How to make money on your feedback

How to leave a review which be paid?
To leave a review and get 10 RBB you just need to :
1. Record a video review about our company, which shows your face, as well as a website or a company logo.
2. Write text review about our company.
3. Upload your video to YouTube.
4. Send your feedback in reviews page, attaching the video.

Your review must meet the following conditions:
1. Your review text must have 300 characters or more.
2. Your video must be unique, filmed by you, and not taken from outside the resources.
3. Your video must be of HD quality or higher.
4. The sound in the video also must be of high quality.

