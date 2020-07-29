Successfully reported this slideshow.
Risk Based Behavior Safety!Bab 3 Sebab Insiden dan Pengendalian Risiko 1 Sumber : Buku Risk Based Behavior Safety, DR. F.A...
Disarikan : oleh Bondan Winarno, Dita Amara Yeranda, dan Stefanny Surya Nagari
3 Secara umum insiden ini terjadi karena perilaku tak aman dan kondisi tak aman. Namun, menurut Dan Peter kedua hal terseb...
4 Untuk menggali permasalahan dari kasus ini maka harus menanyakan beberapa pertanyaan diantaranya × Mengapa tangga rusak ...
Jawaban dari pertanyaan diatas akan mengungkapkan sebab akar yang terletak pada kelemahan pengendalian manajemen Sehingga ...

Model ini merupakan dasar dikembangkannya pemeriksaan sistem manajemen K3 dalam bentuk sistem audit K3 atau yang dikenal I...
Peran RBBS dalam program keselamatan kerja 8 Operasi Sistem Pengendalian 1. Manusia 2. Teknologi 3. Manajemen Budaya K3 Fa...
Dari yang telah dijelaskan oleh skema akan tampak bentuk bentuk program Keselamatan Kerja yaitu
Model domino memperkuat bahwa kita tidak boleh menimpakan kesalahan pada pekerja sebelum meneliti penyebab akar perilaku t...
Kesalahan Manusia Keputusan atau perilaku manusia yang menyimpang dari seharusnya (misal mengambil jalan pintas) yang berp...

Kesalahan manusia 13 Karena A. Pekerjaan, Rancangan Peralatan, Lingkungan organisasi Kesalahan - kesalahan rancangan yang ...
Kesalahan manusia 14 Karena B. Kelemahan yang ada dalam lingkungan organisasi yang meliputi kepemimpinan dan kebijakan org...
15 Kesalahan ManusiaDisengaja Tak Disengaja Kesalahan Pelanggaran Lupa Khilaf Bentuk Kesalahan Dasar
16 Dorongan pribadi Ingin cepat selesai, Ingin Bebas , Menarik perhatian Pelanggaran Jalan Pintas Sehingga mengabaikan Ris...
"Semua dapat terjadi karena manusia cenderung memiliki kejiwaan yang menghambat dalam memandang risiko" 17
18 Menurut Hers Shefrin hambatan yang dimaksud ialah × Optimisme yang berlebihan (Unrealistic Optimisme) Dimana manusia ce...
19 Kesalahan Manusia Perilaku Risiko Perilaku Sembrono Secara sadar mengabaikan risiko nyata Dikelola melalui Peringatan ...
Sebab 20Disarikan : oleh Bondan Winarno, Dita Amara Yeranda, dan Stefanny Surya Nagari Konsep sebab kesalahan manusia ini ...
2121 “ Mobil dengan kecepatan tinggi “Keselamatan terletak pada pengendalian diri sendiri Analisis Risiko Bahaya : Kecepat...
“Kita Punya Kesempatan untuk memilih apakah kita tetap mampu mengendalikan risiko atau menyerahkan semua kepada mas Untung...
23 Pendekatan Administrasi Pendekatan Manusia Pendekatan Perekayasaan Penggunaan APD Pendekatan Sistem Manusia Teknologi M...
THANKS! 24
Disarikan dari Buku karya Dr F.A. Gunawan dan Dr. Waluyo

