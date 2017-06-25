Winnipegs Real Estate Info Info and Tips for Buyers and Sellers of Winnipeg Real Estate - https://blog.winnipeghomefinder....
Winnipegs Real Estate Info Info and Tips for Buyers and Sellers of Winnipeg Real Estate - https://blog.winnipeghomefinder....
Winnipegs Real Estate Info Info and Tips for Buyers and Sellers of Winnipeg Real Estate - https://blog.winnipeghomefinder....
Buying a home may be the largest and most complex ﬁnancial transaction you ever undertake. If you’re ready to buy a home, ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Closing costs when buying a house or condo

13 views

Published on

Buying a house or condo in Winnipeg? Here are the main 'Closing Costs' a home buyer needs to be aware of.

Published in: Real Estate
License: CC Attribution License
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
13
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Closing costs when buying a house or condo

  1. 1. Winnipegs Real Estate Info Info and Tips for Buyers and Sellers of Winnipeg Real Estate - https://blog.winnipeghomefinder.com Closing Costs when buying a house or condo in Winnipeg by Bo Kauffmann - https://blog.winnipeghomefinder.com/closing-costs-when-buying-a-house-or-condo/ Closing costs when buying a house or condo in Winnipeg I have found that many buyers are not aware of the fact that there are additional costs (called Closing Costs) when buying a house or condo. I had always 'assumed' (I know...you're not supposed to do that), that banks would counsel their clients as to the actual costs involved. Alas, I learned that this is not always so. Blame the hectic market pace, under-staffing or any number of things, but for whatever reason, it's not being done. So when buyers come to me, I sometimes have to give the bad news. Here are some of the major expenses involved when buying a home (or condo). Closing Costs Legal Expenses The basic legal fees for purchasing a home run around $900.00 Now, many lawyers will quote something like $399 or $449, but that's the basic fee. There will be additional expenses on top of that, so you can expect to budget around $1000.00. Property Taxes Depending on the time of year you take possession, you may have to pay the remaining taxes for that year. In Winnipeg, our taxes run from Jan to Dec, and are paid in June. What this means, in short, is that if you take possession after June, you will most likely have to pay a portion of the taxes. This is assuming the current owner has paid up the taxes for the entire year. If you take possession before June, you may actually get a refund from the current owner. The joy this 1 / 3
  2. 2. Winnipegs Real Estate Info Info and Tips for Buyers and Sellers of Winnipeg Real Estate - https://blog.winnipeghomefinder.com brings will be short-lived, however, as you will then be responsible for the full tax bill on June 30th.....So depending on WHEN you take possession, these taxes could form a major part of your overall expenses. Check out the home buyers webinar. If you're thinking of purchasing a property in Winnipeg, whether its a house or a condo, this online webinar will be the best 40 minutes you've invested. Available twice a week, here is the link to reserve your spot. Land Titles Transfer Tax This one is a real beauty and easily the biggest part of the closing costs. Every sale of a house or condo, whether a re-sale or brand new, is subject to this tax. The kicker is that the more expensive the home, the higher the tax. So a $90,000 home will cost you $370.00. A $150,000 home or condo will cost you $970.00. A $200,000 home will cost you $1720.00 For every $1000 above this price, you can add another $20.00 for our provincial coffers. (You know, to keep our roads nicely repaired and stuff like that) So if you're up at a $300,000 house, you'll be facing a $3720.00 bill.... Winnipeg REALTORS® have actually been lobbying hard, for years, to try and get the Provincial Government to understand that this tax-grab is unfair. NEW: PST on Mortgage Insurance Thank you to my friend Daryl Harris of One-Link Mortgage for pointing this out. There is now a tax on top of the mortgage insurance fee. Daryl gives an example of "$720 for a $250,000 mortgage with 5% down payment" sweeeeet! Home Insurance 2 / 3
  3. 3. Winnipegs Real Estate Info Info and Tips for Buyers and Sellers of Winnipeg Real Estate - https://blog.winnipeghomefinder.com Home Insurance is absolutely required if you are getting a mortgage, and of course highly recommended in any case. This is where houses and condos are different, because in the case of a house, you need to insure the building as well as contents, and your personal liability. In condos (high-rise apartment style) you only insure the condo improvements and your liability, as the building itself is usually insured vie your condo fees (and thru the condo corporation). In any case, with a house, you should budget between $500 to $1000, and in cases where the home is more expensive, you'll be looking at more than that. Contact an insurance broker to give you a quote. (If you need one of those, I can refer you to a good insurance broker in Winnipeg) For condos, your expected cost should be around $250 to $300 (for high-rise condos), but for bare-lands condos you will need to budget more along the lines of what a house would cost. Of course, the buyer needs to be aware of moving costs, and other incident expenses. If you're looking to buy a house or condo, please give me a call. I work with a lot of first-time buyers, and will take the time to explain the entire process, including all Closing Costs to you. Bo Kauffmann 204-333-2202 https://vimeo.com/186166639 Bo Kauffmann is a top-producing REALTOR® with REMAX performance realty, and he enjoys working with both home buyers and sellers. He is an avid student of social media and internet marketing, with strong followings on facebook, twitter, linkedin and google+. If you're looking to buy or sell, a house or a condo in Winnipeg, book a free, no obligation consultation with Bo. Powered by TCPDF (www.tcpdf.org) 3 / 3
  4. 4. Buying a home may be the largest and most complex ﬁnancial transaction you ever undertake. If you’re ready to buy a home, wouldn’t you prefer to work with the most qualiﬁed real estate professional you can ﬁnd? An Accredited Buyer’s Representative stands out in the crowd. If your REALTOR® holds the ABR® designation, you can trust that they have the extra edge when it comes to KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE. an Accredited Buyer’s Representative? Why Work with The ABR® designation is awarded by the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council (REBAC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Association of REALTORS® . To learn more about REBAC and access various homebuyer resources, please visit www.REBAC.net. The ABR® designation is only awarded to licensed real estate professionals who complete specialized training that gives them the edge in understanding a buyer’s perspective and protecting and promoting their buyer-clients’ interests. Before earning the ABR® designation, buyer’s reps must also demonstrate proven experience in representing buyers. Further, they are committed to maintaining their professional edge by staying current on the latest issues and trends in buyer representation. When you work with an ABR® , you’ll be served, not sold. Your interests become their interests. They’ll make your home buying experience go as smoothly and successfully as possible. You can expect your ABR® to: • Understand your speciﬁc needs and wants, and locate appropriate properties • Assist you in determining how much you can afford (pre-qualify your mortgage) • Preview and/or accompany you in viewing properties • Advise you in formulating your offer • Help you develop your negotiating strategy • Provide a list of qualiﬁed vendors (inspectors, attorneys, lenders, etc.) for other services you may need • Keep track of every detail throughout the transaction—to closing and beyond Not all buyer’s representatives are equal. Only a buyer’s rep who has earned the Accredited Buyer’s Representative designation has made the extra effort to raise the bar, with additional training and experience. If you work with an ABR® , you can feel conﬁdent that you’ll receive the highest level of buyer-representation services. The ABR® designation is awarded by the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council (REBAC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). Why?

×