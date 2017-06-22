BEST AC BANQUET HALLS IN MUMBAI TO KEEP THE HEAT OUT BookEventz is India's first Party Venue and Banquet Booking platform,...
Hotel Avon Ruby • Hotel Avon Ruby is located in the heart of the city and it can be easily approached from the Dadar Railw...
Vanmali Conference Hall • Located just a short walk from Dadar Railway Station, Vanmalli Hall is a popular option for gues...
L J Training Centre • 2 Floor Exclusively for Corporate Events( Training, Seminars, Meeting, Conference, Classes). All AC ...
Kohinoor Hall • With huge minimalistic decor and beautiful chandelier Kohinoor Hall, Dadar, Mumbai, is a choice to go for ...
Toni Banquet • Lobead is a group of organizations managed by professionals, each having the experience in the field of hos...
For more information visit : http://www.bookeventz.com Business Details Contact Person : Shriti Chhajed Business Name – Bo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Top 5 conference halls in dadar for a perfect corporate event

28 views

Published on

A corporate event has to be held at a perfect venue where all the amenities are available for your corporate guests. Whether it may be a Conference or a professional get-together everything needs to be picture perfect and in a proper organised manner. For Dadar area there is a long list of venues for having a corporate event with majority of facilities available at reasonable price. To make you choose the best we have brought you the best 5 conference halls in Dadar.

Published in: Lifestyle
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
28
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Top 5 conference halls in dadar for a perfect corporate event

  1. 1. BEST AC BANQUET HALLS IN MUMBAI TO KEEP THE HEAT OUT BookEventz is India's first Party Venue and Banquet Booking platform, which provides one stop solution to all event services. Choose from 5000+ venues, caterers, DJ's, Makeup artist, Photographers and other professionals for Birthday parties, Anniversary parties, Conferences, Team parties, Team meetings, Weddings, Baby shower, cocktail party, social gatherings and many more. We have served over 30,000 event booking in last 3 years.
  2. 2. Hotel Avon Ruby • Hotel Avon Ruby is located in the heart of the city and it can be easily approached from the Dadar Railway Station. As the hotel is located amidst the hustle and bustle of the city, the venue offers a wonderful but a noisy ambiance. • The hotel offers excellent quality and quantity of multi cuisine dishes. The venue strictly prohibits the consumption of alcohol within the premises. • Apart from parking facility, the venue offers services such as DJ system, conference facility and audio- visual equipment. The venue also offers various kinds of seating arrangements such as U-shaped, theater and class room seating.
  3. 3. Vanmali Conference Hall • Located just a short walk from Dadar Railway Station, Vanmalli Hall is a popular option for guests. The venue has two spacious halls that are perfect for wedding pheras or your reception. Hosting a winter wedding reception? Choose the non-AC hall on the third floor. • If you’d rather have air-conditioning, the first floor hall is always an excellent option. Buffet dining can be arranged on the ground floor. • Among various other conference halls in Dadar, this is one the most facilitated venue.
  4. 4. L J Training Centre • 2 Floor Exclusively for Corporate Events( Training, Seminars, Meeting, Conference, Classes). All AC halls with White Boards, Podium & AV System. Separate Dining Area. CCTV Secured Premise. • 2 mins walking distance from Dadar Railway Station. Prime Location yet, very peaceful and Serene ambiance. • A simple yet properly equipped venue for all the corporate events at a remarkable price and a sensible choice as a conference hall in Dadar vicinity.
  5. 5. Kohinoor Hall • With huge minimalistic decor and beautiful chandelier Kohinoor Hall, Dadar, Mumbai, is a choice to go for when you are looking for your pre- wedding or intimate wedding venues. • The venue is close to Dadar railway station which makes it easily accessible for all your guests. • At Kohinoor hall, the venue will provide you with their best team of caterers who will ensure delicious mouth watering food and team of decorator who will elevate the look of the venue for your special day. Been in industry from many years you can trust the venue for all its services.
  6. 6. Toni Banquet • Lobead is a group of organizations managed by professionals, each having the experience in the field of hospitality / service of no less than 20 years. • Over the past 15 years now, they have been specializing in managing air conditioned Conference Rooms and facilities at various locations in Mumbai under the title“Perfect Place Pleasant People”. • Seminars, Conferences, Meetings, Workshops, Training Programmes and Events are conducted at their facilities ensuring the Organizers of various Associations / Companies, a trouble free environment / place. • In short, they provide you 100% assistance.“Toni” at Dadar (West) is located in the heart of Mumbai just 2 minutes from Dadar Railway Station, at Dr. Antonio da Silva School, S.K. Bole Road.
  7. 7. For more information visit : http://www.bookeventz.com Business Details Contact Person : Shriti Chhajed Business Name – BookEventZ Business Address - A 303-304 Mittal Commercia, Asan Pada Road,Marol Village, Andheri East, Mumbai 400059 Phone Number : 9967581110 Email : info@bookeventz.com

×