Oleh Bondan Winarno, Dita Amara Yeranda dan Stefanni Surya Nagari

  1. 1. Risk Based Behavior Safety!Bab 3 Sebab Insiden dan Pengendalian Risiko 1 Sumber : Buku Risk Based Behavior Safety, DR. F.A Gunawan & DR. Waluyo Disarikan : oleh Bondan Winarno, Dita Amara Yeranda, dan Stefanny Surya Nagari
  2. 2. 2Disarikan : oleh Bondan Winarno, Dita Amara Yeranda, dan Stefanny Surya Nagari
  3. 3. 3 Secara umum insiden ini terjadi karena perilaku tak aman dan kondisi tak aman. Namun, menurut Dan Peter kedua hal tersebut adalah sebab langsung dari insiden ini dan merupakan gejala dari kelemahan pengendalian manajemen Disarikan : oleh Bondan Winarno, Dita Amara Yeranda, dan Stefanny Surya Nagari
  4. 4. 4 Untuk menggali permasalahan dari kasus ini maka harus menanyakan beberapa pertanyaan diantaranya × Mengapa tangga rusak tidak ditemukan saat inspeksi normal ? × Mengapa manajemen dan pengawasan membiarkan tangga tersebut berada ditempat kerja dan boleh dipakai oleh pekerja × Apakah pekerja sudah mengetahui bahwa tangga tersebut tidak boleh digunakan dan sudah diberi tanda jelas untuk melarangnya ? × Apakah pekerja sudah dilatih dengan baik sehingga tahu bahwa tidak boleh menggunakan tangga yang rusak × Apakag pekerja sudah diingatkan untuk tidak menggunakan tangga tersebut? × Apakah pengawas melakukan pemeriksaan diawal pelaksanaan kerja? Disarikan : oleh Bondan Winarno, Dita Amara Yeranda, dan Stefanny Surya Nagari
  5. 5. Jawaban dari pertanyaan diatas akan mengungkapkan sebab akar yang terletak pada kelemahan pengendalian manajemen Sehingga Akan muncul perbaikan terhadap sistem manajemen 5 Kelemahan pengendalian manajemen sebagai sebab insiden Disarikan : oleh Bondan Winarno, Dita Amara Yeranda, dan Stefanny Surya Nagari
  6. 6. Disarikan : oleh Bondan Winarno, Dita Amara Yeranda, dan Stefanny Surya Nagari
  7. 7. Model ini merupakan dasar dikembangkannya pemeriksaan sistem manajemen K3 dalam bentuk sistem audit K3 atau yang dikenal ISRS (Internasional Safety Rating System). 7 Model domino kejadian insiden menurut Bird “ Manusia dan alat produksi tidak turun dari langit, tetapi melalui proses yang berada dalam pengendalian manajemen” Disarikan : oleh Bondan Winarno, Dita Amara Yeranda, dan Stefanny Surya Nagari
  8. 8. Peran RBBS dalam program keselamatan kerja 8 Operasi Sistem Pengendalian 1. Manusia 2. Teknologi 3. Manajemen Budaya K3 Faktor Manusia Faktor Kerja Perilaku Tak Aman Keadaan Tak Aman Insiden dan menyebabkan Kerugian Sebab Akar SMK3 Pengendalian Sebab Langsung RBBS Pengendalian Dampak Disarikan : oleh Bondan Winarno, Dita Amara Yeranda, dan Stefanny Surya Nagari
  9. 9. Dari yang telah dijelaskan oleh skema akan tampak bentuk bentuk program Keselamatan Kerja yaitu 9Disarikan : oleh Bondan Winarno, Dita Amara Yeranda, dan Stefanny Surya Nagari × Pengendalian Dampak × Pendalian Sebab Langsung × Pengendalian Sebab Akar Pengendalian yang diarahkan untuk memperkuat Pengendalian operasi terhadap 3 unsur utama operasi (Manusia, Sarana dan Prasana Operasi)
  10. 10. Model domino memperkuat bahwa kita tidak boleh menimpakan kesalahan pada pekerja sebelum meneliti penyebab akar perilaku tersebut, dan sanksi tidak boleh diberikan sebelum dilakukan analisis mendalam mengenai akar penyebab kesalahan tersebut . 10 Jadi, Model domino memberikan landasan rasional dari penerapan Budaya Adil Kesalahan Pekerja Kesalahan Manajemen Disarikan : oleh Bondan Winarno, Dita Amara Yeranda, dan Stefanny Surya Nagari
  11. 11. Kesalahan Manusia Keputusan atau perilaku manusia yang menyimpang dari seharusnya (misal mengambil jalan pintas) yang berpotensi menurunkan daya guna, kinerja sistem keselamatan sehingga menimbulkan kerugian 11 Kesalahan manusia sebagai sebab insiden Disarikan : oleh Bondan Winarno, Dita Amara Yeranda, dan Stefanny Surya Nagari
  
  13. 13. Kesalahan manusia 13 Karena A. Pekerjaan, Rancangan Peralatan, Lingkungan organisasi Kesalahan - kesalahan rancangan yang dapat menimbulkan kadaan yang mendorong dilakukan tindakan tak aman Trevor Kletz, An Engineer’s View of Human Error,1991 Disarikan : oleh Bondan Winarno, Dita Amara Yeranda, dan Stefanny Surya Nagari
  14. 14. Kesalahan manusia 14 Karena B. Kelemahan yang ada dalam lingkungan organisasi yang meliputi kepemimpinan dan kebijakan organisasi Pemimpin yang lebih mengutamakan laba jangka pendek dan pengelolaan perusahaan yang kurang baik sehingga menimbulkan iklim kerja yang penuh keresahan Disarikan : oleh Bondan Winarno, Dita Amara Yeranda, dan Stefanny Surya Nagari
  15. 15. 15 Kesalahan ManusiaDisengaja Tak Disengaja Kesalahan Pelanggaran Lupa Khilaf Bentuk Kesalahan Dasar Disarikan : oleh Bondan Winarno, Dita Amara Yeranda, dan Stefanny Surya Nagari
  16. 16. 16 Dorongan pribadi Ingin cepat selesai, Ingin Bebas , Menarik perhatian Pelanggaran Jalan Pintas Sehingga mengabaikan Risiko Disarikan : oleh Bondan Winarno, Dita Amara Yeranda, dan Stefanny Surya Nagari
  17. 17. “Semua dapat terjadi karena manusia cenderung memiliki kejiwaan yang menghambat dalam memandang risiko” 17Disarikan : oleh Bondan Winarno, Dita Amara Yeranda, dan Stefanny Surya Nagari
  18. 18. 18 Menurut Hers Shefrin hambatan yang dimaksud ialah × Optimisme yang berlebihan (Unrealistic Optimisme) Dimana manusia cenderung optimis aman dan mengabaikan risiko × Yakin sekali (Overconfidence) Optimis yang tinggi sehingga mampu mengambil risiko yang tinggi × Menghindari pengorbanan yang sudah pasti (Aversion to a sure loss) × Cenderung memperkuat yang disukai (Confirmation bias) Disarikan : oleh Bondan Winarno, Dita Amara Yeranda, dan Stefanny Surya Nagari
  19. 19. 19 Kesalahan Manusia Perilaku Risiko Perilaku Sembrono Secara sadar mengabaikan risiko nyata Dikelola melalui Peringatan hukuman Suatu pilihan : Risiko dianggap kecil atau Justified v Dikelola melalui Memberi insentif bagi perilaku aman Meningkatkan kesadaran risiko Hasil dari kelemahan rancangan sistem Dikelola melalui perubahan Pilihan Proses Pelatihan Perancangan Lingkungan kerja Konsultasi Pembimbingan Dihukum Pertanggungjawaban terhadap perilaku Budaya adil diperlukan untuk meningkatkan mutu pengolahan keselamatan kerja yang didasarkan pada rasa saling percaya Disarikan : oleh Bondan Winarno, Dita Amara Yeranda, dan Stefanny Surya Nagari
  20. 20. Sebab 20Disarikan : oleh Bondan Winarno, Dita Amara Yeranda, dan Stefanny Surya Nagari Konsep sebab kesalahan manusia ini sangat tepat untuk menjelaskan mengapa perlu diterapkan Just Culture untuk membangun Trust dalam upaya K3 Banyak kesalahan pekerja yang mungkin disebabkan oleh manajemen yang tidak mempersiapkan tenaga kerja dengan kemampuan yang tepat, sehingga pekerja tidak dapat bekerja dengan benar
  21. 21. 2121 “ Mobil dengan kecepatan tinggi “Keselamatan terletak pada pengendalian diri sendiri Analisis Risiko Bahaya : Kecepatan Mobil Sasaran : Sopir dan benda yang ada didalam Risiko : Kemungkinan tubrukan jika truk berhenti secara mendadak Dampak : Kematian atau cacat pada sopir mobil Disarikan : oleh Bondan Winarno, Dita Amara Yeranda, dan Stefanny Surya Nagari
  22. 22. “Kita Punya Kesempatan untuk memilih apakah kita tetap mampu mengendalikan risiko atau menyerahkan semua kepada mas Untung alias Nasib , Semua tergantung diri masing- masing” 22Disarikan : oleh Bondan Winarno, Dita Amara Yeranda, dan Stefanny Surya Nagari
  23. 23. 23 Pendekatan Administrasi Pendekatan Manusia Pendekatan Perekayasaan Penggunaan APD Pendekatan Sistem Manusia Teknologi Manajemen Disarikan : oleh Bondan Winarno, Dita Amara Yeranda, dan Stefanny Surya Nagari
  24. 24. THANKS! 24

