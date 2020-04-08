Successfully reported this slideshow.
CÁC BIỆN PHÁP TRÁNH THAI BẰNG THUỐC UỐNG Sv. Trần Ngọc Thiện Y6F – Fire From Faith 1
NỘI DUNG 1. Sinh lý thụ thai và sơ lược cơ chế các phương pháp tránh thai. 2. Viên uống tránh thai nội tiết hàng ngày 3. T...
1. SINH LÝ THỤ THAI • 3 điều kiện để quá trình thụ thai thành công: - Phải có tinh trùng và trứng - Tinh trùng + trứng = h...
Các BPTT dựa trên 3 điều kiện Điều kiện Phương pháp Phải có tinh trùng và trứng - Thắt ống dẫn trứng/ống dẫn tinh - Thuốc ...
Phân loại theo lâm sàng BPTT Tạm thời Có can thiệp: Hiệu quả cao Thuốc tránh thai Dụng cụ tử cung Tự nhiên Nam: xuất tinh ...
• 3 nguyên lý chính của thuốc tránh thai nội tiết 2. Thuốc tránh thai nội tiết  Đưa E2 ngoại sinh vào => giảm sự tiết FSH...
* Viên kết hợp: Ethinyl Estradiol + Progestrogen * Viên progesterone đơn thuần: Levonorgestrel liều thấp ( 0.5mg/ ngày) * ...
2.1 Viên thuốc tránh thai nội tiết phối hợp (COCs) 2.1.1 Thành phần: 17α–Ethinyl Estradiol + progestogen • 3 cơ chế tránh ...
2.1.2. Chỉ định Muốn sử dụng một BPTT tạm thời có hiệu quả cao 2.1.3. Tác dụng phụ: EE là chính - Tăng đông - Rối loạn mỡ ...
2.1.4. Chống chỉ định tuyệt đối 2.1 Viên thuốc tránh thai nội tiết phối hợp (COCs) 10
2.1.4. Chống chỉ định tuyệt đối 2.1 Viên thuốc tránh thai nội tiết phối hợp (COCs) 11
2.1.5. Chống chỉ định tương đối 2.1 Viên thuốc tránh thai nội tiết phối hợp (COCs) 12
2.1.6. Cách dùng 2.1 Viên thuốc tránh thai nội tiết phối hợp (COCs) 13
2.1.6. Cách dùng Vỉ 21 viên Có khoảng nghỉ 7d 2.1 Viên thuốc tránh thai nội tiết phối hợp (COCs) 14 Marvelon (70.000đ) (0....
2.1.6. Cách dùng Vỉ 28 viên KHÔNG nghỉ 2.1 Viên thuốc tránh thai nội tiết phối hợp (COCs) 15
Xử trí quên thuốc Quên thuốc Quên 2 viên Đã uống < 7d Uống bù 1v + tiếp tục + BPTT bổ sung Đã uống > 7d Uống bù 1v + tiếp ...
2.2. Viên progesterone đơn thuần (POPs) 2.2.1 Thành phần: Chỉ có progesterone tổng hợp POPs cổ điển POPs mới 17
2.2. Viên progesterone đơn thuần 2.2.1 Thành phần: Chỉ có progesterone tổng hợp. 3 cơ chế tránh thai: (mới) Ức chế phóng n...
2.2. Viên progesterone đơn thuần 2.2.2. Chỉ định • Phụ nữ đang cho con bú. • Phụ nữ có chống chỉ định sử dụng Estrogen. 2....
2.2. Viên progesterone đơn thuần 2.2.4. Chống chỉ định tương đối 20
2.2. Viên progesterone đơn thuần 2.2.4. Cách dùng: Tương tự COCs • Mỗi ngày uống một viên vào giờ nhất định. • Uống trễ qu...
2.3. Tránh thai thời kỳ hậu sản Hướng dẫn tránh thai WHO (2015) 22
• Thuốc tránh thai nội tiết phối hợp COCs 23 2.3. Tránh thai thời kỳ hậu sản
24 2.3. Tránh thai thời kỳ hậu sản • Viên progestogen đơn thuần (POPs)
3. Thuốc tránh thai khẩn cấp 25
* Estrogen – progestogen phối hợp liều cao * Progestogen đơn thuần liều cao * Chất điều hòa chọn lọc thụ thể progesterone ...
3.1. Progestogen đơn thuần liều cao TTKC bằng Levonorgestrel (LNG) đơn thuần liều cao Postinor 1: 1,5 MG (35.000đ) Postino...
• Cách dùng: Postinor 1: uống 1 viên duy nhất trong vòng 72h Postinor 2: Uống 1 viên trong vòng 72h, uống viên thứ 2 sau...
• Xu hướng dùng SPRM liều thấp. Ở Việt Nam phổ biến mifepristone. 3.2. Chất điều hòa chọn lọc thụ thể Progesterone (SPRM) ...
• Cách dùng: Uống 1 viên trong vòng 120h sau giao hợp 3.2. Chất điều hòa chọn lọc thụ thể Progesterone (SPRM) 30
Cám ơn sự lắng nghe của cô và các bạn 31
