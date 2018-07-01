This books ( Foundations of Periodontics for the Dental Hygienist [DOWNLOAD] ) Made by Jill S. Gehrig

Comprehensive and easy-to-understand, Foundations of Periodontics for the Dental Hygienist, 4th Edition offers up-to-date, evidence-based coverage of periodontal anatomy, the periodontal disease process, and classifications of periodontal disease. Rather than presenting information in narrative style, the author, a leading expert in the field, uses a detailed outline format, making the information easier to read, understand, and reference. The Fourth Edition has been revised and updated throughout, continues its focus on the hygienist s role in periodontal therapy, and adds a number of new features designed to help students apply what they are learning to clinical patient care situations. *Five Comprehensive Patient Cases-two brand-new to this edition-include clinical photos, radiographs, and periodontal charts to help students develop practice skills as they apply and integrate content from the entire book to patient periodontal care planning.*An easy-to-use, easy-to-reference outline format makes it easy for readers to identify, learn, and review key concepts.*Hundreds of full color illustrations and clinical photographs visually reinforce chapter content.* A Focus on Patients feature asks readers to apply chapter content in the context of clinical periodontal care.*New chapter-opening Clinical Patient Care features spell out the relevance of chapter content to patient care.*Evidence-based content is integrated throughout, ensuring the most current, reliable information.*New Evidence in Action features assist students in applying current evidence-based research findings to clinical patient care.*New Ethical Dilemmas features help students apply the difficult concept of legal/ethical issues to the patient care setting.*Learning Objectives and Key Terms provide a "road map" to module topics and help students master a whole new dental vocabulary.*A complete online audio glossary provides quick access to common periodontal terminology and pronunciation.

