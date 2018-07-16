Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Fooled by Randomness Audiobook Free | Fooled by Randomness ( audio books online free ) : audio books downloads Fooled by R...
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
Fooled by Randomness Audiobook Free | Fooled by Randomness ( audio books online free ) : audio books downloads This audiob...
Fooled by Randomness Audiobook Free | Fooled by Randomness ( audio books online free ) : audio books downloads Written By:...
Fooled by Randomness Audiobook Free | Fooled by Randomness ( audio books online free ) : audio books downloads Download Fu...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Fooled by Randomness Audiobook Free | Fooled by Randomness ( audio books online free ) : audio books downloads

2 views

Published on

Fooled by Randomness Audiobook Free | Fooled by Randomness ( audio books online free ) : audio books downloads

Published in: News & Politics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Fooled by Randomness Audiobook Free | Fooled by Randomness ( audio books online free ) : audio books downloads

  1. 1. Fooled by Randomness Audiobook Free | Fooled by Randomness ( audio books online free ) : audio books downloads Fooled by Randomness Audiobook Free | Fooled by Randomness ( audio books online free ) : audio books downloads
  2. 2. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  3. 3. Fooled by Randomness Audiobook Free | Fooled by Randomness ( audio books online free ) : audio books downloads This audiobook is about luck, or more precisely, how we perceive and deal with luck in life and business. It is already a landmark work and its title has entered our vocabulary. In its second edition, Fooled by Randomness is now a cornerstone for anyone interested in random outcomes. Set against the backdrop of the most conspicuous forum in which luck is mistaken for skill, the world of trading, this audiobook is a captivating insight into one of the least understood factors of all our lives. In an entertaining narrative style, the author succeeds in tackling three major intellectual issues: the problem of induction, the survivorship biases, and our genetic unfitness to the modern word. Taleb uses stories and anecdotes to illustrate our overestimation of causality and the heuristics that make us view the world as far more explainable than it actually is. The audiobook is populated with an array of characters, some of whom have grasped, in their own way, the significance of chance: Yogi Berra, the baseball legend; Karl Popper, the philosopher of knowledge; Solon, the ancient world's wisest man; the modern financier George Soros; and the Greek voyager Ulysses. We also meet the fictional Nero, who seems to understand the role of randomness in his professional life, but who also falls victim to his own superstitious foolishness. But the most recognizable character remains unnamed, the lucky fool in the right place at the right time - the embodiment of the "Survival of the Least Fit". Such individuals attract devoted followers who believe in their guru's insights and methods. But no one can replicate what is obtained through chance. It may be impossible to guard against the vagaries of the Goddess Fortuna, but after listening to Fooled by Randomness we can be a little better prepared.
  4. 4. Fooled by Randomness Audiobook Free | Fooled by Randomness ( audio books online free ) : audio books downloads Written By: Nassim Nicholas Taleb. Narrated By: Sean Pratt Publisher: Gildan Media Date: January 2008 Duration: 10 hours 5 minutes
  5. 5. Fooled by Randomness Audiobook Free | Fooled by Randomness ( audio books online free ) : audio books downloads Download Full Version Fooled by Randomness Audio OR Download now

×