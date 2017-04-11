Red4348 Before, During, and After Reading Strategies

Flip Chart: Before, During, and After Reading Strategies Victoria Bostic Critical Assignment 1 RED4348
Before Reading Strategies Understand Text Features Use a Graphic Organizer Introduce Vocabulary Ask and AnswerActivate Pri...
1. Understand Text Features Using a chart such as this one, helps provide students with an understanding of the text struc...
2. Introduce Vocabulary Introduction of vocabulary or important words is necessary for comprehension of any text. When we ...
3. Use a Graphic Organizer • I like to use a graphic organizer like this one almost like a KWL. • The topic goes in the mi...
4. Activate Prior Knowledge I like to activate prior knowledge by posing our essential question. Students collaborate to a...
5. Ask and Answer Questions Asking and answering questions allows students to use what they know already to develop questi...
During Reading Strategies • Make Predictions • Sketch and Write • Make Connections • Summarize • Eagle Eyes
1. Make Predictions • Teachers pause periodically throughout the text to provide students a chance to predict what will ha...
2. Listen-Sketch-Draft Listen-Sketch-Draft (Kagan) • This is one of my favorite Kagan structures. • Students listen to a r...
3. Make Connections There are 3 types of connections you can make. These are text to text, text to self, and text to world...
4. Summarize Summarizing is telling what the story is mostly about. In nonfiction text, this consists of pulling the facts...
5. Eagle Eyes Eagle Eye is a reading strategy to help make sense of what you are reading. Eagle Eye uses pictures and othe...
After Reading Strategies Answer Questions Evaluate 3-2-1 Summary Synthesize Reflect
1. Answer Questions If you developed questions before reading, now is the perfect time to answer those questions. Students...
2. Reflect • Students reflect on the text they have read. • They may answer comprehension questions posed by the teacher. ...
3. Synthesize Synthesizing takes what you know and what you learned to form new ideas. This is an important higher order t...
4. 3-2-1 Summary • A 3-2-1 summary can be done in a variety of ways. • This example asks for 3 things you have learned, 2 ...
5. Evaluate • Evaluating the text is when students find the purpose of the author. • When students are able to identify wh...
References • Bursuck, W. D., & Damer, M. (2011). Teaching Reading to Students Who Are at Risk or Have Disabilities: A Mult...
  1. 1. Flip Chart: Before, During, and After Reading Strategies Victoria Bostic Critical Assignment 1 RED4348
  2. 2. Before Reading Strategies Understand Text Features Use a Graphic Organizer Introduce Vocabulary Ask and AnswerActivate Prior
  3. 3. 1. Understand Text Features Using a chart such as this one, helps provide students with an understanding of the text structure. Understanding the text structure and where you can find information, will provide students with a framework for reading the text.
  4. 4. 2. Introduce Vocabulary Introduction of vocabulary or important words is necessary for comprehension of any text. When we are introducing a new text, we should be using a word map such as this one, or another graphic to provide students with an understanding of what each word means.
  5. 5. 3. Use a Graphic Organizer • I like to use a graphic organizer like this one almost like a KWL. • The topic goes in the middle. • Students use what they already know about the topic to generate statements. • Those statements go in the circles around the outside. • As we read, we think about the statements we have written and what other information we can expand upon.
  6. 6. 4. Activate Prior Knowledge I like to activate prior knowledge by posing our essential question. Students collaborate to answer the questions based on what they know with their group. Students then scramble to make new groups. They share the answers they already have along with gathering new answers We repeat this 2 or 3 times.
  7. 7. 5. Ask and Answer Questions Asking and answering questions allows students to use what they know already to develop questions about the text or topic. This allows students to take control of their learning. While we read we remember these questions.
  8. 8. During Reading Strategies • Make Predictions • Sketch and Write • Make Connections • Summarize • Eagle Eyes
  9. 9. 1. Make Predictions • Teachers pause periodically throughout the text to provide students a chance to predict what will happen next. • Students use text evidence to agree or disagree with the predictions of classmates. • This process allows teachers to check for understanding.
  10. 10. 2. Listen-Sketch-Draft Listen-Sketch-Draft (Kagan) • This is one of my favorite Kagan structures. • Students listen to a read aloud. • While listening, students make a quick sketch of important details. • When the teacher finishes reading, students can write a sentence to match each picture.
  11. 11. 3. Make Connections There are 3 types of connections you can make. These are text to text, text to self, and text to world. Using these structures allows students to take ownership of what they are reading. This strategy requires students to comprehend what they are reading.
  12. 12. 4. Summarize Summarizing is telling what the story is mostly about. In nonfiction text, this consists of pulling the facts and important information out. Students must work to create complete sentences based on the facts they have found to be important.
  13. 13. 5. Eagle Eyes Eagle Eye is a reading strategy to help make sense of what you are reading. Eagle Eye uses pictures and other text features as context clues to help students decode what they are reading.
  14. 14. After Reading Strategies Answer Questions Evaluate 3-2-1 Summary Synthesize Reflect
  15. 15. 1. Answer Questions If you developed questions before reading, now is the perfect time to answer those questions. Students should answer the questions based on what they have learned from their reading and class discussions.
  16. 16. 2. Reflect • Students reflect on the text they have read. • They may answer comprehension questions posed by the teacher. • “What was the most important part in the story? Why?” • “How was this book like other books you have read?”
  17. 17. 3. Synthesize Synthesizing takes what you know and what you learned to form new ideas. This is an important higher order thinking skill for students to master. Synthesizing information is a clear indicator of comprehension.
  18. 18. 4. 3-2-1 Summary • A 3-2-1 summary can be done in a variety of ways. • This example asks for 3 things you have learned, 2 things you are wondering, and 1 picture to relate to your learning. • I have found that the 3-2-1 empowers the students. They find the countdown fun and less daunting.
  19. 19. 5. Evaluate • Evaluating the text is when students find the purpose of the author. • When students are able to identify why they are reading a selection, they are better able to comprehend the information.
  20. 20. References • Bursuck, W. D., & Damer, M. (2011). Teaching Reading to Students Who Are at Risk or Have Disabilities: A Multi-Tier Approach (2 ed.). Upper Saddle River, New Jersey: Pearson Education, Inc. Retrieved March 27, 2017 • Adler, C. (2001). Seven Strategies to Teach Students Text Comprehension. In Reading Rockets. Retrieved April 10, 2017, from http://www.readingrockets.org/article/seven-strategies-teach-students- text-comprehension

