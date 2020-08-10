Weed delivery near me

How to order weed online?

First time purchasing, you probably ask yourself this question: how to buy marijuana online? At ganga420 Strains Store, order weed online



is very simple; In 3 steps, we will show you how to mail order cannabis online quickly and easily.



1st Step: Click on the button shop (ALL PRODUCTS ) to see our menu and select your marijuana category between strains, concentrates, edibles, vapes



products, seeds, Oils, tinctures, hashish. Then add your products in your shopping cart by clicking on the ”add to cart” button.



2nd Step: Your products added in your shopping cart, click on the ”cart icon” at the top of your screen, and you will automatically be



redirected on the payment page.



3rd Step: Once you are on the payment page, all you have to do is choose your payment method and proceed To Checkout . You don’t



need to create an account to make your payment.