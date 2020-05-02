Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dr Bonala Kondal
What is a summary? A shorter version of the original.
How to summarize Identify the main points Write these points in a paragraph
Stages of summary writing 1. Read 2. Mark off 3. Combine 4. Edit
Read  Where is the area of passage to be summarised?  What do you need to summarise?  How many parts are there to answe...
2. Mark off  Find relevant points for the question  Highlight the relevant points  Number them  Look for at least 10 p...
3. Combine Arrange your points in a logical order according to purpose Use a variety of sentence structure Write your s...
4. Edit  Count and write down the no of words written for summary.  If you summary is too long, delete unnecessary words...
 Thank you
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Summary writing

46 views

Published on

Summary writing

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Summary writing

  1. 1. Dr Bonala Kondal
  2. 2. What is a summary? A shorter version of the original.
  3. 3. How to summarize Identify the main points Write these points in a paragraph
  4. 4. Stages of summary writing 1. Read 2. Mark off 3. Combine 4. Edit
  5. 5. Read  Where is the area of passage to be summarised?  What do you need to summarise?  How many parts are there to answer?  What is the word limit?  What is the purpose of summary?  Whose point of view do you write the summay in?  Does the no of opening words include/exclude the summary?
  6. 6. 2. Mark off  Find relevant points for the question  Highlight the relevant points  Number them  Look for at least 10 points for content  Search for topic sentences
  7. 7. 3. Combine Arrange your points in a logical order according to purpose Use a variety of sentence structure Write your summary in a paragraph only.
  8. 8. 4. Edit  Count and write down the no of words written for summary.  If you summary is too long, delete unnecessary words  Excess words will not be marked.  Spelling, punctuation, tenses and sentence structure.
  9. 9.  Thank you

×