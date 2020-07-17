SEO & Social Media Marketing Webinar

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SEO & Social Media Marketing Training Presented by: Brandon Leibowitz Email: brandon@seooptimizers.com | Phone: (310) 940-...
Why You Might Be Here? • Learn about digital marketing • Grow your online business • Increase traffic to your website • Tr...
About Me • CSULB Business Marketing Degree • 13+ years experience digital marketing • Director of SEO at advertising agenc...
Today’s Goals • What Is SEO? • How Search Engines Work • On Page SEO • Link Building Strategies • Tracking & Analytics Ema...
SEO: Search Engine Optimization • Ranking websites in the search engines • Maximize visitors to a specific webpage • Do no...
How Search Engines Work • Spiders crawl websites • Pages are assigned a value • Determine website relevancy • Top secret a...
Search Engine Algorithms Google updates the search algorithm daily Major updates are released every few months Email: bran...
Off Page SEO • Building Backlinks • Create & Distribute Content • Analyze Your Competitors • Reputation Management • Socia...
Link Building Quality Standards • Quality over quantity • Find niche related sites • Seek out Authority sites pass on more...
Google Analytics • Your website data • Traffic sources • Top pages • Mobile vs desktop Email: brandon@seooptimizers.com | ...
https://seooptimizers.com/free
Social Media Marketing 101 Presented by: Brandon Leibowitz Email: brandon@seooptimizers.com | Phone: (310) 940-9463
• Started As Social Networking • Evolved To Social Media • Social + Media What is Social Media Marketing? Email: brandon@s...
Social Media Challenges • New sites constantly emerge • Sites change their look and feel • Branding yourself • Building a ...
Know Your Market • Ask questions your customers would ask • Learn as much about your audience • Understand their wants and...
Popular Social Media Sites • Facebook • Connecting friends and family • Twitter • Microblogging platform • LinkedIn • B2B ...
• Create a business page; not a personal page • Join/create niche related groups • You can use #HashTags in your posts • L...
• Follow your authority / competitors followers • Interact with users and by @ mentioning • Retweet useful and interesting...
• Create a business page; not a personal page • Become active in niche related groups • You can use #HashTags in your post...
• 80% Female demographic • Use 3 to 5 #HashTags per post • Reshare and heart other peoples images • Upload images from URL...
• All demographics • Pictures and 1 minute videos • Use up to 30 #HashTags per post • Use stories and IGTV • Like, comment...
Content Calendar • Coordinate with team members • Prepare content ahead of time • Schedule posts in advance • Stay organiz...
Ethical Practices • Avoid black hat unethical techniques • Follow each sites terms and conditions • Give credit when using...
Social Media Strategies • Build relationships • Separate business/personal profiles • Use #HashTags appropriately • Share ...
https://seooptimizers.com/free
SEO & Social Media Marketing Webinar

  1. 1. SEO & Social Media Marketing Training Presented by: Brandon Leibowitz Email: brandon@seooptimizers.com | Phone: (310) 940-9463
  2. 2. Why You Might Be Here? • Learn about digital marketing • Grow your online business • Increase traffic to your website • Transition jobs / careers • Network with other professionals Email: brandon@seooptimizers.com | Phone: (310) 940-9463
  3. 3. About Me • CSULB Business Marketing Degree • 13+ years experience digital marketing • Director of SEO at advertising agencies • Owner of SEO Optimizers Email: brandon@seooptimizers.com | Phone: (310) 940-9463
  4. 4. Today’s Goals • What Is SEO? • How Search Engines Work • On Page SEO • Link Building Strategies • Tracking & Analytics Email: brandon@seooptimizers.com | Phone: (310) 940-9463
  5. 5. SEO: Search Engine Optimization • Ranking websites in the search engines • Maximize visitors to a specific webpage • Do not rely solely on Google, Bing and Yahoo • Different types of searches: Images, Videos, Maps, etc. Email: brandon@seooptimizers.com | Phone: (310) 940-9463
