-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Download here Download_ ACSM s Guidelines for Exercise Testing and Prescription _PDF File
Read online : https://fbhfgjnrtfn.blogspot.com/?book=0781769027
suitable for those in sports medicine, exercise science, and health and fitness, this manual summarizes recommended procedures for exercise testing and exercise prescription in healthy and diseased individuals. It presents the knowledge, skills, and abilities (KSAs) that must be mastered by candidates for all ACSM certifications.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment