Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Graduate Audiobook free download | The Graduate Audiobook streaming The Graduate Audiobook free download | The Graduat...
The Graduate Audiobook free download | The Graduate Audiobook streaming An American classic adapted for the stage, starrin...
The Graduate Audiobook free download | The Graduate Audiobook streaming Written By: Terry Johnson, Charles Webb. Narrated ...
The Graduate Audiobook free download | The Graduate Audiobook streaming Download Full Version The Graduate Audio OR Downlo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Graduate Audiobook free download | The Graduate Audiobook streaming

2 views

Published on

The Graduate Audiobook Download
The Graduate Audiobook Free
The Graduate Audiobook Streaming

Published in: Investor Relations
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Graduate Audiobook free download | The Graduate Audiobook streaming

  1. 1. The Graduate Audiobook free download | The Graduate Audiobook streaming The Graduate Audiobook free download | The Graduate Audiobook streaming LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. The Graduate Audiobook free download | The Graduate Audiobook streaming An American classic adapted for the stage, starring Kathleen Turner as Mrs. Robinson and Matthew Rhys as Benjamin Braddock. A fresh-faced college grad returns home, diploma in hand, to seek an answer to that age old question: "Now what?" Lacking any clear career path, he falls prey to the original "cougar", the predatory Mrs. Robinson, wife of his father's business partner. But it's Mrs. Robinson's daughter who captures his heart. ​ Includes and interview with the star of The Graduate, screen legend Kathleen Turner. ​ An L.A. Theatre Works full-cast performance featuring: ​ Kathleen Turner as Mrs. Robinson ​ Matthew Rhys as Benjamin Braddock ​ Bruce Davison as Mr. Braddock ​ John Getz as Mr. Robinson ​ Jamison Jones as Hotel Clerk and others ​ Devon Sorvari as Elaine Robinson ​ Linda Purl as Mrs. Braddock and others ​ Adapted for the stage by Terry Johnson, based on the novel by Charles Webb and the screenplay by Calder Willingham and Buck Henry. Directed by John Rubinstein. Recorded before a live audience at the Skirball Cultural Center, Los Angeles.
  3. 3. The Graduate Audiobook free download | The Graduate Audiobook streaming Written By: Terry Johnson, Charles Webb. Narrated By: Kathleen Turner, Matthew Rhys Publisher: LA Theatre Works Date: September 2011 Duration: 1 hours 49 minutes
  4. 4. The Graduate Audiobook free download | The Graduate Audiobook streaming Download Full Version The Graduate Audio OR Download

×