Assertiveness

DEFINITION • TO ASSERT -- To state an opinion, claim a right, or establish authority. If you assert yourself, you behave i...
Passivity ...violating one’s own rights by failing to express honest feelings, thoughts, and beliefs and consequently perm...
ASSERTIVE COMMUNICATION Assertive communication is the ability to express positive and negative ideas and feelings in an o...
ASSERTIVE BEHAVIOR INCLUDES: • Starting, changing, or ending conversations • Sharing feelings, opinions, and experiences w...
ASSERTIVE PEOPLE HAVE THE FOLLOWING CHARACTERISTICS • They feel free to express their feelings, thoughts, and desires. • T...
COMPONENTS OF ASSERTIVE BEHAVIOR Alberti & Emmons (1975) mention a few simple components which go together to constitute a...
• Facial expression: Effective assertions require an expression that agrees with the message (don’t express anger while sm...
THE ADVANTAGES OF ASSERTIVE COMMUNICATION • It helps us feel good about ourselves and others • It leads to the development...
DISADVANTAGES OF ASSERTIVE COMMUNICATION • At times if not properly conveyed, then one considers it to be rudeness. • It c...
BASIC HUMAN RIGHTS: Each person has a right to be treated respectfully. Each person has the right to say no without explan...
THE FOUR BASIC STYLES OF COMMUNICATION • passive/non- assertive • Aggressive • Passive-Aggressive • Assertive
1. PASSIVE COMMUNICATION is a style in which individuals have developed a pattern of avoiding expressing their opinions or...
REASONS TO BEING NON-ASSERTIVE  Lack of knowledge  Laziness  Apathy  Feeling of inadequacy  Fear of being consider un...
• Aggressive behavior is that type of interpersonal behavior in which a person stands up for their own rights in such a wa...
Aggressive communicators will often: • - try to dominate others - use humiliation to control others - criticize, blame, or...
PASSIVE-AGGRESSIVE COMMUNICATION is a style in which individuals appear passive on the surface but are really acting out a...
ASSERTIVE BEHAVIOR: • Assertive behavior is that type of interpersonal behavior in which a person stands up for their legi...
ASSERTIVE COMMUNICATORS WILL: - state needs and wants clearly, appropriately, and respectfully - express feelings clearly,...
ASSERTIVE TECHNIQUES • Broken Record - Be persistent and keep saying what you want over and over again without getting ang...
LEARNING TO BE MORE ASSERTIVE • Assess your style • Use "I" statements • Practice saying no • Rehearse what you want to sa...
TIPS FOR BEHAVING LESS AGGRESSIVELY • Give others a chance to speak. • Respect others' opinions. • Be diplomatic. • Choose...
Thought-stopping • is a way to get rid of unwanted thoughts. You may dwell or obsess on thoughts that make you worry, feel...
TECHNIQUESList your most stressful thoughts. I'm always worried that something bad will happen to my child, even if she ju...
STOP THE THOUGHT • Set a timer, watch, or other alarm for 3 minutes. Then focus on your unwanted thought. When the timer o...
An example of thought-stopping • You're worried about a presentation you are giving at work later in the day. You're prepa...
OTHER WAYS TO STOP THOUGHTS Put a rubber band around your wrist. Whenever you want to stop an unwanted thought, say "Stop"...
Assertiveness
  1. 1. INTRODUCTION INTRODUCTION
  2. 2. DEFINITION • TO ASSERT -- To state an opinion, claim a right, or establish authority. If you assert yourself, you behave in a way that expresses your confidence, importance or power and earns you respect from others. - From the Oxford English Dictionary • ASSERTIVENESS Dorland's Medical Dictionary defines assertiveness as: “a form of behavior characterized by a confident declaration or affirmation of a statement without need of proof; this affirms the person's rights or point of view without either aggressively threatening the rights of another (assuming a position of dominance) or submissively permitting another to ignore or deny one's rights or point of view”
  3. 3. Passivity ...violating one’s own rights by failing to express honest feelings, thoughts, and beliefs and consequently permitting others to violate oneself or expressing one’s thoughts and feelings in such an apologetic, diffident, self-effacing manner that others can easily disregard them. Aggression ...directly standing up for personal rights and expressing thoughts, feelings, and beliefs in a way that is often dishonest, usually inappropriate, and always violates the rights of others.
  4. 4. ASSERTIVE COMMUNICATION Assertive communication is the ability to express positive and negative ideas and feelings in an open, honest and direct way. It recognizes our rights whilst still respecting the rights of others. It allows us to take responsibility for ourselves and our actions without judging or blaming other people. And it allows us to constructively confront and find a mutually satisfying solution where conflict exists.
  5. 5. ASSERTIVE BEHAVIOR INCLUDES: • Starting, changing, or ending conversations • Sharing feelings, opinions, and experiences with others • Making requests and asking for favors • Refusing others' requests if they are too demanding • Questioning rules or traditions that don't make sense or don't seem fair • Addressing problems or things that bother you • Being firm so that your rights are respected • Expressing positive emotions • Expressing negative emotions
  6. 6. ASSERTIVE PEOPLE HAVE THE FOLLOWING CHARACTERISTICS • They feel free to express their feelings, thoughts, and desires. • They are "also able to initiate and maintain comfortable relationships with [other] people" • They know their rights. • They have control over their anger. This does not mean that they repress this feeling; it means that they control anger and talk about it in a reasoning manner. • "Assertive people ... are willing to compromise with others, rather than always wanting their own way ... and tend to have good self-esteem". • "Assertive people enter friendships from an 'I count my needs. I count your needs' position"
  7. 7. COMPONENTS OF ASSERTIVE BEHAVIOR Alberti & Emmons (1975) mention a few simple components which go together to constitute an assertive act: •Eye contact: Looking directly at another person when one is speaking to him/her is an effective way of declaring that one is sincere about what one is saying, and that it is directed to him/her. •Body posture: The “weight” of one’s message to others will be increased if one faces the person, stands or sits appropriately close to him/her, leans toward him/her, holds one’s head erect. •Gestures: A message accented with appropriate gestures takes on added emphasis (over enthusiastic gesturing can be a distraction).
  8. 8. • Facial expression: Effective assertions require an expression that agrees with the message (don’t express anger while smiling). • Voice tone, inflection volume: A whispered monotone will seldom convince another person that one means business, while a shouted epithet will bring one’s defenses into the path of communication. A level, well-modulated conversational statement is convincing without intimidating. • Timing: Spontaneous expression will generally be one’s goals since hesitation may diminish the effect of an assertion. Judgment is necessary, however, to select an appropriate occasion, such as speaking to one’s director in their apartment, rather than at the main desk in front of a group of students where the director may need to respond defensively. • Content: Although what one says is important, it is often less important than most believe. A fundamental honesty in interpersonal communication and spontaneity of expression is encouraged. People who have for years hesitated because they “didn’t know what to say” find that the practice of saying something to express their feelings at the time is a valuable step toward greater spontaneous assertiveness.
  9. 9. THE ADVANTAGES OF ASSERTIVE COMMUNICATION • It helps us feel good about ourselves and others • It leads to the development of mutual respect with others • It increases our self-esteem • It helps us achieve our goals • It minimizes hurting and alienating other people • It reduces anxiety • It protects us from being taken advantage of by others • It enables us to make decisions and free choices in life • It enables us to express, both verbally and non-verbally, a wide range of feelings and thoughts, both positive and negative
  10. 10. DISADVANTAGES OF ASSERTIVE COMMUNICATION • At times if not properly conveyed, then one considers it to be rudeness. • It can also reflect over- confidence. • Can prove to be counter- productive. • One may appear to be arrogant.
  11. 11. BASIC HUMAN RIGHTS: Each person has a right to be treated respectfully. Each person has the right to say no without explanation and without guilt. Each person has the right to slow down and take time to think. Each person has the right to change his or her mind. Each person has the right to ask for what he or she wants. Each person has the right to ask for information. Each person has the right to make mistakes. Each person has the right to make choices and accept the consequences of those choices. Each person has the right to own and express his or her own feelings. Each person has the right to ask for help. Each person has the right to maintain a separate self that is independent of the expectations, the approval, or the influence of others.
  12. 12. THE FOUR BASIC STYLES OF COMMUNICATION • passive/non- assertive • Aggressive • Passive-Aggressive • Assertive
  13. 13. 1. PASSIVE COMMUNICATION is a style in which individuals have developed a pattern of avoiding expressing their opinions or feelings, protecting their rights, and identifying and meeting their needs. Passive communication is usually born of low self- esteem. These individuals believe: “I’m not worth taking care of.” Passive communicators will often: - fail to assert for themselves - allow others to deliberately or inadvertently infringe on their rights - fail to express their feelings, needs, or opinions - tend to speak softly or apologetically - exhibit poor eye contact and slumped body posture Non-Assertive Body Language: • Lack of eye contact; looking down or away. • Swaying and shifting of weight from one foot to the other. • Whining and hesitancy when speaking.
  14. 14. REASONS TO BEING NON-ASSERTIVE  Lack of knowledge  Laziness  Apathy  Feeling of inadequacy  Fear of being consider unworthy & unresolved  Fear of not knowing how to accomplish your desire goal  Feeling that if you don’t do it someone else will
  15. 15. • Aggressive behavior is that type of interpersonal behavior in which a person stands up for their own rights in such a way that the rights of others are also violated. Aggressive behavior humiliates, dominates, or puts the person down rather than simply expressing one’s own emotions or thoughts. It is an attack on the person rather than on the person’s behavior. Aggressive behavior is quite frequently a hostile over-reaction or outburst, which results from past anger. Aggressive Body Language: • Leaning forward with glaring eyes. • Pointing a finger at the person to whom you are speaking. • Shouting. • Clenching the fists. • Putting hands on hips and wagging the head. AGGRESSIVE BEHAVIOR:
  16. 16. Aggressive communicators will often: • - try to dominate others - use humiliation to control others - criticize, blame, or attack others - be very impulsive - have low frustration tolerance - speak in a loud, demanding, and overbearing voice - act threateningly and rudely - not listen well - interrupt frequently - use “you” statements - have piercing eye contact and an overbearing posture
  17. 17. PASSIVE-AGGRESSIVE COMMUNICATION is a style in which individuals appear passive on the surface but are really acting out anger in a subtle, indirect, or behind-the-scenes way. People who develop a pattern of passive-aggressive communication usually feel powerless, stuck, and resentful – in other words, they feel incapable of dealing directly with the object of their resentments. Passive-Aggressive communicators will often: • - mutter to themselves rather than confront the person or issue - have difficulty acknowledging their anger - use facial expressions that don't match how they feel - i.e., smiling when angry - deny there is a problem - appear cooperative while purposely doing things to annoy and disrupt
  18. 18. ASSERTIVE BEHAVIOR: • Assertive behavior is that type of interpersonal behavior in which a person stands up for their legitimate rights in such a way that the rights of others are not violated. It communicates respect for that person’s behavior. Assertive behavior is an honest, direct and appropriate expression of one’s feelings, beliefs, and opinions. Assertive Body Language: • Stand straight, steady, and directly face the people to whom you are speaking while maintaining eye contact. • Speak in a clear, steady voice - loud enough for the people to whom you are speaking to hear you. • Speak fluently, without hesitation, and with assurance and confidence.
  19. 19. ASSERTIVE COMMUNICATORS WILL: - state needs and wants clearly, appropriately, and respectfully - express feelings clearly, appropriately, and respectfully - use “I” statements - communicate respect for others - listen well without interrupting - feel in control of self - have good eye contact - speak in a calm and clear tone of voice - have a relaxed body posture - feel connected to others - feel competent and in control - not allow others to abuse or manipulate them - stand up for their rights
  20. 20. ASSERTIVE TECHNIQUES • Broken Record - Be persistent and keep saying what you want over and over again without getting angry, irritated, or loud. Stick to your point. • Free Information - Learn to listen to the other person and follow-up on free information people offer about themselves. This free information gives you something to talk about. • Self-Disclosure - Assertively disclose information about yourself - how you think, feel, and react to the other person's information. This gives the other person information about you. • Fogging - An assertive coping skill is dealing with criticism. Do not deny any criticism and do not counter-attack with criticism of your own. • Agree with the truth - Find a statement in the criticism that is truthful and agree with that statement. • Agree with the odds - Agree with any possible truth in the critical statement. • Agree in principle - Agree with the general truth in a logical statement such as, "That makes sense." • Negative Assertion - Assertively accepting those things that are negative about yourself. Coping with your errors. • Workable Compromise - When your self-respect is not in question offer a workable compromise.
  21. 21. LEARNING TO BE MORE ASSERTIVE • Assess your style • Use "I" statements • Practice saying no • Rehearse what you want to say • Use body language. • Keep emotions in check • Start small
  22. 22. TIPS FOR BEHAVING LESS AGGRESSIVELY • Give others a chance to speak. • Respect others' opinions. • Be diplomatic. • Choose assertive (not aggressive) language. • Avoid bullying and demanding behavior. • Avoid physically aggressive behavior.
  23. 23. Thought-stopping • is a way to get rid of unwanted thoughts. You may dwell or obsess on thoughts that make you worry, feel sad, or feel bad about yourself. Research shows that thought-stopping works. It can change the way you think. In thought-stopping, you focus on the unwanted thought and then use a technique to stop it. • When you practice thought-stopping, the unwanted thought occurs less often. Over time, the thought will be easier to ignore or may not occur at all. In some cases, the thoughts may be worries. For example, you may worry a lot about your health or the health of a family member. Or you may think over and over about a bad grade in school or a comment by a supervisor at work. Thought- stopping can help you deal with these thoughts. • You can work on thought-stopping on your own or with a counselor or therapist.
  24. 24. TECHNIQUESList your most stressful thoughts. I'm always worried that something bad will happen to my child, even if she just gets a cold. I just know that one of us is going to get laid off from work. I'm so nervous about making a presentation at work that it’s all I can think about. Imagine the thought. Sit or lie down in a private place (so you can say "Stop!" out loud and not feel self-conscious). Close your eyes. Imagine a situation in which you might have this stressful thought. Then allow yourself to focus on the thought.
  25. 25. STOP THE THOUGHT • Set a timer, watch, or other alarm for 3 minutes. Then focus on your unwanted thought. When the timer or alarm goes off, shout "Stop!" If you want, stand up when you say "Stop." Some people snap their fingers or clap their hands. These actions and saying "Stop" are cues to stop thinking. Empty your mind, and try to keep it empty for about 30 seconds. If the upsetting thought comes back during that time, shout "Stop!" again. • Instead of using a timer, you can tape-record yourself shouting "Stop!" at intervals of 3 minutes, 2 minutes, and 1 minute. Do the thought-stopping exercise. Focus on the thought, and then stop thinking about the unwanted thought-or anything else- when you hear your recorded voice say "Stop." Hearing your own voice telling you to stop helps strengthen your commitment to getting rid of the unwanted thought. • Practice steps 1 through 3 until the thought goes away on command. Then try the process again. This time, interrupt the thought by saying the word "Stop!" in a normal voice. • After your normal voice is able to stop the thought, try whispering "Stop." Over time, you can just imagine hearing "Stop" inside your mind. At this point, you can stop the thought whenever and wherever it occurs. • Pick another thought that bothers you more than the last one, and continue thought-stopping.
  26. 26. An example of thought-stopping • You're worried about a presentation you are giving at work later in the day. You're prepared. You know you're ready. But you can't stop worrying about it. You imagine making a mistake. • When you start to think of yourself stumbling over words, you say "Stop" quietly in your mind. You get up and move around, or you snap your rubber band as you say "Stop." Then you think of something pleasant to take your mind off the thought-such as a trip you are planning to take or a movie you saw recently that made you laugh.
  27. 27. OTHER WAYS TO STOP THOUGHTS Put a rubber band around your wrist. Whenever you want to stop an unwanted thought, say "Stop" to yourself and snap the rubber band at the same time. After a while, you will be able to just snap the rubber band to stop an unwanted thought. Make yourself aware that you are having an unwanted thought by saying to yourself, "I'm having the thought that I might lose my job." Or "I'm thinking that I might lose my job." This reminds you that these are thoughts, not something that will happen. After you stop an unwanted thought, add a positive thought or image that makes you feel more calm. This thought or image is not related to the unwanted thought. For example, you can think of playing with your children or going out on the town with friends. Or you might see yourself lying on a beach.
  LET'S SUMMARIZE

