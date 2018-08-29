Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Desire Unchained audio books free download Desire Unchained audio books free download LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD...
Desire Unchained audio books free download Shade is a demon with heart, but like his brothers he's harboring a dark secret...
Desire Unchained audio books free download Written By: Larissa Ione. Narrated By: Hillary Huber Publisher: Hachette Book G...
Desire Unchained audio books free download Download Full Version Desire Unchained Audio OR Listen now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Desire Unchained audio books free download

4 views

Published on

Desire Unchained audio books free download

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Desire Unchained audio books free download

  1. 1. Desire Unchained audio books free download Desire Unchained audio books free download LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Desire Unchained audio books free download Shade is a demon with heart, but like his brothers he's harboring a dark secret, one that brings him, and his lovers, to their knees. As a Seminus demon he's destined to bed as many women as he can--unless he bonds with a life mate, a situation that his nemesis uses to great advantage. Determined to make Shade pay for a wrong he didn't commit, his evil brother Roag kidnaps him and forces him to bond with the one woman Shade never thought he'd see again. The one woman who has the ability to steal his heart. The one woman who will never understand the darkness that lives within him. ​ Runa succombed to Shade's charms a year ago, and she thought he was the perfect guy--until she found him in bed with two other women. In her haste to escape the mortifying scene, Runa found herself on the darkened New York City streets where she was attacked. Her attacker didn't kill her, but he did mark her forever--he was a werewolf, and now, so is she. Runa shows up at Shade's apartment looking for him, and revenge, but finds herself kidnapped by Roag. ​ In Roag's dungeon, Runa and Shade find themselves forever changed, and forever bonded as lifemates. As they make their escape and race to warn others about Roag's evil plans, Runa and Shade must find a way to save themselves before their destiny, and Roag's vengeance, destroys them all.
  3. 3. Desire Unchained audio books free download Written By: Larissa Ione. Narrated By: Hillary Huber Publisher: Hachette Book Group USA Date: February 2011 Duration: 10 hours 52 minutes
  4. 4. Desire Unchained audio books free download Download Full Version Desire Unchained Audio OR Listen now

×