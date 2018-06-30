[RECOMMENDATION] Space Law by Francis Lyall Unlimited

Synnopsis :

Space law is an area of International Law that has developed massively over the years. This book gathers together the authors experience in readable form. It deals with space law. It is suitable for both students and practitioners.



Author : Francis Lyall

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-2

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 14 ounces

Format : BOOKS

Seller information : Francis Lyall ( 8✮ )

Link Download : https://cbookdownload3.blogspot.be/?book=0754643905

