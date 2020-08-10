Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cannabis is currently legal when used for medical purposes in Australia.
  legal weed australia

Despite increasing acceptance, cannabis use is still illegal in Australia

Cannabis is a drug which is becoming more accepted in Australia, both for its medical aspects and when used for recreational purposes, around the world

Unfortunately, for now, despite progress elsewhere, in almost all circumstances, if you buy cannabis in Australia, you will be breaking the law.Specifically, that means that if you buy cannabis for 'Adult' or 'Recreational' use then you will likely be breaking the law.
  FACTIt's legal for any patient with an appropriate prescription (for a cannabis related product,) to buy cannabis in Australia. Medical marijuana was legalized in this way, following changes in Federal legislation in 2016. Sales of cannabis, even when undertaken for medical reasons, are heavily regulated for a number of reasons which we have covered elsewhere. A substantial proportion of police resources go towards capturing people who break these laws. In total, across Australia, the government spends around $1.1bn on enforcing drug policy as a whole. enforcement of cannabis laws and, of that, about 80% of expenditure is related to pursuing people on possession charges.
  7. 7. Cannabis is currently legal when used for medical purposes in Australia. recreational purposes in February 2019 
  Buying cannabis can open the door to number ofcriminal problems for you. In Australia, The police have the power to search you, so long as they believe there is a reasonable chance you might be holding any type of drug, including cannabis. They also have the right to stop you, at random if you're driving and perform a drug test.  If you're caught with a small amount:  The specifics change according to the state you're in and generally, a 'small amount' won't get you sent to jail.However, in many cases, even   those simply possessing the 'paraphernalia' of drugs can be subject to strict penalties. You'll generally get a caution for a small amount. After   2 cautions, you'll have to go to court and that could result in a fine or imprisonment.
  More serious activities related todealing with cannabis such as trafficking and exportation (anything which would move the drug in and or out   of Australia) fall under the auspices of the Federal Police / boarder control.