  7. 7. How Search Engines Work • Spiders crawl websites • Pages are assigned a value • Determine website relevancy • Top secret algorithm • Provide answers to questions Email: brandon@seooptimizers.com | Phone: (310) 940-9463
  10. 10. Search Engine Algorithms Google updates the search algorithm daily Major updates are released every few months Email: brandon@seooptimizers.com | Phone: (310) 940-9463
  13. 13. Off Page SEO • Building Backlinks • Create & Distribute Content • Analyze Your Competitors • Reputation Management • Social Media Marketing Email: brandon@seooptimizers.com | Phone: (310) 940-9463
  14. 14. Link Building Quality Standards • Quality over quantity • Find niche related sites • Seek out Authority sites pass on more trust • Wikipedia, Examiner, Huffington post, .edu ,.gov, etc. Email: brandon@seooptimizers.com | Phone: (310) 940-9463
  15. 15. Google Analytics • Your website data • Traffic sources • Top pages • Mobile vs desktop Email: brandon@seooptimizers.com | Phone: (310) 940-9463
  16. 16. https://seooptimizers.com/free
  19. 19. Social Media Marketing 101 Presented by: Brandon Leibowitz Email: brandon@seooptimizers.com | Phone: (310) 940-9463
  20. 20. • Started As Social Networking • Evolved To Social Media • Social + Media What is Social Media Marketing? Email: brandon@seooptimizers.com | Phone: (310) 940-9463
  21. 21. What is Social Media Marketing? Email: brandon@seooptimizers.com | Phone: (310) 940-9463
  22. 22. Social Media Challenges • New sites constantly emerge • Sites change their look and feel • Branding yourself • Building a following • Getting engagement Email: brandon@seooptimizers.com | Phone: (310) 940-9463
  23. 23. Know Your Market • Ask questions your customers would ask • Learn as much about your audience • Understand their wants and needs Email: brandon@seooptimizers.com | Phone: (310) 940-9463
  24. 24. Popular Social Media Sites • Facebook • Connecting friends and family • Twitter • Microblogging platform • LinkedIn • B2B marketing • Pinterest • Image & video sharing site • Instagram • Photos, videos and more Email: brandon@seooptimizers.com | Phone: (310) 940-9463
  25. 25. • Create a business page; not a personal page • Join/create niche related groups • You can use #HashTags in your posts • Like, comment, and share others posts • Update your status a few times a week Email: brandon@seooptimizers.com | Phone: (310) 940-9463
  26. 26. • Follow your authority / competitors followers • Interact with users and by @ mentioning • Retweet useful and interesting tweets • Send out multiple Tweets throughout the day • Use two to three #HashTags per tweet Email: brandon@seooptimizers.com | Phone: (310) 940-9463
  27. 27. • Create a business page; not a personal page • Become active in niche related groups • You can use #HashTags in your posts • Engage with others • Update your status frequently Email: brandon@seooptimizers.com | Phone: (310) 940-9463
  28. 28. • 80% Female demographic • Use 3 to 5 #HashTags per post • Reshare and heart other peoples images • Upload images from URL not file • Include your URL in the description Email: brandon@seooptimizers.com | Phone: (310) 940-9463
  29. 29. • All demographics • Pictures and 1 minute videos • Use up to 30 #HashTags per post • Use stories and IGTV • Like, comment and follow users • Get a business page for analytics Email: brandon@seooptimizers.com | Phone: (310) 940-9463
  30. 30. Content Calendar • Coordinate with team members • Prepare content ahead of time • Schedule posts in advance • Stay organized • Improve your efficiency Email: brandon@seooptimizers.com | Phone: (310) 940-9463
  31. 31. Ethical Practices • Avoid black hat unethical techniques • Follow each sites terms and conditions • Give credit when using others content • Do not SPAM Email: brandon@seooptimizers.com | Phone: (310) 940-9463
  32. 32. Social Media Strategies • Build relationships • Separate business/personal profiles • Use #HashTags appropriately • Share other peoples content • Use keywords in your posts Email: brandon@seooptimizers.com | Phone: (310) 940-9463
  33. 33. https://seooptimizers.com/free
