.blogspot.ru/?book=0781799708

