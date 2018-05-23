-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Audiobook [PDF] Flat Vernacular Journal
Download : https://khoirulbro000098.blogspot.co.id/?book=0553459473
Payton Cosell Turner, the founder of the celebrated Brooklyn-based wallpaper studio Flat Vernacular, creates one-of-a-kind art that is awash in color and pop culture infused pattern. This blank journal features a sumptuous cover design, a ribbon marker, colorful endpapers, and alternating blank and lined interior pages that are perfect for recording all manner of notes, dreams, plans, and sketches."
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment