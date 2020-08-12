Virus slides

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MICRO ORGANISMS VIRUSES Diversity, Change and Continuity
MICROBES/MICRO ORGANISMS • Some organisms are so small, that it can’t be seen with the naked eye • This group includes: • ...
• • The basic characteristics and structure of viruses • • Viruses consist of a central core of nucleic acid either DNA or...
Viruses do not perform any metabolic reactions of living organisms (no cellular respiration) • Viruses cannot reproduce un...
• They contain either DNA or RNA but never both. • They are OBLIGATE INTRA-CELLULAR PARASITES – can only replicate within ...
WHY ARE VIRUSSES REGARDED AS NON-LIVING? • They can’t feed • They can’t respire • They can’t reproduce, only multiply • Th...
• They have no nucleus • They have no cytoplasm • They have no organelles
VIRUSES ARE ROD SHAPED OR SPHERICAL • Some viruses that attack bavteria are more complex in structure: • Spherical head • ...
REPRODUCTION OF VIRUSES 1. The virus approaches a cell 2. Virus attaches to receptor on cell membrane of host cell 3. Viru...
1. Virus approaches the host cell 2. The virus attaches itself to the host cell 3. The virus releases its nucleic acid 4. ...
Microbes can cause disease The diseases and their severity caused by microbes depend on the type of microbe. Some of these...
