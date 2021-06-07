Full Epub Found a Secret (Sweetfern Harbor Mystery Book 23)

A perfect distraction. An untimely death. And a longlost sister who doesnÃ¢Â€Â™t seem to existÃ¢Â€Â¦With the festivities and fireworks of Independence Day right around the corner spirits are high in the Sheffield Bed and Breakfast. Brenda Rivers eagerly looks forward to welcoming her guests to the celebration Ã¢Â€Â“ but not everybody is in a cheerful mood.On the hunt for her elusive missing sister Colleen SullivanÃ¢Â€Â™s fruitless search has brought her to the small town of Sweetfern Harbor. Despite the lack of clues sheÃ¢Â€Â™s determined to find the family she only recently learned she had. But after Colleen is found dead in the midst of the celebration Brenda finds herself drawn into a puzzling case that will push her sleuthing skills to the limit.Tasked with unravelling the mystery behind ColleenÃ¢Â€Â™s missing Ã¢Â€Â“ and seemingly nonexistent Ã¢Â€Â“ sister Brenda and head detective Mac must discover the truth behind ColeenÃ¢Â€Â™s pastÃ¢Â€Â¦ along with the real reason that brought her to Sweetfern Harbor. Can Brenda solve this seemingly impossible case Or will the killer slip through their fingersPacked with plenty of puzzling clues and tons of twists that will keep you guessing Brenda RiverÃ¢Â€Â™s latest murder mystery is a short and cozy read that will delight fans of the Sweetfern Harbor series. Scroll up and grab your copy today!