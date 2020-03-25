Successfully reported this slideshow.
Getting Started with Audio Podcasting for Beginners Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/po...
A little bit about our podcast… • New episodes every month on the latest trends and digital advancements affecting the boo...
Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast THE CASE FOR PODCASTING
The case for podcasting Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast Percentages of Canadia...
Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast Percentages of Canadians 18+ Source: canadianp...
Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast Percentages of Canadian monthly podcast listen...
Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast Source: canadianpodcastlistener.ca The case fo...
Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast The case for podcasting % of adult, English-sp...
Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast The case for podcasting % of adult, English-sp...
Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast BEFORE YOU START
What are you hoping to achieve? Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast Questions to a...
Structure — Long-form interviews? Recurring segments? Seasonal topics? Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina ...
Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast Great podcasts to copy inspire you Approach #1...
Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast Great podcasts to copy inspire you Approach #2...
Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast Great podcasts to copy inspire you Approach #3...
Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast Great podcasts to copy inspire you Approach #4...
Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast THE BASIC PODCAST WORKFLOW 1. PLANNING 2. SCRI...
Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast 1. Planning Recording done by April 16  Edite...
Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast 2. Scripting 5 stages of scripts: 1. Table rea...
Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast 2. “Scripting” For interviews: • Share a list ...
Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast 3. Recording: In-person mic setups FREE $ $$ U...
Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast 3. Recording: If your guest is elsewhere MP3, ...
Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast 3. Recording: Tips & tricks • Do a sound test ...
Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast 4. Editing FREE $ $$
Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast 4. Editing
Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast 4. Editing: Best Practices Editing: • Keep you...
Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast 4b. Music
Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast 5. Distribution
Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast 5. Distribution
Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast 5b. Artwork Your podcast cover art should be s...
Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast 5b. Metadata Adding metadata to each episode c...
Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast 5b. Transcription Add a transcript of your epi...
Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast 5b. Transcription Add a transcript of your epi...
Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast 5b. Promotion! How do you share your podcast? ...
Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast 5b. Promotion! Tips for getting listeners • Cr...
Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast NOW WHAT?
Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast Is anyone listening?!? Your podcast host shoul...
Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast Stay up-to-date News sources: • hotpodnews.com...
Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast If you’re still wondering if you can start a p...
This workshop is for anyone who has been thinking about starting a podcast but is unsure where to start or even if it's a good idea for your organization's audience and objectives. Using BookNet Canada's monthly podcast (now in its fifth season) as a case study, we'll discuss: the opportunities presented by podcasting for marketing books and authors (especially audiobooks); decisions you'll have to make around format, hardware, software, workflow, distribution, and building a team; common pitfalls and success stories; finding an audience for your new podcast; and how to do it all with little or no budget. For those interested, time will be allotted for a crash course in sound editing and sample files will be provided so you can experiment at your leisure or share with colleagues.

Getting started with audio: Podcasting for beginners - Zalina Alvi (BookNet Canada) - Tech Forum 2020

  1. 1. Getting Started with Audio Podcasting for Beginners Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast
  2. 2. A little bit about our podcast… • New episodes every month on the latest trends and digital advancements affecting the book industry • Usually 20-45 minutes long • Hosted & produced by BookNet’s very small marketing team • Started our fifth season this January Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast
  3. 3. Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast THE CASE FOR PODCASTING
  4. 4. The case for podcasting Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast Percentages of Canadians 18+ Source: canadianpodcastlistener.ca
  5. 5. Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast Percentages of Canadians 18+ Source: canadianpodcastlistener.ca The case for podcasting
  6. 6. Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast Percentages of Canadian monthly podcast listeners 18+ Source: canadianpodcastlistener.ca The case for podcasting
  7. 7. Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast Source: canadianpodcastlistener.ca The case for podcasting
  8. 8. Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast The case for podcasting % of adult, English-speaking Canadians, from BookNet Canada’s Canadian Leisure & Reading Survey 2020 5% 12% 14% 10% 9% 9% 41% 2% 2% 5% 3% 1% 6% 82% More than once a day Once a day Once a week Once a month Less than once a month A few times a year Never Readers Non-readers
  9. 9. Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast The case for podcasting % of adult, English-speaking Canadians, from BookNet Canada’s Canadian Leisure & Reading Survey 2020 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% 40% 45% More than once a day Once a day Once a week Once a month Less than once a month A few times a year Never Print readers Ebook readers Audiobook listeners
  10. 10. Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast BEFORE YOU START
  11. 11. What are you hoping to achieve? Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast Questions to ask What is the essential promise of your podcast? Do you have access to the necessary resources to make your podcast? (Hint: You probably do.)
  12. 12. Structure — Long-form interviews? Recurring segments? Seasonal topics? Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast Decisions to make Frequency – Weekly? Monthly? Binge drop? Assigning roles – Who will oversee production? Who will host? Edit? Distribute and promote?
