Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
www sexy book com : The Black Door | Erotica Listen to The Black Door and www sexy book com new releases on your iPhone iP...
www sexy book com : The Black Door | Erotica Ariel Vaughn is a high-powered attorney and a partner at her firm, dating one...
www sexy book com : The Black Door | Erotica Written By: Velvet . Narrated By: Honey Jones Publisher: Blackstone Audiobook...
www sexy book com : The Black Door | Erotica Download Full Version The Black Door Audio OR Get now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

www sexy book com : The Black Door | Erotica

7 views

Published on

Listen to The Black Door and www sexy book com new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any www sexy book com FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

www sexy book com : The Black Door | Erotica

  1. 1. www sexy book com : The Black Door | Erotica Listen to The Black Door and www sexy book com new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any www sexy book com FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. www sexy book com : The Black Door | Erotica Ariel Vaughn is a high-powered attorney and a partner at her firm, dating one of the most eligible bachelors in New York City, who is also a powerful judge firmly on the political path. She's living the high life, but her sex life has hit a low point. He was once a tiger in the sheets, but his interest has cooled considerably, and Ariel is wound so tight she's about to explode. When a hot young escort introduces her to the Black Door and her best friend encourages her to try it out, she finds a fantasy playground for women-full of every sexual temptation a girl could dream of. It is there that she meets a man who turns her on physically, mentally, and emotionally. But when her sexual fantasy life begins to spill into her real life, everything starts to spiral out of control. In this sensual, erotic novel, Ariel stands to lose everything that means something to her for that next sweet fix. "The delicious high-priced scandal of Jackie Collins meets the steamy sexiness of Zane."-Debbi Morgan, Emmy Award- winning actress
  3. 3. www sexy book com : The Black Door | Erotica Written By: Velvet . Narrated By: Honey Jones Publisher: Blackstone Audiobooks Date: November 2016 Duration: 9 hours 8 minutes
  4. 4. www sexy book com : The Black Door | Erotica Download Full Version The Black Door Audio OR Get now

×