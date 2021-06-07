Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Description A perfect distraction. An untimely death. And a long-lost sister who doesnâ€™t seem to existâ€¦With the festiv...
Book Details ASIN : B0949JB4TL
IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ Found a Secret (Sweetfern Harbor Mystery Book 23), CLICK BUTTON DOWNLOAD IN THE NEXT PAGE
DOWNLOAD OR READ Found a Secret (Sweetfern Harbor Mystery Book 23) by click link below READ NOW Found a Secret (Sweetfern ...
EBOOKS
READ
DOWNLOAD
EPUB
KINDLE
BESTSELLER
PAPERBACK
HARDCOVER
IPAD
ANDROID THANK YOU
Full Epub Found a Secret (Sweetfern Harbor Mystery Book 23)
Full Epub Found a Secret (Sweetfern Harbor Mystery Book 23)
Full Epub Found a Secret (Sweetfern Harbor Mystery Book 23)
Full Epub Found a Secret (Sweetfern Harbor Mystery Book 23)
Full Epub Found a Secret (Sweetfern Harbor Mystery Book 23)
Full Epub Found a Secret (Sweetfern Harbor Mystery Book 23)
Full Epub Found a Secret (Sweetfern Harbor Mystery Book 23)
Full Epub Found a Secret (Sweetfern Harbor Mystery Book 23)
Full Epub Found a Secret (Sweetfern Harbor Mystery Book 23)
Full Epub Found a Secret (Sweetfern Harbor Mystery Book 23)
Full Epub Found a Secret (Sweetfern Harbor Mystery Book 23)
Full Epub Found a Secret (Sweetfern Harbor Mystery Book 23)
Full Epub Found a Secret (Sweetfern Harbor Mystery Book 23)
Full Epub Found a Secret (Sweetfern Harbor Mystery Book 23)
Full Epub Found a Secret (Sweetfern Harbor Mystery Book 23)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Career
7 views
Jun. 07, 2021

Full Epub Found a Secret (Sweetfern Harbor Mystery Book 23)

A perfect distraction. An untimely death. And a longlost sister who doesnÃ¢Â€Â™t seem to existÃ¢Â€Â¦With the festivities and fireworks of Independence Day right around the corner spirits are high in the Sheffield Bed and Breakfast. Brenda Rivers eagerly looks forward to welcoming her guests to the celebration Ã¢Â€Â“ but not everybody is in a cheerful mood.On the hunt for her elusive missing sister Colleen SullivanÃ¢Â€Â™s fruitless search has brought her to the small town of Sweetfern Harbor. Despite the lack of clues sheÃ¢Â€Â™s determined to find the family she only recently learned she had. But after Colleen is found dead in the midst of the celebration Brenda finds herself drawn into a puzzling case that will push her sleuthing skills to the limit.Tasked with unravelling the mystery behind ColleenÃ¢Â€Â™s missing Ã¢Â€Â“ and seemingly nonexistent Ã¢Â€Â“ sister Brenda and head detective Mac must discover the truth behind ColeenÃ¢Â€Â™s pastÃ¢Â€Â¦ along with the real reason that brought her to Sweetfern Harbor. Can Brenda solve this seemingly impossible case Or will the killer slip through their fingersPacked with plenty of puzzling clues and tons of twists that will keep you guessing Brenda RiverÃ¢Â€Â™s latest murder mystery is a short and cozy read that will delight fans of the Sweetfern Harbor series. Scroll up and grab your copy today!

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Full Epub Found a Secret (Sweetfern Harbor Mystery Book 23)

  1. 1. Description A perfect distraction. An untimely death. And a long-lost sister who doesnâ€™t seem to existâ€¦With the festivities and fireworks of Independence Day right around the corner, spirits are high in the Sheffield Bed and Breakfast. Brenda Rivers eagerly looks forward to welcoming her guests to the celebration â€“ but not everybody is in a cheerful mood.On the hunt for her elusive missing sister, Colleen Sullivanâ€™s fruitless search has brought her to the small town of Sweetfern Harbor. Despite the lack of clues, sheâ€™s determined to find the family she only recently learned she had. But after Colleen is found dead in the midst of the celebration, Brenda finds herself drawn into a puzzling case that will push her sleuthing skills to the limit.Tasked with unravelling the mystery behind Colleenâ€™s missing â€“ and seemingly non-existent â€“ sister, Brenda and head detective Mac must discover the truth behind Coleenâ€™s pastâ€¦ along with the real reason that brought her to Sweetfern Harbor. Can Brenda solve this seemingly impossible case? Or will the killer slip through their fingers?Packed with plenty of puzzling clues and tons of twists that will keep you guessing, Brenda Riverâ€™s latest murder mystery is a short and cozy read that will delight fans of the Sweetfern Harbor series. Scroll up and grab your copy today!
  2. 2. Book Details ASIN : B0949JB4TL
  3. 3. IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ Found a Secret (Sweetfern Harbor Mystery Book 23), CLICK BUTTON DOWNLOAD IN THE NEXT PAGE
  4. 4. DOWNLOAD OR READ Found a Secret (Sweetfern Harbor Mystery Book 23) by click link below READ NOW Found a Secret (Sweetfern Harbor Mystery Book 23) OR CLICK THE BUTTON HERE
  5. 5. EBOOKS
  6. 6. READ
  7. 7. DOWNLOAD
  8. 8. EPUB
  9. 9. KINDLE
  10. 10. BESTSELLER
  11. 11. PAPERBACK
  12. 12. HARDCOVER
  13. 13. IPAD
  14. 14. ANDROID THANK YOU

×