  13. 13. Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast Great podcasts to copy inspire you Approach #1 — Reviews, Readings, and Interviews: great for leveraging existing resources and content
  14. 14. Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast Great podcasts to copy inspire you Approach #2 — The Sampler: reading samples or short stories aloud to introduce listeners to new authors
  15. 15. Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast Great podcasts to copy inspire you Approach #3) The Author Turned Podcast Host: authors (of non-fiction, generally) share related content in podcast form
  16. 16. Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast Great podcasts to copy inspire you Approach #4) About the Book Industry/Writing: for when you want to reach the BIGGEST book nerds
  17. 17. Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast THE BASIC PODCAST WORKFLOW 1. PLANNING 2. SCRIPTING 3. RECORDING 4. EDITING 5. DISTRIBUTION
  18. 18. Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast 1. Planning Recording done by April 16  Edited & sent for transcription by April 23  Released April 30
  19. 19. Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast 2. Scripting 5 stages of scripts: 1. Table read script (to identify where the breaks are, pacing, “bad sounds”) 2. Revised script 3. Script that has been line edited/fact- checked/legal review 4. Tracking script (the one to be recorded) 5. Final/archival (after the editing has been done to recording) Source: Mia Lobel, Producer, Revisionist History
  20. 20. Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast 2. “Scripting” For interviews: • Share a list of prompts/questions with your guest • Separately record your intro, outro, and any segues Tips for gathering good tape*: • Work backwards to develop your questions • Use questions as a guide, not a script • Ask dumb questions *Source: Andrew Norton, Producer, Personal Best Good example of how to prep a podcast guest: www.thefullvoice.com/podcast-pre-interview
  21. 21. Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast 3. Recording: In-person mic setups FREE $ $$ Use your smartphone mic, a headset/headphones, or a built-in computer mic Invest in a microphone, some sound insulation, and/or a pop filter Each person gets their own mic and is recorded on a separate track Creating your own DIY recording booth: http://tiny.cc/uj7bkz
  22. 22. Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast 3. Recording: If your guest is elsewhere MP3, WAV, M4A
  23. 23. Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast 3. Recording: Tips & tricks • Do a sound test before you have a riveting hour-long conversation • Little sounds can become big sounds if you’re not careful • Be wary of: paper rustling, air conditioning fans, mics brushing up against your collar, a glass of water on the table • Made a mistake? Leave a pause so you can cut it more easily later • When recording a conversation: • Resist the urge to say ‘mmhmm’ • Pause and collect yourself if you need to
  24. 24. Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast 4. Editing FREE $ $$
  25. 25. Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast 4. Editing
  26. 26. Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast 4. Editing: Best Practices Editing: • Keep your overall volume around -16 dB (+/- 1 tolerance), with peaks no more than -1 dB Exporting: • Export as AAC format (*.m4a) • Mono is simpler and uses less bandwidth, stereo is also fine to use • Bitrate: 128 kbps • Sample rate: 44100 kHZ Source: Apple’s Authoring Best Practices, help.apple.com/itc/podcastsbestpractices/
  27. 27. Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast 4b. Music
  28. 28. Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast 5. Distribution
  29. 29. Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast 5. Distribution
  30. 30. Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast 5b. Artwork Your podcast cover art should be square (1:1 ratio), and iTunes says it must also be… • Min: 1400 x 1400 pixels, Max: 3000 x 3000 (max is necessary if you want it featured!) • 72 dpi; • in JPEG or PNG format with appropriate file extensions (.jpg, .png), and; • in the RGB colour space. To optimize images for mobile devices, Apple recommends compressing image files.
  31. 31. Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast 5b. Metadata Adding metadata to each episode can streamline your upload process and make it easy to bulk upload your library of episodes if you ever change platforms. • Episode name • Podcast name • Keywords • Cover art image • Author • Summary • If it’s explicit or not • Copyright
  32. 32. Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast 5b. Transcription Add a transcript of your episode for better accessibility and discoverability
  33. 33. Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast 5b. Transcription Add a transcript of your episode for better accessibility and discoverability $1 per minute
  34. 34. Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast 5b. Promotion! How do you share your podcast? • You can create a landing page for it • We embed our SoundCloud profile at booknetcanada.ca/podcast • “Subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts” • Pod.link generates a link for sharing all the places your podcast is available  • Use iTunes Link Maker: linkmaker.itunes.apple.com
  35. 35. Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast 5b. Promotion! Tips for getting listeners • Create and share clips on social media • We use Anchor to create transcribed audio clips • Cross-promote with other podcasts that have a similar audience • Make sure your guests are sharing their episode with their followers • Get a good rating on iTunes • Teach your existing audience(s) to listen to podcasts https://buffer.com/library/promote-a-podcast
  36. 36. Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast NOW WHAT?
  37. 37. Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast Is anyone listening?!? Your podcast host should provide some basic stats, e.g., number of listens per episode iTunes Connect Podcast Analytics (Beta)  podcastsconnect.apple.com/analytics
  38. 38. Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast Stay up-to-date News sources: • hotpodnews.com • blog.pacific-content.com/tagged/podcasting Workshops/Conferences: • Hot Docs Podcast Festival Creators Forum • Podcast Movement • Camp Tech Podcasts: • Gimlet Academy (Spotify only) • New Media Show • Podcasters Roundtable
  39. 39. Tech Forum 2020 #TechForum @BookNet_Canada @zalina booknetcanada.ca/podcast If you’re still wondering if you can start a podcast… booknetcanada.ca/blog/2019/1/7/5-tips-for- launching-a-successful-canadian-podcast Thank you!

