This workshop is for anyone who has been thinking about starting a podcast but is unsure where to start or even if it’s a good idea for your organization’s audience and objectives. Using BookNet Canada’s monthly podcast (now in its fifth season) as a case study, we’ll discuss: the opportunities presented by podcasting for marketing books and authors (especially audiobooks); decisions you’ll have to make around format, hardware, software, workflow, distribution, and building a team; common pitfalls and success stories; finding an audience for your new podcast; and how to do it all with little or no budget. For those interested, time will be allotted for a crash course in sound editing and sample files will be provided so you can experiment at your leisure or share with colleagues.



